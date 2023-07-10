Walmart+ Week deals are here! Save big on Dyson, Apple, Roomba and more

Walmart+ Week deals are here! Score big savings on Dyson vacs, smart TVs and more. (Walmart)

Have you heard the news? Walmart+ Week is here, and right now you can grab a Walmart+ annual membership for just $49 — that's 50% off. Good to know, because starting today, Monday, July 10, members will be treated to 24 hours of exclusive deals galore before the sales open up to the public. Woohoo! Walmart's got plenty of stellar discounts in tow, and you'll find incredible prices on everything from home goods and tech to clothing and beauty. We've spotted a 65" smart TV for $130 off, bestselling headphones slashed 80% and a whole lot more. So what are you waiting for? Go sign up for Walmart+ and get saving!

The best Walmart deals this week

Vizio 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $398 $528 Save $130 See at Walmart

Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones $19 $100 Save $81 See at Walmart

Mainstays Cooling Bed Pillow, Standard/Queen $8 $16 Save $8 See at Walmart

Szrsth Solar Lights $24 $29 Save $5 See at Walmart

D.Perlla 14-PieceGerman Stainless Steel Knife Block Set $56 $130 Save $74 See at Walmart

Crocs Crocband Clogs $25 $55 Save $30 See at Walmart

The best vacuum deals

Who wouldn't want a purple vacuum? And a Dyson at that! (Walmart)

Hate lugging a heavy vacuum up and down your stairs? With this super lightweight Dyson V8 Origin+ Stick Vac, you don't have to! Its sleek design is a huge upgrade from those bulky dirt-busters of yore, and it even transforms into a handheld for lifting debris from furniture and higher surfaces. If you have pets, you'll be pleased to know its filtration system traps allergens for more breathable air. And best of all? It's cordless! "This is the best vacuum ever," raved a five-star fan. "Yes, it is cordless, but it's not just for quick cleaning. I use it to clean my entire house. The attachments work well, too. Great if you have pet hair!"

$299.99 $419.99 at Walmart

Bissell 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum $25 $29 Save $4 See at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum $175 $270 Save $95 See at Walmart

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base $277 $600 Save $323 See at Walmart

Inse 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum $99 $450 Save $351 See at Walmart

The best TV and home entertainment deals

Have you been wanting to supersize your home-theater setup but were holding out till the perfect deal came along? Well, here it is. (Walmart)

Time to replace your fuzzy old television? You'll be hard-pressed to find a better buy than this bestselling Vizio 65" Class V-Series Smart TV, which boasts crystal-clear 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision HDR, LED backlight and active pixel tuning for an elevated viewing experience. Plus, you'll have access to hundreds of free channels with Watch Free, as well as all of your favorite streaming services through SmartCast. "Great purchase," wrote a happy shopper. "We have had multiple Vizio sets over the years and they seem to never disappoint us! The screen looks amazing and the colors are perfect! My son loves the graphics, too; he’s a gamer, so graphic quality is a must! ... Also, having one remote control to do everything was nice!"

$398 $528 at Walmart

Hisense 43" Class 1080p FHD LED Roku Smart TV $178 $249 Save $71 See at Walmart

Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $268 $358 Save $90 See at Walmart

TCL 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV $380 $450 Save $70 See at Walmart

LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV $368 $448 Save $80 See at Walmart

Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $268 $338 Save $70 See at Walmart

The best tech deals

C'mon — they have the word nice right in their name! Who are we to argue with that? (Walmart)

When you're listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks, the jarring sound of your neighbor’s lawn mower can really ruin the experience. That’s where these Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones come in. They’re Walmart bestsellers for a reason. They not only block out distracting ambient sound, but they also improve audio quality by enhancing more subtle sounds to create a richer listening experience. Plus, they double as a Bluetooth device for answering calls through their built-in mic, and their lightweight design and memory foam padding won’t put undue pressure on your ears. Have we mentioned they’re 80% off? “I love these headphones!” wrote an excited shopper. “The sound quality is fantastic, they are sturdy and not easily breakable, Bluetooth stays connected, and I have never had an issue with battery life. Not to mention the price point is far better than other headphones on the market.” You got that right!

$18.99 $99.99 at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) $149 $279 Save $130 See at Walmart

Apple AirPods With Charging Case (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Walmart

Sgin 15.6-Inch Laptop $260 $1,050 Save $790 See at Walmart

Zingbird Wireless Earbuds $20 $70 Save $50 See at Walmart

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $149 $179 Save $30 See at Walmart

Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (9th Generation) $279 $329 Save $50 See at Walmart

The best home deals

An $8 cooling pillow that'll help you wake up on the right side of the bed? This is one deal you don't want to snooze on! (Walmart)

Night sweats are the worst, but with this double-sided Mainstays Cooling Bed Pillow, you'll be able to sleep through the night without getting drenched. It has both cool and "comfy" sides, with firm support that's ideal for back and side sleepers. Plus, it's been treated with an antimicrobial agent to help prevent odor-causing bacteria and stuffed with a hypoallergenic fill. "I love this pillow!" exclaimed a satisfied slumberer. "It's a good size and so fluffy, and the best part is that it stays cool! It's perfect for these hot summer days. My face feels good when I rest it on the pillow; I've never had a pillow like this before. Highly recommend it."

