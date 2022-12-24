Walmart just dropped the motherlode of Christmas deals — get a Vizio TV for $99!

Santa's taking last-minute orders, so act now! (Photo: Walmart)

We've gone from counting down the days till Christmas to counting down the hours. And if you've been overwhelmed at work, home or — like many of us — suddenly realized Christmas is almost here, never fear, because it's Walmart to the rescue! Score a 24" Smart TV for $99 and Sony Noise-Canceling Headphones for less than $100. Also, and this is key right about now: Walmart also offers the option to order your item and pick it up in-store, sometimes within just a few hours.

And don't forget — when all else fails, there are always gift cards!

Update 12/24/22 11:25: We scoured Walmart for more fashion deals and added them below. New post-Christmas deals are rolling out all weekend, and we're updating this space often, so keep checking back to get the best savings at Walmart.

TVs and Home Theater

Get one of these for your favorite person in the world. Or you could give it to someone as a gift. (Photo: Walmart)

Would you believe an LED Smart TV for under $100? It's a Christmas miracle! This Vizio 24-inch LED Smart TV, now down to an insane $99, comes fully loaded with brilliant HD resolution and an ultra-fast IQ processor for an immersive audio experience. It also integrates seamlessly with Apple Home and Google Assistant. It's no wonder this set has more than 7,800 five-star reviews. Here's just one: "Has the same great picture and sound as my larger Vizio, and all of the features like Pluto TV, Netflix and Amazon. Just put it up on a wall bracket, and it's awesome."

It makes the perfect gift, too — check listings because it may arrive same-day if bought online, or be available for pickup in-store!

$99 $118 at Walmart

Onn. 24” 720P LED Roku Smart TV $88 $138 Save $50 Walmart

Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $298 $358 Save $60 Walmart

TCL 55" 4K LED Smart Google TV $300 $600 Save $300 Walmart

LG 75" Class 4K 2160P webOS Smart TV $688 $898 Save $210 Walmart

Vacuums

If you'd like a house without four-legged footprints, then you'll love this Bissell. (Photo: Walmart)

The Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner is paw-fect for those messes that don't require an entire shop vac to clean, yet need to come up ASAP. It sprays, scrubs and lifts away grit from all types of surfaces and has powerful suction to easily remove dirt and stains from carpets and stairs. It works on car interiors too! Another bonus: This Bissell is lightweight, so you can carry it wherever it's desperately needed.

As you can imagine, it's a godsend for households with messy four- or two-legged inhabitants: "Love this little green machine!" reported one reviewer. "We had our two grandchildren living with us for seven months. They got the couches stained with milk, juice, candy, etc. When they left, I bought the little green machine hoping to save the couches. Well, it worked, and I was able to remove the stains!"

$89 $123 at Walmart

Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner Machine $69 $119 Save $50 Walmart

Hoover Dual Power Max Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner $97 $249 Save $152 Walmart

Shark Freestyle Pro Lightweight Cordless Vacuum $79 $149 Save $70 Walmart

Anker Eufy Wi-Fi Connected Robovac $96 $250 Save $154 Walmart

Headphones

So comfortable, you'll forget you're wearing them. But first: Don't forget to buy them! (Photo: Walmart)

Ever want to cancel the world? Now you can, thanks to Sony's Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones — now discounted by $50. They boast a prodigious listening time — courtesy of up to 30-plus hours of battery life — and quick-charging power, so you never have to plug back in! "'Wow' is all I can say," said this reviewer, who actually went on to say more. "I used them when mowing the yard, and I was even able to cancel out mower noises with them. They're also very comfortable over my ears!"

$99.99 $148 at Walmart

Beats Studio Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds $90 $150 Save $60 Walmart

Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Headphones $249 $329 Save $80 Walmart

Philips Wireless Headphones $28 $40 Save $12 Walmart

Samsung Buds+ Wireless Headphones $100 $135 Save $35 Walmart

Bedding

Snooze and you'll lose a great deal on this memory-foam pillow! (Photo: Walmart)

Imaginarium's Memory Foam Fun Pillow gives you just the support you need for a good night's sleep, with no aches and pains in the morning! Its memory foam is crafted to adjust to your unique spinal curves, creating personalized comfort for all sleep positions. The brightly colored cover — also available in Owl Gray, Navy Blue and Mint Green — is cool to the touch, removable and washable, meaning you can stay comfy and clean without needing a pillowcase. And the Fun Pillow lives up to its name by having the durability needed for road trips, movie nights and sleepovers.

