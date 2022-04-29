We've picked the best deals you can get this weekend at Walmart — save up to $300!
Spend this weekend with Walmart! That's right, Walmart's got a cornucopia of deals that'll have you scouring those virtual aisles. There's a TCL 55" smart TV that's $281 off, Beats headphones discounted $68 and a Google Nest doorbell that's $80 off! You'll also find goodies like a Roomba that's $231 off and a grill and air fryer-in-one for only $69!
There's lots of great stuff to snap up. And if you want to score free shipping while you're at it, make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. Not yet a member? No worries; you can get yourself a free 30-day trial here. (Nevertheless, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
So are you ready to shop? Then let's get started!
TVs
The TCL 55" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV scores big with Walmart shoppers, who give this model a lot of love — more than 5,800 five-star reviews, to be exact. And it's easy to see why — it's tricked out with all the best features, like cinematic 4K resolution with high-dynamic-range (HDR) that offers amazing clarity and detail; a voice-control setting so you can search movie titles, launch or change channels, and even switch inputs using just your voice; and 4 HDMI ports to connect all your favorite devices. And there's even an Advanced Digital TV Tuner so you can watch local broadcasts without needing cable!
And it's now $281 off.
The channels that this model offers up certainly impress, with one reviewer gushing, "It allows Chromecast set-up as well as Apple Airplay. It has all the latest apps from HBO Max to Apple TV. There are also many free movies and TV shows through tons of free and paid streaming apps. This TCL Roku is amazing!"
Proof of performance was key for this TCL-phile: "It was time for a new TV, a TV that I could trust. I already had a TCL TV in my bedroom. I've had it for over a year with no problems. It has a really clear picture and is easy to operate.... The price was excellent. So, what else would I do but buy another TCL TV?"
Check out more TV deals below:
RCA 55” 4K UHD Web OS Smart TV, $278 (was $439), walmart.com
Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV, $298 (was $358), walmart.com
LG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160P Smart TV, $498 (was $598), walmart.com
TCL 50" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV, $298 (was $450), walmart.com
Vacuums
It’s tough to keep your home clean all the time, especially if you have a family, a pet and a full-time job. But here's the iRobot Roomba Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum to save the day! This hands-free vacuum will make your floors sparkle at the push of a button. And right now Walmart has it on sale for $369 — a $231 discount!
How does the Roomba work its magic? Intelligent sensors guide it through your home, under and around furniture and away from drop-offs like stairs. Dual rubber brushes grab dirt and debris from hardwood and carpet while capturing up to 99% of mold, dust mites, pet hair, pollen and other nasty bits.
"Life-changing," is how one reviewer described their Roomba. "I have a dog that sheds A LOT. I used to have to vacuum every day to keep up with all my dog's hair on the floor. Now I just run my Roomba every daym and it saves me so much time and energy. This vacuum is so easy to use. You literally press one button on the machine to turn it on or you can use the app on your phone."
Check out more vacuum deals below:
IonVac SmartClean 2000 Robovac, $97 (was $180), walmart.com
Bissell PowerForce Helix Turbo Bagless Vacuum, $79 (was $105), walmart.com
Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner, $89 (was $124), walmart.com
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum, $99 (was $199), walmart.com
Headphones and earbuds
If you're looking for a way to truly appreciate your audio, the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are a must-have. These high-performance wireless Bluetooth headphones deliver fine-tuned acoustics that maximize sound quality and clarity while you listen.
They also offer up to 40 hours of battery life. Need a quick charge? Just five minutes will get you three additional hours of playback. A built-in Apple W1 chip lets you seamlessly connect to all of your Apple and Android devices. Cushioned ear cups provide all-day comfort, while one-touch controls let you easily pause, play or skip tracks while you listen. And they're now only $132!
This music lover wrote, "Needed a new pair of headphones, I took the chance and did not regret it! They hold a charge for a long time, fit my head perfectly, charge quickly and easily fold when ready to store in the case they came with!"
Check out more headphone and earbud deals below:
Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, $200 (was $250), walmart.com
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, $175 (was $214), walmart.com
Cowin True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $20 (was $40), walmart.com
Meidong Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $46 (was $60), walmart.com
Cshidworld Mini Wireless Earbuds, $26 (was $110), walmart.com
Bedding
Brylanehome 800-Thread Count Cooling Sheet Set have a luxuriously smooth sateen weave that's wrinkle-resistant and, like its name says, keeps you cool while you sleep. Great for those hot sleepers out there — and your partner will appreciate them too. Comes with a top sheet, fitted sheet, and not two, but four pillowcases! All for only $56.
Check out more bedding deals below:
Zeny Weighted Blanket, 20 lbs for Adults, Children, $52 (was $86), walmart.com
Harper Lane Standard Size Bed Pillow, $22 (was $33), walmart.com
Serta So Fluffy Bed Pillow, $24 (was $40), walmart.com
VCNY Home Damask 7 Piece Comforter Set, $40 (was $60), walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman 4-Piece Comforter Set, $39 (was $69), walmart.com
Gaming
Come dancing to Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo in Just Dance 2022! And for $25, it's a lot less expensive than going to the club. Who needs to go out, anyway? The hottest dance party is at home with Nintendo Switch, featuring new environments and 40 new tracks like "Don't Go Yet" by Camila Cabello, "Love Story (Taylor's Version)" by Taylor Swift and "Happier Than Ever" by the happiest singer in town, Billie Eilish!
