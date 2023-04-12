Walmart just dropped 40+ unbelievably good deals, starting at $9

Spring into action with these deals at Walmart. (Photo: Walmart)

And we mean deals like you've never seen! Try massive discounts like $200 off a self-cleaning robovac, a 58-inch smart TV for only $268, a fire pit for only $90 and much, much more.

Vacuums

Hate dirt? Then you'll love this robovac. (Photo: Walmart)

Better cleaning through technology. That's what the Ionvac SmartClean V4 is all about. It uses machine mapping to navigate through every room in your house or apartment, delivering a clean that’s hassle-free while staying out of your way. It can easily switch modes from hardwood to rugs and carpet, employing “Floor Wheel Drive” traction. And once the dustbin is full, the V4 will automatically empty it into the dust bag within the charging dock, which can store up to 30 days' worth of dust and dirt! Now discounted by over $200.

$98 $299 at Walmart

Shark Steam Mop $39 $59 Save $20 See at Walmart

Bissell Powerlifter Pet Lift-Off Upright Vacuum Cleaner $119 $199 Save $80 See at Walmart

Shark Freestyle Pro Cordless Vacuum $77 $149 Save $72 See at Walmart

Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum $199 $349 Save $150 See at Walmart

TVs and home entertainment

Isn't it time you came to your Hisenses and snapped up the TV of your dreams for less than $300? (Photo: Walmart)

Step up to the plate and snag this Hisense 58-inch 4K Smart TV for just $268 — a 20% discount! This number does so much for so little: It's fully optimized for the best images and picture quality. Plus, it allows you to access your favorite streamers, like Netflix and Hulu, and even live TV. The 58-inch screen includes a built-in Google Assistant and a convenient, voice-controlled remote.

This Hi-ly satisfied customer wrote: "Really happy with the TV. We're using it for a super big monitor and we also have a wireless mouse and keyboard and can sit on the couch and use the Internet. Our previous 55" broke, but this one is way better, and now I'm glad the other broke. Very happy we got one this big for a low price!"

$268 $338 at Walmart

Philips 32" Smart Roku Borderless LED TV $118 $133 Save $15 See at Walmart

Onn. 32" Class HD Smart TV $98 $144 Save $46 See at Walmart

Hisense 40" Class Smart TV $158 $178 Save $20 See at Walmart

Samsung 50" Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV $298 $348 Save $50 See at Walmart

Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $268 $358 Save $90 See at Walmart

Hisense 65" Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV $378 $498 Save $120 See at Walmart

Tech

Never again suffer through a great movie with bad sound. (Photo: Walmart)

Although the Vizio Soundbar isn't one of the largest we've ever seen, it packs quite a wallop. It can reach as high as 96 decibels, with a frequency response range from 50Hz all the way up to 20kHz. The soundbar even includes a small subwoofer to improve the sound of those deeper notes (and explosions, of course) in music and movies. "This VIZIO sound bar was very easy to install right out of the box. All major cables (HDMI & Optical) are included. It comes with very detailed instructions if you need help setting up. The input controls use voice prompts to indicate what input your currently on which my husband thinks is pretty great! Being Bluetooth enabled you can connect to a Bluetooth device which makes listening to music even better. We have been using ours to connect to our projector when we have outdoor movie nights. The size of the sound bar and subwoofer make them very easy to take along or move when needed. Although the sound bar is small it has great sound quality! I'm highly impressed! It really makes watching movies even more enjoyable."

$139 $158 at Walmart

Sony Wireless Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker $79 $178 Save $99 See at Walmart

Roconia 5G Wi-Fi Bluetooth Native 1080P Projector $116 $370 Save $254 See at Walmart

Apple AirPods With Charging Case (2nd Gen) $99 $119 Save $20 See at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) $249 $349 Save $100 See at Walmart

Storage and organization

For those things you just don't know what to do with. (Photo: Walmart)

The classy-looking Keter Eastwood 150 Gallon Resin Deck Box (61x28x25) will corral all those errant toys, games, hardware and hoses you have lying around and get them out of your sight. Though it looks like wood, it's actually made of a sturdy resin that will keep anything stored inside — from pillows to yard toys — dry and out of the way. And if you needed to, you could even fill this bad boy with ice and use it as a cooler.

