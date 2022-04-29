We've picked the best deals you can get this weekend at Walmart — save up to $300!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Spend this weekend with Walmart! That's right, Walmart's got a cornucopia of deals that'll have you scouring those virtual aisles. There's a TCL 55" smart TV that's $281 off, Beats headphones discounted $68 and a Google Nest doorbell that's $80 off! You'll also find goodies like a Roomba that's $231 off and a grill and air fryer-in-one for only $69!

There's lots of great stuff to snap up. And if you want to score free shipping while you're at it, make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. Not yet a member? No worries; you can get yourself a free 30-day trial here. (Nevertheless, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

So are you ready to shop? Then let's get started!

TVs

One TV for everything you need. (Photo: Walmart)

The TCL 55" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV scores big with Walmart shoppers, who give this model a lot of love — more than 5,800 five-star reviews, to be exact. And it's easy to see why — it's tricked out with all the best features, like cinematic 4K resolution with high-dynamic-range (HDR) that offers amazing clarity and detail; a voice-control setting so you can search movie titles, launch or change channels, and even switch inputs using just your voice; and 4 HDMI ports to connect all your favorite devices. And there's even an Advanced Digital TV Tuner so you can watch local broadcasts without needing cable!

And it's now $281 off.

The channels that this model offers up certainly impress, with one reviewer gushing, "It allows Chromecast set-up as well as Apple Airplay. It has all the latest apps from HBO Max to Apple TV. There are also many free movies and TV shows through tons of free and paid streaming apps. This TCL Roku is amazing!"

Proof of performance was key for this TCL-phile: "It was time for a new TV, a TV that I could trust. I already had a TCL TV in my bedroom. I've had it for over a year with no problems. It has a really clear picture and is easy to operate.... The price was excellent. So, what else would I do but buy another TCL TV?"

$319 $600 at Walmart

Check out more TV deals below:

Vacuums

Quality that lasts. Intelligence that grows. (Photo: Walmart)

It’s tough to keep your home clean all the time, especially if you have a family, a pet and a full-time job. But here's the iRobot Roomba Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum to save the day! This hands-free vacuum will make your floors sparkle at the push of a button. And right now Walmart has it on sale for $369 — a $231 discount!

How does the Roomba work its magic? Intelligent sensors guide it through your home, under and around furniture and away from drop-offs like stairs. Dual rubber brushes grab dirt and debris from hardwood and carpet while capturing up to 99% of mold, dust mites, pet hair, pollen and other nasty bits.

"Life-changing," is how one reviewer described their Roomba. "I have a dog that sheds A LOT. I used to have to vacuum every day to keep up with all my dog's hair on the floor. Now I just run my Roomba every daym and it saves me so much time and energy. This vacuum is so easy to use. You literally press one button on the machine to turn it on or you can use the app on your phone."

$369 $600 at Walmart

Check out more vacuum deals below:

Headphones and earbuds

Walmart's got the beat. (Photo: Walmart)

If you're looking for a way to truly appreciate your audio, the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are a must-have. These high-performance wireless Bluetooth headphones deliver fine-tuned acoustics that maximize sound quality and clarity while you listen.

They also offer up to 40 hours of battery life. Need a quick charge? Just five minutes will get you three additional hours of playback. A built-in Apple W1 chip lets you seamlessly connect to all of your Apple and Android devices. Cushioned ear cups provide all-day comfort, while one-touch controls let you easily pause, play or skip tracks while you listen. And they're now only $132!

This music lover wrote, "Needed a new pair of headphones, I took the chance and did not regret it! They hold a charge for a long time, fit my head perfectly, charge quickly and easily fold when ready to store in the case they came with!"

$132 $200 at Walmart

Check out more headphone and earbud deals below:

Bedding

These sheets guarantee sweet dreams. (Photo: Walmart)

Brylanehome 800-Thread Count Cooling Sheet Set have a luxuriously smooth sateen weave that's wrinkle-resistant and, like its name says, keeps you cool while you sleep. Great for those hot sleepers out there — and your partner will appreciate them too. Comes with a top sheet, fitted sheet, and not two, but four pillowcases! All for only $56.

