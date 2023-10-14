Why you can trust us
Walmart's 40+ best deals this weekend — including Dyson, Beats and Apple up to 80% off

Carrie McCabe
Updated ·6 min read
Best Walmart Deals This Weekend graphic
From vacuums and TVs to earbuds and cookware, we have the deets on all of Walmart's marquee deals. (Yahoo)

Amazon's October Prime Day might now be in the rearview mirror, but this is shaping up to be another wild Walmart weekend. The retailer is just getting started when it comes to rolling out the super savings ahead of the holiday season! Walmart has been dropping tons of stellar sales this month on essentials and upgrades for your home, wardrobe, kitchen and more — and this weekend is no different. Pick up a 50-inch Vizio TV for a ridiculous $248, a Shark vacuum cleaner for over $100 off and a popular electric toothbrush for only $20 (that's almost 70% off). And that's just for starters. These deals won't last forever, so get on 'em ASAP!

The best sales at Walmart

  • Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner

    $97$199
    Save $102
    See at Walmart

  • Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV

    $248$319
    Save $71
    See at Walmart

  • Maxkare 50-by-60-Inch Electric Heated Blanket

    $40$80
    Save $40
    See at Walmart

  • Drew Barrymore Beautiful Air Fryer, 6-Quart

    $69$79
    Save $10
    See at Walmart

  • Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White Gold Drop Dangle Earrings

    $20$136
    Save $116
    See at Walmart

Best vacuum sales

upright teal-and-gray vacuum
Suck it up! Y'know, the dust — and the savings. (Walmart)

We're all guilty of letting the dust bunnies pile up from time to time, especially when we're too lazy to lug that heavy vacuum around. Well, it's time to revolutionize your cleaning experience. Right now the Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum is just $97 at Walmart — more than $100 off — and it's just what you need to make your chores less ... chore-ish. The Navigator is très lightweight, so you can take it with you from room to room without it feeling like a workout session. Oh, and when you have to get into those hard-to-reach spaces like stairs, furniture and your car, the lift-away detachable pod will allow you to make them spic-and-span lickety-split. Based on what five-star reviewers are saying, it'll be the best $97 you ever spent: "We have four dogs and three cats in our home, so it can be a challenge to keep up with the shedding," shared one reviewer. "We recently tried the Shark Navigator XL vacuum and I am very impressed. This thing managed to suck up all kinds of dirt and hair my other vacuum left behind! The filter also seems to work better on this vacuum, as I find myself not needing to dust as much."

$97 $199 at Walmart

  • Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner 3369

    $89$124
    Save $35
    See at Walmart

  • Black + Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright Vacuum

    $23$40
    Save $17
    See at Walmart

  • Eureka Max Swivel Deluxe Upright Multi-Surface Vacuum

    $68$99
    Save $31
    See at Walmart

  • Hoover WindTunnel Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum

    $149$250
    Save $101
    See at Walmart

Best TV and home entertainment sales

Vizio Smart TV showing image of the TV show
Don't have season tickets to see your favorite NFL team play? No worries — this set will have you up close and personal with every pass, hit and fumble. (Walmart)

The next few months bring lots of football, basketball and holiday movie nights. How about a TV upgrade to make it all pop? You won't do better than this shiny 50-inch set from Vizio — and this $248 sale price is absurd. Its vibrant 4K picture quality will make it feel like you’re living out each scene in real time. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this comes with the brand’s SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. “Great product. I’ve always loved Vizio, and this TV most certainly did not disappoint! Amazing picture, works great with the soundbar, and gaming on it is insane,” reported a happy user.

$248 $319 at Walmart

  • TCL 32-Inch HD LED Roku Smart TV 3 Series

    $108$148
    Save $40
    See at Walmart

  • Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

    $248$319
    Save $71
    See at Walmart

Best tech sales

headphones
Don't let that $49 price tag fool you — one listen will tell you that Beats isn't phoning it in with these! (Walmart)

These Beats Flex Wireless Earphones — now on offer for less than $50 — boast a hefty 12 hours of power per charge, so they’re ready to go when you are. Four ear tip sizes and a Flex-Form cable make listening to music and speaking on video or voice calls comfortable. Plus, the audio-sharing capability allows you to wirelessly share your tunes with another pair of Beats or AirPod headphones nearby. No more hunching together to rock out to the same jams. These have brought music to the ears of hordes of happy customers, like this daily wearer: “I generally have these around my neck all day long. They are excellent quality for phone conversations and casually listening to music. While most folks use earbuds, I'm sure that I would lose one within a few days of purchase. I like the fact I can control pause/play, volume and earphones on/off from my Beats earphones."