$148 $228 at Walmart

Mainstays Large Rectangle Felt Baskets, 2-Pack $19 $29 Save $10 See at Walmart

King Do Way Closet Organizer, 6-Piece $22 $28 Save $6 See at Walmart

Iris USA Plastic Storage Drawer $34 $53 Save $19 See at Walmart

Outdoors

Whether you want to tell spooky stories, grill up delicious eats or just stare mesmerized for hours on end, your choice is clear. (Photo: Walmart)

The great outdoors just don't feel the same without roasted marshmallows, but you don't have to have a campfire for that. The Uhomepro Fire Pit is a great option for anyone who wants to gather around the flame to spin a terrifying yarn. On top of that, it's a lot safer than an open fire. The mesh cover will stop embers from blowing while allowing the heat to spread. Just look at what one homeowner said: "I bought this firepit for my son to set up in the backyard to hangout with his friends. It was easy to put together, looks good, and is very sturdy. It holds large amounts of wood and the grill makes great smoked sausage and hotdogs. I have had other firepits and like this one better than any."

$90 $200 at Walmart

Megamaster 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill With Open Cart $280 $399 Save $119 See at Walmart

Bestway Steel Pro Max 15' x 15' x 48" Round Above-Ground Pool Set $397 $497 Save $100 See at Walmart

Home

You'll be light on your feet, steady on your toes and free of wrenching low-back pain thanks to this rug. (Photo: Walmart)

Do you spend ages on your feet working on dinner for the family? Then you deserve Color G's Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat — it provides comfort and support to your feet, legs and back, meaning you'll still feel great after multiple hours of chopping, stirring and washing. It's got rubber backing that grips it securely to the floor, and a waterproof surface that ensures long-term durability. It's also soft enough to cushion those — oopsie! — items that get dropped, and protects the floor from accidental scratches. It's easy to care for: Simply wipe dirt off with a damp cloth or use a vacuum. And it's not just for kitchens. Use it on your hardwood floors, your workspace or even in the office at your standing desk.

$25 $36 at Walmart

Serta Cloud Comfort Memory Foam Bed Pillow, 2-Pack $39 $60 Save $21 See at Walmart

Luxe Dual-Nozzle Self-Cleaning Bidet Attachment $20 $25 Save $5 See at Walmart

Kitchen

No pressure, but this thing's a steal at $26 off. (Photo: Walmart)

Dinner in no time at all! That's where the Instant Pot Duo excels. This little magician whips up dishes that seem like they'll take hours to prepare in a fraction of the time. It's a pressure cooker that does so much more than just cook. "I made chicken soup last night just by sautéing carrots, celery and onions (IN THE INSTANT POT!) then adding a WHOLE chicken. It cooked in 20 minutes! So easy and only 1 pot to clean. I love this thing!" said one happy customer.

$102 $128 at Walmart

Emeril Lagasse 8" Frying Forever Pan $25 $30 Save $5 See at Walmart

Moosoo Air Fryer $37 $80 Save $43 See at Walmart

Gotham Steel Smokeless Electric Indoor Grill with Griddle Insert $60 $90 Save $30 See at Walmart

Carote Granite Nonstick Cookware Sets $85 $170 Save $85 See at Walmart

Style

Mother's Day is saved! So is your wallet! (Photo: Walmart)

Cate & Chloe Millie 18K White Gold Earrings with crystals — what more is there to say? Only that they're nearly 80% off! Perfect for Mother's Day, birthdays, graduations or those "just because" days. Or for this price, treat yourself! The Swarovski crystals will make you shine. "These earrings are so pretty, they can be worn every day if you want, or just for date night," reported one reviewer. Echoed another, "They are absolutely beautiful. They can be worn with anything. I love the way they sparkle when the light hits them."

$25 $110 at Walmart

Skechers Women's D'Lites Biggest Fan Lace-Up Sneaker $50 $70 Save $20 See at Walmart

Crocs at Work Unisex Bistro Clog $30 $50 Save $20 See at Walmart

Jockey Essentials Cotton Leggings $12 $30 Save $18 See at Walmart

Avia Women's Asymmetrical Sports Bra $9 $16 Save $7 See at Walmart

Health and beauty

A little dab'll do ya. (Photo: Walmart)

Give your skin a new beginning! Reveal millions of new surface cells with L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Serum. It sets a new standard for luxury serums. Formulated with an exclusive Antioxidant Recovery Complex, this powerhouse works at night when skin reaches its peak of cell renewal. Millions of new cells reveal a visibly smoother and more radiant skin. Effective for all skin tones and even sensitive skin.

It also has over 4,000 five-star reviews! Here's one: "I LOVE this! It is so different from anything I've used. I put it on my face and several minutes later, my face is dry like I just washed it and dried it with a towel. It's not greasy at all. I put it on at night or during the day when I stay home. It really does soften the lines!"

$25 $33 at Walmart

Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C Brightening Face Serum $17 $25 Save $8 See at Walmart

Neutrogena Rapid Firming Peptide Contour Lift Face Cream $28 $35 Save $7 See at Walmart

L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renewal Anti-Aging Night Moisturizer $22 $29 Save $7 See at Walmart

Daisy Eau So Fresh by Marc Jacobs Eau de Toilette $77 $118 Save $41 See at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.