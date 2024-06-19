Want a beach vacation close to home? Central Louisiana has budget-friendly options

There are two swim beaches at Cotile Recreation Area, 15 miles west of Alexandria at 75 Cotile Lake Road in Boyce. The cost is $5 per vehicle with up to four people to enter and .50 cents per additional person. Seniors 60 years and older enter for free.

If want to have a beach vacation this summer but your bank account will only let you go in your dreams, Central Louisiana has six budget-friendly spots within a day's drive.

Cotile Lake Recreation Area

There are two swim beaches at Cotile Recreation Area, 15 miles west of Alexandria at 75 Cotile Lake Road in Boyce. The area is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The cost is $5 per vehicle with up to four people to enter and .50 cents per additional person. Seniors 60 years and older enter for free.

It also has a fishing pier, pavilions for rent, boat launches, picnic tables and playgrounds.

The area has sites for RV and tent camping. It is operated by the Rapides Parish Police Jury. Check out www.rppj.com for more information on camping and boating fees.

Stuart Lake Recreation Complex

Stuart Lake Recreation Complex has a swim beach and is part of the Kisatchie National Forest. It is located about three miles outside of Pollock on Stuart Lake Road off La. Highway 8. The day use fee is $5 per vehicle.

The site also has picnic tables and barbecue pits, a primitive campground area with eight sites and a group use facility for which reservations must be made. The Stuart Nature Trail and the Glenn Emery hiking and biking trail can be accessed from here. There is no trail use fee for hikers.

Call (318) 765-3554 for more information on camping and group use area fees.

Cypress Bend Park

There are swim beaches located along Toledo Bend, including Cypress Bend Park which has one mile of shoreline. The 114-acre park is operated by the Sabine River Authority and is located on Cypress Bend Road off La. 191 between the 28 and 29 mile markers. The fee is $2 a person. Ages 12 and under are free. The gate opens at 6 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.

The site also has 68 RV campsites and 10 cabins, a playground, a volleyball net and pavilions with picnic tables , a six-lane boat ramp, a handicap accessible lighted pier and restrooms.

Call (318) 256-4118 or visit the website Cypress Bend Park for cabin prices and camping fees.

Kincaid Lake Recreation Area

Located 20 miles west of Alexandria in the Kisatchie National Forest, the swim beach at the Kincaid Lake Recreation Area recently opened for the summer and will remain open until Labor Day. The day use fee is $5 a vehicle.

The Kincaid Campground located nearby is not expected to open up again anytime soon due to construction. The trails near the campground also are closed and will not reopen until the campground does. But even though camping isn’t permitted right now, visitors can still boat, water ski or fish. There is also a group picnic area available for rent.

Call (318) 473-7160 for more information for fees and updates on the campground.

Kisatchie Bayou

North of Alexandria, Kisatchie Bayou is located within the Kisatchie Hills Wilderness Area. It has the only class II rapids in the state. Visitors can tube or play in the shallow waters. The day use fee is $2.

Next the bayou is the Kisatchie Bayou Recreation Complex Camping/Day Use Area, which is part of the Kisatchie National Forest. The popular camping spot has picnic tables and fire pits. The camping fee is $2 a night.

To get to the area from Alexandria, turn off the Derry exit on I-49 and turn left onto La. 119. Drive for five miles, then turn right on Longleaf Vista Road (Forest Highway 59). Drive west on Longleaf Vista Road. Turn left on the dirt road Forest Road 321. The campground is about six miles from this turn. Take the third dirt road on the right Bayou Camp Road (Forest Road 366) and follow the road.

Indian Creek Recreation Area

Indian Creek Recreation Area has two swim beaches. The day use fee is $7 a vehicle.

One of the most popular destinations in the state, the 2,600-acre park is located in Woodworth and operated by the La. Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

The area also has two hiking trails, picnic areas, a boat launch, and kayak and canoe rentals. The site has 250 primitive camping sites and 138 RV sites.

For information about camping rates, visit their website Indian Creek Recreation Area.

