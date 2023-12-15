Want a unique gift? Amazon's top-selling projector turns your room into a starry sky — and it's just $40

Imagine lying in bed as a celestial spectacle unfolds above; we're talking a relaxing, intriguing Northern Lights effect hovering overhead and on surrounding walls, moving rhythmically to the beat of soothing music. This wonder-full device from the folks at Rosetta might be called a star projector, but in reality it's an ambiance delivery system. That makes it a delightful gift for children of all ages as well as insomniacs — yep, it doubles as a white noise machine.

Why is it a good deal?

Normally, this would run you $60 — but right now it's a sweet $40 (that's over 30% off). That's a pretty great price for an incredibly popular multipurpose machine (it has nearly 13,000 flawless ratings).

Why do I need this?

You've heard of white noise machines, right? This goes a step beyond that. Not only does it have 16 different color schemes to choose from (you know, if instead of the starry night you want to see Jupiter up close and personal), but it also has five different speeds and eight sounds — from a crackling campfire to tumbling ocean waves — to help create a peaceful, relaxing atmosphere.

Do you have that one friend or family member who's maddeningly hard to shop for? Gift them this little guy this holiday season. They won't see it coming, and they definitely won't be disappointed.

Whether you're hankering for a calm night of restful sleep or just want to get away from it all in the privacy of your boudoir, the Rosetta's soothing sounds and beautiful cosmic ambience will get you there.

What reviewers say:

One shopper, who purchased it as a gift for his nieces reported that the kids "love this thing, since they are afraid of the dark."

Another, who actually bought the projector for herself, said: "The colors and color combinations are just gorgeous ... The wafting flow of the aurora lights is relaxing and very close to nature. I really like the sound features; I myself prefer the flowing creek sound. I think this little compact portable light-and-sound machine is perfect for my needs."

"This looks so cool in person, I was amazed when I first turned it on! I love it, I project it on my ceiling every night to wind down. It has a timer, and options to dim the lights/use select colors. I only wish the stars moved too, and I wish there was an option to have stars only," reported one shopper.

Customers say that the Rossetta Star Projector is even better than expected. Shared a fan: "I bought It for my daughter as a nightlight, but I ended up using it in my room. So many cool colors and functions." And we'd agree — it's one of those things you didn't know you needed till you try it — and then you can't live without it! It's the perfect gift-to-self — and a unique present for a friend or family member's next birthday. Buy and stash it now, while the price is so incredibly low.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $200 $249 Save $49 See at Amazon

Tozo T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $20 $40 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

JBL Wireless Headphones $41 $80 Save $39 See at Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $131 $200 Save $69 See at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment

Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 See at Amazon

Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV $110 $200 Save $90 See at Amazon

Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV $168 $230 Save $62 See at Amazon

Insignia 50-Inch Fire TV $240 $300 Save $60 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Tile Mate $18 $25 Save $7 See at Amazon

McAfee Total Protection 2024 $25 $120 Save $95 See at Amazon

Jumper Laptop $380 $760 Save $380 with coupon See at Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Generation) $23 $50 Save $27 See at Amazon

Apple AirTag, 4-Pack $80 $99 Save $19 See at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air $750 $999 Save $249 See at Amazon