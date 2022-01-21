The Super Bowl's coming, and Walmart's TV sales are here: Samsung, LG and more, up to $300 off
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
In case you haven't noticed, the Super Bowl is just three weeks away. What better time to take your home-theater game to the next level? Maybe you got a year-end bonus or scored a cash gift at Xmas — what better opportunity, and reason, to treat yourself? Walmart gets it: That's why they've just slashed prices on high-quality, high-def 4K LED TVs from tech giants like Samsung, Sceptre and VIZIO, with prices as low as (get this!) $98. Ranging in size from 19 inches to 65 inches, there's something in this year-end-blowout for every viewer, room size and purpose.
Herewith, the deals....
TCL 65" 4K Roku Smart TV
On sale for $498 (a whopping $300-plus markdown), the TCL 65" 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV is all the TV you'll ever need. High dynamic range (HDR) technology delivers bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience. In addition, your favorite HD shows, movies, and sporting events are elevated to near–Ultra HD resolution.
The personalized home screen allows seamless access to streaming, cable, Blu-ray, and gaming consoles without flipping through inputs or menus. But the best part? The super-simple remote has about half the number of buttons of a traditional TV remote. Get this one in your cart before it's gone.
Samsung 43" Frame TV bundle
On sale for $948 (was $1,096), this Samsung 43" Frame TV bundle will be a game-changer in your space. Along with all the technical specs that you'd expect from the beloved brand, this model seamlessly blends in among your decor when not in use. It's designed with a magnetic frame edge that can be customized to suit your space and an Art Mode that transforms the screen into a piece of art. The built-in brightness sensor adjusts the display settings based on the light in your space so the image doesn't appear out of place (aka no glaring glow). You can even add your own photos to the screen and elevate the image with a coordinating digital mat. This model comes with the basic black frame and an additional teak bezel that magnetizes on for a new look in a snap.
Collect one now for $148 off.
LG 50" Class 4K UHD Smart TV
LG's 50" 4K UHD Smart TV checks off your wish list of features without the accompanying price tag: real 4K, 2160p clarity, Ultra Surround sound and a powerful processor that enhances color, contrast, and clarity. Other features include Filmmaker Mode, a setting that translates a director’s cinematic vision to your TV, and Sports Alert, which gives updates on your favorite teams, start times, and scores, even if you're watching a movie. Best of all for many owners, it offers access to Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix, and LG Channels.
This customer raved, "Best. Deal. Ever. Blown away! Seriously, this was the best purchase I've made in years! This TV has everything you need on it already. It's incredible." Grab one for yourself now for just $378.
Hisense 58" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
The Hisense 58" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV packs incredible detail into its 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision HDR-enhanced display. Plus, with Roku TV it's easy to watch what you love with quick access to thousands of streaming channels.
Other features include live streaming news, TV, sports and more from free and paid channels; Game Mode, where your commands from the controller are virtually instantaneous on the screen; and Motion Xcelerator, which minimizes blur and enhances image clarity (perfect for game day). Score one for yourself for just $338.
Onn 42" Class FHD LED Roku Smart TV
Looking for a supplementary television for your space (say, as an addition to your kids' playroom)? This 42" Class FHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR from Onn, Walmart's in-house electronics brand, is a great option that won't break the bank. Users rave about this set, saying that it keeps access to your apps in one easy-to-find spot for fuss-free viewing. Can't find the remote? Just use the Roku app on your phone and use it to control the TV instead.
"Great TV for a great value! Compatible with all the streaming apps I use including my Spectrum app, which is like having a second cable box without paying for it. Highly recommend!!" says one five-star reviewer.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
