15 'hard to get' toys to snag now, according to a shopping expert (and mom)

Libby Sentz
·9 min read

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Grab these goodies while you can &#x002014; they&#39;ll be gone in a flash. (Photos: Walmart)
Grab these goodies while you can — they'll be gone in a flash. (Photos: Walmart)

My seven-year-old is hoping for "lots of toys" this year. Who isn't? But as you may have heard, there will likely be a holiday toy shortage. Luckily, I've already gotten a jump on things...

To help you get started, I've plucked a few treasures for you, using Walmart's 2021 Top Rated by Kids Toy List and my own experience as a mom and a former teacher. Half of these are already on sale — and it's not even Black Friday yet.

To be clear, what kids really want is a new toy (not clothes, sorry). But which toy you choose should be informed by how the child plays. That's the way to really hit a home run. 

Below, we highlight our picks from Walmart's list, grouped by "play style." Whether you're shopping for kids who love to play make-believe, kids who are always on the go or anyone in between, we've got the goods. And you've got a heads-up on the "holiday hard-to-gets" that will put a smile on their faces. 

(Pro tip: To score free shipping, make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. Not yet a member? No problem: You can sign up for a free 15-day Walmart+ trial here, and a quick three-question survey will add two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. Those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

So folks, start your engines. Holiday shopping begins in three...two...one:

For the Pretender

This super-detailed Jurassic World T-Rex stomps, chomps and roars. (Photo: Walmart)
This super-detailed Jurassic World T-Rex stomps, chomps and roars. (Photo: Walmart)

The fact that dinosaurs ever existed will forever blow my mind. Just imagine what it feels like to be a child embodying a T-Rex through play. The power! The ferocity! The scale! It never gets old. This 8.5-by-21.5 inch Jurassic World Stomp 'N Escape Tyrannosaurus Rex (ages 4+), top-rated by kids at Walmart, has detailed sculpting and moveable joints to let kids stomp through the world as a T-Rex. Inspired by the film Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, this dino can break free from restraints and make exciting sounds! 

One five-star reviewer raved, "The dinosaur looks very realistic and has great features. My boys have played with it for two weeks straight and have terrorized their other toys with it. The stomping action was a big hit and really adds a lot to the playability. The roar and chomp action was great."

$36 $40 at Walmart

+ More picks for Pretenders

For the Mover

Kryptonics Cruiser Skateboard (Photo: Walmart)
SK8 4 Life! (Photo: Walmart)

Was it inspo from the Olympics or the stoked parents who've spent the past at-home year and a half dusting off their skater skills? Not sure, but it seems that kids are way into skateboarding all of a sudden. In fact, they're so into it, they voted this Walmart Exclusive board —the Kryptonics 28” Complete Cruiser Skateboard —onto their Top Toys List. At just $25, it's a steal, too.

With a wide 28-by-8-inch deck and large 58mm wheels beneath their feet, even beginners can feel steady and in control. This board comes in five great patterns, which really helps if you're buying for more than one kid in the same family. (Hurry, though, three patterns have already sold out!)

This Kryptonics board is designed for ages 8 and up, with a maximum weight of 110 lbs. Be sure the giftee has a good skate helmet and pads on hand too, because skating is cool, but skating safely is cooler.

One parent who gave it a perfect rating reported: "...Bought 2. My daughter and I are having a blast on these!"

$25 at Walmart

+ More picks for Movers

For the Artsy Kid

A fun retro way to make (and keep) special memories. (Photo: Walmart)
A fun, retro way to make (and keep) special memories. (Photo: Walmart)

I was excited to find this VTech KidiZoom PrintCam on Walmart's kid's choice list. My daughter has had a great little indestructible digital cam from VTech since she was 2, but she's been asking for a pricey Polaroid so she can print instant pics. This VTech KidiZoom PrintCam delivers the best of both worlds, with both digital files and quick-print images for $71. The black-and-white photo paper is way cheaper than Polaroid film — just pennies per pic. That'll do for a novice photographer in my book.

Kids can even turn photos into stickers or artwork, and add filters and borders to images and videos. Yep, it takes videos too! The KidiZoom includes a slew of creative activities and games. Plus, the cam flips to take selfies, which we all know kids love. Designed for ages 4 and up.

A five-star reviewer wrote: "My kids love taking pictures — granted typically with my or my husband's phone. This gives them all, but mainly my 7-year-old, a way to get creative...She loves it. And it's so easy to use."

