Check out this week's top video game sales at Walmart, starting at $15

Live and let live: In this Switch title you get to take photos of Pokémon instead of catching them. (Photo: Nintendo)

Spring is here, with April showers, budding flowers and a crush of great game releases. We're talking Elden Ring, Kirby and the Forgotten Land and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (out today!).

But if you don't want to spend a lot of cash, keep in mind that this is also the season when slightly older games go on sale — and if they're new to you, they'll deliver plenty of fun and excitement. Now's the time to catch up on popular titles for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox consoles. Find great deals on all of the above and more at Walmart — and get free shipping on orders over $35. Ready to shop and save? Get scrolling.

Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Make friends with Link, Zelda and all sorts of furry creatures on your adventure. (Photo: Nintendo)

Breath of the Wild is considered by many to be the best Zelda title yet, and one of the best Switch titles ever — so if you still haven't picked a copy up, it's not too late. Right now you can snap up this expansive, gorgeous adventure for only $40, a nice $20 discount.

Reviews are, predictably, glowing, with players calling it a "beautiful game with so much to do," and "a great way to waste your time away."

Even first-time players have a lot to say: "I've never played any Zelda games before, but I had a general idea of what they were like....I was kinda worried I wouldn't understand or “get into it,” but I was wrong! So far the graphics and the open world has so much detail and epic views that I fell in love as soon as I looked over the mountain peak. If you've never played Zelda and you're thinking about purchasing this game, do it!!"

$40 $60 at Walmart

New Pokémon Snap

Pichu and Grookey are just two of the many creatures you'll spot — and photograph. (Photo: Nintendo)

New Pokémon Snap is a fantasy twist on a classic nature expedition, one where you ride in a pod around a variety of islands and take "photos" of Pokémon in their natural habitat. It’s fun, relaxing and beautiful, and can be enjoyed from the comfort of your couch. One mom says it's "a relaxing game," and her daughter loves it, while another gamer says they're "hooked." They add, "It has all the nostalgia from the original but with way more incredible photo opportunities and so many new Pokémon. It's far more in-depth and detailed as well. Great for adults and kids alike."

$48 $60 at Walmart

Luigi's Mansion 3

Luigi's got his work cut out for him in this spooky adventure. (Photo: Nintendo)

Mario might get the lion's share of attention, but sometimes his taller sibling Luigi gets to go on adventures of his own! Do a little ghost-busting at the Last Resort hotel, vacuuming up spooks and specters with the help of Luigi's icky-sticky sidekick Gooigi! You get to try all sorts of new abilities and tools, and you can even play side-by-side with a friend in co-op mode!

Gamers really love this title, with one going into detail about their experience: "Literally can't stop talking about how much I love this game. [...] You can interact with pretty much everything and for someone who loves games where you can collect things (money mostly in this case), it's a dream, especially when the money is in places [like] the leaves on a plant. Going from room to room is seamless. Really impressed when you go in and out of the elevator before pushing any buttons because the transition is crazy. The game guides you very well and makes sure you have a chance to find everything there is to find."

Sounds like a great time — and it's $10 off!

$50 $60 at Walmart

PlayStation 5

Godfall

Explore vast fortresses and castles. (Photo: Gearbox)

Honorable duels are great and all, but sometimes you just want to hack and slash your way through an epic adventure. In Godfall, each time you defeat an enemy, you'll gain better weapons and armor. Oh, and you're also trying to stop the apocalypse. It's just all in a day's work in this launch title for the PlayStation 5.

One happy shopper calls it "a great co-op game with lots of exploration and loot grinding. If you are someone that loves games where you beat up opponents...then this is the game for you." And it's a steal right now: just $20 at Walmart.

$20 $40 at Walmart

The Nioh Collection

Face off against fearsome demonic foes. (Photo: Koei Tecmo)

If you love watching sweeping action-packed samurai dramas but always wished you could have taken part, the Nioh series is made for you. The first game follows the adventure of an Irish sailor who finds himself caught up between warring clans in 17th century Japan. Oh, and there are demons. This copy of the game was remastered to look better for the PlayStation 5, too. The second game is a prequel, and it's also included in the set, so you're basically getting two games for the price of one!

$37 $70 at Walmart

Riders Republic

Explore the world in an extreme way. (Photo: Ubisoft)

The Riders Republic is the ultimate playground for fans of extreme sports. BMX, snowboarding and even base jumping are here for your action-packed delight, traveling through gorgeous environments and collecting and wearing killer threads in the process. This is a pretty recent title from a few months ago but it's already on sale. Save $37 when you order a copy from Walmart, and you'll be exploring canyons and forests on your trusty bike in no time.

