The 50+ best deals at Walmart this weekend — starting at just $8

Been counting down the days till the weekend? Us too. But we made it! Even more exciting? You'll have a few days off to take advantage of all the stellar sales happening over at Walmart. We're talking bestselling Beats wireless earbuds for over 40% off, a Dyson vacuum discounted by $120 and smart TVs starting at just around $100. Summer's still going strong, of course, so be sure to check out this three-piece luggage set before your next getaway (it's down to $38 total!), a top-rated pair of solar lights for just $40 and so much more. Your cart awaits — happy weekend of savings!

The best Walmart deals this week

Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earbuds $39 $70 Save $31 See at Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $300 $420 Save $120 See at Walmart

TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV $108 $148 Save $40 See at Walmart

Szrsth Solar Lights $40 $70 Save $30 See at Walmart

Clara Clark Bed Sheet Set, Queen $20 $40 Save $20 See at Walmart

Protege Gray 3-Piece Luggage Set $38 $43 Save $5 See at Walmart

Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $20 $70 Save $50 See at Walmart

Keurig K-Mini Plus Single-Serve Coffee Maker $69 $109 Save $40 See at Walmart

Vacuums

This sleek, cordless Dyson might suck — but the price sure doesn't! (Photo: Walmart)

Hate lugging a heavy vacuum up and down your stairs? With this super-lightweight Dyson V8 Origin+ Stick Vac, you don't have to! Its sleek design is a huge upgrade from those bulky dirt busters of yore, and it even transforms into a handheld for lifting debris from furniture and higher surfaces. If you have pets, you'll be pleased to know its filtration system traps allergens for more breathable air. And best of all, it's cordless! "This is the best vacuum ever," raved a five-star fan. "Yes, it is cordless, but it's not just for quick cleaning. I use it to clean my entire house. The attachments work well too. Great if you have pet hair!"

$299.99 $419.99 at Walmart

Dyson Big Ball Turbinehead Canister Vacuum $250 $499 Save $249 See at Walmart

Onson Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $120 $700 Save $580 See at Walmart

Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum $400 $600 Save $200 See at Walmart

Inse 6-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner $125 $880 Save $755 See at Walmart

Shark Navigator Self-Cleaning Brushroll Pet Upright Vacuum $164 $279 Save $115 See at Walmart

Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete Automatic Carpet Cleaner $199 $319 Save $120 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $99 $123 Save $24 See at Walmart

TVs and home entertainment

The TV is plenty smart, but you'll be even smarter if you grab it for just over 100 bucks. (Photo: Walmart)

It's no wonder this TCL 32-inch Smart TV has nearly 3,000 perfect ratings — its HD resolution provides a crisp, clear picture, and the user-friendly interface offers easy navigation for even the least tech-savvy among us. You'll have streaming access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes through Roku, and the three HDMI inputs allow you to connect multiple devices at once. "The picture quality is amazing," raved a verified viewer. "You know how when you look at [some TVs] from the side, you can't see the picture anymore? Well, not with this one! I'm absolutely loving the Roku! I have all my streaming services in one place now. ... It was super simple and easy to set up!"

$108 $148 at Walmart

Onn. 24" Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV $88 $118 Save $30 See at Walmart

Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $268 $358 Save $90 See at Walmart

Hisense 43" Class 1080p FHD LED Roku Smart TV $178 $249 Save $71 See at Walmart

JVC 43" Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Roku Smart TV $178 $248 Save $70 See at Walmart

LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV $368 $448 Save $80 See at Walmart

Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $298 See at Walmart

Onn. 75" Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Frameless Roku Smart TV $498 $578 Save $80 See at Walmart

Tech

Nothing "beats" a snazzy new pair of earbuds — especially when the deal is this good. (Photo: Walmart)

If you're ready to upgrade your staticky old headphones to a sleek new model (but are a little worried about losing a pricey AirPod), we've got just the ticket: these Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earbuds. Not only do they deliver a rich auditory experience that's high on bass accuracy and low on distortion, but they're also designed to be super-comfy, with four ear tip options to ensure the perfect fit. You'll get up to 12 hours of use per charge, plus the Flex-Form cable can be worn on your head while you're listening and around your neck after. Choose from four colors! "I really like my Beats!" exclaimed a satisfied listener. "They were inexpensive, easy to connect, the sound is amazing and I love the color. ... The [money] I spent on these was more than worth it considering I almost bought a pair of Samsung earbuds ... for $180. These come with different sized buds, too, which was a plus for me because I have a small ear canal."