$50 $69 at Walmart

+ More picks for Artsy Kids

For the Nurturer

Feed the Force! This animatronic Baby Yoda is one of the hottest toys out there. (Photo: Walmart)
Feed the Force! This animatronic Baby Yoda is one of the hottest toys out there. (Photo: Walmart)

Baby Yoda is hungry. And your little nurturer is eager to help! When they try to feed "The Child," aka Grogu, he will make all kinds of sounds and faces! He'll even feed himself!

The 9.25-inch soft, animatronic Star Wars Galactic Snackin’ Grogu in a plush robe seems to love being picked up and snuggled. He will also reenact Force moves from Disney+'s The Mandalorian. Those adorable eyes and ears move too. 

One super-happy five-star shopper gives details: "Best toy of the year! My daughter previously had a plush Baby Yoda toy that she absolutely adored...This one is so much better in every way. It talks, it moves, it interacts and it reacts to touch! ...His ears are silicone soft, he blinks and loves to be petted. He lifts up his arms like a baby that wants to be held. It's almost as if it's alive. I've never seen a toy that felt this real. My daughter loves it and takes it everywhere she goes! It's the perfect size for her, about the same size as your average teddy bear, but even better!"

$79 at Walmart

+ More picks for Nurturers

For the Stylist

A deluxe life-size Barbie styling head with so many customizable extras &#x002014; great for busy hands. (Photo: Walmart)
A deluxe life-size Barbie styling head with so many customizable extras — great for busy hands. (Photo: Walmart)

My kid takes her salon play very seriously. She's upped the ante lately by cutting her own bangs and becoming the official shaver of the back of my husband's head. A little more practice couldn't hurt though. 

This Barbie Tie-Dye Deluxe 22-Piece Styling Head with Dark Brown Hair, (also available in Blond) includes scrunchies and ribbons that children can tie-dye and use in their own hair. Even the barrettes are customizable with pop-in gems. Complete the look with tie-dye nail stickers. Ages 3 and up.

One five-star reviewer said, "My daughter loves this so much and it keeps her busy for hours.... She really loved tie-dying the scrunchies...This Barbie head [is] helpful in teaching her how to braid hair.... I also like that the arms are moveable." 

$30 at Walmart

+ More picks for Stylists

Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Video game deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Toy deals:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.

Latest Stories

  • The 30 Best Gifts and Toys For Your Little Girl, According to Experts

    To encourage all of these new ideas and behaviors, Palakian suggests giving kids access to construction toys for building and problem-solving, more challenging puzzles of 20 to 40 pieces, costumes and play sets that encourage pretending and imagination, art sets that help them practice their motor skills and simple board games. To help find the best gifts for kids this holiday season, the Good Housekeeping Institute's Little Lab has put new and favorite toys through their paces. The best-of-the-best make it into the Good Housekeeping Toy Awards.

  • These Are the Tech Toys That 13-Year-Old Boys Want This Year

    The best toys and gifts for 13-year-old boys include video game accessories, STEM toys, drone and more — according to kids, parents and parenting experts. Each year, the Good Housekeeping Institute tests hundreds of toys and electronics in order to find the best gifts for kids. The toys and gifts for 13-year-old boys below includes a mix of lab-tested toys and tech, Good Housekeeping Toy Award winners, and best-selling products with rave reviews.

  • Your 4-Year-Old Boys Will Flip for These Toys

    "The best toys at this age include construction toys that allow them to build and problem solve — think about plastic interlocking blocks, gear toys, domino runs, magnet tiles and other similar choices," Parlakian recommends. With more control over their fine motor skills, art supplies like paints and brushes, markers and other similar items can also be a big hit. At the Good Housekeeping Institute, scientists at the Little Lab evaluate hundreds of toys every summer for safety, functionality and the all-important fun factor in order to find the very best gifts for kids.

  • 27 Fun Toys to Buy for the Next 2-Year-Old Birthday Boy or Girl on Your List

    The best toys for 2-year-olds, including engaging toys, parent and kid favorites, and Good Housekeeping Institute award winning toys, to help your toddler develop new skills. "This is a huge jump in their thinking skills!" says Rebecca Parlakian, M.A., E.D., a parenting expert from Zero to Three, an organization that focuses on kid development during the early years.

  • Mom shares things her toddler would rather play with than toys: ‘Drives me nuts’

    Despite having a ton of fun toys, this toddler would rather play with — well, just about anything.

