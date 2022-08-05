The 52 best deals to snag at Walmart this weekend — from just $7
The forecast this weekend is scorching, and that's just for Walmart's sales. Check out the latest must-haves for the home, including TVs, earbuds and smart devices, as well as fashion and beauty goodies. You'll also find discounts on vacs, bedding, games and more!
- $598 $1,105 at Walmart
55" 4K UHD Smart Google TV
- $60 $80 at Walmart
Soundbar Speaker
- $378 $438 at Walmart
50" Class 4K Smart LED TV
- $124 $144 at Walmart
32” LED Roku Smart TV
- $198 $415 at Walmart
40" Class D-Series LED Smart TV
- $298 $338 at Walmart
58" UHD Roku Smart TV
- $229 $329 at Walmart
Robot Vacuum with Lidar Room Mapping
- $119 $230 at Walmart
Snap Cordless Lightweight Stick Vac
- $50 $59 at Walmart
Power Express Upright Bagless Vacuum
- $59 $69 at Walmart
Power Max Pet Upright Vac
- $139 $200 at Walmart
iFloor Cordless Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vac
- $95 $180 at Walmart
SmartClean 2000 Robovac
- $99 $200 at Walmart
Galaxy Buds Live
- $46 $60 at Walmart
Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Over the Ear Bluetooth Headphones
- $16 $20 at Walmart
True Wireless Earbuds
- $160 $240 at Walmart
Wireless Headphones — Mickey's 90th Anniversary Edition
- $26 $110 at Walmart
Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds
- $199 $279 at Walmart
Noise Cancelling Earbuds
- $90 $100 at Walmart
White Ruffled Comforter Set
- $40 $70 at Walmart
Egyptian Cotton Super Soft Pillows, 2-Pack
- $30 $45 at Walmart
Floral Sheet Set, 4-Piece
- $56 $150 at Walmart
800-Thread Count Cooling Sheets, 6-Piece Set
- $60 $90 at Walmart
6-Piece Day Bed Cover Set
- $39 $70 at Walmart
4-Piece Comforter Set, King
- $50 $60 at Walmart
'Super Mario: Odyssey' for Nintendo Switch
- $95 $165 at Walmart
High Back Gaming Chair
- $20 $40 at Walmart
Rockstar Games 'Grand Theft Auto V'
- $20 $40 at Walmart
'Marvel's Spider-Man': Game of the Year Edition
- $37 $70 at Walmart
Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo with Headset
- $69 $100 at Walmart
High Back Video Game Chair
- $46 $100 at Walmart
Smart Watch for Android and iOS
- $49 $60 at Walmart
Indoor Security Camera, 2-Pack
- $20 $50 at Walmart
Connect Smart Plug
- $200 $277 at Walmart
Smart Speaker with Google Assistant
- $60 $90 at Walmart
Smart Clock with Wireless Charging Dock
- $34 $43 at Walmart
Belgian Style Waffle Baker
- $90 $119 at Walmart
Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker
- $30 $44 at Walmart
2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster
- $55 $69 at Walmart
Grill / Air Fryer
- $75 $99 at Walmart
Select Blender
- $92 $149 at Walmart
Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer
- $11 $12 at Walmart
Women's T-Shirt Dress with Pocket
- $7 $13 at Walmart
Women's Soft Jogger Pants
- $10 $26 at Walmart
Women's Studded Gladiator Sandal
- $15 $35 at Walmart
Vegan Jute Footbed Slide Sandals
- $10 $20 at Walmart
Women's Tie Neck Tank Top
- $19 $35 at Walmart
Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream
- $16 $25 at Walmart
Volume Booster Hair Dryer
- $9 $22 at Walmart
Classic Self Grip Hair Rollers
- $81 $133 at Walmart
Nectifirm Advanced for Neck and Décolletage
- $33 $60 at Walmart
Pumpkin Face Mask
- $26 $39 at Walmart
Green Tea Scent Body Lotion Cream
And while you're scoring deals, make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. Not yet a member? No worries; you can get yourself a free 30-day trial here. (Nevertheless, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
We've picked over 50 of the best bargains this weekend, so let's start adding to that cart!
Home Theater
Sony 55" 4K UHD Smart Google TV
This powerful TV delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast, resulting in quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life.