$49 $69.95 at Walmart

Best home sales

folded gray and white heated blanket with cord and remote
A spooky movie, candles, popcorn and a heated blanket? That's what we call a perfect autumn evening. (Walmart)

As the temps outside begin to drop, the best place in the world is curled up in a toasty, cozy space. Whether you've decamped to the couch or stay snuggled in bed, the 50-by-60-inch MaxKare Electric Heated Blanket will swaddle you in warmth and comfort (and potentially help you save big on your heating bill). It offers low, medium and high heating levels and is currently on sale for just $40 (50% off!). The reversible design features one fluffy flannel side and one that's velvety smooth to the touch. "I absolutely love this heated blanket," wrote a Walmart shopper. "It’s so soft and gets super warm and stays on for five hours. My cat and dogs love it too, so I bought two more for the living room for all to share."

$39.99 $79.99 at Walmart

  • Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow, Set of 2

    $25$42
    Save $18
    See at Walmart

  • Color Sense 100% Cotton Percale Sheet Set, Queen

    $27$32
    Save $5
    See at Walmart

  • Molblly 10-Inch Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

    $179$470
    Save $291
    See at Walmart

Best kitchen sales

Drew Barrymore air fryer
Crunch makes snacking delectable; this baby makes it guilt-free. (Walmart)

Guilt-free deliciousness is that most elusive of eating experiences. No wonder the world has gone gaga for air fryers — all the flavor with just a fraction of the grease! But, if we're being honest, they aren't the prettiest kitchen gadgets to leave out on the counter. And we all know that out of sight means out of mind, which isn't helpful when you are trying to eat better. Thanks to Drew Barrymore, you no longer have to choose between good health and a fetching aesthetic. Her Beautiful 6-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer promises to make all your Southern-fried dreams come true — and it'll look good doing it. It now comes in seven different colors including oyster gray, cornflower blue and lavender. Plus, you can currently score it for only $69. "First off, the packaging is beautiful and quite luxurious; it makes you feel really good about your purchase right off the bat," one shopper said. "I made sweet potato fries last night, they were great and such a good alternative to greasing them up in the oven. Very pleased!"

$69 $79 at Walmart

  • Henckels Graphite 14-Piece Self-Sharpening Block Set

    $200$657
    Save $457
    See at Walmart

  • Rachael Ray 15-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

    $99$129
    Save $30
    See at Walmart

Best style sales

sparkly white gold and crystle dangle earrings
Bling-bling that will help you save some serious cha-ching. (Walmart)

Dangling earrings are a style staple, and they look beautiful dressed up or down. These Cate & Chloe McKenzie earrings — nearly 85% off! — take that flair to the next level, with 18-karat white gold plating and practically blinding, tastefully sized Swarovski crystals. Reviewers are in love with these gorgeous sparklers. One said they are “prettier than the photo.” Echoed another: “These earrings are absolutely gorgeous and stunning. ... They are excellent quality. They are comfortable to wear and look great casually with a pair of jeans and a tank top, but they could also be worn with a dress.”

$19.99 $136 at Walmart

  • Time and Tru Women's High-Low Pullover Sweatshirt

    $10$13
    Save $3
    See at Walmart

  • Cate & Chloe Sophia 18k White Gold Crystal Halo Necklace

    $17$150
    Save $133
    See at Walmart

  • Muk Luks Women's Terry Cloth Slipper Clogs

    $15$34
    Save $19
    See at Walmart

  • Dokotoo Women's Plaid Button-Down Shirt Jacket

    $30$51
    Save $21
    See at Walmart

  • Zimtown 3-Piece Nested Spinner Suitcase Luggage Set

    $100$167
    Save $67
    See at Walmart

Best beauty and wellness sales

Fairywell oscillating toothbrush and interchangeable brush heads.
Your tired old electric toothbrush won't give you the gleaming choppers you want and deserve, but Fairywill ... will. (Walmart))

Brushing your teeth is, of course, essential to your oral health. If your current brush isn't cutting it, grab the bestselling Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, on sale for just $20, which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual model. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it. "My teeth never felt cleaner!" raved a shopper with pearly whites. "I feel like I'm getting my teeth professionally cleaned."

$19.99 $69.99 at Walmart

  • Loved01 by John Legend Face and Body Moisturizer

    $7$10
    Save $2
    See at Walmart

  • Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum

    $37$72
    Save $35
    See at Walmart

  • Fairywill Teeth Whitening Strips Non-Sensitive White Strips

    $15$30
    Save $15
    See at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you're signed up for Walmart+. It's easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You'll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

