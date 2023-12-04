Walmart's got deals for everyone on your list — score a Michael Kors bag for 80% off and a 65-inch smart TV for under $300

There’s something great for everyone you love and maybe a treat or two you need to get for yourself — in case Santa forgets. (Walmart)

We're officially into December, so, if you haven't already, it's time to plan your gift-shopping strategy. And we're here to help! We've partnered with Walmart for our 30 Days of Deals campaign to bring you the absolute best sales leading up to the holidays. So while everyone else will be scrambling for what's left in a couple of weeks, you'll have snagged the best of the best — and at prices that can't be beat.

Also, there's something for everyone on this list. Grab a Michael Kors crossbody bag for only $70 (a shocking 80% off) for your best friend — get one for yourself while you're at it! Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Dutch oven (only $40!) is a great gift for the budding or busy chef in your life. Then, there's the equally beautiful Onn 65-inch smart TV — it's currently on sale for under $300. Check out these and more spectacular Walmart deals as we bring you discounts galore!

1. Save over 80% (yes, really!) on a Michael Kors leather crossbody bag.

Walmart Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Crossbody $73 $398 Save $325 Snag this Michael Kors accessory ASAP because this deal is literally too good to be true — a whopping 80% off a leather crossbody bag that's great for a casual day out or for an evening holiday party. It features Kors' signature logo and hardware, a zip-top closure for easy use, and a front pocket for quick access to cards and cash. Crossbody never looked so elegant! "Perfect crossbody," raved this Kors fan. "It's the perfect size, unlike most crossbody bags that only hold an item or two. This bag has plenty of room including an internal pocket!" $73 at Walmart

2. Upgrade your entertainment experience with a wallet-friendly 65-inch smart TV.

Walmart Onn 65-inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR $298 $348 Save $50 Ready for the big game, but dread watching it on your small TV? You might think you'd have to spend big bucks for a 65-inch smart TV, but that's not always true. Case in point: The bestselling Onn set is on sale for under $300 right now. And it's packed with entertainment: The crisp 4K LED TV has Roku built right in. That means access to more than 500,000 video streaming channels, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple TV, VUDU and more. There's also multiple HDMI ports, so you can connect a soundbar (to beef up the audio), a DVD or Blu-ray player (if you’re old school, in a good way) and a video game console. "Excellent TV," said one of more than 5,000 five-star reviewers. "This 65-inch television is phenomenal. The color is accurate and true. The clarity of people’s faces and surroundings is beautiful. It certainly is a statement piece in the room. It’s like being at a movie theater!" $298 at Walmart

3. Create mouthwatering dishes with this "beautiful" Dutch oven! It's just $40.

Walmart Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Iron Round Dutch Oven, 5-Quart $40 $48 Save $8 Beautiful is the right name for this line of home goods by Drew Barrymore, exclusive to Walmart. And for the home chef in your life, there's the Beautiful Dutch Oven, a kitchen MVP that's built to last a lifetime. It's also built for braising, baking and slow cooking. Plus, it's oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit (including the lids), and compatible with all types of stovetops. "I can't wait to use it again," marveled this reviewer. "I'd been hearing so much about cast iron, but shied away because of the weight. But for this Beautiful Dutch Oven, with its handles on both sides, the weight was not a deterrent. The cast iron, for heat retention and quick, even heating, is a great benefit. It heated up quickly and browned my chicken perfectly. After adding my veggies and broth, it was so easy. I just let it simmer and the result was a delicious one-pot meal. I would highly recommend this." $40 at Walmart

4. Listen up: These Bluetooth earbuds are only $18.

Walmart Cshidworld Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $18 $70 Save $52 It's unbelievable quality at an unbelievable price — grab these wireless Bluetooth earbuds for only $18. That's an over $50 discount! For this, you get sleek, hands-free Bluetooth connectivity and noise cancellation, and one-button pairing to your devices. Listen to music, answer — and reject! — calls. "Sharing Mode" means you can use two pairs of earbuds simultaneously, so go ahead and share music or movies with a bud. They're also waterproof so you can listen without worry while working out. The charging case is, of course, included. This first-time listener wrote: "These worked great even after I left them in my shorts and ran them through the washing machine a week after buying them! Then I lost them. Earbuds work great. Me, not so much." $18 at Walmart

5. Every night is a delicious dinner night thanks to Ninja — save $20 on an air fryer.

Walmart Ninja Air Fryer, 4-Quart $69 $89 Save $20 If there's someone you know who's inspired to cook more, make sure they have the right tools for the job. The Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer is just the thing to make them a star of the kitchen. Its wide temperature range means you can air fry, reheat or dehydrate foods for homemade snacks. And you can air fry with up to 75% less fat, meaning more french fries, please! One reviewer who admitted, "I'm in LOVE with this air fryer," went on to say, "I don't know how I survived without it! It's just for the two of us at home, but is plenty big for a couple of slices of pizza or 20 chicken nuggets. I've also made apple dumplings, potstickers, fried potatoes and, of course, reheated soggy fries I've brought home from restaurants. It is a dream." $69 at Walmart

