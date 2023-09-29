Walmart's 50 best deals to snag this weekend: TVs, home essentials and more

Stock up on the best savings out there with the 35+ best deals at Walmart right now! (Walmart)

Fall is here! That means it's time for our favorite autumnal activities: sipping pumpkin-spiced lattes and Treat Yo' Self Day! There's nothing like kicking back with a cozy seasonal coffee and scoring epic savings on the perfect items to make the transition from summer to fall an absolute delight. Score a huge smart TV from Vizio for under $400, a lightweight but hardworking vacuum from Shark for less than $100, or some amazing over-ear headphones for over $80 off. Walmart has those deals (and more), so jump into our pile of picks — and sweet, sweet savings — before these faves get raked away!

The best sales at Walmart

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner $97 $199 Save $102 See at Walmart

Vizio 65-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $398 $528 Save $130 See at Walmart

Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones $19 $100 Save $81 See at Walmart

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set, Queen $19 $40 Save $21 See at Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set $60 $170 Save $110 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe Blake 18k White Gold Crystal Halo Necklace $20 $150 Save $130 See at Walmart

Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $20 $31 Save $11 See at Walmart

Best vacuum sales

Suck it up! Y'know, the dust — and the savings. (Walmart)

We're all guilty of letting the dust bunnies pile up from time to time, especially when we're a bit too lazy to lug that heavy vacuum around. Well, this no longer needs to be your cleaning experience. Right now, the Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum is just $97 at Walmart — more than $100 off! — and it's just what you need to make your chores less of a, well, chore. The Shark Navigator XL is lightweight, so it can be carried from room to room without making it a workout session. And if you have to get into those hard-to-reach spaces, you can use the lift-away detachable pod to clean your stairs, furniture, car and more. Based on what five-star reviewers are saying, it'll be the best $99 you ever spent: "We have four dogs and three cats in our home so it can be a challenge to keep up with the shedding," shared one reviewer. "We recently tried the Shark Navigator XL vacuum and I am very impressed. This thing managed to suck up all kinds of dirt and hair my other vacuum left behind! The filter also seems to work better on this vacuum, as I find myself not needing to dust as much."

$97 $199 at Walmart

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum $400 $600 Save $200 See at Walmart

Eureka Airspeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner $44 $99 Save $55 See at Walmart

Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner $109 $620 Save $511 See at Walmart

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $107 $450 Save $343 See at Walmart

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum $379 $500 Save $121 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner 3369 $89 $123 Save $34 See at Walmart

Best TV and home entertainment sales

Speaking of Bears: Don't have season tickets to see your favorite NFL team play? No worries — this set will have you up close and personal with every pass, hit and fumble. (Walmart) (Walmart)

Fall means more than just leaf-peeping and pumpkin, erm, everything ... it also brings the new television season! How about a TV upgrade to match? You won't do better — and at a better price — than this shiny 65-inch set from Vizio. Its vibrant 4K picture quality will make it feel like you’re living out each scene in real time. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp and clear display, this comes with the brand’s SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. “Great product. I’ve always loved Vizio products, and this one most certainly did not disappoint! Amazing picture, works great with the soundbar, and gaming on it is insane!” reported a happy user.

$398 $528 at Walmart

Onn 24-inch Class HD LED Roku Smart TV $88 $138 Save $50 See at Walmart

TCL 32-inch Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV $108 $200 Save $92 See at Walmart

Samsung 65-inch Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV $749 $999 Save $250 See at Walmart

onn. 75-inch Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Frameless Roku Smart TV $498 $768 Save $270 See at Walmart

Best tech sales

Fall is perhaps the most introspective season of the year. What better time to shut out the world's noise and get some mental "me" time? (Walmart)

Hit mute on the outside world and press play on exactly what you want to hear with the Vilinice Noise-Cancelling Headphones — a Walmart bestseller, for good reason. They'll completely transport you into your favorite audiobooks, music and podcasts, thanks to their sound-enhancing technology. Plus, they have memory foam padding that keeps your ears comfy for hours. Have we mentioned they're almost 80% off? "Use them every day!" reported a thrilled shopper. "I'm autistic, and being in the world can be too loud and overwhelming. These headphones, even without music playing, muffled the extra noise."