$56 $120 at Walmart

Check out more bedding deals below:

Gaming

Bust a move without breaking the bank. (Photo: Walmart)

Come dancing to Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo in Just Dance 2022! And for $25, it's a lot less expensive than going to the club. Who needs to go out, anyway? The hottest dance party is at home with Nintendo Switch, featuring new environments and 40 new tracks like "Don't Go Yet" by Camila Cabello, "Love Story (Taylor's Version)" by Taylor Swift and "Happier Than Ever" by the happiest singer in town, Billie Eilish!

"We bought a new Nintendo Switch game unit so that the kids could have some fun games and activities when the family got together," reported one dancer." This game was such a hit! We all loved it and played all throughout the evening. It was hours of family fun!"

$25 $42 at Walmart

Check out more gaming deals below:

Smart home

You rang? (Photo: Walmart)

Never miss a visitor or package again. Thanks to the Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell — now only $149! —you'll know who goes there. And with 24/7 streaming, you can check in anytime and view a three-hour snapshot history to see what you missed. Get an alert and talk to visitors at your door from anywhere in the house. Get a different alert when friends or family visit (we told you it was smart!). And prerecord a quick response when you just want to be alone. It's easy to see why this doorbell has over 3,800 five-star reviews

"I'm a Google guy, so when I bought my house this was a no-brainer," said this smart shopper. "Syncs and runs flawlessly with Google Home. The Nest app makes installation incredibly easy. I plan on buying more Nest devices, it's the doorbell of the future."

$149 $229 at Walmart

Check out more smart home deals below:

Kitchen

The Power is XL; the capabilities are ginormous. (Photo: Walmart)

PowerXL's Grill and 5.5 Quart Air Fryer Multi-Cooker brings you the ultimate versatility of an indoor grill and air fryer combo in one easy-to-use countertop-ready design. Rapid Air Technology delivers super-heated air that surrounds food evenly on all sides, while the carbon steel grill plate keeps everything juicy inside — while adding char-grill marks and outdoor flavor!

With endless options at mealtime, from grilling to air frying, baking, roasting, or dehydrating, this all-in-one multi-cooker delivers high-performance results. It can fit three salmon fillets, four sliders and a half chicken. A meal fit for a king...or two princesses. But you don't have to be royalty to afford this gem — it's only $69, so get one in your cart while they last. And pick up one for mom on Mother's Day too!

$69 $149 at Walmart

Check out more kitchen deals below:

Style

These are the Stone Khaki Heather variety...and they're stone adorable. (Photo: Walmart)

You may have noticed everyone's out jogging again. Why not join them and look your best with the Avia High Waist Brushed Jersey Super Soft Leggings? Perfect for tackling the track, treadmill or even running errands, these super-soft leggings are also super-affordable at $7, so you can snag plenty — no need to keep washing the same pair. They're the definition of athleisure.

This reviewer really loves 'em: "From the moment I put them on, I didn't want to take them off.... They feel amazing against my skin and keep me warm on cooler evenings, which is nice. I ordered XXXL and they fit exactly the way I needed them to. They also have a higher waist, which is also a nice added feature because after having four children, owning pants that can hide certain problem areas is great."

$7 $16 at Walmart

Check out more style deals below:

Beauty

There's magic in this bottle. (Photo: Walmart)

Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Facial Serum penetrates deep into your skin's surface layers so you wake up every morning to younger-looking, radiant skin. Use it for 28 days to see true skin transformation — visible improvements in fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. In fact, Olay is so sure of its results that they offer a money-back guarantee!

Shoppers agree the results are astounding. "I purchased the entire Retinol 24 line and have found it to be gentle as well as extremely effective. It's amazing. No irritation. No redness. Just glowing, even tone, and my face looks visibly firmer.... Highly recommended!"

$16 $30 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

