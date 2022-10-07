Walmart’s 50+ deals are bonkers all weekend long — save over $950!
There may be a chill in the air, but Walmart's sales are still hot! Now's the best time to shop for home, electronics and summer essentials, since they just dropped a ton of incredible discounts, from headphones and vacuums to TVs and home goods — with lots in the fashion and beauty sections as well.
- $1,699 $2,500 at Walmart
LG 65" Class 4K Smart TV
- $99 $144 at Walmart
Apple TV HD
- $29 $38 at Walmart
Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Player
- $108 $144 at Walmart
32” LED Roku Smart TV
- $298 $338 at Walmart
58" UHD Roku Smart TV
- $138 $176 at Walmart
Vizio 32" Smart TV
- $99 $179 at Walmart
Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Steam Mop
- $325 $404 at Walmart
Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac
- $139 $200 at Walmart
iFloor Cordless Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vac
- $49 $58 at Walmart
Bissell Compact Turbo Bagless Vacuum
- $27 $36 at Walmart
Black+Decker Dustbuster Hand Vacuum
- $199 $324 at Walmart
Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac
- $170 $214 at Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
- $199 $279 at Walmart
Noise Cancelling Earbuds
- $18 $20 at Walmart
Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
- $90 $100 at Walmart
Beats Studio Buds
- $17 $20 at Walmart
True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
- $20 $25 at Walmart
Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
- $10 $15 at Walmart
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Euro Sham Pair
- $35 $50 at Walmart
My Texas House 8-Pc Bed in a Bag
- $43 $55 at Walmart
Mainstays Purple Velvet 10-Pc Bed in a Bag
- $7 $8 at Walmart
Mainstays Extra Firm Bed Pillow
- $35 $49 at Walmart
Faux Fur 12-lb Weighted Blanket
- $100 $170 at Walmart
'Halo Infinite Collector’s Edition' Box Set
- $49 $65 at Walmart
Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller
- $39 $43 at Walmart
Nintendo's 'The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword'
- $29 $40 at Walmart
'Marvel's Spider-Man': Game of the Year
- $90 $100 at Walmart
Adjustable & High Back Swivel Gaming Chair
- $27 $40 at Walmart
'Grand Theft Auto V'
- $475 $600 at Walmart
Arlo Ultra Two-Piece Wireless Security Camera
- $113 $172 at Walmart
Google Nest Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell
- $149 $220 at Walmart
Netgear Nighthawk Dual-Band Mesh Router
- $30 $49 at Walmart
Google Home Mini Gen 1
- $77 $100 at Walmart
Google Nest Smart Speaker
- $214 $249 at Walmart
Google Nest Learning Thermostat
- $60 $80 at Walmart
Moosoo Compact Air Fryer
- $149 $199 at Walmart
Ninja Total Crushing Blender Pitcher
- $56 $200 at Walmart
Juicer with LED control panel
- $35 $40 at Walmart
Gourmia 2.2 Qt Air Fryer
- $16 $30 at Walmart
Dragonus Ceramic Trivet
- $79 $109 at Walmart
Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker
- $15 $30 at Walmart
Scoop Espadrille Sandals with Ribbon Ankle Tie
- $15 $24 at Walmart
Sofia Active by Sofia Vergara Leggings
- $10 $20 at Walmart
The Pioneer Woman V-Neck Blouse with Dolman Sleeves
- $5 $10 at Walmart
Athletic Works Athleisure Core Knit Capris
- $7 $12 at Walmart
Time and Tru T-Shirt Dress with Pocket
- $12 $27 at Walmart
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara High-Rise Curvy Ankle Jeans
- $3 $6 at Walmart
Ecoco Style Olive Oil Hair Styling Gel
- $115 $140 at Walmart
Large Hollywood Makeup Vanity Mirror
- $13 $18 at Walmart
