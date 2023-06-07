Walmart just dropped 50+ amazing deals — starting at $8

It's graduation season, and Walmart's going to the head of the class with these A+ deals. (Photo: Walmart)

Memorial Day might already seem a distant, er, memory, but Walmart's been keeping the holiday-caliber deals going strong! And what better way to sail through the rest of the workweek than by scoring a huge discount on a 58-inch smart TV or cordless Dyson vacuum? Of course, there are plenty of other savings to be had; it is Walmart, after all! Just in time for the start of summer, we're eyeing deals on bestselling Crocs flip-flops, outdoor solar lights, a 2-in-1 Dyson fan/air purifier and so much more. Keep scrolling for our faves — happy weekend, and happy shopping!

Vacuums

It's a Dyson for under $400, so the quality and markdown speak for themselves. (Photo: Walmart)

Hate lugging a heavy vacuum up and down your stairs? With this super-lightweight Dyson V8 Cordless Vac, you don't have to! Its sleek design is a huge upgrade from those bulky dirt-busters of yore, and it even transforms into a handheld for lifting debris from furniture and hard-to-reach surfaces. If you have pets or seasonal sniffles, you'll be pleased to know its filtration system traps allergens for more breathable air, and best of all? It's cordless! "Dyson makes cleaning fun," raved a five-star fan. "Who would ever think that a vacuum so light, not having to plug in, [would] be able to vacuum my entire apartment? Well, I want to introduce you to my Dyson vacuum ... Its powerful engine and design doesn’t miss the smallest crumb. It is extremely versatile, being able to vacuum my hardwood floors, short and furriest of rugs. Thank you, Dyson."

$393 $469.99 at Walmart

Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Origin Upright Vacuum $190 $300 Save $110 See at Walmart

iRobot Roomba i1+ Robot Vacuum $288 $530 Save $242 See at Walmart

Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum $537 $600 Save $63 See at Walmart

Bissell Power Force Compact Bagless Vacuum $44 $64 Save $20 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner $128 $153 Save $25 See at Walmart

TVs and home entertainment

A 58-inch smart TV for under $300? Sign. Us. Up! (Photo: Walmart)

With this eye-popping Hisense 58-inch 4K Smart TV, you'll actually feel like you're in on the action, thanks to its 8.3-million-plus pixels and high-def picture quality. In addition to providing crystal-clear images, this supersize set is equipped with all the goods, like Roku for streaming all your favorite shows and movies, and DTS Studio Sound for an elevated auditory experience. "Great smart TV with terrific picture quality and Roku to boot, making it so easy for us to dial in HBO, Netflix, Hulu and all the rest," reported a happy user.

$268 $338 at Walmart

Onn. 32” Class HD Smart TV $98 $144 Save $46 See at Walmart

TCL 32" Class 720P Smart TV 3 Series $106 $148 Save $42 See at Walmart

Samsung 43" 4K UHD Smart TV $298 $350 Save $52 See at Walmart

Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $268 $358 Save $90 See at Walmart

LG 55" Class 4K Smart TV $368 $448 Save $80 See at Walmart

Vizio 65" Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $398 $528 Save $130 See at Walmart

Tech

Furious that you can barely hear that "Fast 5" car chase in your living room? Grab this bad boy. (Photo: Walmart)

Watching action movies and playing video games just got a whole lot more immersive, thanks to this highly rated Topvision Sound Bar. Not only will it enhance every sound coming from your television, it'll also improve audio balance and stability for a richer listening experience. It easily pairs with your phone, TV, projector and more via Bluetooth (though you can also use the included cable) and comes with a handy little remote. "I never knew just how bad the sound was on my TV until I hooked up this soundbar," wrote a verified shopper. "Even with my hearing problems, I now can clearly hear the TV! No more crackling when the volume gets turned up! Love this product! Easy to install to a TV without Bluetooth."

$38 $99.99 at Walmart

Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones $22 $100 Save $78 See at Walmart

Cshidworld Upgraded 5.0 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $20 $50 Save $30 See at Walmart

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 15.6" Laptop $399 $449 Save $50 See at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" Tablet $249 $299 Save $50 See at Walmart

JBL Go 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $23 $30 Save $7 See at Walmart

Home

This deal's nothing to sneeze at: Keep cool and breathe easy this summer. (Photo: Walmart)

Summer is (unofficially) here, and this sleek Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A Tower Fan will help you beat the heat — and allergy woes! — like no other. As an oscillating fan, it provides refreshing airflow to large areas, though its compact design won't take up much floor space at all. And even after the warmer months are over, you can use it as a powerful air purifier that removes up to 99.97% of those pesky particles floating around your home, like pet dander and pollen. Plus, at just 11 pounds, moving it from room to room is a breeze! "Love it!" raved a Dyson devotee. "We have two of these ... Love them, and [they've] SIGNIFICANTLY helped with allergies in the house due to our pellet stoves."

$439.99 $549.99 at Walmart

iFanze Air Conditioner Fan $18 $50 Save $32 See at Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Herringbone TV Stand $98 $299 Save $201 See at Walmart

Linenspa Dreamer 8" Hybrid Mattress, Queen $188 $327 Save $139 See at Walmart

Humsure 50-Pint Dehumidifier $149 $370 Save $221 See at Walmart

Clara Clark 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, Queen $27 $46 Save $19 See at Walmart

Outdoors

No more stumbling around your driveway in the dark! (Photo: Walmart)

Tired of tripping over the hose your spouse constantly forgets to put away after watering the plants? Never again, thanks to these Nexpure Solar Lights! They're equipped with sensors that'll automatically shine a light (three of them, in fact) when they detect motion — super handy when you get home after dark and can't see a thing. Plus, they'll illuminate the yard or driveway when you have guests over and really come in handy when you have to let the dog out at night. Best of all? There's no need for chargers or batteries, since they'll juice themselves up using the sun's rays. Also: They're built to endure practically any weather condition and are a cinch to install. "Spectacular lights," wrote an impressed reviewer. "Easy to install. Really bright. The motion detection is phenomenal. We live in the mountains, where it gets so dark you can’t see your hand in front of you. How these lights detect movement in the absence of light is a mystery. We got two sets!"

$24 $79.99 at Walmart

Equip Nylon Hammock and Drawstring Backpack $9 $26 Save $17 See at Walmart

Costway 4-Piece Wicker Furniture Set $170 $312 Save $142 See at Walmart

Segmart 12-Foot Trampoline for Kids With Basketball Hoop $262 $500 Save $238 See at Walmart

Intex 12' x 30'' Above-Ground Swimming Pool With Filter Pump $164 $230 Save $66 See at Walmart

Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners, Set of Two $100 $130 Save $30 See at Walmart

Coleman RoadTrip X-Cursion 2-Burner Propane Gas Portable Grill $150 $220 Save $70 See at Walmart

Kitchen

Behind every great meal are blades of steel. (Photo: Walmart)

If your culinary endeavors are feeling a little, well, dull these days, your old knives may be to blame. Time to invest in a new set, like this bestselling (and super discounted!) Fetervic 16-piece ensemble, which comes with an 8" chef knife, 8" bread knife, 8" slicing knife, 7.1" santoku knife, 7.9" knife sharpener rod, kitchen shears, 5.1" utility knife, 3.5" paring knife, 6" boning knife, six 5.1" steak knives and a snazzy wood storage block. The sharp blades are made of sturdy stainless steel, and the ergonomic handles help ensure you keep a steady grip as you dice and slice. "I absolutely love this set," wrote one home cook. "The wooden handles are not cheap and have a feel of such quality! Very elegant and very easy in the hand. I just love them!" We've saved the kindest cut till last: They're over $230 off!

$70 $299.99 at Walmart

Emeril Lagasse Power Grill 360 Plus, 6-in-1 Electric Indoor Grill and Air Fryer Toaster Oven $152 $169 Save $17 See at Walmart

Uhomepro 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $8 $30 Save $22 See at Walmart

Carote 10-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set $80 $240 Save $160 See at Walmart

Oster Classic Series 5-Speed Blender $30 $60 Save $30 See at Walmart

Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron 6.5 Quart Round Dutch Oven $50 $70 Save $20 See at Walmart

Costway Stakol Portable Electric Ice Maker $90 $244 Save $154 See at Walmart

Style

Step aside, clogs — Crocs sandals are officially the comfy, cool shoe of summer. (Photo: Crocs)

Come summer, everyone needs a pair of comfy sandals, and these Crocs Unisex Crocband Flip-Flops just might become your new go-tos. You'll pick them for their effortlessly cool, sporty style, then reach for them all the time once you realize how heavenly their massage-pod footbeds feel on your soles. Plus, they're lightweight and water-friendly, making them perfect for packing for your next beach trip. Over 2,800 Walmart customers have given them a perfect rating, including this one, who said: "Love these flip-flops. ... They are super comfy, with a wide enough bed so my toes don't hang over. They are sporty and sturdy, so I can wear them for a day at the beach or outdoor market, but dainty enough that I can pair them with a casual sundress or ankle pants to wear out to dinner." See all five colors.

$19.99 $29.99 at Walmart

Kate Spade Isla Polarized Aviator Sunglasses $39 $183 Save $144 See at Walmart

Crocs Baya Clog Sandals $25 $50 Save $25 See at Walmart

Nine.Eight Halter Maxi Dress $15 $25 Save $10 See at Walmart

Skechers Sport Summits Mesh Slip-on Athletic Sneakers $45 $54 Save $9 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe Olivia 18k Tennis Bracelet $30 $170 Save $140 See at Walmart

Beauty and wellness

Start using this and your dentist will faint from shock at your next cleaning. (Photo: Walmart)

If you haven’t jumped on the electric toothbrush train yet, there’s no time like the present, especially since this highly rated Fairywill Electric Toothbrush is on sale for $19 (down from $70). It has a two-minute timer to ensure a thorough brushing, and it will give you a little nudge every 30 seconds as a reminder to switch over to another area in your mouth. In time, up to 99% of your plaque will be history. Use its five brushing modes to target different needs, whether you want to focus on whitening or go gently on sensitive gums. You’ll also get a year's worth of brush heads, which can cost a pretty penny on their own!

$18.99 $69.99 at Walmart

Renpho Portable Water Flosser $30 $70 Save $40 See at Walmart

Sejoy Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun $20 $60 Save $40 See at Walmart

EltaMD Tinted UV Clear Broad Spectrum SPF 46 $27 $37 Save $10 See at Walmart

Homedics Portable Full Body Vibration Massager $15 $24 Save $9 See at Walmart

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Cream $21 $29 Save $8 See at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.