Walmart just dropped a truckload of early Black Friday deals — including $80 off of Bose headphones

Heather Quinlan
·5 min read
devices
Stuffing — your cart, that is — doesn't have to wait till Thanksgiving week. (Photo: Walmart)

This weekend you'll get an extra hour's sleep, and you'll also get amazing Walmart sales! You're looking at a motherlode of massive discounts, including excellent prices on headphones, vacuums, TVs, and a whole section of goodies under $25! So let's kick back and start shopping for those early Black Friday markdowns!

To get you started, we've picked the crème de la crème of the best bargains this weekend, but you better act fast because quantities won't last!

Headphones and earbuds

headphones
Clamp these on and hold on tight: Your music will never sound better. (Photo: Walmart)

The Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones are the perfect balance of both sound and quiet. With world-class, noise-cancelling performance, you can tune into your music and shows and even tune out a jackhammer. They’re perfect for traveling, working or relaxing at home. "These Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones are legit," raved this audiophile. "Amazing sound quality. Easily syncs to any device. Cancels all extraneous noise. Absolutely worth every penny, and I would recommend to everyone."

$249 $329 at Walmart

  • LG True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case

    $65$180Save $115
    Walmart

  • Walmart Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Gen)

    $90$124Save $34
    Walmart

  • Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

    $199$285Save $86
    Walmart

  • Skullcandy Indy

    $68$99Save $31
    Walmart

Under $25

dryers
These are made from 100% New Zealand sheep's wool. You know that can't be baaaa-d. (Photo: Walmart)

Never worry about static cling again! The Tidy Monster dryer balls are safe enough for babies, children and anyone with sensitive skin. They're made of 100% natural wool without any harsh chemicals, and are suitable for all types of clothing, towels, natural fibers, cotton and linen, and can also decrease wrinkles and that pesky static!

$9 $12 at Walmart

  • Beautiful 12" Fry Pan

    $12$27Save $15
    Walmart

  • Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream

    $19$27Save $8
    Walmart

  • The Pioneer Woman 10-Piece Melamine Mixing Bowl Set

    $25$30Save $5
    Walmart

  • Pura D'Or Hair Thinning Therapy Shampoo

    $12$14Save $2
    Walmart

TVs and Home Theater

TV
At under $200, this Hisense makes a lot of sense. (Photo: Walmart)

This Hisense 42" Roku TV is fully optimized for the best images and picture quality, plus it has a game mode that provides minimal input lag time. It also allows you access to some of your favorite apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and even live TV. The 42-inch screen includes a built-in Google Assistant and a convenient voice-controlled remote that puts you in charge of all your entertainment. This reviewer shared, "Love this TV. It has a sharp picture. Fits perfect in the guest bedroom. Remote is very easy to use. Setup was plug in, turn on, go."

$198 $249 at Walmart

  • LG 55" Class 4K Smart TV

    $527$1,000Save $473
    Walmart

  • TCL 55" Class 4K UHD

    $428$700Save $272
    Walmart

  • Vizio 58" 4K UHD LED Smart TV

    $398$528Save $130
    Walmart

  • Vizio 40" FHD LED Smart TV

    $198$227Save $29
    Walmart

Vacuums

Bissell vacuum
Here's the dirt on this vac: Your home will never be cleaner. (Photo: Walmart)

The Bissell Power Force Turbo is the lightweight and maneuverable vacuum you've been waiting for. Perfect for cleaning debris and pet hair, it sucks up embedded dirt in no time, thanks to its Multi-Cyclonic Technology. The Power Force Turbo also works its magic on carpets and area rugs, and comes with a dusting brush, extension wand and crevice tool to vacuum upholstery, stairs and soft surfaces. All this for under $60!

$59 $101 at Walmart

  • Shark Vertex Speed Upright Vacuum

    $198$459Save $261
    Walmart

  • iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum

    $85$199Save $114
    Walmart

  • Shark Genius Steam Pocket Hard Floor Mop System

    $59$130Save $71
    Walmart

  • Shark Cord-Free Handheld Multi Surface Vacuum

    $64$99Save $35
    Walmart

Bedding

When you want to relax, you need this Tranquility Blanket. (Photo: Walmart)
Serenity now! When you want to relax, you need this Tranquility Blanket. (Photo: Walmart)

The Tranquility Weighted Blanket applies deep, calming pressure to help you chill out, so you can fall asleep and wake rested. It comes with a reversible cover — soft microfiber on one side and a super soft, faux fur on the other. Each cover is machine washable to ensure longevity. This cool customer wrote, "I'm so incredibly happy with these weighted blankets. They're so comfortable, and weighted perfectly, it's like a hug."

