Cut the clutter! The Home Edit's new line of storage solutions for Walmart starts at just $10
Resolution season: it's the most wonderful time of the year for those of us who love getting organized. For once, everyone’s on our team: filling out planners, rearranging pantries and promising to put everything back where it belongs. Luckily, The Home Edit’s new T.H.E. Collection of storage solutions — exclusively for Walmart — is hitting shelves just in time to help you achieve those goals in style. Products start at just $10.
Never heard of The Home Edit? If you weren't one of the many who binged the Netflix show a while back, The Home Edit is an organization company founded by friends Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin in their home base of Nashville back in 2015. Since then, they’ve grown its rainbows-and-clear-acrylic aesthetic and fuss-free guidance into an empire.
Today, The Home Edit has locations in cities nationwide; an impressive roster of celebrity clients (hello, Mandy Moore and Reese Witherspoon); two best-selling lifestyle books; the aforementioned Netflix show; a line of hand soaps, lotions, and sanitizer called Rume; and their own namesake organizing tool and supplies. Until now, their organizing products have been available only on their own website or at The Container Store, with locations primarily in urban areas.
But — hallelujah! — that’s all about to change. The Home Edit just made its debut at Walmart stores nationwide with a collection of clean-lined, simple-to-use accessories that’ll make your life better, starting now.
Here are our top four picks from the T.H.E. Collection, exclusively for Walmart, plus tips on how to put them to use for instant organization—and instant calm.
1. The $10 Stealth Organizer
Okay, it may look like a normal lazy Susan. But this little 10-inch turntable is about to change your life. First of all, we don’t normally love plastic, but this isn’t a disposable item—you’ll never run out of uses for it—and it’s ultra-easy to wipe down. We use ours in a cabinet near the range in the kitchen to hold frequently used salts and spices. (It holds much more than you think; just put taller items in the center so you can see them.) When you’re cooking, you can just whip open the door and spin to find what you need in a hurry.
That’s just one way you can use this wonder. Place this sturdy spin doctor under the kitchen sink, and get easier access to your cleaning products. Put it in a pantry and take cans of tomatoes and stock for a whirl. In a craft closet, paints and spools of ribbon can sit neatly on top. And in the bathroom, it’s ideal for hairsprays and texturizers—all those tall bottles in the cabinet that might not even get used because you can’t see them. Ready, set, spin.
2. $10 Towers of Power
Let us let you in on a little secret we learned from The Home Edit ladies: If you stack it, you can see it. And if you see it, you’ll use it. Simple but wise, and oh so true. If you’re like us, cleaning out your pantry is like a treasure hunt—you unearth delicacies like vanilla bean pods and fleur de sel and fancy turmeric that you meant to use, if only you’d remembered it was there.
Well, these stackable narrow bins are here to put an end to those wasteful organization woes. They’re slim enough to fit easily onto shelves, and they’re clear plastic so you always know what’s inside. And did we mention a two-pack is under $10? (A four-pack is $19.96.)
We love them in a kitchen pantry, where they’re ideal for everything from ramen packets to granola bars. But you can also deploy them wherever little items tend to wreak havoc, from the playroom (blocks, art supplies) to the bathroom (toiletries, tampons).
3. Your Laundry Room's New MVPs
Raise your hand if you can never find a bleach pen when you need one. (Yep, that’s us.) Loose laundry items like those always seem to be missing you need them. Hey, they’re slippery. We understand. But trying to squeeze your arm between the wall and the washer to fish them out isn’t the only way.
Enter T.H.E.’s five-piece Laundry Edit set, with two each of their utilitarian stacking bins and one turntable. They’re all made of durable, BPA-free clear plastic, and designed to fit neatly into each other and glide smoothly. “The ways this has organized things for me is so great,” says one happy reviewer. “I put one of the containers in the laundry room, and it has organized all of my dryer sheets, spot cleaners (I have SO many), extra dryer balls, color protector, etc. Now I can just take the container down off the shelf and I don’t have to dig for what I need.” She used the extra pieces in her pantry and bathroom—each one holds more than you think. When it’s this easy, you might actually like doing laundry..
4. A Beauty Lover’s Best Friends
Second in line after the pantry, our bathroom vanity’s the next thing that never stays organized no matter how many times we hit reset. Makeup and skincare just seem to multiply between samples and drugstore runs. We don’t think we’re the only ones who’ve been looking to new lipstick to give us a lift over the past year—even though the cat is the only one who’s seen it. Chances are it’s time to clean house. Enter T.H.E.’s brilliant 10-piece bath edit.
These durable inserts are designed to give daily items like your toothbrush, mascara, and cotton swabs a designated home—so you (and the other members of your household who steal, ahem, borrow them) know exactly where to find them and put them back. The slim shapes fit into deep drawers or inside bigger bins, so you can create your own custom system. With these pieces to help, we bet it’ll be one you’ll stick to.
