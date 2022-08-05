The 52 best deals to snag at Walmart this weekend — from just $7

If you can cook with it, clean with it, watch it, listen to it or pretty up your face with it, Walmart's got what you need this weekend! (Photo: Walmart)

Home Theater

Walmart Sony 55" 4K UHD Smart Google TV $598 $1,105 Save $507 $598 at Walmart This powerful TV delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast, resulting in quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life.

This happy shopper who titled their review, “Best TV ever!” wrote, “My wife got me this television for Christmas, and it's the best gift ever. So many features along with an amazing picture. Our living room is next-level. Thanks, Sony!”

Philips Soundbar Speaker $60 $80 Save $20

Samsung 50" Class 4K Smart LED TV $378 $438 Save $60

Onn. 32” LED Roku Smart TV $124 $144 Save $20

Vizio 40" Class D-Series LED Smart TV $198 $415 Save $217

Hisense 58" UHD Roku Smart TV $298 $338 Save $40

Vacuums

Walmart Wyze Robot Vacuum with Lidar Room Mapping $229 $329 Save $100 $229 at Walmart A patented sensor on top of the Wyze scans your rooms in seconds and builds a floor plan on your phone that you can see, edit and save for quick and efficient cleaning.

This reviewer wrote, “Bought this item during the July 4th sale. Great Deal! I was already familiar with Wyze and their app since I have eight cameras and a couple of their bulbs. However, this may be the best item yet. Very pleased with the overall performance of the unit. If this thing stands the test of time, it will be one of the best purchases I've made in a while.”

Tineco Snap Cordless Lightweight Stick Vac $119 $230 Save $111

Dirt Devil Power Express Upright Bagless Vacuum $50 $59 Save $9

Dirt Devil Power Max Pet Upright Vac $59 $69 Save $10

Tineco iFloor Cordless Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vac $139 $200 Save $61

IonVac SmartClean 2000 Robovac $95 $180 Save $85

Headphones and earbuds

Walmart Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $99 $200 Save $101 $99 at Walmart Equal parts business and bling, Galaxy Buds Live let you turn down distractions, turn on noise cancellation or let in surrounding sounds, while still enjoying your favorite playlist or podcast.

“I ordered these for workouts,” said this fitness buff. “Love the sound, comfort and battery! Use these every day. I really put these to the test to see how well they would stay in while sweating and working out — it took about 35 minutes of jumping and flipping on a trampoline for one to shoot out. LOL.”

Meidong Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Over the Ear Bluetooth Headphones $46 $60 Save $14

Onn. True Wireless Earbuds $16 $20 Save $3

Beats by Dre Wireless Headphones — Mickey's 90th Anniversary Edition $160 $240 Save $80

Cshidworld Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $26 $110 Save $84

BOSE Noise Cancelling Earbuds $199 $279 Save $80

Bedding

Walmart LadyAnn White Ruffled Comforter Set $90 $100 Save $10 $90 at Walmart Brighten up your boudoir and bring a touch of style to your abode! With 2-layer ruffle hems and bright white color, this boho-chic comforter set will help you create an elegant home and a vintage farmhouse look.

This shopper reported, “Great look on the bed, quality construction and stitching…great price too!” While another summed it up like this: “Beautiful! Exactly what I was looking for!”

Home Sweet Home Dreams Egyptian Cotton Super Soft Pillows, 2-Pack $40 $70 Save $30

The Pioneer Woman Floral Sheet Set, 4-Piece $30 $45 Save $15

BrylaneHome 800-Thread Count Cooling Sheets, 6-Piece Set $56 $150 Save $94

Home Essence 6-Piece Day Bed Cover Set $60 $90 Save $30

The Pioneer Woman 4-Piece Comforter Set, King $39 $70 Save $31

Gaming

Walmart Nintendo 'Super Mario: Odyssey' for Nintendo Switch $50 $60 Save $10 $50 at Walmart Visit astonishing new locales, like the skyscraper-packed New Donk City, and run into familiar friends and foes as you try to save Princess Peach from Bowser's clutches and foil his dastardly wedding plans.