$7.96 $15.92 at Walmart

iFanze Portable Air Conditioner $15 $30 Save $15 See at Walmart

Nestl Temperature Regulating Reversible Cooling Pillow, Standard/Queen $35 $70 Save $35 See at Walmart

Clara Clark Bed Sheets, Queen $15 $40 Save $25 See at Walmart

Serwall Luxury Down Alternative Comforter, Queen $32 $90 Save $58 See at Walmart

Humsure Dehumidifier $180 $440 Save $260 See at Walmart

MaxKare 30" Tower Fan $37 $90 Save $53 See at Walmart

Molblly 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $200 $255 Save $55 See at Walmart

The best outdoor deals

We've done the math, and Safety + Surveillance = Szrsth. (Walmart)

Tired of tripping over the garden hose your spouse constantly forgets to put away? Never again, thanks to these Szrsth Solar Lights. Each one is equipped with sensors that'll automatically shine a light (three of them, in fact) when they detect motion — important when you get home after dark and can't see a thing. Plus, they'll illuminate the yard or driveway when you have guests over, and really come in handy when you have to let the dog out at night. Best of all? There's no need for chargers or batteries; they'll juice themselves up using the sun's rays. Also: They're built to endure practically any weather conditions and are a cinch to install. "I love these lights!" wrote an impressed reviewer. "They were easy to assemble and look great. At night, they are very bright. One day, it rained the entire time — they still lit up and lasted the entire night. The price was very good and the product is excellent."

$23.99 $28.99 at Walmart

Uhomepro Wood Burning Fire Pit $80 $200 Save $120 See at Walmart

Costway 4-Piece Rattan Patio Furniture Set $176 $282 Save $106 See at Walmart

Gymax 10'x 10' Canopy Gazebo $120 $190 Save $70 See at Walmart

Aqua 50" Monterrey Hammock Pool Float $25 $67 Save $42 See at Walmart

Costway 4-Piece Rattan Patio Furniture Set $170 $312 Save $142 See at Walmart

Costway 2-Piece Rattan Lounge Chair Set $186 $272 Save $86 See at Walmart

The best kitchen deals

Behind every great meal are blades of steel. (Walmart)

Has your slicing and dicing game gotten a little dull? Trade your rusty old knives for some spiffy new blades, like this sleek D.Perlla 14-Piece Knife Set. They're made of durable, super-sharp German stainless steel, and the ergonomic handles make for easier, more-controlled chopping. Plus, they come with a lovely block to keep everything organized, and there's even a built-in sharpener to keep them honed and handy. "Beautiful and reliable knife," said a happy home cook. "Very high quality. Incredibly sharp. Superb build and presentation. Comfortable and surprisingly light. Was so impressed, I purchased two more for Christmas presents for family and friends. ... Very pleased. Impressive. Fantastic. Five happy stars."

$55.99 $129.99 at Walmart

Vavsea 16-Piece Knife Block Set $59 $200 Save $141 See at Walmart

Zulay Kitchen Milk Frother $9 $20 Save $11 See at Walmart

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker with SmartLid $100 $244 Save $144 See at Walmart

Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill With 4-Quart Air Fryer $135 $230 Save $95 See at Walmart

Calphalon 10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set $170 $240 Save $70 See at Walmart

The best style deals

Walk in these cushy clogs for a day, and your feet will send you a thank you card. (Walmart)

Haters are gonna hate, but Crocs are modern classics for a reason — and these Crocs Crocband Clogs are no exception. They're extremely lightweight, breathable, cushy, water-friendly and have little massaging nubs on the footbeds as a little treat for your feet. Plus, we think they're really cute, and they come in a variety of fun colors. It's no surprise they have over 8,600 perfect ratings! "These clogs are so adorable," wrote one healthcare professional. "I'm a front line worker and I have to be on my feet all day, and they are literally like wearing socks. The compliments I have gotten are overwhelming, even from people outside of work ... Thank you for help making me look cute while working so hard."

$24.99 $54.99 at Walmart

Avia Performance Tank Top, 2-Pack $10 $18 Save $8 See at Walmart

Kate Spade New York Pilot Sunglasses $40 $108 Save $68 See at Walmart

Lordfon Slide Sandals $14 $22 Save $8 See at Walmart

Yomym Faux Leather Backpack $19 $36 Save $17 See at Walmart

Popyoung Casual T-shirt Dress $22 $40 Save $18 See at Walmart

Time and Tru Signature Tote and Pouch Set $20 $34 Save $14 See at Walmart

Bocca Adjustable Flip-Flops $17 $40 Save $23 See at Walmart

The best beauty and wellness deals

Frizz, split-ends, breakage: Your days are numbered. (Walmart)

When it comes to dry, damaged hair, it's Olaplex to the rescue! The celeb-beloved brand rarely goes on sale, but right now you can snag their bestselling Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo & No.5 Conditioner Combo Pack for less. The shampoo helps bond your strands to prevent frizz, breakage and split-ends, while the conditioner provides essential moisture and nourishment to repair broken bonds. It's safe to use on all hair types and is sulfate-, paraben- and phthalate-free! "Best I've ever used!" shared a thrilled shopper. "Just need a dime-size amount, and when you rub it in your hands, it has a patent formula that lathers and expands. I have very thick, dry [hair], and this combo has left my hair feeling so silky smooth."

$39.98 $60 at Walmart

Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum $37 $72 Save $35 See at Walmart

Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $20 $70 Save $50 See at Walmart

Crest Whitening Emulsions $28 $44 Save $16 See at Walmart

Novashion IPL Laser Hair-Removal Device $35 $90 Save $55 See at Walmart

Homedics Portable Vibration Massager $15 $24 Save $9 See at Walmart