$23 $60 at Walmart

PlayStation 4

The Outer Worlds

This run-down colony needs your help. (Photo: Obsidian)

In this role-playing game, you’re a colonist looking for a new life on another planet… except your ship goes missing and reappears 70 years later, when the colony you were headed for is in dire straits. And you have special powers, now, too. Save your new planet, explore other worlds, and make choices that may determine the fate of the galaxy. You know, the usual stuff you do in space.

Gamers love this "fantastic RPG" that's "such a blast," with one player saying he's "in the middle of my second play-through now!" And another gamer says "The story is very well written. The companions are fun and their quests are a blast to do. [...] I have put so much time into the game and don't think I am gonna stop anytime soon." For only $15, it sounds like you'll really get your money's worth with this one.

$15 $43 at Walmart

Assassin's Creed Origins

Explore tombs in search of long-lost secrets. (Photo: Ubisoft)

The Assassin's Creed games are incredible for their engaging action and attention to historical detail — it's like playing an immersive history lesson! This title in the long-running series takes players all the way back to ancient Egypt, where you'll get to explore tombs and pyramids while also discovering the origin of the Assassins' brotherhood.

This is a great entry point into the series for all new players, and it's perfect for kids thanks to a non-combat exploration mode that lets players delve deep into Egyptian history without worrying about getting killed. And right now you can save $13.50!

$16.50 $30 at Walmart

God of War

Face off against fierce creatures as a father and son team. (Photo: Sony)

This mature-rated game is quite the family affair, as the Greek-deity-battling Kratos decides to leave behind the world he knows in favor of the colder and quieter north to raise his son in peace. But that tranquility doesn’t last long when he and the kid get involved in the affairs of gods and giants, forcing this former god to pick up his ax once again. The greatest-hits edition of this acclaimed title is now just $19; play it before the new one comes out later this year!

Players are super enthusiastic about this one: "This game has an epic storyline following Kratos and his son, which magnificently intertwined with the previous God of War games. You will appreciate the graphics and character developments. You will be like a fish on a hook and will not be able to set your remote down. Buy it. Play it. Love it. Can't wait for the next one."

Sounds like you're getting real bang for your buck!

$19 $20 at Walmart

Xbox

Red Dead Redemption 2

Explore the old west before it disappears. (Photo: Rockstar Games)

Are you a big fan of westerns? Do you ever wish you could ride horses, battle outlaws and roam the wide-open frontier? Well, Red Dead Redemption 2 will let you do just that, dropping you into a compelling story set in an open world where you call the shots. Fight bad guys, hunt animals and even play a few mini-games like poker and blackjack. You can even make friends with your horse.

Players are in love with this title, calling it "one of the best games ever made." One player had this to say: "A very emotional journey and a highly entertaining and beautiful world to actually live in. I feel attached to the in-game world and characters. This is a generation-defining game."

$38 $60 at Walmart

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Instead of a passenger, Flight Simulator lets you be the pilot. (Photo: Microsoft)

Maybe you haven’t been flying much lately, but you’ll certainly see the world when you pick up a copy of Microsoft Flight Simulator for the Xbox Series X, which puts you in the cockpit. Travel to far away countries, brave real-time weather and get behind the yoke of some of your favorite aircrafts. You’re sure to be enchanted by the realism in this game, enough that it might sate your need for travel… or maybe just get you excited for the real thing!

Shoppers call it "as close to flying a real plane as you can get," and add it's "the flight game for anyone who wants realism that simply isn't found in any other video games. From engine startup to taxiing to take off and landing, this is top-notch."

Aviation nerds unite!

$48 $60 at Walmart

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

The South Park kids have become superheroes in this adventure. (Photo: Ubisoft)

This might sound a little crazy, but this role-playing game based on the crude cartoon from Comedy Central is actually really good. The city of South Park is fun to explore, the dialogue is razor-sharp and there are great items to discover. The combat is also awesome. This package even includes the first game, The Stick of Truth, as a bonus! We can't recommend South Park: The Fractured But Whole enough, and right now you can give it a shot for only $15.

Shoppers agree, with one saying "If you like the show, you'll love the game. All the characters from the show coming together for a hilarious game that's just a good time." But even if you aren't the biggest fan, The Fractured But Whole also "challenges your problem solving and analyzing skills," and "it's funny and there's so much to do!" And you don't have to wait for the next season to enjoy this adventure!

$15 $64 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

