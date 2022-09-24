Walmart’s 50+ weekend deals are bonkers—score the iconic Black & Decker Dustbuster for 30 bucks!
Autumn is finally in effect, and with it visions of cozy nights streaming new releases or binging The Bachelorette. If your focus has been on outdoor living, turn the lens on your interior. Walmart is ready to help, with weekend sales on everything you need to breathe new life into every room.
- $1,298 $2,500 at Walmart
LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart TV
- $258 $315 at Walmart
TCL 50" 4K Smart Roku TV
- $99 $129 at Walmart
LG SPM2 Sound Bar with Streaming
- $697 $950 at Walmart
LG 75" Class 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
- $378 $438 at Walmart
50" Class 4K Smart LED TV
- $298 $338 at Walmart
58" UHD Roku Smart TV
- $229 $329 at Walmart
Robot Vacuum with LiDAR Room Mapping
- $99 $179 at Walmart
Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Mop
- $30 $36 at Walmart
Black+Decker Dustbuster Hand Vacuum
- $285 $550 at Walmart
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
- $139 $200 at Walmart
iFloor Cordless Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vac
- $95 $180 at Walmart
SmartClean 2000 Robovac
- $180 $214 at Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
- $18 $100 at Walmart
Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
- $16 $25 at Walmart
Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
- $49 $59 at Walmart
Wireless Rechargeable Headphones
- $16 $25 at Walmart
Over-Ear Headphones with Noise Cancelling Microphone
- $199 $279 at Walmart
Noise Cancelling Earbuds
- $10 $15 at Walmart
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Euro Sham Pair
- $63 $110 at Walmart
Bed in a Bag Comforter Bedding Set, California King
- $224 $376 at Walmart
Salinger Duvet Cover Set
- $10 $11 at Walmart
Soft Knit Waterproof Zippered White Pillowcase
- $35 $60 at Walmart
Faux Fur 12-lb Weighted Blanket
- $7 $8 at Walmart
Firm Bed Pillow, Ideal for Back Sleepers
- $100 $160 at Walmart
Halo Infinite Collector’s Edition Box Set for Xbox One and Series X
- $50 $60 at Walmart
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for Nintendo Switch
- $29 $40 at Walmart
'Marvel's Spider-Man': Game of the Year
- $90 $100 at Walmart
Adjustable & High Back Swivel Gaming Chair
- $69 $100 at Walmart
BlackWidow wired mechanical gaming keyboard
- $27 $40 at Walmart
'Grand Theft Auto V'
- $470 $600 at Walmart
Arlo Ultra 2 Wireless Security Cameras
- $11 $16 at Walmart
Smart RGBW Strip Lights
- $189 $249 at Walmart
Google Nest Learning Thermostat
- $25 $36 at Walmart
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential
- $113 $172 at Walmart
Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell
- $44 $63 at Walmart
Roku Ultra LT Streaming Device
- $89 $107 at Walmart
3-Burner Propane Gas Grill
- $197 $247 at Walmart
Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven, Griddle, and Grill
- $497 $597 at Walmart
Pit Boss Wi-Fi-Enabled Wood Pellet Smoker
- $297 $366 at Walmart
Pit Boss 340 Sq. In. Portable Tailgate with Folding Legs
- $35 $44 at Walmart
22" Square Charcoal Grill with Foldable Side Shelf
- $69 $199 at Walmart
Chefman French Door Air Fryer + Oven
- $56 $200 at Walmart
Juicer with LED control panel
- $77 $109 at Walmart
Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker
- $62 $145 at Walmart
12" Enameled Cast-Iron Grill Pan
- $40 $50 at Walmart
Lodge 5.5-Qt Enameled Cast-Iron Dutch Oven
- $49 $89 at Walmart
Hamilton Beach Digital Bread Maker
- $15 $30 at Walmart
Women's Espadrille Sandals with Ribbon Ankle Tie
- $29 $38 at Walmart
Women's Winter Knitted Cashmere Poncho
- $12 $27 at Walmart
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Rosa High-Rise Curvy Ankle Jeans
- $5 $18 at Walmart
T-Shirt with Shoulder Pads
- $7 $12 at Walmart
