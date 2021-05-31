Shoppers are obsessed with this comfy $15 slip-on sneaker: 'Like walking on clouds'

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Put your feet on cloud nine. (Photo: Walmart)

Slip-ons are the unsung heroes of the sneaker world. They're stylish, effortless, and if your back is hurting or you're in a hurry, they're an easy swap for shoes with laces.

Wishing for your own slip-on saviors or wanting to upgrade an existing pair for spring? You're in luck. Walmart shoppers say they've found the perfect pair: the Avia Slip-On Sneaker. Our favorite part is the price — just $15!

Don't confuse the low price for low quality. These popular kicks, available in six colors and two widths, boast a breathable knit outer shell and an easy-on, easy-off, sock-like feel. The plush memory foam sole will make you feel blissfully light on your feet.

You, will, of course, get free unlimited shipping with Walmart+ too. Not yet a member? Just sign up for your free 15-day trial here, and taking a quick three-question survey will add on an additional two weeks for a solid 30 days of use. And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Bet you can't choose just one color. (Photo: Walmart)

Shoppers are walking on air

Even more impressive? The amount of fanfare the $15 kicks received: 97 percent of reviewers recommend them.

Shoppers rave about how supportive the Avia sneakers are:

"These slip-ons are so comfortable, it's like walking on clouds," one reviewer shared. "They're so easy to get on your feet, [and] they come off easy too. You don't have to worry about tying shoelaces. When I first wore them, I couldn't believe how comfortable they were — it was like I had nothing on my feet and the color is beautiful."

Another shopper agreed: "It feels like I'm walking on a cloud. I can't even tell I've been standing up all day. What a deal. Super comfortable, super affordable — and that's what I love."

Story continues

Calling all green thumbs

Another reviewer finds them great for gardening!

"These are everything I wanted!" she wrote. "I call them my slip-on garden boots! They are perfect, more protective than my sandals, but [do] not require socks. I slip them on as I go out, and take them off at the door. Comfy!"

Another shopper can't get enough: "I have neuropathy in my feet and It is so hard for me to find shoes that are comfortable. These shoes truly are so very comfortable! I have the black, and now the white, and plan on getting every color offered. I'm on my feet all day and these are perfect!"

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.