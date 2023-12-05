Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of holiday deals — score over $1,000 off a laptop (yes, really) and more!

Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes — especially around the holidays. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less this season, including TVs, computers, home goods and fun stocking stuffers like slippers. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last a few days or while supplies last.

The following is the crème de la crème of this week's Flash Picks section, where you can save up to a whopping $1,050 on a laptop. (How's that for a deal?) You better act fast, because these sales will be gone in a, well, flash.

Walmart Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones $28 $100 Save $72 Hit Mute on the outside world and press Play on exactly what you want to hear with these crowd-pleasing, noise-cancelling cans — a Walmart bestseller for good reason. They'll completely transport you into your favorite audiobooks, music and podcasts thanks to their sound-enhancing technology. Plus, they have memory foam padding that keeps your ears comfy for hours. Have we mentioned they're over 70% off? "Use them every day!" reported a thrilled shopper. "I'm autistic and being in the world can be too loud and overwhelming. These headphones, even without music playing, muffle the extra noise." $28 at Walmart

Walmart Sony 65” Class Bravia XR 4K HDR LED with Smart Google TV $970 $1,600 Save $630 This Sony TV has unprecedented clarity and vibrant color created by thousands of mini LEDs. You'll enjoy enhanced, theater-quality sound perfect for movie watching or gaming — it also pairs easily with your soundbar. Integrated with Google, this smart TV allows you to stream all your favorites or connect through your Apple devices. "Watching this TV is a fully immersive experience. The picture is almost 3D," said a rave reviewer. "... I've truly never seen anything like this TV — the sound is all-encompassing and similar to being in a movie theater. The colors are deep and expansive in every picture frame on the screen. Out of the box, setup was easy; the TV is heavy, though, so I strongly recommend two people on the lift." $970 at Walmart

Walmart Henckels Self-Sharpening Knife Set, 14-Piece $140 $657 Save $517 The holidays will be here before you know it, so there's a good chance you've got a lot of cooking coming up — and you'll need the right tools for the job. Well, we've got one word for you: Henckels. The brand has long been the standard bearer for quality (craftsmanship, sturdiness, beauty, functionality) cutlery, and right now you can snag this bestselling 14-piece Henckels Knife set for an unbelievable $517 off. "This set is the one to have if you like to cook," said one shopper. "It has every knife you need. I love the self-sharpening feature so I don't have to question when I need to sharpen the knife I'm using. I love that it's each knife slot is labeled so when I take a knife, I get the right one." $140 at Walmart

Walmart ThisWorx Car Vacuum $27 $50 Save $23 Practical, powerful and convenient — what more could you want in a car vac that's now only $27? Well, we'll tell you: It includes three attachments for detailing, as well as a filter brush and spare HEPA filter. This must-have for your car will keep the interior tidy and it also works fast thanks to a 110-watt motor. Got pets? No problem. The suction power lifts up more hair, dirt and debris than you want to think about. Plus, the 16-foot cord means you can reach all the nooks and crannies of your ride no matter what the size. "This vacuum works great! I tried it out yesterday in my car. I was surprised by how strong the suction was. It had no trouble sucking up the dirt and food particles on the floor and in the seat," said a fan. "My mom just bought a new car and I loved this vacuum so much that I ordered her one. Don't hesitate to buy it!" $27 at Walmart

Walmart Sgin 15.6-Inch Laptop $260 $1,050 Save $790 The Sgin brand has been around since 2007, quietly producing quality notebooks and laptops and establishing itself as an under-sung but reliable player in the tech world. Though the laptops tend to be budget-friendly, the internal components are sourced from reputable manufacturers. One model, the Sgin 15.6-inch laptop, is so great you need to see it to believe it, especially since it's currently down to $260, from its usual price of $1,050. This machine is a steal with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB internal drive that meets or beats most other laptops in this price range in terms of power and capacity. It's everything you need to work from home, play games or use for school. "I love this computer. Super fast startup and lots of storage for all of my needs," one fan said. $260 at Walmart

Walmart Etepehi 3-in-1 Charging Station $30 $126 Save $96 Trying to shop for that one person in your life who seems to have everything? Give them a gift that everyone can use: convenience. The charging dock is ideal for anyone in the iPhone ecosystem since it lets you juice up your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods all at the same time. Nearly 3,500 Walmart shoppers gave it five stars. One satisfied customer talked about the efficiency of the gizmo: "Perfect charger for my nightstand. It charges all three of my devices easily at night and all in one place. The light acts as a night light and I can turn it off if I want. The cable management is a bonus, too ... now I only have one power cord to plug in all my devices." $30 at Walmart

Walmart Dammyty 10-Inch LED Digital Photo Frame $84 $141 Save $57 Perfect to show off in your home or give as a gift to family and friends! Keep your favorite photos in one place and always on display. This LED picture frame is like a film of your family story, sliding through pictures you've uploaded from today, from long ago and from really long ago! Shoppers especially like what a snap it is to get this puppy up and running. "It's easy to set up and link to others," said one. "You can decide which pictures and videos you want to share. The picture quality is excellent." Echoed another, "A beautiful portrait function with good image quality. And it's easy to upload and delete photos. $84 at Walmart

Vonmay Vonmay Women's Fuzzy Slippers $26 $33 Save $7 These slippers will give you the warm fuzzies. Conquer the cold with Vonmay's boot-style slipper. With an interior covered in fluffy wool fleece that's tootsie-friendly and moisture-wicking, these slippers will keep you warm throughout the winter. They're also padded with layers of high-density memory foam that mold to your feet, while the supportive insole keeps your dogs from barking after a long day. Available in eight additional colors including red, pink, black and dark gray. $26 at Walmart

Walmart Cshidworld Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun $40 $110 Save $70 Sore, achy muscles happen to the best of us — but that doesn't mean you should have to just deal. Since schlepping to a masseuse can get costly, many people are turning to massage guns. While these handy devices can be a huge help, they tend to come with a high price tag. Lucky for you, we found one that won't break the bank. You can score this pain-easer for just $40. Flip through 10 speeds and four massage heads to find the level of targeted relief you need. Another nice perk: This gun can go for up to four hours without needing a recharge. Fans swear this treasure is great at working on sore muscles. "Very powerful motor with a long-lasting battery. It really helps my tight and sore muscles," said a five-star reviewer. $40 at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.