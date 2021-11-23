15 'hard to get' toys to snag now, according to a shopping expert (and mom)
Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
My seven-year-old is hoping for "lots of toys" this year. Who isn't? But as you may have heard, there will likely be a holiday toy shortage. Luckily, I've already gotten a jump on things...
To help you get started, I've plucked a few treasures for you, using Walmart's 2021 Top Rated by Kids Toy List and my own experience as a mom and a former teacher. Half of these are already on sale — and it's not even Black Friday yet.
To be clear, what kids really want is a new toy (not clothes, sorry). But which toy you choose should be informed by how the child plays. That's the way to really hit a home run.
Below, we highlight our picks from Walmart's list, grouped by "play style." Whether you're shopping for kids who love to play make-believe, kids who are always on the go or anyone in between, we've got the goods. And you've got a heads-up on the "holiday hard-to-gets" that will put a smile on their faces.
(Pro tip: To score free shipping, make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. Not yet a member? No problem: You can sign up for a free 15-day Walmart+ trial here, and a quick three-question survey will add two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. Those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
So folks, start your engines. Holiday shopping begins in three...two...one:
For the Pretender
The fact that dinosaurs ever existed will forever blow my mind. Just imagine what it feels like to be a child embodying a T-Rex through play. The power! The ferocity! The scale! It never gets old. This 8.5-by-21.5 inch Jurassic World Stomp 'N Escape Tyrannosaurus Rex (ages 4+), top-rated by kids at Walmart, has detailed sculpting and moveable joints to let kids stomp through the world as a T-Rex. Inspired by the film Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, this dino can break free from restraints and make exciting sounds!
One five-star reviewer raved, "The dinosaur looks very realistic and has great features. My boys have played with it for two weeks straight and have terrorized their other toys with it. The stomping action was a big hit and really adds a lot to the playability. The roar and chomp action was great."
+ More picks for Pretenders
New Bright 1:10 Remote Control Hot Wheels Monster Truck Rhinomite with Vapor, ages 6+, $59, Walmart Exclusive, walmart.com
LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Fish Tank, ages 8+, $30, Walmart Exclusive
For the Mover
Was it inspo from the Olympics or the stoked parents who've spent the past at-home year and a half dusting off their skater skills? Not sure, but it seems that kids are way into skateboarding all of a sudden. In fact, they're so into it, they voted this Walmart Exclusive board —the Kryptonics 28” Complete Cruiser Skateboard —onto their Top Toys List. At just $25, it's a steal, too.
With a wide 28-by-8-inch deck and large 58mm wheels beneath their feet, even beginners can feel steady and in control. This board comes in five great patterns, which really helps if you're buying for more than one kid in the same family. (Hurry, though, three patterns have already sold out!)
This Kryptonics board is designed for ages 8 and up, with a maximum weight of 110 lbs. Be sure the giftee has a good skate helmet and pads on hand too, because skating is cool, but skating safely is cooler.
One parent who gave it a perfect rating reported: "...Bought 2. My daughter and I are having a blast on these!"
+ More picks for Movers
Fisher-Price Bouncesational Bounce House with Built-in Pump, ages 3+, $69, Walmart Exclusive, walmart.com
Razor Miniature Dirt Rocket MX125 Blue, ages 7+, $178, Walmart Exclusive, walmart.com
For the Artsy Kid
I was excited to find this VTech KidiZoom PrintCam on Walmart's kid's choice list. My daughter has had a great little indestructible digital cam from VTech since she was 2, but she's been asking for a pricey Polaroid so she can print instant pics. This VTech KidiZoom PrintCam delivers the best of both worlds, with both digital files and quick-print images for $71. The black-and-white photo paper is way cheaper than Polaroid film — just pennies per pic. That'll do for a novice photographer in my book.
Kids can even turn photos into stickers or artwork, and add filters and borders to images and videos. Yep, it takes videos too! The KidiZoom includes a slew of creative activities and games. Plus, the cam flips to take selfies, which we all know kids love. Designed for ages 4 and up.
A five-star reviewer wrote: "My kids love taking pictures — granted typically with my or my husband's phone. This gives them all, but mainly my 7-year-old, a way to get creative...She loves it. And it's so easy to use."
+ More picks for Artsy Kids
Crayola Creative Fun Double Easel, ages 3 to 8, $45, walmart.com
Kinetic Sand Sandisfactory Set with 2lbs of Colored Kinetic Sand, ages 3+, $17 (was $20), walmart.com
For the Nurturer
Baby Yoda is hungry. And your little nurturer is eager to help! When they try to feed "The Child," aka Grogu, he will make all kinds of sounds and faces! He'll even feed himself!
