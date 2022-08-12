Unbelievable! The ultimate sales to snag at Walmart this weekend — save over $200!

Shop for home goods and more this Walmart weekend! (Photo: Walmart)

Home Theater

Walmart Vizio 40" FHD LED Smart TV $198 $415 Save $217 $198 at Walmart Save over $200 on Vizio's 40" smart TV that comes with full HD resolution and an ultra-fast Vizio IQ processor for an immersive audio experience. With this TV you're gonna like what you see.

This reviewer reports, "Perfect smart TV. Especially at this price point. I've always owned Vizios. And I keep coming back to them. Because they are easy to set up, easy to operate and last for a long long time. Mine have gone through move after move and still keep on going strong. The apps are easy to understand. Especially if you are new to smart TV. The color is good. The sound is good. I honestly can't think of any cons. Buy it!"

Philips Soundbar Speaker $60 $80 Save $20

Hisense 50" UHD LED Smart TV $248 $348 Save $100

Samsung 50" Class 4K Smart LED TV $378 $438 Save $60

Onn. 32” LED Roku Smart TV $16

Hisense 58" UHD Roku Smart TV $298 $338 Save $40

Vacuums

Walmart Hoover Elite Upright Vacuum Cleaner $99 $119 Save $20 $99 at Walmart Ideal for the entire home from floor to ceiling. Delivers powerful performance on every surface. Wind Tunnel technology and Multi-Cyclonic filtration lift and remove debris and embedded dirt with no loss of suction.

A Hoover fan writes, "This vacuum has great suction and picks up the finest dirt, dust and pet hair. It's the only vacuum I know with a rewind cord, and once you have it you'll always want it! The tools work well for what I use. It vacuums well on all surfaces — tile, wood, carpet, outdoor carpet and throw rugs. Well made!"

Wyze Robot Vacuum with LiDAR Room Mapping $229 $329 Save $100

Tineco Snap Cordless Lightweight Stick Vac $89 $230 Save $141

Dirt Devil Power Express Upright Bagless Vacuum $50 $59 Save $9

Dirt Devil Power Max Pet Upright Vac $59 $69 Save $10

Tineco iFloor Cordless Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vac $139 $200 Save $61

IonVac SmartClean 2000 Robovac $95 $180 Save $85

Headphones and earbuds

Walmart Beats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones $180 $250 Save $70 $180 at Walmart Totally wireless Powerbeats Pro earphones are built to revolutionize your workouts. With zero wires to hold you back, the adjustable, secure-fit earhooks are customizable for extended comfort and stability.

"Love them!" this audiophile wrote. "Sound quality is great, they stay on your ears fantastically, battery life is quite impressive (lasts close to 9 hours of runtime), love the charging case. Overall extremely happy with this purchase!!"

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $100 $200 Save $100

Meidong Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Over the Ear Bluetooth Headphones $46 $60 Save $14

Onn. True Wireless Earbuds $16 $20 Save $3

Beats by Dre Wireless Headphones — Mickey's 90th Anniversary Edition $160 $240 Save $80

Cshidworld Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $26 $110 Save $84

BOSE Noise Cancelling Earbuds $199 $279 Save $80

Bedding

Walmart LadyAnn White Ruffled Comforter Set $90 $100 Save $10 $90 at Walmart Brighten up your boudoir and bring a touch of style to your abode! With 2-layer ruffle hems and bright white color, this boho-chic comforter set will help you create an elegant home and a vintage farmhouse look.

This shopper reported, “Great look on the bed, quality construction and stitching…great price too!” While another summed it up like this: “Beautiful! Exactly what I was looking for!”

OCM 17-Piece College Dorm Bedding Comforter Set $127 $159 Save $32

Home Sweet Home Dreams Egyptian Cotton Super Soft Pillows, 2-Pack $40 $70 Save $30

BrylaneHome 800-Thread Count Cooling Sheets $56 $150 Save $94

Home Essence 6-Piece Day Bed Cover Set $60 $90 Save $30

The Pioneer Woman Cotton Coral 4-Piece Comforter Set $39 $70 Save $31

Gaming

Walmart OFM High-Back Video Game Chair $69 $100 Save $31 $69 at Walmart A perfect addition to your office, this chair features a padded headrest and arm pads to so you can last long hours at work. Meanwhile, the sturdy metal base ensures you feel supported to maximize your gaming experience.

This gaming spouse wrote, "It was a great gift for my husband since he's a gamer. He's a little on the big side and this one makes him more comfortable. We have hardwood floor and it doesn't scratch it or leave a trail. It moves smoothly and doesn't get stuck when pushing. I would recommend, especially for the price, and for an office chair it's pretty comfortable too lol!"

Lacoo High Back Gaming Chair $95 $165 Save $70

Nintendo Super Mario: Odyssey $47 $60 Save $13

PS5 Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto V $27 $40 Save $13

PS4 Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year $20 $40 Save $20

Novashion Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo with Headset $37 $70 Save $33

Smart home

Walmart Blink Home Security Video Doorbell $104 $130 Save $26 $104 at Walmart Answer your door anytime, anywhere from your smartphone. Includes HD day and infrared night video and two-way audio. Designed for every home, you can go wireless or connect to an existing doorbell to sound an in-home chime.

"A cinch to install," reported this shopper, "and can either be wired to an existing doorbell or wire-free (has up to two years of battery life). The two-way audio quality is good, as well as its video quality. Once motion is detected, or someone rings the bell, the Blink Home Monitor app alerts us with notifications that are sent to our devices. I would definitely recommend this camera to others!"

Agptek Smart Watch for Android and iOS $46 $100 Save $54

Google Nest Mini $30 $49 Save $19

Littlelf Indoor Security Camera, 2-Pack $47 $60 Save $13

Energizer Connect Smart Plug $20 $50 Save $30

Sony Smart Speaker with Google Assistant $200 $277 Save $77

Lenovo Smart Device Smart Clock with Wireless Charging Dock $60 $90 Save $30

Kitchen

Walmart Costway Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $110 $250 Save $140 $110 at Walmart This electric stand mixer is perfect for your kitchen. One of the best food mixers you can get for its high performance, versatility and price. It's specially designed to whip up cakes, cookies and creams with ease!

A baker writes, "Amazingly high-quality mixer! How many features? It's hard to mention them all! Comes with non-slip feet so it stays on your counter when mixing! Has seven speeds, and a huge 7.5 quart bowl! It’s made of high-quality stainless steel and comes with so many attachments — a hook, beater, a whisk and a splash guard lead! Absolutely recommend this, you won’t regret it!"

Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Trio Coffee Maker $89 $99 Save $10

Beautiful 2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster $30 $44 Save $14

PowerXL Grill / Air Fryer $55 $69 Save $14

NutriBullet Select Blender $75 $99 Save $24

PowerXL Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer $92 $149 Save $57

Style

Walmart Time and Tru Women's T-Shirt Dress with Pocket $11 $12 Save $1 $11 at Walmart The style is as relaxed as your summer vacation! Wear as a dress or a beach coverup. Pair with sneakers for a tomboy look or sandals for the boardwalk. Comes in seven additional colors, including mango and turtle.

“I have this dress in every color,” wrote one fashionista. “It's an easy, breezy throw-on, or you can dress it up for a casual summer dinner. Lightweight, breathable and comfy, my faves are the black with a white sneaker and maybe a blue jean jacket. Theses dresses aren't too short and are very versatile!”

Scoop Linen Blend Maxi Dress $10 $40 Save $30

Athletic Works Women's Soft Jogger Pants $7 $13 Save $6

Portland Women's Studded Gladiator Sandal $10 $26 Save $16

Melrose Ave Vegan Jute Footbed Slide Sandals $15 $35 Save $20

Free Assembly Women's Tie Neck Tank Top $10 $20 Save $10

Beauty

Walmart Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream $19 $35 Save $16 $19 at Walmart "The Red Jar," known as the go-to moisturizer, is designed to visibly reduce fine lines starting Day One. Infused with Vitamin B3, this moisture-binding formula instantly hydrates to firm up skin and give it a lifted look.

This beauty wrote, “I am 55 and I've been using this little red jar for years. If you want beautiful, soft, wrinkle-free skin you have to buy this. It makes my skin softer and I absolutely love it. Thank you, Olay, for continuing to give us all products that work!”

L'Oreal Paris Facial Day Cream $10 $11 Save $2

Revlon Volume Booster Hair Dryer $16 $25 Save $9

Olay Total Effects Face Moisturizer $20 $25 Save $5

Revision Nectifirm Advanced for Neck and Décolletage $80 $133 Save $53

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Face Mask $33 $60 Save $27