The Ordinary AHA Peeling Solution
- $22 $25 at Walmart
Total Effects Face Moisturizer
- $26 $52 at Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hydrating Moisturizer
- $60 $80 at Walmart
Soundbar Speaker
- $248 $348 at Walmart
50" UHD LED Smart TV
- $378 $438 at Walmart
50" Class 4K Smart LED TV
- $229 $329 at Walmart
Robot Vacuum with LiDAR Room Mapping
- $199 $230 at Walmart
Snap Cordless Lightweight Stick Vac
- $50 $59 at Walmart
Power Express Upright Bagless Vacuum
- $69 $69 at Walmart
Power Max Pet Upright Vac
- $95 $180 at Walmart
SmartClean 2000 Robovac
- $100 $200 at Walmart
Galaxy Buds Live
- $46 $60 at Walmart
Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Over the Ear Bluetooth Headphones
- $16 $20 at Walmart
True Wireless Earbuds
- $184 $240 at Walmart
Wireless Headphones — Mickey's 90th Anniversary Edition
- $26 $110 at Walmart
Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds
- $127 $159 at Walmart
17-Piece College Dorm Bedding Comforter Set
- $40 $70 at Walmart
Egyptian Cotton Super Soft Pillows, 2-Pack
- $56 $150 at Walmart
800-Thread Count Cooling Sheets
- $73 $90 at Walmart
6-Piece Day Bed Cover Set
- $39 $70 at Walmart
Cotton Coral 4-Piece Comforter Set
- $95 $165 at Walmart
High Back Gaming Chair
- $50 $60 at Walmart
'Super Mario: Odyssey'
- $37 $70 at Walmart
Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo with Headset
- $46 $100 at Walmart
Smart Watch for Android and iOS
- $49 $49 at Walmart
Nest Mini
- $47 $60 at Walmart
Indoor Security Camera, 2-Pack
- $20 $50 at Walmart
Connect Smart Plug
- $200 $277 at Walmart
Smart Speaker with Google Assistant
- $50 $90 at Walmart
Smart Clock with Wireless Charging Dock
- $89 $99 at Walmart
FlexBrew Trio Coffee Maker
- $30 $44 at Walmart
2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster
- $49 $69 at Walmart
Grill / Air Fryer
- $75 $99 at Walmart
Select Blender
- $92 $149 at Walmart
Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer
- $10 $40 at Walmart
Linen Blend Maxi Dress
- $7 $13 at Walmart
Women's Soft Jogger Pants
- $10 $26 at Walmart
Women's Studded Gladiator Sandal
- $10 $35 at Walmart
Vegan Jute Footbed Slide Sandals
- $20 at Walmart
Women's Tie Neck Tank Top
- $23 $11 at Walmart
Facial Day Cream
- $18 $25 at Walmart
Volume Booster Hair Dryer
- $80 $133 at Walmart
Nectifirm Advanced for Neck and Décolletage
- $33 $60 at Walmart
Pumpkin Face Mask
And before you get busy scoring all those deals, make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. Not yet a member? No worries; you can get yourself a free 30-day trial here. (Nevertheless, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
To get you started, we've picked over 50 of the best bargains this weekend, so go ahead and start scouring those virtual aisles!
Home Theater
LG 65" Class 4K Smart TV
Self-lit pixels emit their own light. That means a stunning picture with the perfect black and realer-than-life colors across the spectrum, all of it backed by AI and an advanced processor.
Smart TVs just got a whole lot smarter with LG's 65" 4K Smart TV. This set's AI technology and built-in Google Assistant lets you control not only your home theater but your smart connected home devices. Get a load of this rave review: "I didn't believe I could get a better picture than the one my old flat-screen offered. Until I turned this on. Amazing clarity and the black is really black, not some shade of grey. So glad I didn't opt for a lower price point. It was well worth the difference. Five stars!" And have we mentioned it's now discounted by $800? It's now discounted by $800! Go!