This happy shopper who titled their review, “Best TV ever!” wrote, “My wife got me this television for Christmas, and it's the best gift ever. So many features along with an amazing picture. Our living room is next-level. Thanks, Sony!”
Check out more home theater deals below:
Vacuums
Wyze Robot Vacuum with Lidar Room Mapping
A patented sensor on top of the Wyze scans your rooms in seconds and builds a floor plan on your phone that you can see, edit and save for quick and efficient cleaning.
This reviewer wrote, “Bought this item during the July 4th sale. Great Deal! I was already familiar with Wyze and their app since I have eight cameras and a couple of their bulbs. However, this may be the best item yet. Very pleased with the overall performance of the unit. If this thing stands the test of time, it will be one of the best purchases I've made in a while.”
Check out more vacuum deals below:
Headphones and earbuds
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Equal parts business and bling, Galaxy Buds Live let you turn down distractions, turn on noise cancellation or let in surrounding sounds, while still enjoying your favorite playlist or podcast.
“I ordered these for workouts,” said this fitness buff. “Love the sound, comfort and battery! Use these every day. I really put these to the test to see how well they would stay in while sweating and working out — it took about 35 minutes of jumping and flipping on a trampoline for one to shoot out. LOL.”
Check out more headphone and earbud deals below:
Bedding
LadyAnn White Ruffled Comforter Set
Brighten up your boudoir and bring a touch of style to your abode! With 2-layer ruffle hems and bright white color, this boho-chic comforter set will help you create an elegant home and a vintage farmhouse look.
This shopper reported, “Great look on the bed, quality construction and stitching…great price too!” While another summed it up like this: “Beautiful! Exactly what I was looking for!”
Check out more bedding deals below:
Gaming
Nintendo 'Super Mario: Odyssey' for Nintendo Switch
Visit astonishing new locales, like the skyscraper-packed New Donk City, and run into familiar friends and foes as you try to save Princess Peach from Bowser's clutches and foil his dastardly wedding plans.
This Mario fan wrote, “One of the best games on the Switch, by far. Coming in at a close second beside Metroid and Breath of the Wild, it keeps the player engaged, entertained and seeking more of the same kind of content.”
Check out more gaming deals below:
Smart home
Agptek Smart Watch for Android and iOS
Get a personal fitness coach on your wrist to help you lead a healthier lifestyle! Also, the bright, round, full-touch display with an elegant face brings you a more comfortable viewing experience.
This watchful reviewer wrote, "First off, I've had this watch 15 days and just charged it for the first time. Battery was still not depleted. It does everything I need it to do. Even simple things like stay charged! Tells time, [measures] steps, sleep, blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen. If you want a simple watch that looks nice and stays powered, buy this."
Check out more smart-home deals below:
Kitchen
Hamilton Beach Belgian Style Waffle Baker
Make your weekends special with hot, tasty waffles. Just wait for the Ready light, then add the batter. In five minutes, you'll have two delicious waffles ready to serve. It's a treat the whole family will love to wake up to.
This reviewer didn't, um, waffle about their feelings. "Our daughter made waffles for supper the other night and everyone loved them, especially our two granddaughters. They were so thrilled to finally get to taste a real waffle — not the frozen kind — and wanted to have them every night. It's easy to use, didn't spill out, like some of the other waffle makers that we have purchased, and was really easy to clean after we were done!"
Check out more kitchen deals below:
Style
Time and Tru Women's T-Shirt Dress with Pocket
The style is as relaxed as your summer vacation! Wear as a dress or a beach coverup. Pair with sneakers for a tomboy look or sandals for the boardwalk. Comes in seven additional colors, including mango and turtle.
“I have this dress in every color,” wrote one fashionista. “It's an easy, breezy throw-on, or you can dress it up for a casual summer dinner. Lightweight, breathable and comfy, my faves are the black with a white sneaker and maybe a blue jean jacket. Theses dresses aren't too short and are very versatile!”
Check out more style deals below:
Beauty
Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream
"The Red Jar," the go-to moisturizer for legions of in-the-know women, is designed to visibly reduce fine lines on Day One. Infused with Vitamin B3, this moisture-binding formula instantly hydrates to firm up skin and give it a lifted look.
