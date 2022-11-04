Walmart just dropped a truckload of early Black Friday deals — including $80 off of Bose headphones
Headphones and earbuds
The Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones are the perfect balance of both sound and quiet. With world-class, noise-cancelling performance, you can tune into your music and shows and even tune out a jackhammer. They’re perfect for traveling, working or relaxing at home. "These Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones are legit," raved this audiophile. "Amazing sound quality. Easily syncs to any device. Cancels all extraneous noise. Absolutely worth every penny, and I would recommend to everyone."
LG True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case$65$180Save $115
Walmart Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Gen)$90$124Save $34
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds$199$285Save $86
Skullcandy Indy$68$99Save $31
Under $25
Never worry about static cling again! The Tidy Monster dryer balls are safe enough for babies, children and anyone with sensitive skin. They're made of 100% natural wool without any harsh chemicals, and are suitable for all types of clothing, towels, natural fibers, cotton and linen, and can also decrease wrinkles and that pesky static!
Beautiful 12" Fry Pan$12$27Save $15
Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream$19$27Save $8
The Pioneer Woman 10-Piece Melamine Mixing Bowl Set$25$30Save $5
Pura D'Or Hair Thinning Therapy Shampoo$12$14Save $2
TVs and Home Theater
This Hisense 42" Roku TV is fully optimized for the best images and picture quality, plus it has a game mode that provides minimal input lag time. It also allows you access to some of your favorite apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and even live TV. The 42-inch screen includes a built-in Google Assistant and a convenient voice-controlled remote that puts you in charge of all your entertainment. This reviewer shared, "Love this TV. It has a sharp picture. Fits perfect in the guest bedroom. Remote is very easy to use. Setup was plug in, turn on, go."
LG 55" Class 4K Smart TV$527$1,000Save $473
TCL 55" Class 4K UHD$428$700Save $272
Vizio 58" 4K UHD LED Smart TV$398$528Save $130
Vizio 40" FHD LED Smart TV$198$227Save $29
Vacuums
The Bissell Power Force Turbo is the lightweight and maneuverable vacuum you've been waiting for. Perfect for cleaning debris and pet hair, it sucks up embedded dirt in no time, thanks to its Multi-Cyclonic Technology. The Power Force Turbo also works its magic on carpets and area rugs, and comes with a dusting brush, extension wand and crevice tool to vacuum upholstery, stairs and soft surfaces. All this for under $60!
Shark Vertex Speed Upright Vacuum$198$459Save $261
iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum$85$199Save $114
Shark Genius Steam Pocket Hard Floor Mop System$59$130Save $71
Shark Cord-Free Handheld Multi Surface Vacuum$64$99Save $35
Bedding
The Tranquility Weighted Blanket applies deep, calming pressure to help you chill out, so you can fall asleep and wake rested. It comes with a reversible cover — soft microfiber on one side and a super soft, faux fur on the other. Each cover is machine washable to ensure longevity. This cool customer wrote, "I'm so incredibly happy with these weighted blankets. They're so comfortable, and weighted perfectly, it's like a hug."
The Pioneer Woman White Eyelet Set, 4-Piece$39$69Save $30
Dawn Basics Bed Pillows, 2-Pack$16$46Save $30
Mainstays Mainstays 7-Piece Teal Roses Comforter Set$54$80Save $26
AllerEase Ultimate Pillow, 2-Pack$20$32Save $12
Kitchen
Air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals with Drew Barrymore's Beautiful 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer with Touch Activated Display. Thoughtfully designed, with sleek touch-activated illumination and Beautiful's signature gold accents, this air fryer preheats food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven. "All I can say is, 'Wow'" said this reviewer. "This beautiful thing is AMAZING. Works amazing and looks great. I've been on the hunt for an aesthetically pleasing air fryer, and this is the one! Especially for the price. Just buy it."
Chefman French Door Air Fryer + Oven$140$199Save $59
Artisan 5-Quart Enameled Cast-Iron Crock Pot$55$80Save $25
Beautiful 14-Cup Touchscreen Coffee Maker$48$59Save $11
Tasty Ceramic Titanium-Reinforced Cookware Set, Red, 16 Piece$49$79Save $30
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore
Made for everyday cooking with friends and family, the Beautiful 11" Stir Fry Pan has a deep, rounded design, providing ample space to sauté and stir-fry to perfection. It's impeccably crafted with die-cast, double-riveted gold handles. Dare we say it's beautiful? It's also dishwasher-safe and compatible with all stove tops, including induction. This foodie loved the pan's construction: "Love the color, and the pan is well made! A nice size for stir-frying or sautéing and has a heavier gauge bottom, so it won't warp. I like the handle and find it to be stylish and easy to store this pan. Nonstick and easy to clean after using, as well as versatile in its use!"
Beautiful 11" Square Griddle Pan$12$30Save $18
Beautiful One-Touch Electric Kettle$40$50Save $10
Beautiful 2-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven$40$45Save $5
Beautiful Set of 3 Bowls$20$25Save $5
Style
Train or hit the trails with Champion Women's Authentic Tights. These give you the perfect balance of soft stretch and performance. The cotton-rich jersey hugs the body for a sleek fit and wicks sweat for cooler, drier comfort. Smooth, flat seams along the legs and the waistband keep the material from rubbing against your skin and keeps you happy and running for miles!
Travelers Club Hardside Luggage$44$120Save $76
Champion Powerblend Boyfriend Crewneck Sweatshirt$27$45Save $18
Free Assembly Wool Blend Shirt Jacket$32$42Save $10
Avia Women's High Rise Flex Tech 7/8 Leggings$17$20Save $3
Beauty
Drink a lot of coffee? Then Crest Whitening Emulsions are made for you? Its breakthrough formula features a thin layer of highly active peroxide droplets suspended in a hydrating base. This sounds complicated, but all it means is that your teeth will be way more whitened with no sensitivity. Takes seconds to apply and keeps whitening long after you apply, with no need to rinse or brush off!
Revision Skincare Intellishade SPF 45$15$75Save $60
Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Repair Creme$37$72Save $35
Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush$35$45Save $10
Fairywill Electric Toothbrush$14$40Save $26