$19 $100 at Walmart

Apple 10.2-inch Wi-Fi 64GB iPad $279 $600 Save $321 See at Walmart

Vilinice Bluetooth Speakers $19 $100 Save $81 See at Walmart

Cshidworld Fast Wireless Charger Station $18 $56 Save $38 See at Walmart

Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones $49 $70 Save $21 See at Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) $99 $159 Save $60 See at Walmart

Sgin 15.6-inch Windows 11 Laptop $260 $1,050 Save $790 See at Walmart

Best home sales

Hotel luxury on a stay-at-home budget. What could be better? (Walmart)

If you want to feel like you're sleeping on bedding worthy of a luxe hotel, this Clara Clark Hotel Luxury Four-Piece Queen Sheets Set will certainly get the job done. More than 3,700 shoppers have fallen in love with its double-brushed softness, and in addition to feeling cool and breathable (so long, night sweats!), these sheets are pill- and snag-resistant. Another plus? The deep-pocket design fits mattresses up to 16 inches high, so you won't have to worry about the corners flying off in the middle of the night. Each queen-size set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases, and there are more than 35 colors to choose from! "I love these sheets," gushed a blissful fan. "They are very soft and durable so far. They truly look and feel like luxury sheets. They are beautiful and elegant. I run very hot; these sheets do not heat up and make me sweat! Amazing! Also, you can't beat the price! I highly recommend this product!"

$25 $60 at Walmart

BeautyPeak Full-Length Arched Standing Floor Mirror $69 $189 Save $120 See at Walmart

Beautyrest Silver Aquacool Memory Foam Pillow $38 $54 Save $16 See at Walmart

AllerEase Pure Bed Pillow (2-Pack) $25 $60 Save $35 See at Walmart

Serta So Huge Oversized Fleece Blanket $25 $40 Save $15 See at Walmart

Novilla Serenity 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress, Queen $290 $539 Save $249 See at Walmart

WhatsBedding 3-piece Bed in a Bag Comforter Set, Queen $35 $175 Save $140 See at Walmart

Kozart Thanksgiving Autumn Fall Wreath $25 $56 Save $31 See at Walmart

Best kitchen sales

What's cookin', good lookin'? Well, this discount is, for one. (Walmart) (Walmart)

The stunning (nonstick) Carote eight-piece cookware collection includes a 9.5-inch frying pan, an 11-inch frying pan, a 4.5-quart sauté pan, a 1.8-quart saucepan, a 4.3-quart casserole pot and three lids. The pans are made from induction-ready granite material, so they're safe for all stovetops. “I seriously had doubts; I was wrong,” admitted a fan. “I had been looking for pots and pans that do the exact same thing these pans do. Not one single ounce of regret buying these. These pots and pans deserve to be in everyone’s kitchens. You’re going to love them!”

$60 $220 at Walmart

Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $100 See at Walmart

Nespresso VertuoPOP Dark Gray Coffee and Espresso Maker $99 $120 Save $21 See at Walmart

Vavsea Knife Block Set $52 $200 Save $148 See at Walmart

Cosori Smart New Air Fryer Toaster Oven $99 $200 Save $101 See at Walmart

McCook Black Stainless Steel Knife Set $50 $90 Save $40 See at Walmart

Best style sales

Save some serious cha-ching on some gorgeous bling-bling. (Walmart)

This stunning Cate & Chloe white gold-and-crystal necklace is the perfect accent for just about any outfit, immediately jazzing up any casual ensemble or fitting right in with an elegant wedding-guest look. And, seriously, white gold? For 20 bucks? It's hard to believe, but Walmart has the hookup right here! Reviewers love this sparkly accessory, raving that it's a gorgeous necklace" and that it's "very good quality, super shiny and stunning! Got lots of compliments when wearing it...Highly recommend!"

$20 $150 at Walmart

Swiss+Tech Long Onion Quilted Vest with Hood $15 $25 Save $10 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White Gold Drop Dangle Earrings $20 $136 Save $116 See at Walmart

Crocs Women's Baya Platform Clog Sandal $35 $60 Save $25 See at Walmart

Fantaslook Long Sleeve Shirt $15 $30 Save $15 See at Walmart

Best beauty and wellness sales

Brush away the remains of your day. (Walmart) (Walmart))

Brushing your teeth is, of course, essential to your oral health. If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, grab the bestselling Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it. "My teeth never felt cleaner!" raved a shopper with pearly whites. "I feel like I'm getting my teeth professionally cleaned."

$20 $70 at Walmart

CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Face Serum $12 $17 Save $5 See at Walmart

Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Eye Recovery Gel $29 $33 Save $4 See at Walmart

Nioxin System 5 Cleanser Shampoo & Scalp Therapy Conditioner Duo $39 $80 Save $41 See at Walmart

Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti Aging Serum $39 $82 Save $43 See at Walmart

Crest Whitening Emulsions with LED Accelerator Light $21 $60 Save $39 See at Walmart

Kleem Organics Anti-Aging Eye Cream $17 $31 Save $14 See at Walmart