$39 $69.95 at Walmart

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Walmart

Roku Express 4K+ $34 $39 Save $5 See at Walmart

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker $59 $100 Save $41 See at Walmart

TopVision Sound Bar $33 $100 Save $67 See at Walmart

Etepehi Charger Station $30 $80 Save $50 See at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) $149 $279 Save $130 See at Walmart

Home

Four Seasons comfort at a Motel 6 price — we love to see it. (Photo: Walmart)

If you want to feel like you're sleeping on five-star bedding — without, you know, the exorbitant fees! — this Clara Clark Hotel Luxury 4-Piece Sheets Set should do the trick. More than 2,600 shoppers have fallen in love with the double-brushed softness this bedding provides, and in addition to feeling cool and breathable (so long, night sweats!), these sheets are pill- and snag-resistant. Another plus? The deep-pocket design fits mattresses up to 16 inches high, so you won't have to worry about the corners flying off in the middle of the night. Each queen-size set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases, and there are over 35 colors to choose from! "I love these sheets," gushed a blissful slumberer. "They are very soft and durable so far. They truly look and feel like luxury sheets. They are beautiful and elegant. I run very hot; these sheets do not heat up and make me sweat! Amazing! Also, you can't beat the price! I highly recommend this product!"

$19.99 $39.70 at Walmart

Avenco Queen-Size 12-Inch Hybrid Mattress $310 $620 Save $310 See at Walmart

Nefoso 4-Piece Storage Bag Set $16 $35 Save $19 See at Walmart

Midea 5,000 BTU 115V Portable Air Conditioner $264 $360 Save $96 See at Walmart

Voua All-Season Down Alternative Comforter, Queen $33 $80 Save $47 See at Walmart

Renpho HEPA Air Purifier $80 $200 Save $120 See at Walmart

Alrocket Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter $33 $50 Save $17 See at Walmart

Dreo Tower Fan $60 $100 Save $40 See at Walmart

Outdoors

You don't need to be able to pronounce their name — their quality and knockout price will do all the talking. (Photo: Walmart)

Tired of tripping over the garden hose your spouse constantly forgets to put away? Never again, thanks to this set of two Szrsth Solar Lights. Each one is equipped with sensors that'll automatically shine a light (three of them, in fact) when they detect motion — important when you get home after dark and can't see a thing. Plus, they'll illuminate the yard or driveway when you have guests over and really come in handy when you have to let the dog out at night. Best of all? There's no need for chargers or batteries; they'll juice themselves up using the sun's rays. Also: They're built to endure practically any weather conditions and are a cinch to install. "I love these lights!" wrote an impressed reviewer. "They were easy to assemble and look great. At night, they are very bright. One day, it rained the entire time — they still lit up and lasted the entire night. The price was very good and the product is excellent."

$40 $69.99 at Walmart

Lacoo Zero-Gravity Chair, Set of 2 $90 $170 Save $80 See at Walmart

Kamado Joe Jr. Portable Charcoal Grill $298 $499 Save $201 See at Walmart

Mainstays 26" Metal Round Outdoor Wood-Burning Fire Pit $28 $36 Save $8 See at Walmart

Slumberjack Riverbend 10-Person, 3-Room, Hybrid Dome Tent $85 $110 Save $25 See at Walmart

Coleman 8-Person Tenaya Lake Fast-Pitch Camping Tent $199 $245 Save $46 See at Walmart

Kitchen

Most of us are pretty much useless before we've had our morning brew. This small but mighty machine will have it ready in no time. (Photo: Walmart)

Mornings are hectic enough without having to hurriedly measure coffee beans, grind them and wait for your joe to brew. But you can skip all of that fuss with the Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker, which takes care of preparing the perfect cup of java while you run around doing everything else. This sleek, single-serve model is the perfect slim size for kitchen counters with limited space (it's less than 5 inches wide!) and even has storage space for nine K-Cup pods. Plus, it takes mere minutes to brew the hot bev of your choosing — just fill it with water, pop in your pod, press the button and voilà! "Loving this sleek Keurig!" exclaimed a caffeine enthusiast. "It takes up so little space on my counter and in my pantry, which is huge for me. It brews a hot, smooth cup in two minutes, making it perfect for busy mornings."

