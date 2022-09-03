The 50+ best sales at Walmart's Labor Day spectacular — save up to 80%
Labor Day weekend is here, and even though the endless summer is now coming to an end, the good news is Walmart's got amazing sales to ease you into fall. We're talking deals like you've never seen in any season. We've chosen only the best to make sure you get what you want. For less. The retailer is offering massive discounts on just about anything to get your space and wardrobe ready for fall, including excellent prices on TVs (for all those games, of the video and professional-sports varieties), headphones, vacuums, air fryers, maxi dresses and so much more. Ready for some retail therapy? Let's go shopping!
- $697 $950 at Walmart
LG 75" Class 4K Ultra HD 2160P Smart TV
- $476 $558 at Walmart
LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart TV
- $499 $708 at Walmart
Vizio 50" 4K QLED HDR Smart TV
- $378 $438 at Walmart
50" Class 4K Smart LED TV
- $298 $338 at Walmart
58" UHD Roku Smart TV
- $285 $549 at Walmart
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
- $229 $329 at Walmart
Robot Vacuum with LiDAR Room Mapping
- $98 $199 at Walmart
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vac
- $97 $199 at Walmart
Tineco Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum
- $139 $200 at Walmart
iFloor Cordless Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vac
- $95 $180 at Walmart
SmartClean 2000 Robovac
- $174 $214 at Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
- $22 $110 at Walmart
GPED Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds
- $180 $250 at Walmart
Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones
- $135 $158 at Walmart
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
- $26 $110 at Walmart
Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds
- $199 $279 at Walmart
Noise Cancelling Earbuds
- $15 $60 at Walmart
Molecule Gel Memory Foam Pillow, Standard/Queen, 2 Pack
- $39 $69 at Walmart
The Pioneer Woman White Cotton Eyelet 4-Piece Comforter Set
- $40 $70 at Walmart
Egyptian Cotton Super Soft Pillows, 2-Pack
- $30 $60 at Walmart
Tranquility Faux Fur 12lb Weighted Blanket
- $7 $8 at Walmart
Mainstays Firm Bed Pillow, Ideal for Back Sleepers, Standard Queen
- $15 $60 at Walmart
EA Sports 'Madden 22' for PS4
- $11 $54 at Walmart
'NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition,' Xbox Series X
- $90 $170 at Walmart
Yangming Adjustable & High Back Swivel Gaming Chair
- $20 $50 at Walmart
Netnew Graffiti Wireless Game Controller for PS4
- $20 $40 at Walmart
'Grand Theft Auto V'
- $70 $175 at Walmart
Vankyo 1080P Mini Projector
- $116 $172 at Walmart
Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell
- $43 $63 at Walmart
Roku Ultra LT Streaming Device
- $87 $105 at Walmart
Honeywell Smart Thermostat
- $18 $20 at Walmart
Merkury Innovations Smart Outlet Surge Protection, 4 Outlets
- $200 $277 at Walmart
Smart Speaker with Google Assistant
- $69 $149 at Walmart
PowerXL Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer
- $30 $50 at Walmart
The Pioneer Woman 10-Piece Melamine Mixing Bowl Set, Fancy Flourish
- $55 $69 at Walmart
Grill / Air Fryer
- $149 $199 at Walmart
Mr. Coffee Premium Espresso/Latte/Cappuccino Maker
- $49 $89 at Walmart
Hamilton Beach Digital Bread Maker
- $16 $23 at Walmart
Time and Tru Women's Espadrille Sandals
- $25 $70 at Walmart
Baretraps Women's Dayney Ankle Strap Sandal
- $10 $23 at Walmart
The Pioneer Woman Mixed Media Dress
- $5 $10 at Walmart
Athletic Works Women's Athleisure Core Knit Capris
- $10 $35 at Walmart
Vegan Jute Footbed Slide Sandals
- $17 $20 at Walmart
Cshidworld 4-in-1 Cordless Electric Razor for Women
- $100 $155 at Walmart
BaBylissPro Titanium-Plated Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron
- $58 $92 at Walmart
Revision Skincare Nectifirm for Neck and Décolletage
- $9 $14 at Walmart
Aveeno Overnight Intense 24-Hour Moisture Cream
- $16 $25 at Walmart
Volume Booster Hair Dryer
- $60 $80 at Walmart
Soundbar Speaker
- $248 $348 at Walmart
50" UHD LED Smart TV
- $124 $16 at Walmart
32” LED Roku Smart TV
- $119 $230 at Walmart
Snap Cordless Lightweight Stick Vac
- $50 $59 at Walmart
Power Express Upright Bagless Vacuum
- $59 $69 at Walmart
Power Max Pet Upright Vac
- $110 $200 at Walmart
Galaxy Buds Live
- $46 $60 at Walmart
Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Over the Ear Bluetooth Headphones
- $16 $20 at Walmart
True Wireless Earbuds
- $160 $240 at Walmart
Wireless Headphones — Mickey's 90th Anniversary Edition
- $127 $159 at Walmart
17-Piece College Dorm Bedding Comforter Set
- $56 $150 at Walmart
800-Thread Count Cooling Sheets
- $60 $90 at Walmart
6-Piece Day Bed Cover Set
- $39 $70 at Walmart
Cotton Coral 4-Piece Comforter Set
- $95 $165 at Walmart
High Back Gaming Chair
- $50 $60 at Walmart
'Super Mario: Odyssey'
- $29 $40 at Walmart
'Marvel's Spider-Man': Game of the Year
- $37 $70 at Walmart
Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo with Headset
- $46 $100 at Walmart
Smart Watch for Android and iOS
- $49 at Walmart
Nest Mini
- $49 $60 at Walmart
Indoor Security Camera, 2-Pack
- $20 $50 at Walmart
Connect Smart Plug
- $55 $90 at Walmart
Smart Clock with Wireless Charging Dock
- $89 $99 at Walmart
FlexBrew Trio Coffee Maker
- $30 $44 at Walmart
2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster
- $75 $99 at Walmart
Select Blender
- $92 $149 at Walmart
Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer
- $10 $40 at Walmart
Linen Blend Maxi Dress
- $7 $13 at Walmart
Women's Soft Jogger Pants
- $10 $26 at Walmart
Women's Studded Gladiator Sandal
- $20 at Walmart
Women's Tie Neck Tank Top
- $14 $11 at Walmart
Facial Day Cream
- $20 $25 at Walmart
Total Effects Face Moisturizer
- $80 $133 at Walmart
Nectifirm Advanced for Neck and Décolletage
- $33 $60 at Walmart
Pumpkin Face Mask
Home Theater
LG 75" Class 4K Ultra HD 2160P Smart TV
I can see clearly now with the LG 75" Class 4k Smart TV!
