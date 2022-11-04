Walmart just dropped a truckload of early Black Friday deals — including $80 off of Bose headphones

Stuffing — your cart, that is — doesn't have to wait till Thanksgiving week. (Photo: Walmart)

Headphones and earbuds

Clamp these on and hold on tight: Your music will never sound better. (Photo: Walmart)

The Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones are the perfect balance of both sound and quiet. With world-class, noise-cancelling performance, you can tune into your music and shows and even tune out a jackhammer. They’re perfect for traveling, working or relaxing at home. "These Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones are legit," raved this audiophile. "Amazing sound quality. Easily syncs to any device. Cancels all extraneous noise. Absolutely worth every penny, and I would recommend to everyone."

$249 $329 at Walmart

LG True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case $65 $180 Save $115 Walmart

Walmart Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Gen) $90 $124 Save $34 Walmart

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds $199 $285 Save $86 Walmart

Skullcandy Indy $68 $99 Save $31 Walmart

Under $25

These are made from 100% New Zealand sheep's wool. You know that can't be baaaa-d. (Photo: Walmart)

Never worry about static cling again! The Tidy Monster dryer balls are safe enough for babies, children and anyone with sensitive skin. They're made of 100% natural wool without any harsh chemicals, and are suitable for all types of clothing, towels, natural fibers, cotton and linen, and can also decrease wrinkles and that pesky static!

$9 $12 at Walmart

Beautiful 12" Fry Pan $12 $27 Save $15 Walmart

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream $19 $27 Save $8 Walmart

The Pioneer Woman 10-Piece Melamine Mixing Bowl Set $25 $30 Save $5 Walmart

Pura D'Or Hair Thinning Therapy Shampoo $12 $14 Save $2 Walmart

TVs and Home Theater

At under $200, this Hisense makes a lot of sense. (Photo: Walmart)

This Hisense 42" Roku TV is fully optimized for the best images and picture quality, plus it has a game mode that provides minimal input lag time. It also allows you access to some of your favorite apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and even live TV. The 42-inch screen includes a built-in Google Assistant and a convenient voice-controlled remote that puts you in charge of all your entertainment. This reviewer shared, "Love this TV. It has a sharp picture. Fits perfect in the guest bedroom. Remote is very easy to use. Setup was plug in, turn on, go."

$198 $249 at Walmart

LG 55" Class 4K Smart TV $527 $1,000 Save $473 Walmart

TCL 55" Class 4K UHD $428 $700 Save $272 Walmart

Vizio 58" 4K UHD LED Smart TV $398 $528 Save $130 Walmart

Vizio 40" FHD LED Smart TV $198 $227 Save $29 Walmart

Vacuums

Here's the dirt on this vac: Your home will never be cleaner. (Photo: Walmart)

The Bissell Power Force Turbo is the lightweight and maneuverable vacuum you've been waiting for. Perfect for cleaning debris and pet hair, it sucks up embedded dirt in no time, thanks to its Multi-Cyclonic Technology. The Power Force Turbo also works its magic on carpets and area rugs, and comes with a dusting brush, extension wand and crevice tool to vacuum upholstery, stairs and soft surfaces. All this for under $60!

$59 $101 at Walmart

Shark Vertex Speed Upright Vacuum $198 $459 Save $261 Walmart

iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum $85 $199 Save $114 Walmart

Shark Genius Steam Pocket Hard Floor Mop System $59 $130 Save $71 Walmart

Shark Cord-Free Handheld Multi Surface Vacuum $64 $99 Save $35 Walmart

Bedding

Serenity now! When you want to relax, you need this Tranquility Blanket. (Photo: Walmart)

The Tranquility Weighted Blanket applies deep, calming pressure to help you chill out, so you can fall asleep and wake rested. It comes with a reversible cover — soft microfiber on one side and a super soft, faux fur on the other. Each cover is machine washable to ensure longevity. This cool customer wrote, "I'm so incredibly happy with these weighted blankets. They're so comfortable, and weighted perfectly, it's like a hug."

