The 50+ best deals at Walmart this weekend — starting at just $8
You've made it to Saturday — hooray! And what better way to spend your weekend downtime than by scoring some great finds at a killer price? Walmart's got you covered in that department: They've slashed prices on everything from bestselling Beats wireless earbuds (over 40% off) to a Dyson vacuum discounted by $140. Plus, get a 50-inch smart TV on sale for $268, a top-rated pair of solar lights for just $30 and so much more. Your cart is beckoning — have a great weekend, and happy savings!
The best Walmart deals this week
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum$280$420Save $140
Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV$268$358Save $90
Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earbuds$39$70Save $31
Fairywill Electric Toothbrush$19$70Save $51
Szrsth Solar Lights$50$70Save $20
Keurig K-Mini Plus Single-Serve Coffee Maker$69$109Save $40
Cheruty Small Crossbody Bag$17$24Save $7
The Original Allswell 10" Hybrid Mattress, Queen$247$349Save $102
Vacuums
Hate lugging a heavy vacuum up and down your stairs? With this super-lightweight Dyson V8 Origin+ stick vac, you don't have to! Its sleek design is a huge upgrade from those bulky dirt-busters of yore, and it even transforms into a handheld for lifting debris from furniture and higher surfaces. If you have pets, you'll be pleased to know its filtration system traps allergens for more breathable air. And best of all, it's cordless! "This is the best vacuum ever," raved a five-star fan. "Yes, it is cordless, but it's not just for quick cleaning. I use it to clean my entire house. The attachments work well too. Great if you have pet hair!"
Onson Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$108$700Save $592
Dyson Big Ball Turbinehead Canister Vacuum$250$499Save $249
Shark Navigator Self-Cleaning Brushroll Pet Upright Vacuum$164$279Save $115
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner$99$123Save $24
Inse 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$94$450Save $356
Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete Automatic Carpet Cleaner$199$319Save $120
TVs and home entertainment
Turn your living room into your own personal multiplex with this highly rated Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV. It boasts an impressive 50-inch screen, 4K UHD (ultra-high-definition) picture quality and access to Smartcast so you can stream all of your favorites to your heart's content. Plus, you can pair it with Bluetooth headphones for an unparalleled audio experience, and both Apple AirPlay and Chromecast are built right in. "This is the first 4K TV I have ever owned and, wow, what a difference!" wrote an impressed reviewer. "The colors are super vibrant and it really feels like you are in the show. ... Setting it up was a breeze. The home page has all the most popular apps already preinstalled, and all you have to do is log in. Connecting to Wi-Fi was quick and easy as well."
Onn. 24" Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV$88$118Save $30
TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV$108$148Save $40
Hisense 43" Class 1080p FHD LED Roku Smart TV$178$249Save $71
LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV$368$448Save $80
Onn. 75" Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Frameless Roku Smart TV$498$578Save $80
Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV$298
Tech
If you're ready to upgrade your staticky old headphones to a sleek new model (but are a little worried about losing a pricey AirPod), we've got just the ticket: these Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earbuds. Not only do they deliver a rich auditory experience that's high on bass accuracy and low on distortion, but they're also designed to be super-comfy, with four ear tip options to ensure the perfect fit. You'll get up to 12 hours of use per charge, plus the Flex-Form cable can be worn on your head while you're listening and around your neck after. Choose from four colors. "I really like my Beats!" exclaimed a satisfied listener. "They were inexpensive, easy to connect, the sound is amazing and I love the color. ... The [money] I spent on these was more than worth it considering I almost bought a pair of Samsung earbuds ... for $180. These come with different-size buds, too, which was a plus for me because I have a small ear canal."
Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones$23$100Save $77
HP Stream 14" Laptop$179$229Save $50
New Bee Bluetooth Headset$13$70Save $57
Etepehi 3-in-1 Charging Station$30$70Save $40
Chromecast with Google TV Streaming Device$20$30Save $10
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen)$149$279Save $130
TopVision Sound Bar$38$100Save $62
Home
If you've been sleeping on the same creaky old mattress for years (and your poor back is suffering the consequences), it might be time for a replacement — and we've got just the one. This bestselling Allswell Hybrid Mattress meshes comfy memory foam with springs for a medium-firm feel that's not too hard or soft. Plus, there's a cooling copper gel layer to help banish night sweats. "WOW!" wrote a satisfied sleeper. "[It] definitely exceeded my expectations. First time buying a bed in a box, and it expanded well once opening. It's soft but firm; I've had back pain for some time and it adjusts to the way you sleep. Just testing it out after opening, the pain I've felt subsided. Just buy it! Won't get a better deal."
Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow, Set of 2$28$42Save $15
Imaginarium Memory Foam Fun Pillow$20$40Save $20
Clara Clark Bed Sheets, Queen$20$40Save $20
Phancir 3-Piece Corner Shower Caddy Organizer$20$46Save $26
Avenco Queen-Size 12-Inch Hybrid Mattress$320$620Save $300
Renpho HEPA Air Purifier$80$200Save $120
Daybetter Led Strip Lights$17$40Save $23
Outdoors
Tired of tripping over the garden hose your spouse constantly forgets to put away? Never again, thanks to this set of two Szrsth Solar Lights. Each one is equipped with sensors that'll automatically shine a light (three of them, in fact) when they detect motion — important when you get home after dark and can't see a thing. Plus, they'll illuminate the yard or driveway when you have guests over and really come in handy when you have to let the dog out at night. Best of all? There's no need for chargers or batteries; they'll juice themselves up using the sun's rays. Also: They're built to endure practically any weather conditions and are a cinch to install. "I love these lights!" wrote an impressed reviewer. "They were easy to assemble and look great. At night, they are very bright. One day, it rained the entire time — they still lit up and lasted the entire night. The price was very good and the product is excellent."
Szrsth Solar Outdoor String Lights$40$60Save $20
Lacoo Zero-Gravity Chair, Set of 2$86$170Save $84
iFanze Floating Solar Fountain$12$90Save $78
Mainstays 26" Metal Round Outdoor Wood-Burning Fire Pit$28$36Save $8
Garpans 2 Person Hammock$20$50Save $30
Lacoo 4-Piece Patio Set$140$270Save $130
Kitchen
Mornings are hectic enough without having to hurriedly measure coffee beans, grind them and wait for the joe to brew. But you can skip all of that fuss with the Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker, which takes care of preparing the perfect cup of java while you run around doing everything else. This sleek, single-serve model is the perfect slim size for kitchen counters with limited space (it's less than 5 inches wide) and even has storage space for nine K-Cup pods. Plus, it takes mere minutes to brew the hot bev of your choosing — just fill it with water, pop in your pod, press the button and voilà! "Loving this sleek Keurig!" exclaimed a caffeine enthusiast. "It takes up so little space on my counter and in my pantry, which is huge for me. It brews a hot, smooth cup in two minutes, making it perfect for busy mornings."
Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill$139$199Save $60
Mr. Coffee Single-Serve Iced and Hot Coffee Maker$40$47Save $7
Gped 'Panini Press Grill$27$40Save $13
Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer$119$149Save $30
Vavsea Knife Block Set$53$100Save $47
Instant Pot Duo, 6-Quart$90$100Save $10
Style
Fall is just around the corner, and if you're looking for the perfect everyday purse to pair with your jeans and jackets, look no further than this sleek Cheruty Crossbody Bag. Roomy enough to fit your on-the-go essentials, but small enough that it won't feel bulky, this faux leather beauty has both interior and exterior pockets for keeping your smaller items organized. Plus, the adjustable strap lets you wear it as both a shoulder bag and a crossbody. "Fits way more than you'd expect!" gushed a five-star fan. "[An] added benefit [is] that it has two outside pockets with zippers. No worries of anything falling out or [being] easy for pickpockets. I kept it comfortable in front anyhow."
Dream Pairs Arch Support Soft Cushion Flip-Flops$24$32Save $8
Travelhouse 3-Piece Luggage Set$106$300Save $194
Avia High-Rise Flex Tech 7/8 Leggings$10$20Save $10
Crocs LiteRide Clog Sandal$40$60Save $20
JWD Ruffle Short-Sleeve Top$12$22Save $10
Avia Molded Cup Sports Bra$8$14Save $6
Crocs Kadee II Flip-Flop$20$25Save $5
Beauty and wellness
If you haven't jumped on the electric toothbrush train yet, there's no time like the present, especially since this highly rated Fairywill Electric Toothbrush is on sale for $20 (down from $70). It has a two-minute timer to ensure a thorough brushing, and it will give you a little nudge every 30 seconds as a reminder to switch over to another area in your mouth. In time, up to 99% of your plaque will be history. Use its five brushing modes to target different needs, whether you want to focus on whitening or go gently on sensitive gums. You'll also get a year's worth of brush heads, which can cost a pretty penny on their own. "Each time you brush it feels like you've just left the dentist," raved a smiling shopper. "My teeth are so clean after every brush, cleaner than I could ever get them with a manual brush, and after about a week and a half I noticed my teeth being whiter and my gums started looking healthier."
Coach New York Eau de Parfum$38$95Save $57
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray$20$28Save $8
Nioxin System 2 Cleanser Shampoo and Scalp Therapy Conditioner Duo$41$93Save $52
Fairywill Cordless Water Flosser$27$55Save $28
Nexpure Laser Hair-Removal Device$70$300Save $230