This Mario fan wrote, “One of the best games on the Switch, by far. Coming in at a close second beside Metroid and Breath of the Wild, it keeps the player engaged, entertained and seeking more of the same kind of content.”

Lacoo High Back Gaming Chair $95 $165 Save $70

PS5 Rockstar Games 'Grand Theft Auto V' $20 $40 Save $20

PS4 'Marvel's Spider-Man': Game of the Year Edition $20 $40 Save $20

Novashion Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo with Headset $37 $70 Save $33

OFM High Back Video Game Chair $69 $100 Save $31

Smart home

Walmart Agptek Smart Watch for Android and iOS $46 $100 Save $54 $46 at Walmart Get a personal fitness coach on your wrist to help you lead a healthier lifestyle! Also, the bright, round, full-touch display with an elegant face brings you a more comfortable viewing experience.

This watchful reviewer wrote, "First off, I've had this watch 15 days and just charged it for the first time. Battery was still not depleted. It does everything I need it to do. Even simple things like stay charged! Tells time, [measures] steps, sleep, blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen. If you want a simple watch that looks nice and stays powered, buy this."

Littlelf Indoor Security Camera, 2-Pack $49 $60 Save $11

Energizer Connect Smart Plug $20 $50 Save $30

Sony Smart Speaker with Google Assistant $200 $277 Save $77

Lenovo Smart Device Smart Clock with Wireless Charging Dock $60 $90 Save $30

Kitchen

Walmart Hamilton Beach Belgian Style Waffle Baker $34 $43 Save $9 $34 at Walmart Make your weekends special with hot, tasty waffles. Just wait for the Ready light, then add the batter. In five minutes, you'll have two delicious waffles ready to serve. It's a treat the whole family will love to wake up to.

This reviewer didn't, um, waffle about their feelings. "Our daughter made waffles for supper the other night and everyone loved them, especially our two granddaughters. They were so thrilled to finally get to taste a real waffle — not the frozen kind — and wanted to have them every night. It's easy to use, didn't spill out, like some of the other waffle makers that we have purchased, and was really easy to clean after we were done!"

Keurig Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker $90 $119 Save $29

Beautiful 2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster $30 $44 Save $14

PowerXL Grill / Air Fryer $55 $69 Save $14

NutriBullet Select Blender $75 $99 Save $24

PowerXL Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer $92 $149 Save $57

Style

Walmart Time and Tru Women's T-Shirt Dress with Pocket $11 $12 Save $1 $11 at Walmart The style is as relaxed as your summer vacation! Wear as a dress or a beach coverup. Pair with sneakers for a tomboy look or sandals for the boardwalk. Comes in seven additional colors, including mango and turtle.

“I have this dress in every color,” wrote one fashionista. “It's an easy, breezy throw-on, or you can dress it up for a casual summer dinner. Lightweight, breathable and comfy, my faves are the black with a white sneaker and maybe a blue jean jacket. Theses dresses aren't too short and are very versatile!”

Athletic Works Women's Soft Jogger Pants $7 $13 Save $6

Portland Women's Studded Gladiator Sandal $10 $26 Save $16

Melrose Ave Vegan Jute Footbed Slide Sandals $15 $35 Save $20

Free Assembly Women's Tie Neck Tank Top $10 $20 Save $10

Beauty

Walmart Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream $19 $35 Save $16 $19 at Walmart "The Red Jar," the go-to moisturizer for legions of in-the-know women, is designed to visibly reduce fine lines on Day One. Infused with Vitamin B3, this moisture-binding formula instantly hydrates to firm up skin and give it a lifted look.

This beauty wrote, “I am 55 and I've been using this little red jar for years. If you want beautiful, soft, wrinkle-free skin you have to buy this. It makes my skin softer and I absolutely love it. Thank you, Olay, for continuing to give us all products that work!”

Revlon Volume Booster Hair Dryer $16 $25 Save $9

Conair Classic Self Grip Hair Rollers $9 $22 Save $13

Revision Nectifirm Advanced for Neck and Décolletage $81 $133 Save $52

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Face Mask $33 $60 Save $27

Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Scent Body Lotion Cream $26 $39 Save $13