$20 $50 at Walmart

  • The Pioneer Woman White Eyelet Set, 4-Piece

    $39$69Save $30
    Walmart

  • Dawn Basics Bed Pillows, 2-Pack

    $16$46Save $30
    Walmart

  • Mainstays Mainstays 7-Piece Teal Roses Comforter Set

    $54$80Save $26
    Walmart

  • AllerEase Ultimate Pillow, 2-Pack

    $20$32Save $12
    Walmart

Kitchen

air fryer
Air fryers have never been more, um beautiful. (Photo: Walmart)

Air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals with Drew Barrymore's Beautiful 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer with Touch Activated Display. Thoughtfully designed, with sleek touch-activated illumination and Beautiful's signature gold accents, this air fryer preheats food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven. "All I can say is, 'Wow'" said this reviewer. "This beautiful thing is AMAZING. Works amazing and looks great. I've been on the hunt for an aesthetically pleasing air fryer, and this is the one! Especially for the price. Just buy it."

$69 $89 at Walmart

  • Chefman French Door Air Fryer + Oven

    $140$199Save $59
    Walmart

  • Artisan 5-Quart Enameled Cast-Iron Crock Pot

    $55$80Save $25
    Walmart

  • Beautiful 14-Cup Touchscreen Coffee Maker

    $48$59Save $11
    Walmart

  • Tasty Ceramic Titanium-Reinforced Cookware Set, Red, 16 Piece

    $49$79Save $30
    Walmart

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore

pan
You can get this Sage number, or Black, Blueberry or Gray, for very little green. (Photo: Walmart)

Made for everyday cooking with friends and family, the Beautiful 11" Stir Fry Pan has a deep, rounded design, providing ample space to sauté and stir-fry to perfection. It's impeccably crafted with die-cast, double-riveted gold handles. Dare we say it's beautiful? It's also dishwasher-safe and compatible with all stove tops, including induction. This foodie loved the pan's construction: "Love the color, and the pan is well made! A nice size for stir-frying or sautéing and has a heavier gauge bottom, so it won't warp. I like the handle and find it to be stylish and easy to store this pan. Nonstick and easy to clean after using, as well as versatile in its use!"

$13 $35 at Walmart

  • Beautiful 11" Square Griddle Pan

    $12$30Save $18
    Walmart

  • Beautiful One-Touch Electric Kettle

    $40$50Save $10
    Walmart

  • Beautiful 2-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven

    $40$45Save $5
    Walmart

  • Beautiful Set of 3 Bowls

    $20$25Save $5
    Walmart

Style

tights
The perfect balance of soft stretch and performance. (Photo: Walmart)

Train or hit the trails with Champion Women's Authentic Tights. These give you the perfect balance of soft stretch and performance. The cotton-rich jersey hugs the body for a sleek fit and wicks sweat for cooler, drier comfort. Smooth, flat seams along the legs and the waistband keep the material from rubbing against your skin and keeps you happy and running for miles!

$18 $30 at Walmart

  • Travelers Club Hardside Luggage

    $44$120Save $76
    Walmart

  • Champion Powerblend Boyfriend Crewneck Sweatshirt

    $27$45Save $18
    Walmart

  • Free Assembly Wool Blend Shirt Jacket

    $32$42Save $10
    Walmart

  • Avia Women's High Rise Flex Tech 7/8 Leggings

    $17$20Save $3
    Walmart

Beauty

crest
A deal to make you smile, in more ways than one. (Photo: Walmart)

Drink a lot of coffee? Then Crest Whitening Emulsions are made for you? Its breakthrough formula features a thin layer of highly active peroxide droplets suspended in a hydrating base. This sounds complicated, but all it means is that your teeth will be way more whitened with no sensitivity. Takes seconds to apply and keeps whitening long after you apply, with no need to rinse or brush off!

$15 $40 at Walmart

  • Revision Skincare Intellishade SPF 45

    $15$75Save $60
    Walmart

  • Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Repair Creme

    $37$72Save $35
    Walmart

  • Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

    $35$45Save $10
    Walmart

  • Fairywill Electric Toothbrush

    $14$40Save $26
    Walmart