T-Shirt Dress with Pocket
- $5 $10 at Walmart
Athleisure Knit Capris
- $3 $6 at Walmart
Eco Olive Oil Nourishing Hair Styling Gel
- $5 $9 at Walmart
Bubble Skincare Slam Dunk Hydrating Face Moisturizer
- $29 $52 at Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth Hydrating Moisturizer
- $20 $25 at Walmart
Total Effects Face Moisturizer
- $15 $11 at Walmart
Facial Day Cream
- $56 $92 at Walmart
Nectifirm for Neck and Décolletage
- $60 $80 at Walmart
Soundbar Speaker
- $248 $348 at Walmart
50" UHD LED Smart TV
- $124 $144 at Walmart
32” LED Roku Smart TV
- $230 at Walmart
Snap Cordless Lightweight Stick Vac
- $50 $59 at Walmart
Power Express Upright Bagless Vacuum
- $59 $69 at Walmart
Power Max Pet Upright Vac
- $110 $200 at Walmart
Galaxy Buds Live
- $46 $60 at Walmart
Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Over the Ear Bluetooth Headphones
- $16 $20 at Walmart
True Wireless Earbuds
- $160 $240 at Walmart
Wireless Headphones — Mickey's 90th Anniversary Edition
- $23 $110 at Walmart
Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds
- $127 $159 at Walmart
17-Piece College Dorm Bedding Comforter Set
- $40 $70 at Walmart
Egyptian Cotton Super Soft Pillows, 2-Pack
- $56 $150 at Walmart
800-Thread Count Cooling Sheets
- $80 $90 at Walmart
6-Piece Day Bed Cover Set
- $39 $70 at Walmart
Cotton Coral 4-Piece Comforter Set
- $95 $165 at Walmart
High Back Gaming Chair
- $50 $60 at Walmart
'Super Mario: Odyssey'
- $37 $70 at Walmart
Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo with Headset
- $46 $100 at Walmart
Smart Watch for Android and iOS
- $49 at Walmart
Nest Mini
- $47 $60 at Walmart
Indoor Security Camera, 2-Pack
- $20 $50 at Walmart
Connect Smart Plug
- $200 $277 at Walmart
Smart Speaker with Google Assistant
- $50 $90 at Walmart
Smart Clock with Wireless Charging Dock
- $89 $99 at Walmart
FlexBrew Trio Coffee Maker
- $30 $44 at Walmart
2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster
- $49 $69 at Walmart
Grill / Air Fryer
- $75 $99 at Walmart
Select Blender
- $92 $149 at Walmart
Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer
- $10 $40 at Walmart
Linen Blend Maxi Dress
- $7 $13 at Walmart
Women's Soft Jogger Pants
- $10 $26 at Walmart
Women's Studded Gladiator Sandal
- $10 $35 at Walmart
Vegan Jute Footbed Slide Sandals
- $20 at Walmart
Women's Tie Neck Tank Top
- $18 $25 at Walmart
Volume Booster Hair Dryer
- $77 $133 at Walmart
Nectifirm Advanced for Neck and Décolletage
- $33 $60 at Walmart
Pumpkin Face Mask
We're talking an epic HD smart TV for nearly 50% off, a cuddly faux fur weighted blanket down from $60 to $35, a Smart Clean 2000 Robovac for 45% off, plus throw pillows, headphones, cookware and a cashmere poncho (so soft!) at mind-bogglingly slashed prices.
Whatever you need, Walmart's got it, for a song. We did the legwork, so you don't have to. So without further ado, here are the 50+ best sales at Walmart this weekend. Cheers!
Home Theater
LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart TV
Self-lit pixels emit their own light for a stunning picture with the perfect black and intense color — backed by AI and an advanced processor.
Smart TVs just got a whole lot smarter with LG's 65" 4K Smart TV. The set's AI technology and built-in Google Assistant lets you not only control your home theater but your smart connected home devices. One shopper raved, "I didn't believe I could get a better picture than the one my old flat-screen offered. Until I turned this on. Amazing clarity and the black is really black, not some shade of grey. So glad I didn't opt for a lower price point. It was well worth the difference. Five stars!" And did we mention it's now discounted by more than $1,200?
Vacuums
Wyze Robot Vacuum with Room Mapping
Wyze Robot Vacuum divides rooms into sections and moves around in straight lines for the most efficient path possible - and won't run over the cat!