  • Kindles Are Nearly 50% Off for a Limited Time During Amazon's Black Friday Sale

    You don’t even need to wait until this Friday to shop Black Friday deals. Amazon’s Black Friday deals are checking off everything on our holiday gift list — and they just upped the ante with today’s deals. From kitchenware to kids’ toys, Amazon’s deals don’t last long — but luckily, they keep coming. And today, […]

  • Apple Black Friday Deals 2021: The Best Sales Happening Right Now

    If you're shopping for a new Apple product for a friend, a loved one, or yourself this holiday season, you're in luck. Black Friday Apple deals are here, so shop the best now.

  • This LED Light-Up Basketball Lets Kids Practice Outside Longer

    Here are the best toys and gift ideas for 11-year-old boys, including board games, kid-friendly watches, coding kits, STEM toys, outdoor toys and more. It's true that 11-year-old boys are not quite teenagers yet, but they're moving beyond what even Big Kids do. Each year, the Good Housekeeping Institute works with real parents and kids to find only the best toys in terms of safety, education and quality.

  • HSN's Black Friday Deals Have Already Arrived — Here Are 5 You Should Shop Now

    Black Friday might officially be four days away, but it’s happening at HSN right now. The retailer already dropped some early Black Friday deals that you can shop right now. Whether you’ve been wishing for some brand new appliances or hoping to score some great discounts while doing some early holiday shopping, you should check […]

  • 32 Best Walmart Black Friday Deals 2021 to Upgrade the Whole House

    Ready, set, scroll.

  • The HISTORY Channel's New Series Offers a Fascinating Deep Dive Into America's Most Popular Toys

    The HISTORY Channel's series 'The Toys That Built America' is premiering on November 28th and will feature 4 new episodes.

  • The Best Luxury Gifts to Buy Vintage, From the Experts

    If New Bottega has been on your holiday wish list, but not exactly in the budget, shopping vintage luxury may be the thrifty workaround you've been looking for. Secondhand sites like Fashionphile are veritable treasure troves of designer bags and accessories, with more affordable price tags. And, if you're wondering where to start, we talked to the experts to save you from aimlessly scrolling.

  • What to Buy on Black Friday, According to Retail Experts

    WWD spoke with retail experts from The NPD Group, RetailMeNot and Accenture to determine which categories shoppers will find the most savings on this year.

  • Walmart's Pre-Black Friday Sales Have Officially Begun

    Everything you need to know about Walmart's Black Friday sales for 2021, including items we expect to be discounted, what to know about Deals for Days, plus details on store hours and special services.

  • Mom shares brilliant hack for when kids want things at the store

    If your child gets upset when you don't buy them what they want at the store, try this ingenious hack!

  • We Found the Very Best Gifts for 5-Year-Old Girls

    We tested and found the best toys for 5-year-old girls in 2021, from princess toys to science sets and picks from Disney, Crayola and all the rest of their favorites. "The best toys for this age group will stimulate movement in space, challenge child’s cognition, help to develop balance and coordination, encourage pretend play, and early reading skills," said Magdalena Oledzka, PT, PhD. The experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute scour the market to stay on top of the latest trends and product releases in the toy industry.

  • The 15 Gifts We're Secretly Hoping For From Free People This Year

    No matter who you're shopping for this holiday season, from your BFF to your sister-in-law, there's one retailer you might not want to skip: Free People . The store carries everything from cute fashion pieces to fluffy slippers, and even cool astrological-inspired presents. To help you get your shopping done or add a few things to your holiday must-have list, we did the hard work for you.

  • 47 Gifts Your Mom Will Fall in Love With

    Show your mom how much you appreciate her with one of these heartfelt gifts that work year-round—whether it's Mother's Day, her birthday, or the holidays. It doesn't matter how old you get—after all these years, your mom still does so much to take care of you. The best part is that these gifts work well beyond the holiday season—whether it's Mother's Day, her birthday, or just because.

  • Calling All Beauty Obsessives: These 10 Black Friday Deals at Walmart Are Too Good to Resist

    Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner, but brands and retailers are already slashing prices, just 'cause. Among them is Walmart, which has unveiled countless early sales, including discounted makeup, skin-care, and hair-care products. So while you could wait until after Thanksgiving, why not get a start on your holiday shopping list?

  • 7 Vintage Shops With the Best Designer Finds For Holiday

    The most sustainable way to shop this holiday season is of course to hit up vintage and resale shops. Odds are, everything you could ever want or dream of has already been made and is currently recirculating - you just need to know where to look. Not only is it better for the environment, the prices are, in many cases, far below retail.