Headed to the beach? This one-size-fits-all coverup has over 14,000 five-star reviews — and it's just $20

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Rock some bold beach black...at a price that won't put your finances in the red. (Photo: Amazon)

Whether your ideal beachside activity is splashing in the waves, catching some rays, playing volleyball or devouring a good book under an oversized umbrella, there's one thing you're sure to need: a great cover-up. Amazon shoppers think they've found the one, and spoiler alert: It looks great with virtually any swimsuit.

The Wander Agio Cover Up is a boho-style mesh throw-on-and-go cover up meant to be worn over a swimsuit or, if you're feeling intrepid, tossed on over a bikini top or bralette and shorts. It's made of a cotton and polyester blend. It has slits on the side to provide for a greater range in movement, and a high-low, sharkbite hemline. It's effortlessly chic, and you'll find yourself wanting to rock it just around your house.

The style is available in 21 colors, and you don't have to fiddle around to find your perfect size — it's one-size-fits-most. It's oversized, too, so you'll have plenty of room. The best part? It can be yours for just $20! And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

$20 at Amazon

You'll never want to take it off....but, yeah, we'd suggest tossing it in the wash every once in a while. (Photo: Amazon)

It's popular, too — over 14,000 shoppers gave it a perfect five-star review.

"Lovely beach cover up, very pleased with value and look of the garment," writes a happy shopper. "The fabric is soft, has beautiful body to it, it drapes just right, and will not cling in either a wet or dry swimsuit."

Don't worry about the single size — even curvy gals say it fits beautifully! "I bought this with reservations because I'm a bigger girl, but I love it," shared one shopper. "The material is super soft and it covers my butt. Perfect for a day at the beach!"

Story continues

Another added: "It is as soft and flowy as promised, even on this 5'6", size 18 body.... Yes, it is delicate as others mention, but once you put it on you won't want to take it off. My husband loved me in it as well. Yeah, baby!"

$20 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Video game deals:

Smart-home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness

Sports & Outdoors

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.