Walmart's unreal weekend deals are here! Save over 70 percent on Sony, Samsung, Roomba and more
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Feeling a little pumpkin-spicy? It might be because fall is officially here — and so are fall sales. Maybe you’ve been doing a little digging online for a new TV or some high-performance Bluetooth headphones. Perhaps you’ve been daydreaming about a new robot vacuum to make chores a bit easier.
Well, now’s the time to pounce, because Walmart has all the deals on all the stuff to upgrade your home and your life. The superstore is pulling out all the stops this weekend, and we’ve rounded up the best sales they’ve got.
Oh, and don't forget: A Walmart+ membership will tack on even greater savings. You can get yourself a free 15-day trial here, and a quick three-question survey will add on an additional two more weeks for a solid month's use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
Ready to gear up with some budget-friendly scores? Ready, set, shop!
Best TV sales
It’s easy to understand why the 32-inch Sony Class 720P HD LED Smart TV W600D Series KDL32W600D is such a customer favorite, with one five-star reviewer giving it the “Best Picture” award. The razor-sharp detail and clarity on this slim wonder has to be seen to be believed — it goes beyond High Definition! One shopper even went so far as to call it “the clearest picture of all TVs in the world.”
Stream entertainment from anywhere — this Sony TV takes Blu-Ray discs; connects to WiFi so you can stream YouTube, Netflix and beyond; has a USB port so you can connect any compatible device and even features screen mirroring, so you can connect your smartphone to the big screen seamlessly.
Our favorite feature, though, might be Photo Sharing Plus, which lets up to 10 people in the room send pics and videos straight from their smartphones to the TV screen, with your choice of background music. Grab one for $50 off right in time for holiday get-togethers.
Shop it: Sony Class 32-inch 720P HD LED Smart TV W600D Series KDL32W600D, $298 (was $348), walmart.com
Check out even more TV deals:
TCL 65" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV, $598 (was $1000), walmart.com
Samsung UN43TU7000 43" 4K Ultra HD LED TV (2020) with Deco Gear Home Theater Bundle, $580 (was $877), walmart.com
Sceptre 43" Class 1080P FHD LED TV X435BV-F, $198 (was $238), walmart.com
Samsung 75” Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV, $1,900 (was $2,200), walmart.com
Best headphone and earbud sales
Need a new pair of well-fitting, noise-canceling earbuds with great sound quality from a name you trust? Walmart has the coveted Samsung Galaxy Buds+ on sale for 33 percent off. Whether it’s bass notes, high notes, or no notes at all, these buds will stream the clearest possible audio into your ears while silencing background noise and letting you focus on the music, the conversation or the task at hand.
Charge them up and enjoy up to 11 hours of music. If you forget to charge them before your workout, no sweat: Just three minutes of charging gives you a whole hour of performance! There’s a woofer and tweeter hiding inside each bud, so the sound quality is always stellar. And when they need more juice, pop them back in their self-charging case.
Shop it: Samsung Galaxy Buds+, $100 (was $150), walmart.com
More headphone and earbud deals ahead:
Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (was a $219), walmart.com
Philips UT102 Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $39 (was $60), walmart.com
Meidong Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $30 (was $70), walmart.com
JLab Audio JBuddies, $15 (was $50), walmart.com
Best smart-home sales
Want to install a smart security system inside your home? The Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera is on sale for $70 off at Walmart, and it has more than 1,400 five-star reviews, with customers raving that it’s easy to set up with a crystal-clear picture. “Simply perfect,” one wrote.
Just set it up to operate when you’re away, and trust it to send notifications to your phone whenever motion is detected in real-time. It’ll even send a live feed to your phone and allow you to communicate with visitors and delivery workers via two-way communication. Just plug it into a nearby outlet for continuous use.
Shop it: Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera, $130 (was $199), walmart.com
See more smart home deals:
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, $30 (was $50), walmart.com
Tineco Pure One X Cordless Smart Vacuum, $179 (was $229), walmart.com
Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Roku Voice Remote with TV Controls, $39 (was $49), walmart.com
TSV Smart Plug (two-pack), $18 (was $26), walmart.com
Best home office sales
All that working from home over the past year put a beating on your laptop? Don't wait until your hard drive craps out; get yourself (or that soon-to-be-back-at-school youngster in the house) a brand-spanking-new Chromebook. Believe us, there's never been a better time. This one's on sale for an unbeatable — wait for it — $129 and is compatible with Google Classroom! The lightweight wonder lets you stream, work, study, create — whatever you need it for.
It has ultra-fast connectivity with Gigabit WiFi and is military-grade durable, so you can count on this rugged machine to work as hard as you do. It also has multiple layers of built-in virus protection, so you're investing in peace of mind, too.
Shop it: Samsung CB4 11.6" Intel Celeron 4GB/32GB Chromebook - XE310XBA-K01US, $129 (was $299), walmart.com
Get your hands on more home office sales:
Lenovo 81JW0001US Chromebook S330, $169 (was $239), walmart.com
YangMing 250lbs Ergonomic Office Chair, $63 (was $130), walmart.com
ASUS 14" Ryzen 5 2-in-1 8GB/256GB Laptop, $529 (was $599), walmart.com
Height Adjustable Standing Desk Monitor Riser Gas Spring Tabletop Sit to Stand Workstation, $109 (was $299), walmart.com
Best robovac sales
Want to make cleaning the floors a lot easier? The Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750 is on sale at Walmart — $51 off! — and it’s designed to tackle all sorts of household surfaces, unlike other devices that just lumber around, only to eventually, inevitably get stuck against a wall or under furniture.
This smart little guy uses a navigation system to map your home’s floor landscape, so it doesn’t bump into walls, scratch up furniture or plummet down stairs. With up to 90 minutes of battery life per charge, it can sweep up your hardwood floors and then switch to carpets and tiles on a dime, plus it can be controlled and scheduled via its smartphone app or Alexa.
“So far, so great! I really like this little machine and it does a wonderful job cleaning,” raved a five-star reviewer. “It comes around so many times that it makes it hard to leave anything behind. It's pleasantly quiet and was easy to set up. So glad I went with this product and not the competitors."
Shop it: Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750, $148 (was $299), walmart.com
Shop more robovac sales:
Anker eufy RoboVac 35C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $169 (was $300), walmart.com
iRobot Roomba e6 (6134) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $299 (was $350), walmart.com
IHome AutoVac Nova Self Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop, $399 (was $599), walmart.com
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum, $299 (was $394), walmart.com
Read more from Yahoo Life:
One detail on this mega-flattering $20 sweater has 12,000 Amazon shoppers hooked
Walmart's $155 Chromebook is the best student laptop deal I've seen all year
‘The only leggings I wear now’: Amazon shoppers adore this on-sale pair — grab them for $21
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.