This price is oh so right for a top-rated 75" set! This shopper agreed. "This TV is huge and awesome!! Comes with a lot of free features that I was not expecting. It took my husband, son and brother to safely mount it on the wall in a reasonable time. I love it! With Covid, I have not been to the movies in over a year, but with this TV I feel like I'm at the movie theater!"
Vacuums
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
After each cleaning session, your robot automatically empties itself into the bagless self-empty base, so you can forget about vacuuming for weeks. Now that’s easy.
"Why did I wait so long to start this relationship?" wrote one former lonelyheart. "I bought this because I have two dogs, a husband who works in construction, and a 16-year-old-son. Before Sharkey entered my life, I would have to change my mop water 5–6 times. Now that Sharkey helps me with keeping the dirt at a minimum, I only have to change my mop water once when I clean. I can even tell a difference in how my house smells on the daily!" That's one happy customer!
Headphones and earbuds
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
They're not just Apple AirPods. They're Apple AirPods Pro.
"These are the best earbuds I've ever had," raved this shopper. "I would say that they are amazing! They stay in your ear, they have great comfort, and no worrying about changing devices or taking them out when people are around." A fellow bud agreed. "Why did I not buy AirPods years ago? I kept buying $20 sets of wireless earphones from different brands with just so-so results. These are incredible."
Bedding
Molecule Gel Memory Foam Pillow, Standard/Queen, 2 Pack
These memory-foam pillows, with their genius temperature-regulating capabilities, are the perfect combination of cooling comfort, airflow and support needed for a good night's sleep.
Everyone has a different sleeping preference; that's why Molecule made their pillows completely customizable. Simply unzip the cover and add or remove the premium shredded foam for a fill that fits your sleeping preference. They also feature the perfect combination of gel and memory foam to create a pillow that maintains support yet is soft and comfortable. Zzzzzzzzzzz.
Gaming
EA Sports 'Madden 22' for PS4
Win the Super Bowl and build an NFL dynasty as a player, coach or owner for only $15!
It may still be hot and humid, but football season's around the corner, so why not get a deal on all your favorite players with Madden 22? Are Brady and Mahomes still in danger of "the Madden curse"? Play it and see. One gridiron VIP wrote, "All the biggest pain points from last year have been addressed, and the game has gotten more attention. Even though it's classic Madden, it feels way newer and more fun." Another reported, "I get this game every year when the new update comes out for my grandson. He loves it!"
Smart home
Vankyo 1080P Mini Projector
Set up your projector almost anywhere and transform a wall or even a ceiling into a sprawling projection screen.
With the ability to cast from your phone, tablet, laptop, Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox, Wii, Nintendo Switch —pretty much any device, you'll get the picture with this laser projector. Said one reviewer, "The projector is amazing! Small, lightweight and beautiful!" Another chimed in: "My husband loved this for his man cave, and our friends and family love how clear the picture is! Absolutely recommend — 11/10!" Perfect for late-night get-togethers or just a weekend lounging at home.
Kitchen
PowerXL Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer
With the PowerXL’s Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer, making delicious, ready-to-serve family meals has never been faster or easier.
The Power XL's Smart Sync Technology lets you cook two foods two ways that finish at the same time, or one extra-large meal in the 9-quart basket. It even alerts you when to add food! This shopper found that the dual basket solved one of life's great problems. "Different foods take different times and temps, so you usually have to figure out how to get everything hot at the same time. This dual basket solves that!"
Style
Time and Tru Women's Espadrille Sandals
Extra comfort at a fraction of the price. Available in cool Sand or warm Cognac.
Step into comfort and style with these platform sandals. With a snazzy espadrille trim, they feature a double-buckle detail for adjustability and an easy slip-on-and-go design. This shopper reported, "Loved these right out of the box. I wear a size 9, I ordered a 9, and they fit perfectly. I also love the support and softness. They look a lot more expensive than they are. They're a keeper!!"
Beauty
Cshidworld 4-in-1 Cordless Electric Razor for Women
Show off that smooth and silky skin.
This 4-in-1 electric shaver gives you all the options for getting ready to face the world. "This shaver/trimmer is just what I've been looking for," shared a happy shopper. "It works great on different lengths of hair (with the multiple attachments that came with it). Under arms, bikini lines, and legs with just water, shaving cream or soap. Leaves no redness from razor burn. I absolutely love it. No batteries, it's rechargeable and it works great wet or dry. You won't be disappointed."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
