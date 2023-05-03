Walmart just dropped 50+ amazing deals, starting at just $4

Whether you want to binge on Netflix, do some spring cleaning or sit in front of the fire, Walmart's got something for you. (Photo: Walmart)

The days are getting a little bit warmer, but Walmart's deals are getting a whole lot hotter. Ready to save big bucks? You can snag a robovac for less than $100, a 50" smart TV for only $268 and a portable Bluetooth speaker for only $18. There are tons of deals on kitchen, bedroom and beauty must-haves. Let's get shopping!

Vacuums

You'll be Euf-oric about the way this vac does all the hard work for you. (Photo: Walmart)

Here's a myth that needs busting: Great robot vacs don’t have to be pricey. Eufy’s 25C Wi-Fi RoboVac is on sale at this very moment for a ridiculous $96, down from $250, for a savings of over $150. This remote-controlled model has more than 2,300 five-star reviews, and for good reason. It sucks up any and all nasties from both wood floors and carpets, and it has an infrared sensor to avoid potential crashes and obstacles. And it'll go the distance, too, cleaning for up to 100 minutes on a single charge.

Shoppers really love this vac's way with pets. "I have two large dogs and was having trouble keeping up all the time with the hair," said one. "I am very happy to say that this vacuum is a huge help. I love it. I have vinyl plank flooring and a few small carpets, and it gets everything, even along the cabinets and under the kitchen table and bar with all the chairs and stools in the way. I don't see hair anywhere!"

TVs and home entertainment

The adventures may be in a galaxy far, far away, but the deal that'll get you there is just a click away. (Photo: Walmart)

Want to forget the world for the weekend? The 50" Vizio V-Series 4K UHD Smart TV is just what the doctor ordered. It has fantastic 4K picture quality, along with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. What does this all mean? One heck of a viewing experience. Stream it all with the award-winning SmartCast platform, loaded with the best selection of built-in apps, including WatchFree+, which gives you free access to live TV along with hundreds of free channels right out of the box. It works with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, delivering a standout experience at 25% off.

Tech

With brawny sound and 24 hours of power, you'll have the party booming. And no one will dare say, "OK, Boomer." (Photo: Walmart)

This Sony Wireless Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker delivers high-end sound everywhere. Enjoy it in the great outdoors now that we've got great weather, or enhance your home theater experience while watching Picard. (Who needs IMAX?) It has a rustproof, shockproof design, plus a live sound button that activates surround sound — and the whole thing is discounted by $99! "Great size and good bass," reports one audiophile. "If you're thinking about getting a cool, high-quality speaker, this is the product for you. It has good sound production and is very portable." What he said!

Storage and organization

These colors are almost as eye-popping as this deal — just 10 bucks for three of these! (Photo: Walmart)

The Honeier Closet Storage Bags are made of durable, tear-resistant and waterproof material, which allows for ventilation and keeps clothing fresh during long-term storage. If you've ever opened up a sealed-in storage bag that's been shut away for months in a tight space, you know how important that is. They come three to a pack and fit your clothes, quilts, blankets, pillows, linens, toys, jackets ... basically everything you either can't or don't want to get rid of. At $10 for three, you can secret away every dang textile you own!

Outdoors

With this fire pit, you'll be hot in the suburbs tonight. (Photo: Walmart)

The Singlyfire 26-Inch Wood Burning Fire Pit is great for a barbecue, mini backyard bonfire or your next camping trip. The outdoor fire pit bowl makes it easy to control and contain your blaze, and it's lightweight enough that you can tote it wherever. One happy camper wrote, "This is so well made. Has a steel grate and a cover to keep embers from flying out. It's portable and great for transporting. Will be great for those cool nights. Also great for roasting marshmallows and hot dogs!" Also great? It's now 33% off.

Home

Pick up a pair of memory foam pillows that'll never forget your curves. (Photo: Walmart)

Get a cooler, more comfortable night’s sleep with a pair of Molecule Gel Memory Foam Pillows. They're temperature-regulating and provide the perfect combination of cooling comfort, airflow and support for deeper, sounder sleep. "These pillows are great for what I call 'pillow cuddlers!'" revealed one shopper. "My husband twists and bunches his pillows so he can cuddle them under his head, and because of this his pillows never last more than a couple days. They lose their fluffiness. Not these; they pop right back up every morning! Best purchase I've made in a long time!"

Kitchen

Dazzle the peanut gallery with your slicing, dicing and chopping skills, U home pro, U! (Photo: Walmart)

Dull knives make food prep a real ordeal and, ironically enough, can send you on a trip to the ER. So why not pick up Uhomepro's 3-Stage Knife-Sharpening System? Now discounted by nearly 75%, this sharpener's three-slot system can give new life to the dullest knives plus provide routine sharpening and honing of your day-to-day kitchen arsenal. Your blades and hands will thank you! (Alas, cool-looking glove not included.)

Style

Swimsuit season is here — but never fear! You'll look fab in this one-piece. (Photo: Walmart)

No matter your shape or size, the Hilor One-Shoulder Swimsuit is made for you. It features tummy control, bra support and a chi-chi ruffled flounce. It's available in 25 colors, including Army Green, Aquamarine Blue and Dark Purple, and it costs just $26. Pick up a few so you'll always be ready to hit the beach! One bathing beauty raved, "I'd give it a 100 out of five stars if I could! The material is so soft and flexible. I just love the feel. This is a classic style, and the material gathers so perfectly to hide your stomach! Also, it dried quickly."

Health and beauty

Frying by the pool is for hot dogs and burgers, not your precious face. (Photo: Walmart)

EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 sunscreen is recommended by dermatologists because it's safe for sensitive skin and won't clog your pores. Its formula also helps calm and protect against breakouts, rosacea and discoloration. Lightweight and silky, it can be worn with makeup or by itself. "I purchased this after some research," said one shopper. "I have acne-prone skin and hate putting sunscreen on my face. This is the best facial sunscreen I've ever found! There's no fragrance, no breakouts and protects well. Will never buy anything else again."

