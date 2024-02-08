Want to add some early-spring brilliance to your landscape? Try these trees and plants.

Spring is coming and plants will begin to show off in our landscape.

There are several common trees, shrubs and other perennials that will race to be the first to emerge. A well-designed landscape will incorporate early spring bloomers into its design. It's never too late to add some spring blooming plants into your landscape. You'll be glad you did.

The first one in my mind is Saucer Magnolia. This lavender blooming, multi-stemmed tree will be starting to put on blooms in our area very soon. The Saucer Magnolia, also called Tulip Magnolia and commonly sold as "Jane" cultivar, is a good choice for small landscapes, as its height remains under 30 feet. Too often, Saucer blooms can be damaged by late frosts, but I am hoping for a good year for its fuzzy buds.

Personally, I think the risk of frost is worth it for this tree. A close cousin to the Saucer is the Star Magnolia, another spectacular bloomer with pink or white fragrant blooms. The Star Magnolia is less susceptible to frost than Saucer and makes another great addition to a small landscape.

Although Red Maples are generally planted as shade trees, it should be noted for its millions of tiny red blooms in late winter and early spring. The red flowers of this maple, and its brilliant red foliage in autumn, are the reasons this tree has its name. Red Maples are one of the most popular landscape trees in the Southeast and are a great source for shade on larger lots.

Red maple (Acer rubrum).

Mid- and late-spring bloomers are also taking advantage of mild temperatures. Eastern Redbud will be in full bloom soon. The redbud’s native habitat is along wood edges but we often use it as an understory tree in our landscape. Typically we associate lavender blooms to this deciduous beauty, but one cultivar, "Appalachian Red," produces red flowers. Another, "Forest Pansy," has glossy, red foliage for use in shade. Redbuds make great additions to the landscape and are especially attractive when planted in a mixed border of spring blooming daffodils and tulips.

Would spring be the same with the Flowering Dogwood? The white blooming "Cherokee Princess" and the red blooming "Cherokee Chief" are two good dogwood selections for Kentucky.

One of my favorite bloomers is the Crabapple. These trees have long been avoided because of disease problems. Crabapples are susceptible to scab, powdery mildew, rust, and fire blight and I have seen some trees that look like they have all four at once. But there are resistant cultivars that could change your opinion of crabapples. "Candied Apple," a pink bloomer, "Prairifire" a pinkish-red bloomer, and "Sargentii" a white bloomer are three cultivars with excellent resistance to all four diseases. The University of Kentucky also has a free crabapple publication available that lists the disease-resistant cultivars and their growing information.

If you are looking for something unusual for spring color, try Fothergilla. This shrubby, white-spiky bloomer produces flowers similar to bottlebrush buckeye and maintains a natural round shape in the landscape. Fall color is even a better reason to plant Fothergilla as bright red, orange, and yellow foliage often abound on the same shrub.

Fothergilla flowers look like delicate white pom-poms and add whimsy to the spring garden.

If you are reading this article and shaking your head because you have not noticed the same abundant bloom this year in your landscape as I’ve been describing, there may be other issues besides winter injury causing your problem.

One explanation is improper pruning. Spring-blooming trees and shrubs set flower buds on new summer growth. Pruning late in the year will efficiently remove next year’s flower buds. Any needed pruning on spring bloomers should be done immediately following the bloom period.

Most flowering trees need at least a half-day of sunlight for good flowering. For some plants, decreased sunlight equals decreased flowers. High-nitrogen fertilizer may promote vegetative growth but limit flower bud development. If you have a healthy tree that is adding several inches of growth yearly, heavy fertilization, either directly to the tree or to the turf underneath, may be causing your lack of flowers.

Finally, some trees are prone to alternate flowering, a term which means plants bloom profusely one year and bloom little or not at all the next. If this is the case, last year may have been your showy year (even if all the buds were killed by a late frost) and this year is your non-showy year.

Selecting the right plants for your landscape has long lasting impacts. Before you plant, do a little research. The right plant in the right place will provide the best long lasting impact for your property.

