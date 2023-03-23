Walmart just dropped 45+ amazing deals for the week — like a $99 carpet cleaner

From vacuums and shirts to everything in between, Walmart's got you covered. (Photos: Walmart)

The weekend is almost here! Ready for some preemptive retail therapy? Walmart's got amazing sales that'll help you shake off those 9-to-5 blues! Snag a primo Dyson vac for $100 less, this gorgeous 65-inch TV for less than $500 and simplify dinner prep with this $50 slow cooker. Read on for more stellar bargains.

Vacuums

When your four-legged friends track in pollen, this little cleaner can take care of it lickety-split. (Photo: Walmart)

With spring in full swing, you might find your home to be a victim of smaller, unexpected messes. Pollen marks, grass stains, and much more can plague your floors, but not everything calls for a full-sized vacuum. The Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner is an easy, lightweight solution to those smaller jobs, but it does more than just the floor — it works well on furniture, too. "From cleaning up after our older Pomeranian who vomits often to the mud the kids track in along with spills, The Bissell Little Green Machine is a very handy cleaner to have. No one wants to lug the big carpet shampooer unless you have hours to devote to it, This cleaner is not too heavy, has a generous length of cord and has 2 cleaning heads, one for the nasty jobs. This made cleaning our carpeted stairs a breeze. I can see parents using this in the family car as well," said one reviewer.

$99.99 $123.24 at Walmart

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $127 $369 Save $242 See at Walmart

Bissell Spot Clean Pro Heat Pet Portable Carpet Cleaner 2513W $98 $119 Save $21 See at Walmart

Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop Combo $140 $700 Save $560 See at Walmart

Bissell Powerlifter Pet Lift-off Upright Vacuum Cleaner $119 $199 Save $80 See at Walmart

Tineco C1 Cordless Stick Vacuum $87 $120 Save $33 See at Walmart

TVs and Home Entertainment

Whether you're journeying a long time ago to a galaxy far, far away or just want to catch an ep of 'Last Week Tonight,' this is the TV for you. (Photo: Walmart)

It's escapism at its best with the Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K UHD Smart TV. Epic 4K picture quality + Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 + a full-array backlight + active pixel tuning = one heck of a viewing experience. Take your first-person-shooting to a whole new level with the V-Gaming engine, which delivers a mere 10ms input lag as well as a 60fps Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Game Mode. Stream it all with the award-winning SmartCast platform, loaded with the best selection of built-in apps, including WatchFree+, which gives you free access to live TV along with hundreds of free channels right out of the box! Works with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, delivering a standout experience at an unmatched price.

$268 $358 at Walmart

Philips 32" Smart Roku Borderless LED TV $118 $133 Save $15 See at Walmart

Hisense 43" LED Roku Smart TV $178 $249 Save $71 See at Walmart

Vizio 43" Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV $198 $224 Save $26 See at Walmart

LG 50" Class 4K UHD webOS Smart TV $318 $398 Save $80 See at Walmart

Vizio 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $448 $1,294 Save $846 See at Walmart

Sony 55” 4K Ultra HD LED with Smart Google TV $848 $1,100 Save $252 See at Walmart

Tech

These AirPods will keep you jamming out to your favorite tunes all day long. (Photo: Walmart)

The second generation AirPods are still a great bang for the buck. Right now, they're only $100 and come with easy pairing, three hours of battery life on a single charge, and a ton of on-device controls.

"It is incredible how much they work for me in my day to day. They are useful for every situation of the day, when I go to the gym, when I am at work, I always have them with me!" one fan said.

$99 $119 at Walmart

Asus 14" 1080p PC Laptop $289 $325 Save $36 See at Walmart

Sony Wireless Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker $79 $178 Save $99 See at Walmart

Soundcore by Anker Life Dot 3i Earbuds $50 $59 Save $9 See at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic $169 $350 Save $181 See at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) $249 $350 Save $101 See at Walmart

Storage and Organization

And away it goes till fall. (Photo: Walmart)

Don't get stuck going through another summer with sweaters clogging your closets. Instead, pick up a set of Honeier Clothes Storage Bags. They're made of soft and durable fabric that makes them look more like decor pieces than storage options. They come four to a pack and will keep your off-season clothes and linens neat and wrinkle-free. The durability was a big selling point for this shopper: "Worked perfectly for what I wanted them for. I was able to pack up my entire closet in these for my recent move and they felt sturdy and durable even when stuffed full."