$69 $109 at Walmart

Mainstays 6-Quart Oval Slow Cooker $20 $25 Save $5 See at Walmart

Farberware Colourworks 12-Piece Resin Knife Set $18 $25 Save $7 See at Walmart

Vavsea Knife Block Set $53 $200 Save $147 See at Walmart

Instant Pot Duo, 6-Quart $90 $150 Save $60 See at Walmart

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer $119 $149 Save $30 See at Walmart

Mr. Coffee Single-Serve Iced and Hot Coffee Maker $40 $60 Save $20 See at Walmart

Style

Under $13 a bag? More cash for souvenirs! (Photo: Walmart)

Going on a trip soon? Now might be a good time to finally replace your tattered old suitcase — and at just $38, this bestselling Protege 3-Piece Luggage Set is priced just right. You'll get a roomy 24-inch checked upright roller that expands for storing the bulk of your travel essentials, along with a carry-on duffel bag and boarding tote to have with you on the plane. The soft material means you'll be able to squeeze your bags into the overhead compartments if needed, and opt for black, blue, purple or the pictured gray. "This set of three bags is perfect for my trip, with the largest one traveling well on its wheels and holding a large amount of clothing," shared a jovial jet-setter. "The second one is more of a duffle bag size, with a convenient shoulder strap — the perfect size for a carry-on category bag. And the smallest is perfect for sundries and personal items, and can fit most airlines' definition of 'personal item' that is free to bring with you, even on ultra-low cost airlines that would normally charge for a carry-on."

$38.27 $43.27 at Walmart

Travelhouse 3-Piece Luggage Set $100 $300 Save $200 See at Walmart

Avia High-Rise Flex Tech 7/8 Leggings $10 $20 Save $10 See at Walmart

Crocs Crocband Flip-Flop $10 $20 Save $10 See at Walmart

Avia Molded Cup Sports Bra $8 $14 Save $6 See at Walmart

Crocs Baya Platform Glitter Flip Sandal $20 $45 Save $25 See at Walmart

Cooplus Athletic Ankle Socks, 6-Pack $14 $22 Save $8 See at Walmart

JWD Ruffle Short-Sleeve Knit Tunic Top $12 $22 Save $10 See at Walmart

Beauty and wellness

Trade your manual toothbrush for this electric one and your dentist will faint from shock at your next cleaning. (Photo: Walmart)

If you haven't jumped on the electric toothbrush train yet, there's no time like the present, especially since this highly rated Fairywill Electric Toothbrush is on sale for $20 (down from $70). It has a two-minute timer to ensure a thorough brushing, and it will give you a little nudge every 30 seconds as a reminder to switch over to another area in your mouth. In time, up to 99% of your plaque will be history. Use its five brushing modes to target different needs, whether you want to focus on whitening or go gently on sensitive gums. You'll also get a year's worth of brush heads, which can cost a pretty penny on their own. "Each time you brush it feels like you've just left the dentist," raved a smiling shopper. "My teeth are so clean after every brush, cleaner than I could ever get them with a manual brush, and after about a week and a half I noticed my teeth being whiter and my gums started looking healthier."

$19.99 $69.99 at Walmart

Sejoy Deep Tissue Massage Gun $20 $60 Save $40 See at Walmart

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, Refurbished $270 $430 Save $160 See at Walmart

Fairywill Cordless Water Flosser $27 $55 Save $28 See at Walmart

Nexpure Laser Hair-Removal Device $70 $300 Save $230 See at Walmart

Nioxin System 2 Cleanser Shampoo and Scalp Therapy Conditioner Duo $41 $96 Save $55 See at Walmart

Banana Boat Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen, SPF 50 $8 $15 Save $7 See at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.