This Wyze shopper wrote, "I was already familiar with Wyze since I have eight cameras and a couple of its bulbs. However, this may be the best item yet. Very pleased with the overall performance of the unit. Relatively simple to set up as I mentioned. Seems to have more than adequate suction with any of the three settings. Quieter than a normal vacuum cleaner. Extremely pleased with the ability to set schedules and clean very specific rooms and areas, instead of having to let it clean the entire house each time!"
Headphones and earbuds
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
AirPods Pro feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.
This shopper gushed, "Amazing! They stay in your ears, are comfortable and there's no worrying about changing devices. I'd thought it would be better to save money just by buying $20 Bluetooth earbuds, but because they were $20 I took less take care of them and lost three or four. Seeing the discount price Walmart had here, I decided to buy the AirPods Pro. I would definitely recommend these if you're looking for great earbuds for practically anything you do!"
Bedding
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Euro Sham Pair
This set of two gray Drew Barrymore pillow shams will upgrade any bedroom.
America's Sweetheart Drew Barrymore's "Beautiful" line of pots, blends, and air fryers made your kitchen glow up — and now she's done it again with her "Flower Home" line of bedding, that looks fantastic in any home. "Ooh la la luxurious!" wrote one reviewer. "High-quality fabric and exceptional design." Available only at Walmart.
Gaming
Halo Infinite Collector’s Edition Box Set for Xbox One and Series X
When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced.
The legendary 'Halo' series returns with the most expansive Master Chief campaign yet! And a groundbreaking free-to-play multiplayer experience. Works with Xbox Series X and Xbox One. This pro reported, "Love the gameplay and movement for this game. Feels like the classic 'Halo' such as 'Halo 3.' New ways to play, for example, the grappling gun.
Smart home
Arlo Ultra 2 Wireless Security Cameras
Perfect for protecting any location where you need the widest, clearest view.
These Arlo HD security cameras — with color video — are now discounted $130. "I am beyond happy with the Arlo Ultra 2 camera system!" said a now secure shopper. "I was worried I would have trouble setting it up, but it was surprisingly easy. I can't believe how clear the picture is. I have never seen a camera with color night vision, but it makes a huge difference. If you are looking for a great camera with all the bells and whistles at a really good price, look no further!"
Grilling
Expert Grill 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill
The Expert Grill 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill is ideal for the BBQ enthusiast in your life.
They don't call themselves "Expert Grill" for nothing. With a massive 27,000 BTUs of heating energy, this hot number boasts quick, controlled heating, and the 450-square inches of cooking space offer tons of room to grill up multiple goodies at once. A grill master wrote, "The perfect size grill as it's not too large but holds tons of food on it. The heat was perfectly distributed along the grill so we did not have to move the meat around too much. And it cleans easily as well!"
Kitchen
Chefman French Door Air Fryer + Oven
Looking for an air fryer that does it all? This Chefman air fries, broils, toasts, bakes, plus it has a rotisserie function.
This innovative, all-in-one oven has every feature you need to create healthy and delicious dishes. Easily access your comfort-food favorites through double French doors (ooh la la), and watch them fry to crispy perfection with crystal-clear windows and an ultra-bright built-in light. Air fry your kids’ favorites, rotisserie an entire chicken for dinner, toast garlic bread for two or bake the dessert of your dreams. No matter the crowd or cuisine, this air fryer has you covered.
Style
Scoop Women's Espadrille Sandals with Ribbon Ankle Tie
Add instant charm to a basic outfit during the remaining warm-weather days.
Step into comfort and style with these ankle-tie espadrille sandals. With a snazzy striped ankle ribbon, they take any basic outfit above and beyond. This reviewer reported, "These are the cutest shoes... They almost have a Kate Spade or Draper James feel to them."
Beauty
Ecoco Eco Olive Oil Nourishing Hair Styling Gel
Ecoco's nourishing formula is rich in deeply emollient olive oil to help nurture dry hair as it locks looks in place, adding a brilliant shine.
Style and protect in one easy step with Ecoco's Eco Olive Oil Styling Gel. Alcohol-free so it won't dry out your hair, but it can hold all those curls into place. "Eco is the best styling gel on the market," said this reviewer. "It's lightweight, odor-free and doesn't clump. I've been natural for about eight years and I can always depend on Eco for a quick curl."
