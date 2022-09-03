The 50+ best sales at Walmart's Labor Day spectacular — save up to 80%

If you can cook with it, watch it, clean with it or look fabulous in it, chances are Walmart's got it on sale this weekend. (Photo: Walmart)

Labor Day weekend is here, and even though the endless summer is now coming to an end, the good news is Walmart's got amazing sales to ease you into fall. We're talking deals like you've never seen in any season. We've chosen only the best to make sure you get what you want. For less. The retailer is offering massive discounts on just about anything to get your space and wardrobe ready for fall, including excellent prices on TVs (for all those games, of the video and professional-sports varieties), headphones, vacuums, air fryers, maxi dresses and so much more. Ready for some retail therapy? Let's go shopping!

Home Theater

This price is oh so right for a top-rated 75" set! This shopper agreed. "This TV is huge and awesome!! Comes with a lot of free features that I was not expecting. It took my husband, son and brother to safely mount it on the wall in a reasonable time. I love it! With Covid, I have not been to the movies in over a year, but with this TV I feel like I'm at the movie theater!"

LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart TV $476 $558 Save $82

Vizio 50" 4K QLED HDR Smart TV $499 $708 Save $209

Samsung 50" Class 4K Smart LED TV $378 $438 Save $60

Hisense 58" UHD Roku Smart TV $298 $338 Save $40

Vacuums

Walmart Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base $285 $549 Save $264 $285 at Walmart After each cleaning session, your robot automatically empties itself into the bagless self-empty base, so you can forget about vacuuming for weeks. Now that’s easy.

"Why did I wait so long to start this relationship?" wrote one former lonelyheart. "I bought this because I have two dogs, a husband who works in construction, and a 16-year-old-son. Before Sharkey entered my life, I would have to change my mop water 5–6 times. Now that Sharkey helps me with keeping the dirt at a minimum, I only have to change my mop water once when I clean. I can even tell a difference in how my house smells on the daily!" That's one happy customer!

Wyze Robot Vacuum with LiDAR Room Mapping $229 $329 Save $100

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vac $98 $199 Save $101

Tineco Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum $97 $199 Save $102

Tineco iFloor Cordless Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vac $139 $200 Save $61

IonVac SmartClean 2000 Robovac $95 $180 Save $85

Headphones and earbuds

"These are the best earbuds I've ever had," raved this shopper. "I would say that they are amazing! They stay in your ear, they have great comfort, and no worrying about changing devices or taking them out when people are around." A fellow bud agreed. "Why did I not buy AirPods years ago? I kept buying $20 sets of wireless earphones from different brands with just so-so results. These are incredible."

GPED Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $22 $110 Save $88

Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones $180 $250 Save $70

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $135 $158 Save $23

Cshidworld Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $26 $110 Save $84

BOSE Noise Cancelling Earbuds $199 $279 Save $80

Bedding

Everyone has a different sleeping preference; that's why Molecule made their pillows completely customizable. Simply unzip the cover and add or remove the premium shredded foam for a fill that fits your sleeping preference. They also feature the perfect combination of gel and memory foam to create a pillow that maintains support yet is soft and comfortable. Zzzzzzzzzzz.

The Pioneer Woman White Cotton Eyelet 4-Piece Comforter Set $39 $69 Save $30

Home Sweet Home Dreams Egyptian Cotton Super Soft Pillows, 2-Pack $40 $70 Save $30

Tranquility Faux Fur 12lb Weighted Blanket $30 $60 Save $30

Mainstays Firm Bed Pillow, Ideal for Back Sleepers, Standard Queen $7 $8 Save $1

Gaming

It may still be hot and humid, but football season's around the corner, so why not get a deal on all your favorite players with Madden 22? Are Brady and Mahomes still in danger of "the Madden curse"? Play it and see. One gridiron VIP wrote, "All the biggest pain points from last year have been addressed, and the game has gotten more attention. Even though it's classic Madden, it feels way newer and more fun." Another reported, "I get this game every year when the new update comes out for my grandson. He loves it!"

'NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition,' Xbox Series X $11 $54 Save $43

Yangming Adjustable & High Back Swivel Gaming Chair $90 $170 Save $80

Netnew Graffiti Wireless Game Controller for PS4 $20 $50 Save $30

Rockstar Game 'Grand Theft Auto V' $20 $40 Save $20

Smart home

Walmart Vankyo 1080P Mini Projector $70 $175 Save $105 $70 at Walmart Set up your projector almost anywhere and transform a wall or even a ceiling into a sprawling projection screen.

With the ability to cast from your phone, tablet, laptop, Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox, Wii, Nintendo Switch —pretty much any device, you'll get the picture with this laser projector. Said one reviewer, "The projector is amazing! Small, lightweight and beautiful!" Another chimed in: "My husband loved this for his man cave, and our friends and family love how clear the picture is! Absolutely recommend — 11/10!" Perfect for late-night get-togethers or just a weekend lounging at home.

Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell $116 $172 Save $56

Roku Ultra LT Streaming Device $43 $63 Save $20

Honeywell Smart Thermostat $87 $105 Save $18

Merkury Innovations Smart Outlet Surge Protection, 4 Outlets $18 $20 Save $2

Sony Smart Speaker with Google Assistant $200 $277 Save $77

Kitchen

The Power XL's Smart Sync Technology lets you cook two foods two ways that finish at the same time, or one extra-large meal in the 9-quart basket. It even alerts you when to add food! This shopper found that the dual basket solved one of life's great problems. "Different foods take different times and temps, so you usually have to figure out how to get everything hot at the same time. This dual basket solves that!"

The Pioneer Woman 10-Piece Melamine Mixing Bowl Set, Fancy Flourish $30 $50 Save $20

PowerXL Grill / Air Fryer $55 $69 Save $14

Mr. Coffee Premium Espresso/Latte/Cappuccino Maker $149 $199 Save $50

Hamilton Beach Digital Bread Maker $49 $89 Save $40

Style

Step into comfort and style with these platform sandals. With a snazzy espadrille trim, they feature a double-buckle detail for adjustability and an easy slip-on-and-go design. This shopper reported, "Loved these right out of the box. I wear a size 9, I ordered a 9, and they fit perfectly. I also love the support and softness. They look a lot more expensive than they are. They're a keeper!!"

Baretraps Women's Dayney Ankle Strap Sandal $25 $70 Save $45

The Pioneer Woman Mixed Media Dress $10 $23 Save $13

Athletic Works Women's Athleisure Core Knit Capris $5 $10 Save $5

Melrose Ave Vegan Jute Footbed Slide Sandals $10 $35 Save $25

Beauty

This 4-in-1 electric shaver gives you all the options for getting ready to face the world. "This shaver/trimmer is just what I've been looking for," shared a happy shopper. "It works great on different lengths of hair (with the multiple attachments that came with it). Under arms, bikini lines, and legs with just water, shaving cream or soap. Leaves no redness from razor burn. I absolutely love it. No batteries, it's rechargeable and it works great wet or dry. You won't be disappointed."

BaBylissPro Titanium-Plated Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron $100 $155 Save $55

Revision Skincare Nectifirm for Neck and Décolletage $58 $92 Save $34

Aveeno Overnight Intense 24-Hour Moisture Cream $9 $14 Save $5

Revlon Volume Booster Hair Dryer $16 $25 Save $9

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