Vacuums
Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Steam Mop
Tough on stains and gentle on floors, this cleaner's combination of powerful steam and rotating pads provides twice as much stain-removing power as its would-be competitors.
For those who want that extra floor-penetrating clean that even the toughest vac can't achieve, there's the Shark steamer and scrubber that'll make your floors look like they just got the HGTV reno treatment. "Absolutely love it!" raved this Shark shopper. "Just got it a few days ago and have done the whole house! It moves a lot on its own and requires very little effort. I've recommended it to my friends and also here!"
Headphones and earbuds
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
AirPods Pro feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.
This shopper gushed, "Amazing! They stay in your ears, are comfortable and there's no worrying about changing devices.... I would definitely recommend these if you're looking for great earbuds for practically anything you do!"
Bedding
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Euro Sham Pair
Who couldn't use an upgrading accent in their boudoir? Let this set of two from Drew do the trick.
America's Sweetheart Drew Barrymore's "Beautiful" line of pots, blenders and air fryers made your kitchen glow up — and now she's done it again with her "Flower Home" line of bedding, that looks fantastic in any home. "Ooh la la luxurious!" wrote one reviewer. "High-quality fabric and exceptional design." Available only at Walmart.
Gaming
'Halo Infinite Collector’s Edition' Box Set
All hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance. But enough about this year's elections. Enter the 'Halo'-verse, as the Master Chief prepares to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced.
The legendary 'Halo' series returns with the most expansive Master Chief campaign yet! And a groundbreaking free-to-play multi-combatant experience. Works with Xbox Series X and Xbox One. This pro reported, "Love the gameplay and movement for this game. Feels like the classic 'Halo,' such as 'Halo 3.' New ways to play, for example, the grappling gun." You had us at "grappling gun."
Smart home
Arlo Ultra Two-Piece Wireless Security Camera
Perfect for protecting any location where you need the widest, clearest view. Two cameras means you'll leave no important space un-surveilled.
These Arlo HD security cameras — with color video — are now discounted $125. "I am beyond happy with the Arlo Ultra 2 camera system!" said a now-secure shopper. "I was worried I would have trouble setting it up, but it was surprisingly easy. I can't believe how clear the picture is. I have never seen a camera with color night vision, but it makes a huge difference. If you are looking for a great camera with all the bells and whistles at a really good price, look no further!" (Just FYI: not literal bells and whistles.)
Kitchen
Moosoo Compact Air Fryer
Perfect for a small kitchen, this air-fries everything from frozen veggies to chicken accurately and evenly. It keeps in the crisp you're craving while retaining loads of nutrition and flavor.
Want an air fryer but find yourself short on counter space? Well, your problems are solved with this diminutive number which features adjustable temperature control, a 60-minute timer and a nonstick basket. This reviewer who called theirs "Pure Awesome" wrote, "If you don't already have one, get one! I love this thing! No preheat time, and cooking time is faster. You know those little Totino's Pizzas? The package says 13–15 minutes — with the air fryer it went from frozen to done in nine minutes. I rest my case." Court adjourned.
Style
Scoop Espadrille Sandals with Ribbon Ankle Tie
Add instant charm to a basic outfit during the remaining warm-weather days.
Step into comfort and style with these ankle-tie espadrille sandals. With their snazzy striped ribbon, they take any basic outfit above and beyond. This reviewer reported, "These are the cutest shoes.... They almost have a Kate Spade or Draper James feel to them."
Beauty
Ecoco Style Olive Oil Hair Styling Gel
Ecoco's nourishing formula is rich in deeply emollient olive oil to help nurture dry hair as it locks looks in place, adding a brilliant shine.
Style and protect in one easy step with Ecoco's Olive Oil Styling Gel. Alcohol-free so it won't dry out your hair, but it will hold all those curls into place. "Eco is the best styling gel on the market," said this reviewer. "It's lightweight, odor-free and doesn't clump. I've been natural for about eight years, and I can always depend on Eco for a quick curl."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.