Rake in the weekend deals at Walmart, with electronics markdowns as high as 50 percent

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Leave (heh) it to Walmart to bring fall savings aplenty this weekend. (Photo: Getty)

Fall is, traditionally, the harvest season, when we finally get to reap what we've sowed all year and the earth gives up its glorious bounty to us. It's a time of plenitude, gratitude and celebration.

That's sort of what happens here at Yahoo every Friday. We peruse the rich, fertile soil of Walmart's fruited plain and pluck the very choicest sales to have sprung forth in time for the traditional pastime of rest, relaxation and revelry — you know, the weekend.

And 'tis a fine crop we bring you this holiday weekend, a tasty, robust medley of lip-smacking bargains; a cornucopia of electronic wonders to delight the eyes, enrich your aural entertainment and keep home and hearth a pristine, orderly, soul-restoring retreat — you know, TVs, headphones and vacuums.

Pray, you ask, what could make this autumnal bacchanal even sweeter? A Walmart+ membership, that's what. Simply present your credentials certifying you as one of the elect at the destination portal (you know, checkout) and watch your savings superabound. You can get yourself a free 15-day trial here, and a quick three-question survey will prolong your elevated state for an additional two more weeks for a solid month's membership. (You say you feel unworthy? Don't despair: Those without Walmart+ will still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

So, take in a lungful of sweet, autumnal air, marvel at the majestic rainbow of the changing leaves, then go back inside, grab your credit card and get shopping.

Best TV sales

FYI, this LG is an LED 4KUHD TV and is $123 off. OMG, that's a BFD! (Photo: Walmart)

Speaking of dazzling colors, this LG set's got a lot of weapons at its disposal to make your visual experience crisper, more lifelike and more detailed than ever. Its Nano Color technology provides access to no fewer than a billion colors, while its Quad Core processor and HDR (high dynamic resolution) adjust to fluctuating video demands and formats to keep your picture state-of-the-art perfect, no matter the content category (sports, contemporary action films, golden-age Hollywood classics). Not to mention its self-explanatory Game Optimizer function, "magic remote" (which responds to point, click, scroll and voice controls) and the ability to sync with your other smart-home appliances.

It's a lot...and it's never cost so little: This weekend it can be yours for over $120 off its regular price.

Shop it: LG 55" NanoCell 80 Series 4K UHD TV, $727 (was $850), walmart.com

Check out even more TV deals:

Best headphones and earbuds sales

At this price, these buds have never been more of a blooming bargain. (Photo: Sony)

The actual, official name for this product is "Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds." From any other manufacturer, a self-description like "industry leading" would sound a bit arrogant. But this is Sony we're talking about and, well, they've earned the boast after more than half a century of, well, leading the home-electronics industry. They've also earned our trust that these rarely-on-sale "truly wireless" (what, they're gonna lie and send us a pair that has wires attached?) buds are, in fact, beautifully, wonderfully noise canceling. Tack on their integrated V1 processor, eight-hour battery life, dual noise-sensor mics, speak-to-chat technology (which automatically reduces the volume during conversations) and a cool $111 markdown, and we're all ears.

Shop it: Sony Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds, $278 (were $389), walmart.com

More headphone and earbud deals:

Best vacuum sales

Don't miss out on this sale and find yourself smacking your forehead and saying "I coulda had a V8!" (Photo: Walmart)

Yes, this cordless vac really is called the Dyson V8 Animal. And while we have no doubt that it's a beast when it comes to sucking all manner of soot, soil and schmutz off of your floors, it's actually named thusly because it's designed for homes with pets...and the stuff pets leave behind. It takes charge on hardwood, tile and rugs and will go 40 solid minutes with no power fade — i.e., its suction is as strong at minute 39 as at minute one. It can be used as a handheld and comes with a crevice tool and mini dusting brush. Oh, and it's $185 off. That most definitely doesn't suck!

But don't believe us; take it from this pleased-as-punch feline fan: "We foster cats and the Dyson V8 does an amazing job picking up after them. We have polished concrete floors and area rugs, and the V8 adapts to all surfaces nicely." But it's handy outside the home to, right? "The attachments that come with the V8 are such a bonus when it comes time to clean out the cars or collect lint and dust in hard-to- reach areas.The Dyson handles well and is so versatile. It's amazing to see what it picks up right down to fine silt." Thanks, cat lady — we're sold!

Shop it: Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum, $385 (was $500), walmart.com

See more vacuum deals:

