Walmart just dropped 50+ incredible weekend deals — starting at just $8
The days are getting just a little bit warmer, and Walmart's weekend deals are getting a whole lot hotter! Ready to save big bucks? You can snag a robovac for less than $100, a 50" smart TV for only $268 and a portable Bluetooth speaker for only $18! And oh, yeah: There are tons of deals on must-haves for the kitchen, bedroom and all-around beauty as well. Sound good? Then let's get ready to start shopping!
Vacuums
Here's a myth that needs busting: Great robot vacs don’t have to be pricey. Eufy’s 25C Wi-Fi RoboVac is on sale at this very moment for a ridiculous $96, down from $250 — you save over $150! This remote-controlled model has more than 2,300 five-star reviews, and for good reason. It sucks up any and all nasties from both wood floors and carpets and has an infrared sensor to avoid potential crashes and obstacles. And it'll go the distance, too, cleaning for up to 100 minutes on a single charge.
Shoppers really love this vac's way with pets. "I have two large dogs and was having trouble keeping up all the time with the hair," said one. "I am very happy to say that this vacuum is a huge help. I love it. I have vinyl plank flooring and a few small carpets, and it gets everything, even along the cabinets and under the kitchen table and bar with all the chairs and stools in the way. I don't see hair anywhere!"
Eureka Airspeed Bagless Upright Vacuum$50 $99Save $49
Bissell Power Force Compact Bagless Vacuum$44 $64Save $20
Ionvac 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum$24 $40Save $16
Tineco A10-D Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner$85 $150Save $65
iRobot Roomba i1+$279 $469Save $190
TVs and Home Entertainment
Want to forget the world for the weekend? Then the 50" Vizio V-Series 4K UHD Smart TV is just what the doctor ordered. It's got fantastic 4K picture quality, along with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. What does this all mean? One heck of a viewing experience. Stream it all with the award-winning SmartCast platform, loaded with the best selection of built-in apps, including WatchFree+, which gives you free access to live TV along with hundreds of free channels right out of the box! Works with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, delivering a standout experience at 25% off!
RCA 43" Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Roku Smart LED TV$198 $288Save $90
Samsung 50" Class Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV$298 $348Save $50
Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV$268 $338Save $70
TCL 75" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV$538 $598Save $60
Samsung 75" Class Crystal UHD 4K UHD Smart TV$798 $900Save $102
Tech
The Sony Wireless Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker delivers high-end sound everywhere. Enjoy it in the great outdoors now that we've got great weather. Or enhance your home theater experience while watching Picard. (Who needs IMAX?) It's got a rustproof, shockproof design and features a live sound button for surround sound. All this and it's discounted $99! "Great size and good bass," reports one audiophile. "If you're thinking about getting a cool, high-quality speaker, this is the product for you. It has good sound production and is very portable." What he said!
Wewatch FHD 4K 1080P Projector$150 $230Save $80
TopVision Sound Bar for TV$38 $100Save $62
Roconia 5G WiFi Bluetooth Native 1080P Projector$140 $370Save $230
Hoey Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker$18 $26Save $8
Vilince Noise-Canceling Headphones$22 $100Save $78
Storage and organization
The Honeier Closet Storage Bags are made of durable, tear-resistant and waterproof material, which allows for ventilation and keeps clothing fresh during long-term storage. And if you've ever opened up a sealed-in storage bag that's been shut away for months in a tight space, you know how important that is. They come three to a pack and fit your clothes, quilts, blankets, pillows, linens, toys, jackets ... basically everything you either can't or don't want to get rid of. And at $10 for three, you can secrete away every dang textile you own!
Honeier Closet Organizers and Storage Bags$14 $16Save $2
Orange-Casual 5' x 3' FT Outdoor Metal Storage Shed$180 $260Save $80
Techvida 2-Tier Under-Sink Organizer$20 $24Save $4
Tooca 4-Piece Clothes Storage Bags Organizers$15 $19Save $4
Bestgoods Under Bed Storage Bag$14 $18Save $4
Outdoors
The Singlyfire 26-Inch Wood Burning Fire Pit is great for a barbecue, mini backyard bonfire or your next camping trip. The outdoor fire pit bowl makes it easy to control and contain your blaze, and it's lightweight enough that you can tote it wherever. One happy camper wrote, "This is so well made. Has a steel grate and a cover to keep embers from flying out. It's portable and great for transporting. Will be great for those cool nights. Also great for roasting marshmallows and hot dogs!" Also great? It's now 33% off.
Devoko 3-Piece Patio Outdoor Furniture Set$100 $130Save $30
Segmart Gas Fire Pit$160 $490Save $330
Coleman 6-Person Inflatable Outdoor Hot Tub Spa$476 $530Save $54
Coleman 71" x 26" Bahamas AirJet Spa Outdoor Inflatable Hot Tub$398 $444Save $46
Costway Patio Rattan Wicker Furniture Set$200 $300Save $100
Home
Get a cooler, more comfortable night’s sleep with a pair of Molecule Gel Memory Foam Pillows. They're temperature-regulating and provide the perfect combination of cooling comfort, airflow and support for deeper, sounder sleep. "These pillows are great for what I call 'pillow cuddlers!'" revealed this shopper. "My husband twists and bunches his pillows so he can cuddle them under his head, and because of this his pillows never last more then a couple days. They lose their fluffiness. Not these; they pop right back up every morning! Best purchase I've made in a long time!"
Allerease Pure Bed Pillow$25 $60Save $35
Nestl Backrest Reading Pillow$47 $80Save $33
Sealy Cool Touch Pillow$20 $64Save $44
Kitchen
Dull knives make food prep a real ordeal ... and, ironically enough, can wind up sending you on a trip to the ER. So why not pick up Uhomepro's 3-Stage Knife-Sharpening System? Now discounted nearly 75%, it's quick and easy, will save you untold time and possibly medical bills. Its three-slot system can give new life to the dullest knives as well as provide routine sharpening and honing of your day-to-day kitchen arsenal. Your blades and hands will thank you! (Alas, cool-looking glove not included.)
Farberware Air Fryer$15 $30Save $15
The Pioneer Woman 4-Pack Mini Pie Pans$13 $20Save $7
McCook 15-Piece Kitchen Cutlery Knife Block Set$46 $130Save $84
Crock-Pot 4 Quart Cook and Carry Programmable Slow Cooker$55 $105Save $50
Style
Feminine and fun — meet the Pioneer Woman’s newest arrival! The Cascade Capelet Ruffle Blouse has flattering contoured sleeves and a soft V-neck. Crafted in textured crepe fabric that effortlessly drapes for a relaxed look, this blouse can be paired with your favorite jeans or pants for a versatile, everyday style. One Pioneer partisan reported, "This top is adorable. Sleeve and ruffle detailing is very cute and makes the style unique. Not too full or flouncy. I am between an M and L, and usually need L in the Pioneer Woman line; however, M worked in this top!" Available in Guavatini (above), Black Glitter, Olive/Wine and Sangria, exclusively at Walmart.
Avia Women's Geo Comfort Sneaker$23 $30Save $8
The Pioneer Woman Micro Ruffle Tiered Tunic$13 $23Save $10
Avia Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt$9 $11Save $2
Avia Seamless Ribbed Sports Bra$11 $17Save $6
Avia Women's High-Rise Flex-Tech Leggings$15 $20Save $5
Health and beauty
EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 sunscreen is recommended by dermatologists, because it's safe for sensitive skin and won't clog your pores. Its formula also helps calm and protect against breakouts, rosacea and discoloration. Very lightweight and silky, it can be worn with makeup or by itself. "I purchased this after some research," revealed one shopper. "I have acne-prone skin and hate putting sunscreen on my face. This is the best facial sunscreen I've ever found! There's no fragrance, no breakouts and protects well. Will never buy anything else again."
Neutrogena Beach Defense SPF 70 Sunscreen$10 $16Save $6
Coach New York Eau de Parfum$46 $112Save $66
Devimic 30-Piece Under-Eye Pads for Dark Circles and Puffiness$11 $19Save $8
Elta MD UV Physical Broad Spectrum Facial Sunscreen$19 $31Save $12
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.