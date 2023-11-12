Walmart's Black Friday Sale Has Pre-Lit, Decked Out Trees Up to 65% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Find sizes, shapes, and styles for every home, starting at just $32.

We’re at that time of the month when some people have their homes decked out in holiday decor, while others are waiting until after Thanksgiving. No matter when you prefer to decorate (in my opinion, anything goes when the sun starts setting before dinner), now is the best time to buy a new Christmas tree thanks to the incredible discounts included in Walmart’s Black Friday sale.

While the official shopping day is still two weeks away, Walmart’s Black Friday deals started on November 8 and include over 200 artificial Christmas trees up to 65 percent off. You can snag all kinds of holiday trees on sale, ranging from 4.5 to 12 feet tall as well as pre-lit, flocked, pencil, and pine cone-adorned options. Keep scrolling to find a Christmas tree (or two) to add to your home, starting at just $32.

Best Walmart Black Friday Christmas Tree Deals

Costway 7.5-Foot PVC Christmas Tree

Walmart

$256

$90

Buy on Walmart

If you’re looking for a classic artificial Christmas tree, consider this 7.5-foot option that’s currently marked down by 65 percent. It has a traditional, full silhouette with fluffy branches that are easy to adjust to make your tree look realistic and full-bodied. The durable branches make hanging your precious ornaments a breeze, and it comes in three sections for a fuss-free setup and tear-down. Several shoppers said it exceeded their expectations and is overall a beautiful tree. You can get it on sale in two other sizes: 6- or 9-feet tall.

Best Choice Products 6-Foot Pre-Lit Flocked Christmas Tree

Walmart

$150

$95

Buy on Walmart

Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, you can bring the beauty of a winter wonderland inside your home with this 6-foot flocked tree on sale for less than $100. With faux snow-covered branches and 250 pre-strung lights, the tree is ready to adorn with ornaments right out of the box. Even if you already have your main Christmas tree, it’s worth grabbing this one to spread holiday spirit to another room. It’s available in 4.5-, 6-, 7.5-, 9-, and 12-foot sizes to suit both small and large spaces.

Lulive 6-Foot Pre-Lit Pine Cones & Berries Hinged Christmas Tree

Walmart

$190

$99

Buy on Walmart

This Christmas tree gives cozy winter cabin vibes with warm-colored pre-strung lights, faux pine cones, and red berries spread throughout the branches. Unlike other flocked trees, this one has a more subtle look so you see lots of green while still having snowy tips for a wintry touch. It only comes in one size—6 feet tall—making it the ideal choice for most living rooms.

Costway 5-Foot Flocked Unlit Pencil Christmas Tree

Walmart

$69

$37

Buy on Walmart

Pencil-shaped Christmas trees, like this now-$37 option, are a great space-saving option for smaller rooms and those wanting a second (third, fourth, and so on) tree for their home. It stands at 5 feet tall, features subtle snow-covered branches with pine cones, and has a sturdy metal stand with nonslip feet. Although the tree isn’t pre-lit, its narrow design makes it fairly easy for one person to wrap lights around it.

Costway 8-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

Walmart

$400

$200

Buy on Walmart

While white lights create a cozy ambiance, multi-colored lights might evoke feelings of nostalgia for some people. If you grew up with colorful lights on the tree, consider adding this 50 percent-off pre-lit Christmas tree to your home to get you in the holiday spirit. It’s 8 feet tall and 4.4 feet wide and comes in four sections for easy assembly. Once it’s set up, plug it in to turn on the lights and get to decorating.

Keep scrolling for more Walmart Black Friday deals on artificial Christmas trees. Don’t wait too long—with discounts this good, they’re sure to sell quickly.

Funcid 6-Foot Premium Pre-Lit Hinged Artificial Christmas Tree

Walmart

$200

$100

Buy on Walmart

Costway 5-Foot Artificial PVC Christmas Tree

Walmart

$79

$32

Buy on Walmart

Seasonal LLC 7-Foot Valley Pine Pre-Lit Tree

Walmart

$230

$100

Buy on Walmart

Gymax 9-Foot Pre-Lit Flocked Hinged Christmas Tree

Walmart

$340

$220

Buy on Walmart

Bshapplus 7.5-Foot Pre-Lit Hinged Christmas Tree

Walmart

$231

$80

Buy on Walmart

Lulive 6-Foot Artificial Christmas Tree

Walmart

$100

$45

Buy on Walmart

Costway 4.5-Foot Unlit Hinged Flocked Pencil Christmas Tree

Walmart

$57

$46

Buy on Walmart

Best Choice Products 6-Foot Pre-Lit Pencil Christmas Tree

Walmart

$110

$90

Buy on Walmart