"We bought a new Nintendo Switch game unit so that the kids could have some fun games and activities when the family got together," reported one dancer." This game was such a hit! We all loved it and played all throughout the evening. It was hours of family fun!"
Check out more gaming deals below:
Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch, $40 (was $60), walmart.com
X Rocker Leather Floor Rocker, $40, (was $70), walmart.com
Havit Red Switch Keyboard with PBT Keycaps for PC, $40 (was $66), walmart.com
Lacoo High Back Leather Adjustable Height Gaming Chair, $95 (was $165), walmart.com
Smart home
Never miss a visitor or package again. Thanks to the Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell — now only $149! —you'll know who goes there. And with 24/7 streaming, you can check in anytime and view a three-hour snapshot history to see what you missed. Get an alert and talk to visitors at your door from anywhere in the house. Get a different alert when friends or family visit (we told you it was smart!). And prerecord a quick response when you just want to be alone. It's easy to see why this doorbell has over 3,800 five-star reviews
"I'm a Google guy, so when I bought my house this was a no-brainer," said this smart shopper. "Syncs and runs flawlessly with Google Home. The Nest app makes installation incredibly easy. I plan on buying more Nest devices, it's the doorbell of the future."
Check out more smart home deals below:
Google Nest Hub with Google Assistant, $79 (was $200), walmart.com
Energizer Connect Smart Water Leak Sensor, $19 (was $30), walmart.com
Defender Guard 2K Wi-Fi Indoor & Outdoor Security Camera, $80 (was $190), walmart.com
TaoTronics Tower Fan 42" 5-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan, $45 (was $130), walmart.com
Yeelight Smart LED Bulb, $14 (was $21), walmart.com
Kitchen
PowerXL's Grill and 5.5 Quart Air Fryer Multi-Cooker brings you the ultimate versatility of an indoor grill and air fryer combo in one easy-to-use countertop-ready design. Rapid Air Technology delivers super-heated air that surrounds food evenly on all sides, while the carbon steel grill plate keeps everything juicy inside — while adding char-grill marks and outdoor flavor!
With endless options at mealtime, from grilling to air frying, baking, roasting, or dehydrating, this all-in-one multi-cooker delivers high-performance results. It can fit three salmon fillets, four sliders and a half chicken. A meal fit for a king...or two princesses. But you don't have to be royalty to afford this gem — it's only $69, so get one in your cart while they last. And pick up one for mom on Mother's Day too!
Check out more kitchen deals below:
GreenLife Soft Grip Non-stick Cookware Set, 18 Piece, $70 (was $130), walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty 5-Quart Dutch Oven, $38 (was $50), walmart.com
Hamilton Beach Flavor Searing Indoor Grill, $80 (was $125), walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman Floral 6.25-Inch Casserole with Lid, Set of 4, $28 (was $40), walmart.com
Elemore Home Variable Temperature Electric Kettle, $40 (was $70), walmart.com
Style
You may have noticed everyone's out jogging again. Why not join them and look your best with the Avia High Waist Brushed Jersey Super Soft Leggings? Perfect for tackling the track, treadmill or even running errands, these super-soft leggings are also super-affordable at $7, so you can snag plenty — no need to keep washing the same pair. They're the definition of athleisure.
This reviewer really loves 'em: "From the moment I put them on, I didn't want to take them off.... They feel amazing against my skin and keep me warm on cooler evenings, which is nice. I ordered XXXL and they fit exactly the way I needed them to. They also have a higher waist, which is also a nice added feature because after having four children, owning pants that can hide certain problem areas is great."
Check out more style deals below:
Avia Women's Super Soft Capri Pants, $7 (was $15), walmart.com
Brinley Co. Bow Accent Slip-on Flat, $30 (was $70), walmart.com
Newway Makeup Brush Set, $10 (was $17), walmart.com
Baretraps Danique Toe Loop Ankle Strap Sandal, $50 (was $70), walmart.com
Hubery Crewneck Short Puff-Sleeve Back Midi Dress, $24 (was $40), walmart.com
Beauty
Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Facial Serum penetrates deep into your skin's surface layers so you wake up every morning to younger-looking, radiant skin. Use it for 28 days to see true skin transformation — visible improvements in fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. In fact, Olay is so sure of its results that they offer a money-back guarantee!
Shoppers agree the results are astounding. "I purchased the entire Retinol 24 line and have found it to be gentle as well as extremely effective. It's amazing. No irritation. No redness. Just glowing, even tone, and my face looks visibly firmer.... Highly recommended!"
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask, $33 (was $60), walmart.com
Beautimate Facial Jade Roller & Gua Sha Tool Set, $16 (was $40), walmart.com
Nioxin Kit for Normal to Thin Looking Hair, $26 (was $45), walmart.com
Cshidworld 4-in-1 Women's Electric Shaver, $23 (was $130), walmart.com
Aopvui IPL Laser Permanent Hair Removal Device, $88 (was $250), walmart.com
The New Rules of Aging Well: A Simple Program for Immune Resilience, Strength, and Vitality by Frank Lipman, MD, and Danielle Claro, $21(was $25), walmart.com
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