The 9.25-inch soft, animatronic Star Wars Galactic Snackin’ Grogu in a plush robe seems to love being picked up and snuggled. He will also reenact Force moves from Disney+'s The Mandalorian. Those adorable eyes and ears move too.
One super-happy five-star shopper gives details: "Best toy of the year! My daughter previously had a plush Baby Yoda toy that she absolutely adored...This one is so much better in every way. It talks, it moves, it interacts and it reacts to touch! ...His ears are silicone soft, he blinks and loves to be petted. He lifts up his arms like a baby that wants to be held. It's almost as if it's alive. I've never seen a toy that felt this real. My daughter loves it and takes it everywhere she goes! It's the perfect size for her, about the same size as your average teddy bear, but even better!"
+ More picks for Nurturers
Baby Alive Lulu Achoo, 3+, $28 (was $53), walmart.com
furReal Sweet Jammiecorn Unicorn, ages 4+, $25 ($30), walmart.com
For the Stylist
My kid takes her salon play very seriously. She's upped the ante lately by cutting her own bangs and becoming the official shaver of the back of my husband's head. A little more practice couldn't hurt though.
This Barbie Tie-Dye Deluxe 22-Piece Styling Head with Dark Brown Hair, (also available in Blond) includes scrunchies and ribbons that children can tie-dye and use in their own hair. Even the barrettes are customizable with pop-in gems. Complete the look with tie-dye nail stickers. Ages 3 and up.
One five-star reviewer said, "My daughter loves this so much and it keeps her busy for hours.... She really loved tie-dying the scrunchies...This Barbie head [is] helpful in teaching her how to braid hair.... I also like that the arms are moveable."
+ More picks for Stylists
Barbie Extra Doll & Vanity Playset, ages 3+, $50 (was $60), Walmart Exclusive, walmart.com
Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Rising Cake Oven Playset, ages 3+, $15 (was $20), walmart.com
Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Samsung 65" Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV with HDR, $568 (was $648), walmart.com
TCL 43" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV, $299 (was $430), walmart.com
Samsung 32" Class The Frame QLED HDR Smart TV (2020), $448 (was $600), walmart.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II, $199 (was $299), walmart.com
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, $140 (was $300), walmart.com
COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, $40 (was $70), walmart.com
Video game deals:
Arlo Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera, $199 (was $340), walmart.com
Honeywell Home Smart Color Thermostat, $99 (was $169), walmart.com
Google Nest Mini, $25 (was $49), walmart.com
Vacuum deals:
Hoover WindTunnel XL Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum, $59 (was $119), walmart.com
Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Verge, $149 (was $350), walmart.com
Shark ION™ Robot Vacuum, $144 (was $199), walmart.com
Fashion deals:
Dearfoams Cozy Comfort Pile Bootie, $20 (was $40), walmart.com
Lugz Women's Hudson Lace-up Fur-trim Boot, $40 (was $80), walmart.com
Athlux Women's Active French Terry Hoodie, $10 (was $17), walmart.com
Cyn & Luca Women's Plaid Bomber Jacket with Faux Fur Trim, $45 (was $189), walmart.com
Kitchen deals:
Ninja Professional 1000-Watt Blender, $69 (was $84), walmart.com
Hamilton Beach Wave Crusher Blender, $22 (was $42), walmart.com
Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp™ 8-in-1 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker, $149 (was $229), walmart.com
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker, $79 (was $99), walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle Aluminum 10-Piece Cookware Set, $87 (was $99), walmart.com
Beauty deals:
Foreo LUNA mini 2 Sonic Face Cleanser, $98 (was $139), walmart.com
Shark™ HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer, $220 (was $250), walmart.com
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask, $34 (was $60), walmart.com
Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum, $36 (was $72), walmart.com
Bedding deals:
Tempurpedic Memory Foam Essential Support Pillow, $35 (was $79), walmart.com
Hallmart Collectibles 7-Piece Comforter Set, $35 (was $70), walmart.com
Allswell Flex Adjustable Shredded Memory Foam Pillow with Antimicrobial Cover, $35 (was $50), walmart.com
Lucid Flex Loft Pillow, $20 (was $35), walmart.com
MaxKare Electric Blanket Heated Throw, $67 (was $130), walmart.com
Toy deals:
LEGO Classic Bricks and Animals 11011 Building Set (1,500 Pieces), $29 (was $58), walmart.com
Little Tikes Activity Garden Playhouse for Babies Infants Toddlers, $59 (was $90), walmart.com
LEGO Friends Heartlake City Vet Clinic, $33 (was $40), walmart.com
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Read More from Yahoo Life:
Score! Take a trip back to the ’80s with this mini-arcade Pac-Man game — it's nearly $70 off
Walmart's official Black Friday sale just launched: These 10 deals may sell out first
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.