$20 $50 at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman White Eyelet Set, 4-Piece $39 $69 Save $30 Walmart

Dawn Basics Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $16 $46 Save $30 Walmart

Mainstays Mainstays 7-Piece Teal Roses Comforter Set $54 $80 Save $26 Walmart

AllerEase Ultimate Pillow, 2-Pack $20 $32 Save $12 Walmart

Kitchen

Air fryers have never been more, um beautiful. (Photo: Walmart)

Air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals with Drew Barrymore's Beautiful 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer with Touch Activated Display. Thoughtfully designed, with sleek touch-activated illumination and Beautiful's signature gold accents, this air fryer preheats food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven. "All I can say is, 'Wow'" said this reviewer. "This beautiful thing is AMAZING. Works amazing and looks great. I've been on the hunt for an aesthetically pleasing air fryer, and this is the one! Especially for the price. Just buy it."

$69 $89 at Walmart

Chefman French Door Air Fryer + Oven $140 $199 Save $59 Walmart

Artisan 5-Quart Enameled Cast-Iron Crock Pot $55 $80 Save $25 Walmart

Beautiful 14-Cup Touchscreen Coffee Maker $48 $59 Save $11 Walmart

Tasty Ceramic Titanium-Reinforced Cookware Set, Red, 16 Piece $49 $79 Save $30 Walmart

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore

You can get this Sage number, or Black, Blueberry or Gray, for very little green. (Photo: Walmart)

Made for everyday cooking with friends and family, the Beautiful 11" Stir Fry Pan has a deep, rounded design, providing ample space to sauté and stir-fry to perfection. It's impeccably crafted with die-cast, double-riveted gold handles. Dare we say it's beautiful? It's also dishwasher-safe and compatible with all stove tops, including induction. This foodie loved the pan's construction: "Love the color, and the pan is well made! A nice size for stir-frying or sautéing and has a heavier gauge bottom, so it won't warp. I like the handle and find it to be stylish and easy to store this pan. Nonstick and easy to clean after using, as well as versatile in its use!"

$13 $35 at Walmart

Beautiful 11" Square Griddle Pan $12 $30 Save $18 Walmart

Beautiful One-Touch Electric Kettle $40 $50 Save $10 Walmart

Beautiful 2-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven $40 $45 Save $5 Walmart

Beautiful Set of 3 Bowls $20 $25 Save $5 Walmart

Style

The perfect balance of soft stretch and performance. (Photo: Walmart)

Train or hit the trails with Champion Women's Authentic Tights. These give you the perfect balance of soft stretch and performance. The cotton-rich jersey hugs the body for a sleek fit and wicks sweat for cooler, drier comfort. Smooth, flat seams along the legs and the waistband keep the material from rubbing against your skin and keeps you happy and running for miles!

$18 $30 at Walmart

Travelers Club Hardside Luggage $44 $120 Save $76 Walmart

Champion Powerblend Boyfriend Crewneck Sweatshirt $27 $45 Save $18 Walmart

Free Assembly Wool Blend Shirt Jacket $32 $42 Save $10 Walmart

Avia Women's High Rise Flex Tech 7/8 Leggings $17 $20 Save $3 Walmart

Beauty

A deal to make you smile, in more ways than one. (Photo: Walmart)

Drink a lot of coffee? Then Crest Whitening Emulsions are made for you? Its breakthrough formula features a thin layer of highly active peroxide droplets suspended in a hydrating base. This sounds complicated, but all it means is that your teeth will be way more whitened with no sensitivity. Takes seconds to apply and keeps whitening long after you apply, with no need to rinse or brush off!

$15 $40 at Walmart

Revision Skincare Intellishade SPF 45 $15 $75 Save $60 Walmart

Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Repair Creme $37 $72 Save $35 Walmart

Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $35 $45 Save $10 Walmart