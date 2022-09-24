Walmart’s 50+ weekend deals are bonkers—score the iconic Black & Decker Dustbuster for 30 bucks!

Whatever you want, Walmart's got it. On sale. (Photo: Walmart)

Autumn is finally in effect, and with it visions of cozy nights streaming new releases or binging The Bachelorette. If your focus has been on outdoor living, turn the lens on your interior. Walmart is ready to help, with weekend sales on everything you need to breathe new life into every room.

We're talking an epic HD smart TV for nearly 50% off, a cuddly faux fur weighted blanket down from $60 to $35, a Smart Clean 2000 Robovac for 45% off, plus throw pillows, headphones, cookware and a cashmere poncho (so soft!) at mind-bogglingly slashed prices.

Whatever you need, Walmart's got it, for a song. We did the legwork, so you don't have to. So without further ado, here are the 50+ best sales at Walmart this weekend. Cheers!

Home Theater

Walmart LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart TV $1,298 $2,500 Save $1,202 $1,298 at Walmart Self-lit pixels emit their own light for a stunning picture with the perfect black and intense color — backed by AI and an advanced processor.

Smart TVs just got a whole lot smarter with LG's 65" 4K Smart TV. The set's AI technology and built-in Google Assistant lets you not only control your home theater but your smart connected home devices. One shopper raved, "I didn't believe I could get a better picture than the one my old flat-screen offered. Until I turned this on. Amazing clarity and the black is really black, not some shade of grey. So glad I didn't opt for a lower price point. It was well worth the difference. Five stars!" And did we mention it's now discounted by more than $1,200?

TCL 50" 4K Smart Roku TV $258 $315 Save $57

LG SPM2 Sound Bar with Streaming $99 $129 Save $30

LG 75" Class 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $697 $950 Save $253

Samsung 50" Class 4K Smart LED TV $378 $438 Save $60

Hisense 58" UHD Roku Smart TV $298 $338 Save $40

Vacuums

Walmart Wyze Robot Vacuum with Room Mapping $229 $329 Save $100 $229 at Walmart Wyze Robot Vacuum divides rooms into sections and moves around in straight lines for the most efficient path possible - and won't run over the cat!

This Wyze shopper wrote, "I was already familiar with Wyze since I have eight cameras and a couple of its bulbs. However, this may be the best item yet. Very pleased with the overall performance of the unit. Relatively simple to set up as I mentioned. Seems to have more than adequate suction with any of the three settings. Quieter than a normal vacuum cleaner. Extremely pleased with the ability to set schedules and clean very specific rooms and areas, instead of having to let it clean the entire house each time!"

Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Mop $99 $179 Save $80

Black+Decker Dustbuster Hand Vacuum $30 $36 Save $6

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base $285 $550 Save $265

Tineco iFloor Cordless Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vac $139 $200 Save $61

IonVac SmartClean 2000 Robovac $95 $180 Save $85

Headphones and earbuds

This shopper gushed, "Amazing! They stay in your ears, are comfortable and there's no worrying about changing devices. I'd thought it would be better to save money just by buying $20 Bluetooth earbuds, but because they were $20 I took less take care of them and lost three or four. Seeing the discount price Walmart had here, I decided to buy the AirPods Pro. I would definitely recommend these if you're looking for great earbuds for practically anything you do!"

Cshidworld Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $18 $100 Save $82

Tikland Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $16 $25 Save $9

Jelly Comb Wireless Rechargeable Headphones $49 $59 Save $10

Onikuma Over-Ear Headphones with Noise Cancelling Microphone $16 $25 Save $9

BOSE Noise Cancelling Earbuds $199 $279 Save $80

Bedding

America's Sweetheart Drew Barrymore's "Beautiful" line of pots, blends, and air fryers made your kitchen glow up — and now she's done it again with her "Flower Home" line of bedding, that looks fantastic in any home. "Ooh la la luxurious!" wrote one reviewer. "High-quality fabric and exceptional design." Available only at Walmart.

