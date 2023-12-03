Walsh: Collection of funny essays about U.P., book of poetry both offer literary escapism

Here's a quick look at a pair of recent releases that offer entertaining literary escapism.

One is likely to make you giggle and groan — the other is considerably more thought-provoking.

"Off the Hook: Off-Beat Reporter's Tales from Michigan's Upper Peninsula" by Nancy Besonen

"Off the Hook: Off-Beat Reporter's Tales from Michigan's Upper Peninsula" by Nancy Besonen (Modern History Press, $34.95 HB, $21.95 PB) is a great selection of humorous newspaper columns that appeared weekly in theL'Anse Sentinel for 30 years. Her 167-page book is full of funny essays on a wide variety of topics — you don't have to be a Yooper to appreciate them.

Divided into 18 sub-sections, Besonen's collection covers fishing in "Hook, Line and Sink Her", getting older in "Aging Gracelessly" and unusual aspects of nature in "Call of the Wild".

In "Reading Marches On", she notes the enjoyment of reading to children: "The payoff is great, right down to the tiniest grandchild who literally devours books. We just pull the pieces out of her mouth and read to her from what's left."

Besonen's "Off the Hook" includes two maps for those unfamiliar with Michigan's Upper Peninsula. It's best not to read her book all at once but to savor her writings over a longer timespan.

"Relative Sanity" by Ellen Lord

"Relative Sanity" by Ellen Lord (Modern History Press, $28.95 HB, $14.95 PB) is a well-designed, slim 45-page book that's her first collection of poetry. Many of these poems initially appeared in different publications, including "Dunes Review", "Peninsula Poets (PSM)", "Open Palm Print" and "Walloon Writer's Review".

These are not long, complicated poems in rhymed verse that drag on while you try to figure out the poet's purpose. Lord's fine reflective, emotional efforts provide captivating insights and vivid, memorable images.

Assorted writers and poets are credited as inspiration, including Edgar Allen Poe, Bob Dylan, Jim Harrison, Ted Kooser and Rilke.

Lord is a behavioral health therapist, specializing in addiction and trauma — her experiences have doubtlessly influenced her writings. "Relative Sanity" is a great and apt title for her debut book of poetry.

Victor R. Volkman, senior editor at Modern History Press, has done a fine job in producing excellent books relating to Michigan's tamed and untamed Upper Peninsula.

For more information about other titles, visit www.ModernHistoryPress.com

Ray Walsh, owner of East Lansing's Curious Book shop, has reviewed Michigan books and crime novels regularly since 1987. His email address is raywalsh@voyager.net.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Walsh: Widely different recent releases both offer literary escapism