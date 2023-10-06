Walmart's 40+ best deals this week — including Keurig, Shark and Apple up to 80% off
Ahhh, fall foliage and hot apple cider! It's a season of good vibes and great deals — so great, you won't even have to wait until Black Friday to score some serious savings. Amazing markdowns are already popping up over at Walmart with a vengeance, like a 65-inch Vizio TV for a ridiculous $398, a small-but-mighty Keurig coffee maker for just $49, and top-rated pair of over-ear headphones for just $20 ... yeah, they're 80% off! We've collected some of the best discounts below, so as we get deeper into leaf-peeping season, peep these deals on items that are sure to make your autumn A-plus.
The best sales at Walmart
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner$97$199Save $102
Vizio 65-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV$398$528Save $130
Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones$20$100Save $80
Mainstays Cooling Bed Pillow, Standard/Queen, 2-Pack$11$18Save $7
Keurig K-Express Essentials Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker$49$80Save $31
Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White Gold Drop Dangle Earrings$20$136Save $116
Fairywill Electric Toothbrush$19$70Save $51
Best vacuum sales
We're all guilty of letting the dust bunnies pile up from time to time, especially when we're too lazy to lug that heavy vacuum around. Well, it's time to revolutionize your cleaning experience. Right now, the Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum is just $97 at Walmart — more than $100 off — and it's just what you need to make your chores less ... chore-ish. The Shark Navigator XL is lightweight, so it can be carried from room to room without making it a workout session. If you have to get into those hard-to-reach spaces, you can use the lift-away detachable pod to clean your stairs, furniture, car and more. Based on what five-star reviewers are saying, it'll be the best $99 you ever spent: "We have four dogs and three cats in our home so it can be a challenge to keep up with the shedding," shared one reviewer. "We recently tried the Shark Navigator XL vacuum and I am very impressed. This thing managed to suck up all kinds of dirt and hair my other vacuum left behind! The filter also seems to work better on this vacuum, as I find myself not needing to dust as much."
Eureka Airspeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner$44$99Save $55
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum$346$520Save $174
Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner$109$620Save $511
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner 3369$89$123Save $34
Dyson V10 Allergy Cordfree Vacuum Cleaner$410$530Save $120
ionvac ZipVac$24$40Save $16
Best TV and home entertainment sales
Fall means more than just leaf-peeping and pumpkin, erm, everything ... it also brings the new television season! How about a TV upgrade to match? You won't do better than this shiny 65-inch set from Vizio — and the sale price ($398!) is absurd. Its vibrant 4K picture quality will make it feel like you’re living out each scene in real time. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp and clear display, this comes with the brand’s SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. “Great product. I’ve always loved Vizio products, and this one most certainly did not disappoint! Amazing picture, works great with the soundbar, and gaming on it is insane!” reported a happy user.
Onn 24-Inch Smart TV$88$118Save $30
TCL 32-Inch Smart TV$108$148Save $40
Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV$248$319Save $71
Samsung 65-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV$749$999Save $250
Onn 75-Inch Smart TV$498$578Save $80
Best tech sales
Hit mute on the outside world and press play on exactly what you want to hear with the Vilinice Noise-Cancelling Headphones — a Walmart bestseller, for good reason. This pair will completely transport you into your favorite audiobooks, music and podcasts, thanks to their sound-enhancing technology. Plus, they have memory foam padding that keeps your ears comfy for hours. Have we mentioned they're almost 80% off? "Use them every day!" reported a thrilled shopper. "I'm autistic, and being in the world can be too loud and overwhelming. These headphones, even without music playing, muffled the extra noise."
Apple 10.2-Inch Wi-Fi 64GB iPad$279$329Save $50
Vilinice Bluetooth Speakers$20$100Save $80
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)$99$129Save $30
Sgin 15.6-Inch Windows 11 Laptop$260$1,050Save $790
Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones$49$70Save $21
Best home sales
Night sweats are the worst, but with this two-pack of double-sided Mainstays Cooling Bed Pillows, you'll be able to snuggle up under your blankets without getting drenched. The pillow has both cool and "comfy" sides, with firm support that's ideal for back and side sleepers. Plus, it's been treated with an antimicrobial agent to help prevent odor-causing bacteria and is stuffed with a hypoallergenic fill. "I love this pillow!" exclaimed a satisfied slumberer. "It's a good size and so fluffy, and the best part is that it stays cool! It's perfect for these hot summer days. My face feels good when I rest it on the pillow; I've never had a pillow like this before. Highly recommend it."
Meritlife Extra Thick Queen Cooling Mattress Topper$55$160Save $105
Beautyrest Silver Aquacool Memory Foam Pillow$38$54Save $16
Serta So Huge Oversized Fleece Blanket$25$40Save $15
Novilla Serenity 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress, Queen$290$705Save $415
WhatsBedding 3-Piece Bed in a Bag Comforter Set, Queen$35$173Save $138
Ssecretland 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Queen Mattress in a Box$180$270Save $90
Best kitchen sales
This have-it-all brewer, available exclusively at Walmart, is a great way to experience genuine Keurig quality (and full-flavored coffee) with push-button convenience — all at a stellar price. The Keurig K-Express Essentials gives you, well, the essentials of Keurig's coffee-making features, delivering you a hot and fresh cup of coffee in minutes with no prep or mess. The 36-ounce reservoir can make multiple cups without refilling, and back-to-back brewing allows for the brewing of a second cup right after the first, no reheating required. You can even use it to enjoy hot tea or cocoa! Customers love its ease of use and fabulous price point: "This is a great buy — inexpensive and simple to operate. On/off and 3 cup sizes to choose and that's it! The coffee is hot and the unit looks nice in my coastal home. I highly recommend it," shared one Walmart shopper.
Carote Nonstick Black 8-Piece Pots and Pans Set$60$170Save $110
Nespresso Vertuo POP Dark Gray Coffee and Espresso Maker$99$120Save $21
Cosori Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven$99$199Save $100
Carote Nonstick 8-Piece Granite Cookware Set$40$170Save $130
Vavsea 600W Juicer Machine$63$300Save $237
Best style sales
Dangling earrings are a style staple, and they look beautiful dressed up or down. These Cate & Chloe McKenzie earrings — over 80 percent off! — take that look to the next level, with 18k white gold plating and practically blinding, tastefully size Swarovski crystals. Reviewers are in love with these gorgeous sparklers. One said they are “prettier than the photo,” and another even shared that the images don’t accurately portray how spellbinding this jewelry is! “These earrings are absolutely gorgeous and stunning, the picture doesn't do them justice,” one shopper shared. “They are excellent quality and you can tell just by looking at them. They are comfortable to wear and look great casually with a pair of jeans and a tank top, but they could also be worn with a dress.”
Fantaslook Long Sleeve Shirt$15$17Save $2
Cate & Chloe Isabel 18k White Gold Teardrop Crystal Earrings$17$150Save $133
Crocs Women's Baya Platform Clog Sandal$40$60Save $20
Terra & Sky Women's Plus Size Skinny Jeans$11$23Save $12
Best beauty and wellness sales
Brushing your teeth is, of course, essential to your oral health. If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, grab the bestselling Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it. "My teeth never felt cleaner!" raved a shopper with pearly whites. "I feel like I'm getting my teeth professionally cleaned."
CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Face Serum$14$20Save $6
Nioxin System 5 Cleanser Shampoo & Scalp Therapy Conditioner Duo$39$93Save $54
Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti Aging Serum$37$72Save $35
Fairywill Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush, Dual Pack$33$60Save $27
