You Will Want To Catch All of Tom Wood x Pokémon Collab's Lucky Charms

Tom Wood has recently announced an upcoming collaboration with the globally adored Pokémon franchise, blending nostalgia with craftsmanship to offer a distinct take on a fan favorite. The Norwegian jewelry brand has truly embraced the motto "Gotta Catch 'Em All" with its lineup of three extra-cute Pikachu pendants: "Shy," "Happy," and "Hello." These pieces serve as lucky charms you can carry with you wherever you go.

Available in both silver and gold colorways and designed to be worn as earrings, a necklace or a bracelet, these charms have been crafted with versatility in mind. This allows "trainers" to mix and match them according to their personal style or wear them individually. Furthermore, the collection is made from 100 percent recycled silver or gold sourced from RJC-certified manufacturers.

Mona Jensen, Founder of Tom Wood, shared her thoughts on the collaboration, noting: "The process of connecting Pokémon and Tom Wood has been both exciting and rewarding, which is exactly why I took on this project. The end result is a timeless tribute to both brands, merging playfulness with excellent craftsmanship into a miniature object. I hope the 'Pikachu Happy,' 'Pikachu Hello' and 'Pikachu Shy' will become collector's items and bring joy and happiness to the owner."

The Pokémon Collection will be available on September 28 from Tom Wood's website, as well as selected retailers, including Dover Street Market London. Prices start at $209 USD.

In other fashion news, BIMBA Y LOLA takes you to the funfair for Fall/Winter 2023.