$12.99 $16.99 at Walmart

King Do Way Clothes Storage Bags $22 $28 Save $6 See at Walmart

Mainstays Collapsible Cube Fabric Storage Bins (10.5" x 10.5") $16 $20 Save $4 See at Walmart

Whitmor 12-Section Zippered Underbed Shoe Bag $12 $20 Save $8 See at Walmart

Tuscom Foldable Storage Bag $9 $18 Save $9 See at Walmart

Bedding

Do more sleeping than sneezing with these hypoallergenic pillows. (Photo: Walmart)

The AllerEase Pure Pillow is your ticket (make that two tickets with this deal) to a luxuriously comfortable, healthy night’s sleep — while its recycled fiberfill means a cleaner, safer planet. Its — pardon the phrase — pillow-soft covers prevent unhealthy household allergens from collecting, and include clean, plant-based antimicrobial agents to keep your bed smelling fresh.

"I really enjoy these AllerEase pillows," revealed one well-rested shopper. "And this two-pack is perfect. I use one and my wife uses the other. She suffers from allergies, and these pillows give her a rest. They provide the right support for me, and she likes that they're made from recycled plastic that would have made it to our oceans."

$25 for two $60 at Walmart

Serta Cloud Comfort Memory Foam Bed Pillow, 2 Pack $35 $60 Save $25 See at Walmart

Eco Plush Bed Blanket, Truffle, Twin $19 $45 Save $27 See at Walmart

All-in-One Bed Bug Blocker Waterproof Zippered Pillow Protector $13 $30 Save $17 See at Walmart

Singes Kitchen Mats (Set of 2) $14 See at Walmart

Sealy Extra-Firm Support Pillow $15 $25 Save $10 See at Walmart

Kitchen

So chic you'll want to leave it out for the neighbors to see. Also, it cooks! (Photo: Walmart)

Now you're cookin'! At least you will be if you grab this deal: Introducing the Crock-Pot 4-Quart Oval Slow Cooker, which gives you the flexibility to prepare a meal early and then have it cook all day. "I am presently on a ranch and preparing meals for myself and one other person," revealed this home-on-the-range chef. "Buying this Crock-Pot was a spur-of-the-moment decision, but one of the best I ever made. I didn't expect much due to the low price, but was I ever surprised! It is a truly outstanding product that performs even better than advertised. It has made meal preparation a painless task, and the results are consistently tasty."

$20 $29 at Walmart

Gotham Steel 5-Piece Mini Stackable Pots and Pans Nonstick Cookware Set $25 $40 Save $15 See at Walmart

Carote 5-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set $40 $75 Save $35 See at Walmart

Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker $50 $69 Save $19 See at Walmart

Style

The sides may be frayed but you won't be thanks to these curve-hugging girlfriend jeans. Thanks, Sofia! (Photo: Walmart)

Cool outfit alert: Pair Sofia Vergara's Adora Girlfriend Jeans with your favorite heels and you’ve got your new look. Wear it out on the town. Wear it to Starbucks. It doesn't matter where because no matter what, you'll look like a million bucks. And for only $16. You’ll love the way these jeans show off your shape, including a flattering high-rise and feminine fit. Exclusively at Walmart, and exclusively for you.

$16 $32.50 at Walmart

Crocs Classic Tie Dye Graphic Clog Sandals $40 $55 Save $15 See at Walmart

Oalirro Going Out Tops for Women $7 $10 Save $3 See at Walmart

Climate Concepts Men's and Big Men's Fleece Cargo Pants $10 See at Walmart

Hue Utopia Cotton-Blend Legging $10 $39 Save $29 See at Walmart

Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandal $35 $50 Save $15 See at Walmart

Avia Seamless Racerback Sports Bra $5 $11 Save $6 See at Walmart

Time and Tru Plaid Button-Down Shirt $13 $22 Save $9 See at Walmart

Health and Beauty

Need to erase the evidence of your last meal and your more questionable habits in an instant? Look to the pen! (Photo: Walmart)

Drink your venti lattes with complete abandon now that the Auraglow Teeth Whitening Pen is here! Simply click the bottom of the pen, brush onto each tooth and in under a minute, you'll remove stains from coffee, wine, soda, tobacco, tea and more. This happy customer wrote, "Amazing. It's easy to use, convenient, and it’s effective. My teeth have become noticeably whiter after only a few uses, and I have received so many compliments on how white my smile is. I would highly recommend this to those looking for an added whitening boost!"

$25 $37 at Walmart

Nioxin 3-Part Hair Light Thinning Kit $24 $45 Save $21 See at Walmart

Crest 3D Whitestrips Radiant Express Teeth Whitening Kit $35 $50 Save $15 See at Walmart

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Kit $10 $20 Save $10 See at Walmart

Hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit $20 $50 Save $30 See at Walmart