$15 $40 at Walmart

Allerease Total Allergy Defense Pillow, 2-Pack $20 $50 Save $30 Walmart

Essence of Copper Bed Pillow, 2-Pack $15 $30 Save $15 Walmart

Tranquility Antimicrobial Quilted Weighted Blanket $18 $30 Save $12 Walmart

Sunbeam Royal Dreams Heated Electric Blanket $60 $75 Save $15 Walmart

Kitchen

If music be the food of love, then play on, Emeril Lagasse! (Photo: Walmart)

BAM! Who doesn't love Emeril Lagasse? Now, you'll love his air fryer too. The Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus lets you air-fry, roast, rotisserie, slow-cook, bake, broil and lots more. It's all the convenience of a compact countertop oven, but can also handle large families and gatherings...especially during this, the most wonderful time of the year! It also comes with two cooking racks: a mesh crisper tray for air-frying, and a pizza rack for perfectly crisp crusts every time. Plus, the drip tray catches all the crumbs from your food, so cleanup's a breeze. Another way to clean up? By taking advantage of this $101 markdown!

$68 $169 at Walmart

Crock-Pot 4-Quart Manual Slow Cooker $20 $29 Save $9 Walmart

Chefman TurboFry Digital Touch Dual Basket Air Fryer $79 $139 Save $60 Walmart

PowerXL Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer Pro $69 $149 Save $80 Walmart

Carote 10-Piece Nonstick Cooking Set $100 $240 Save $140 Walmart

Style

Whether clocking miles on the track or running yourself ragged at home, these are the leggings for you. (Photo: Walmart)

The Avia Works Active High-Waist Leggings are just what your lifestyle calls for. They’re smooth to the touch and made with moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry. They also sport a high waist for full coverage and a flattering fit, with lots of stretch to accommodate your every move. This shopper reported, "Love the Avia High-Waisted Leggings. I'm 5'5” and 190 lbs. and carry my weight in legs/thighs and midsection. Size 2X fits me great. Well-constructed, high-quality fabric. Highly recommend if you like a legging with compression/support for legs and midsection." Available in several colors including Purple Oxford, Grey Camo and Wild Watercolor — and, at $7, you can snag them all!

$7 $17 at Walmart

Avia Women's Active T-Shirt $4 $11 Save $6 Walmart

Avia Avia Women's Geo Comfort Sneaker $23 $30 Save $7 Walmart

Avia Velour Leggings $9 $16 Save $7 Walmart

Avia Women's Sports Bra, Tank Top and Leggings Active Set $10 $25 Save $15 Walmart

Athletic Works Core Knit Straight Leg Pant $5 $9 Save $4 Walmart

Beauty

Enjoy 2023, the Year of the Tiger, by making sure it's not also the Year of the Drill, the Crown or the Root Canal. (Photo: Walmart)

Start the New Year right by taking good care of your teeth, because if they fall out at this stage of the game you won't find any money from the tooth fairy under your pillow. That's why you need the Fairywill Electric Toothbrush. This smart dental system boasts five brushing modes: Clean, Refresh and Sensitive, and pauses every 30 seconds to remind you to change your brushing area — stopping entirely after two minutes. Each brush head lasts three months, so this set will last an entire year. "A must-buy product," said this smiling reviewer. "Really cleans and whitens my teeth in the first use! A long-lasting battery and strong vibration leave my mouth cool and fresh and remove all bacteria that a traditional brush can't. I highly recommended this product!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

$14 $70 at Walmart

Philips One By Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush $25 $40 Save $15 Walmart

FitRx Mini Pro Massage Gun $40 $79 Save $39 Walmart

Mario Badescu Lip Care Duo $12 $27 Save $15 Walmart

Sonicare Philips Sonicare 3100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $35 $45 Save $10 Walmart

More Holiday Gift Ideas