This beauty wrote, “I am 55 and I've been using this little red jar for years. If you want beautiful, soft, wrinkle-free skin you have to buy this. It makes my skin softer and I absolutely love it. Thank you, Olay, for continuing to give us all products that work!”
Check out more beauty deals below:
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more Walmart deals? Try these:
Home theater
Onn. 50" class 4K UHD TV, $268 (was $329), walmart.com
Sony 55" 4K UHD Smart Google TV, $598 (was $1,105), walmart.com
RCA 50" Class 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED Television, $278 (was $699), walmart.com
Samsung 60" Class 4K UHD LED Smart TV, $498 (was $598), walmart.com
Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV, $298 (was $358), walmart.com
Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV, $298 (was $338), walmart.com
Vacuums
Tineco PWRHERO11 Vacuum, $119 (was $230), walmart.com
iHome AutoVac Nova Self Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop, $189 (was $599), walmart.com
Shark Steam Mop, $50 (was $59), walmart.com
iFloor Cordless Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vac, $139 (was $200), walmart.com
ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac, $95 (was $180), walmart.com
Headphones and earbuds
Meidong Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $46 (was $60), walmart.com
Philips Fidelio L3 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones, $180 (was $350), walmart.com
GPED Wireless Bluetooth Sport Earbuds, $26 (was $130), walmart.com
Cowin Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Microphone, $20 (was $40), walmart.com
Gearonic Wired Headphones With Case, $10 (was $13), walmart.com
Bedding
Brylanehome 800-Tc Cooling Sheers 6 Piece Set, $56 (was $150), walmart.com
Unique Home 8 Piece Comforter Bed in a Bag, $66 (was $99), walmart.com
Harper Lane Standard Size Bed Pillow, $19 (was $22), walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman Blue Floral 4 Piece Comforter Set, $39 (was $69), walmart.com
Lux Decor Collection 6 Piece Queen Size Sheets, $29 (was $40), walmart.com
Gaming
Lacoo High-Back Gaming Chair, $94 (was $165), walmart.com
X Rocker Nemesis RGB Audio Pedestal Console Chair, $109 (was $159), walmart.com
Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch, $40 (was $60), walmart.com
Yoshi's Crafted World for Nintendo Switch, $40 (was $50), walmart.com
Novashion Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo with Headset, $39 (was $70), walmart.com
OFM High Back Video Game Chair, $69 (was $100), walmart.com
Smart home
Google Nest Mini, $30 (was $49), walmart.com
Littleelf Indoor Security Camera, 2-Pack, $49 (was $60), walmart.com
Energizer Connect Smart Plug, $20 (was $50), walmart.com
Sony Smart Speaker with Google Assistant, $200 (was $278), walmart.com
Defender Guard 2K Resolution Wi-Fi Camera, $30 (was $70), walmart.com
Kitchen
Mueller Ultimate Single Serve Coffee Maker, $40 (was $67), walmart.com
PowerXL Grill/Air Fryer, $55 (was $69), walmart.com
Magic Bullet Mini Personal Blender, $25 (was $35), walmart.com
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 2-Slice Touchscreen Toaster, $30 (was $44), walmart.com
Ninja Nutri-Blender Personal Blender, $30 (was $40), walmart.com
PowerX: Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer, $92 (was $149), walmart.com
Style
Time and Tru Women's T-Shirt Dress, $10.50 (was $12), walmart.com
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Curvy Midi High Rise Shorts, $12 (was $25.50), walmart.com
Athletic Works Women's Soft Jogger Pants, $7 (was $13), walmart.com
Hubery Crewneck Short Puff-Sleeve Back Midi Dress, $24 (was $53), walmart.com
Newway Makeup Brush Set, $10 (was $20), walmart.com
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Halter Jumpsuit, $18 (was $38), walmart.com
Beauty
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask, $33 (was $60), walmart.com
Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Scent Body Lotion Cream, $26 (was $39), walmart.com
Derma E Vitamin C Serum, $17 (was $24.50), walmart.com
The New Rules of Aging Well: A Simple Program for Immune Resilience, Strength, and Vitality by Frank Lipman, MD, and Danielle Claro, $11 (was $25), walmart.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.