Home Essence Bed in a Bag Comforter Bedding Set, California King $63 $110 Save $48

Milanhome Salinger Duvet Cover Set $224 $376 Save $151

NewWay Soft Knit Waterproof Zippered White Pillowcase $10 $11 Save $2

Tranquility Faux Fur 12-lb Weighted Blanket $35 $60 Save $25

Mainstays Firm Bed Pillow, Ideal for Back Sleepers $7 $8 Save $1

Gaming

The legendary 'Halo' series returns with the most expansive Master Chief campaign yet! And a groundbreaking free-to-play multiplayer experience. Works with Xbox Series X and Xbox One. This pro reported, "Love the gameplay and movement for this game. Feels like the classic 'Halo' such as 'Halo 3.' New ways to play, for example, the grappling gun.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for Nintendo Switch $50 $60 Save $10

Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition for PS4 $29 $40 Save $11

Yangming Adjustable & High Back Swivel Gaming Chair $90 $100 Save $10

Razer BlackWidow wired mechanical gaming keyboard $69 $100 Save $31

Rockstar Game 'Grand Theft Auto V' $27 $40 Save $13

Smart home

These Arlo HD security cameras — with color video — are now discounted $130. "I am beyond happy with the Arlo Ultra 2 camera system!" said a now secure shopper. "I was worried I would have trouble setting it up, but it was surprisingly easy. I can't believe how clear the picture is. I have never seen a camera with color night vision, but it makes a huge difference. If you are looking for a great camera with all the bells and whistles at a really good price, look no further!"

Merkury Innovations Smart RGBW Strip Lights $11 $16 Save $5

Google Nest Learning Thermostat $189 $249 Save $60

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential $25 $36 Save $11

Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell $113 $172 Save $59

Roku Ultra LT Streaming Device $44 $63 Save $20

Grilling

They don't call themselves "Expert Grill" for nothing. With a massive 27,000 BTUs of heating energy, this hot number boasts quick, controlled heating, and the 450-square inches of cooking space offer tons of room to grill up multiple goodies at once. A grill master wrote, "The perfect size grill as it's not too large but holds tons of food on it. The heat was perfectly distributed along the grill so we did not have to move the meat around too much. And it cleans easily as well!"

Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven, Griddle, and Grill $197 $247 Save $50

Pit Boss Wi-Fi-Enabled Wood Pellet Smoker $497 $597 Save $100

Pit Boss 340 Sq. In. Portable Tailgate with Folding Legs $297 $366 Save $69

RevoAce 22" Square Charcoal Grill with Foldable Side Shelf $35 $44 Save $9

Kitchen

This innovative, all-in-one oven has every feature you need to create healthy and delicious dishes. Easily access your comfort-food favorites through double French doors (ooh la la), and watch them fry to crispy perfection with crystal-clear windows and an ultra-bright built-in light. Air fry your kids’ favorites, rotisserie an entire chicken for dinner, toast garlic bread for two or bake the dessert of your dreams. No matter the crowd or cuisine, this air fryer has you covered.

Aicook Juicer with LED control panel $56 $200 Save $144

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker $77 $109 Save $32

Lava Cast Iron 12" Enameled Cast-Iron Grill Pan $62 $145 Save $83

Lodge 5.5-Qt Enameled Cast-Iron Dutch Oven $40 $50 Save $10

Hamilton Beach Digital Bread Maker $49 $89 Save $40

Style

Step into comfort and style with these ankle-tie espadrille sandals. With a snazzy striped ankle ribbon, they take any basic outfit above and beyond. This reviewer reported, "These are the cutest shoes... They almost have a Kate Spade or Draper James feel to them."

Tuscom Women's Winter Knitted Cashmere Poncho $29 $38 Save $9

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Rosa High-Rise Curvy Ankle Jeans $12 $27 Save $15

Scoop T-Shirt with Shoulder Pads $5 $18 Save $13

Time and Tru T-Shirt Dress with Pocket $7 $12 Save $5

Athletic Works Athleisure Knit Capris $5 $10 Save $5

Beauty

Ecoco Ecoco Eco Olive Oil Nourishing Hair Styling Gel $3 $6 Save $3 $3 at Walmart Ecoco's nourishing formula is rich in deeply emollient olive oil to help nurture dry hair as it locks looks in place, adding a brilliant shine.

Style and protect in one easy step with Ecoco's Eco Olive Oil Styling Gel. Alcohol-free so it won't dry out your hair, but it can hold all those curls into place. "Eco is the best styling gel on the market," said this reviewer. "It's lightweight, odor-free and doesn't clump. I've been natural for about eight years and I can always depend on Eco for a quick curl."

Bubble Skincare Slam Dunk Hydrating Face Moisturizer $5 $9 Save $4

Peter Thomas Roth Hydrating Moisturizer $29 $52 Save $23

Olay Total Effects Face Moisturizer $20 $25 Save $5

L'Oreal Paris Collagen Day Cream $10 $11 Save $2

Revision Skincare Nectifirm for Neck and Décolletage $56 $92 Save $36

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

