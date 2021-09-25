Walmart's unreal weekend deals are here! Save over 70 percent on Sony, Samsung, Roomba and more

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Get ready for fall with a slew of colorful savings at Walmart. (Photo: Getty)

Feeling a little pumpkin-spicy? It might be because fall is officially here — and so are fall sales. Maybe you’ve been doing a little digging online for a new TV or some high-performance Bluetooth headphones. Perhaps you’ve been daydreaming about a new robot vacuum to make chores a bit easier.

Well, now’s the time to pounce, because Walmart has all the deals on all the stuff to upgrade your home and your life. The superstore is pulling out all the stops this weekend, and we’ve rounded up the best sales they’ve got.

Oh, and don't forget: A Walmart+ membership will tack on even greater savings. You can get yourself a free 15-day trial here, and a quick three-question survey will add on an additional two more weeks for a solid month's use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Ready to gear up with some budget-friendly scores? Ready, set, shop!

Best TV sales

Score this Sony TV for a steal! (Photo: Walmart.com)

It’s easy to understand why the 32-inch Sony Class 720P HD LED Smart TV W600D Series KDL32W600D is such a customer favorite, with one five-star reviewer giving it the “Best Picture” award. The razor-sharp detail and clarity on this slim wonder has to be seen to be believed — it goes beyond High Definition! One shopper even went so far as to call it “the clearest picture of all TVs in the world.”

Stream entertainment from anywhere — this Sony TV takes Blu-Ray discs; connects to WiFi so you can stream YouTube, Netflix and beyond; has a USB port so you can connect any compatible device and even features screen mirroring, so you can connect your smartphone to the big screen seamlessly.

Our favorite feature, though, might be Photo Sharing Plus, which lets up to 10 people in the room send pics and videos straight from their smartphones to the TV screen, with your choice of background music. Grab one for $50 off right in time for holiday get-togethers.

Shop it: Sony Class 32-inch 720P HD LED Smart TV W600D Series KDL32W600D, $298 (was $348), walmart.com

Check out even more TV deals:

Best headphone and earbud sales

The sweet sound of savings. (Photo: Walmart)

Need a new pair of well-fitting, noise-canceling earbuds with great sound quality from a name you trust? Walmart has the coveted Samsung Galaxy Buds+ on sale for 33 percent off. Whether it’s bass notes, high notes, or no notes at all, these buds will stream the clearest possible audio into your ears while silencing background noise and letting you focus on the music, the conversation or the task at hand.

Charge them up and enjoy up to 11 hours of music. If you forget to charge them before your workout, no sweat: Just three minutes of charging gives you a whole hour of performance! There’s a woofer and tweeter hiding inside each bud, so the sound quality is always stellar. And when they need more juice, pop them back in their self-charging case.

More headphone and earbud deals ahead:

Best smart-home sales

Keep an eye on things while you're away. (Photo: Walmart)

Want to install a smart security system inside your home? The Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera is on sale for $70 off at Walmart, and it has more than 1,400 five-star reviews, with customers raving that it’s easy to set up with a crystal-clear picture. “Simply perfect,” one wrote.

Just set it up to operate when you’re away, and trust it to send notifications to your phone whenever motion is detected in real-time. It’ll even send a live feed to your phone and allow you to communicate with visitors and delivery workers via two-way communication. Just plug it into a nearby outlet for continuous use.

Shop it: Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera, $130 (was $199), walmart.com

See more smart home deals:

Best home office sales

Save more than $150 on this Chromebook! (Photo: Walmart)

All that working from home over the past year put a beating on your laptop? Don't wait until your hard drive craps out; get yourself (or that soon-to-be-back-at-school youngster in the house) a brand-spanking-new Chromebook. Believe us, there's never been a better time. This one's on sale for an unbeatable — wait for it — $129 and is compatible with Google Classroom! The lightweight wonder lets you stream, work, study, create — whatever you need it for.

It has ultra-fast connectivity with Gigabit WiFi and is military-grade durable, so you can count on this rugged machine to work as hard as you do. It also has multiple layers of built-in virus protection, so you're investing in peace of mind, too.

Shop it: Samsung CB4 11.6" Intel Celeron 4GB/32GB Chromebook - XE310XBA-K01US, $129 (was $299), walmart.com

Get your hands on more home office sales:

Best robovac sales

The Shark robovac is a Walmart best-seller. (Photo: Walmart)

Want to make cleaning the floors a lot easier? The Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750 is on sale at Walmart — $51 off! — and it’s designed to tackle all sorts of household surfaces, unlike other devices that just lumber around, only to eventually, inevitably get stuck against a wall or under furniture.

This smart little guy uses a navigation system to map your home’s floor landscape, so it doesn’t bump into walls, scratch up furniture or plummet down stairs. With up to 90 minutes of battery life per charge, it can sweep up your hardwood floors and then switch to carpets and tiles on a dime, plus it can be controlled and scheduled via its smartphone app or Alexa.

“So far, so great! I really like this little machine and it does a wonderful job cleaning,” raved a five-star reviewer. “It comes around so many times that it makes it hard to leave anything behind. It's pleasantly quiet and was easy to set up. So glad I went with this product and not the competitors."

Shop it: Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750, $148 (was $299), walmart.com

Shop more robovac sales:

