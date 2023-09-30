Walmart's 50 best deals to score this weekend: Apple, Dyson, Shark, up to 80% off
Sure, we like sipping pumpkin-spiced lattes like the best of 'em, but we also know that fall is prime time for enjoying delicious deals — and there's no need to wait until Black Friday, either. Fabulous finds are popping up over at Walmart right this very second. We're talking a 65-inch Vizio TV for a ridiculous $398, a lightweight but hardworking Shark vac for $97 — that's a non-sucky 50% discount. Or perhaps you'd like a top-rated pair of over-ear headphones for a mere $19; they're 80% off! Yep, autumn is upon us, so jump into our pile of picks — and sweet, sweet savings — before these faves get raked away.
The best sales at Walmart
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner$97$199Save $102
Vizio 65-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV$398$528Save $130
Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones$19$100Save $81
Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set, Queen$19$40Save $21
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set$60$170Save $110
Cate & Chloe Blake 18k White Gold Crystal Halo Necklace$20$150Save $130
Fairywill Electric Toothbrush$20$31Save $11
Best vacuum sales
We're all guilty of letting the dust bunnies pile up from time to time, especially when we're too lazy to lug that heavy vacuum around. Well, it's time to revolutionize your cleaning experience. Right now, the Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum is just $97 at Walmart — more than $100 off — and it's just what you need to make your chores less ... chore-ish. The Shark Navigator XL is lightweight, so it can be carried from room to room without making it a workout session. And if you have to get into those hard-to-reach spaces, you can use the lift-away detachable pod to clean your stairs, furniture, car and more. Based on what five-star reviewers are saying, it'll be the best $99 you ever spent: "We have four dogs and three cats in our home so it can be a challenge to keep up with the shedding," shared one reviewer. "We recently tried the Shark Navigator XL vacuum and I am very impressed. This thing managed to suck up all kinds of dirt and hair my other vacuum left behind! The filter also seems to work better on this vacuum, as I find myself not needing to dust as much."
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum$400$600Save $200
Eureka Airspeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner$44$99Save $55
Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner$109$620Save $511
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$107$450Save $343
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner 3369$89$123Save $34
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum$379$500Save $121
Best TV and home entertainment sales
Fall means more than just leaf-peeping and pumpkin, erm, everything ... it also brings the new television season! How about a TV upgrade to match? You won't do better than this shiny 65-inch set from Vizio — and the sale price ($398!) is absurd. Its vibrant 4K picture quality will make it feel like you’re living out each scene in real time. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp and clear display, this comes with the brand’s SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. “Great product. I’ve always loved Vizio products, and this one most certainly did not disappoint! Amazing picture, works great with the soundbar, and gaming on it is insane!” reported a happy user.
Onn 24-inch Class HD LED Roku Smart TV$88$138Save $50
TCL 32-inch Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV$108$200Save $92
onn. 75-inch Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Frameless Roku Smart TV$498$768Save $270
Samsung 65-inch Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV$749$999Save $250
Best tech sales
Hit mute on the outside world and press play on exactly what you want to hear with the Vilinice Noise-Cancelling Headphones — a Walmart bestseller, for good reason. This pair will completely transport you into your favorite audiobooks, music and podcasts, thanks to their sound-enhancing technology. Plus, they have memory foam padding that keeps your ears comfy for hours. Have we mentioned they're almost 80% off? "Use them every day!" reported a thrilled shopper. "I'm autistic, and being in the world can be too loud and overwhelming. These headphones, even without music playing, muffled the extra noise."
Apple 10.2-inch Wi-Fi 64GB iPad$279$600Save $321
Vilinice Bluetooth Speakers$19$100Save $81
Cshidworld Fast Wireless Charger Station$18$56Save $38
Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones$49$70Save $21
Sgin 15.6-inch Windows 11 Laptop$260$1,050Save $790
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)$99$159Save $60
Best home sales
If you want to feel like you're sleeping at the Four Seasons, this Clara Clark Hotel Luxury Four-Piece Queen Sheets Set will certainly get the job done. More than 3,700 shoppers have fallen in love with its double-brushed softness, and in addition to feeling cool and breathable (so long, night sweats!), these sheets are pill- and snag-resistant. Another plus? The deep-pocket design fits mattresses up to 16 inches high, so you won't have to worry about the corners flying off in the middle of the night. Each queen-size set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases, and there are more than 35 colors to choose from. "I love these sheets," gushed a blissful fan. "They are very soft and durable so far. They truly look and feel like luxury sheets. They are beautiful and elegant. I run very hot; these sheets do not heat up and make me sweat! Amazing! Also, you can't beat the price! I highly recommend this product!"
BeautyPeak Full-Length Arched Standing Floor Mirror$69$189Save $120
Beautyrest Silver Aquacool Memory Foam Pillow$38$54Save $16
AllerEase Pure Bed Pillow (2-Pack)$25$60Save $35
Serta So Huge Oversized Fleece Blanket$25$40Save $15
Novilla Serenity 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress, Queen$290$539Save $249
Kozart Thanksgiving Autumn Fall Wreath$25$56Save $31
WhatsBedding 3-piece Bed in a Bag Comforter Set, Queen$35$175Save $140
Best kitchen sales
The stunning (nonstick) Carote eight-piece cookware collection includes a 9.5-inch frying pan, an 11-inch frying pan, a 4.5-quart sauté pan, a 1.8-quart saucepan, a 4.3-quart casserole pot and three lids. The pans are made from induction-ready granite, so they're safe for all stovetops. “I seriously had doubts; I was wrong,” admitted a fan. “I had been looking for pots and pans that do the exact same thing these pans do. Not one single ounce of regret buying these. These pots and pans deserve to be in everyone’s kitchens. You’re going to love them!”
Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker$100
Nespresso VertuoPOP Dark Gray Coffee and Espresso Maker$99$120Save $21
Vavsea Knife Block Set$52$200Save $148
McCook Black Stainless Steel Knife Set$50$90Save $40
Cosori Smart New Air Fryer Toaster Oven$99$200Save $101
Best style sales
This stunning Cate & Chloe white gold-and-crystal necklace is the perfect accent for just about any outfit, immediately jazzing up any casual ensemble or fitting right in with an elegant wedding-guest look. And, seriously, white gold? For 20 bucks? It's hard to believe, but Walmart has the hookup right here! Reviewers love this sparkly accessory, raving that it's a gorgeous necklace" and that it's "very good quality, super shiny and stunning! Got lots of compliments when wearing it...Highly recommend!"
Swiss+Tech Long Onion Quilted Vest with Hood$15$25Save $10
Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White Gold Drop Dangle Earrings$20$136Save $116
Fantaslook Long Sleeve Shirt$15$30Save $15
Crocs Women's Baya Platform Clog Sandal$35$60Save $25
Best beauty and wellness sales
Brushing your teeth is, of course, essential to your oral health. If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, grab the bestselling Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it. "My teeth never felt cleaner!" raved a shopper with pearly whites. "I feel like I'm getting my teeth professionally cleaned."
CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Face Serum$12$17Save $5
Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Eye Recovery Gel$29$33Save $4
Nioxin System 5 Cleanser Shampoo & Scalp Therapy Conditioner Duo$39$80Save $41
Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti Aging Serum$39$82Save $43
Crest Whitening Emulsions with LED Accelerator Light$21$60Save $39
Kleem Organics Anti-Aging Eye Cream$17$31Save $14
