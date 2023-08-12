The 50+ best deals at Walmart this weekend — starting at just $8

You've made it to Saturday — hooray! And what better way to spend your weekend downtime than by scoring some great finds at a killer price? Walmart's got you covered in that department: They've slashed prices on everything from bestselling Beats wireless earbuds (over 40% off) to a Dyson vacuum discounted by $140. Plus, get a 50-inch smart TV on sale for $268, a top-rated pair of solar lights for just $30 and so much more. Your cart is beckoning — have a great weekend, and happy savings!

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $280 $420 Save $140 See at Walmart

Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $268 $358 Save $90 See at Walmart

Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earbuds $39 $70 Save $31 See at Walmart

Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $19 $70 Save $51 See at Walmart

Szrsth Solar Lights $50 $70 Save $20 See at Walmart

Keurig K-Mini Plus Single-Serve Coffee Maker $69 $109 Save $40 See at Walmart

Cheruty Small Crossbody Bag $17 $24 Save $7 See at Walmart

The Original Allswell 10" Hybrid Mattress, Queen $247 $349 Save $102 See at Walmart

Vacuums

Two things: (1) It's time you graduated to the gold standard in stick vacs, and (2) you'll never get a better deal on one of these. That is all. (Photo: Walmart)

Hate lugging a heavy vacuum up and down your stairs? With this super-lightweight Dyson V8 Origin+ stick vac, you don't have to! Its sleek design is a huge upgrade from those bulky dirt-busters of yore, and it even transforms into a handheld for lifting debris from furniture and higher surfaces. If you have pets, you'll be pleased to know its filtration system traps allergens for more breathable air. And best of all, it's cordless! "This is the best vacuum ever," raved a five-star fan. "Yes, it is cordless, but it's not just for quick cleaning. I use it to clean my entire house. The attachments work well too. Great if you have pet hair!"

$280 $420 at Walmart

Onson Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $108 $700 Save $592 See at Walmart

Dyson Big Ball Turbinehead Canister Vacuum $250 $499 Save $249 See at Walmart

Shark Navigator Self-Cleaning Brushroll Pet Upright Vacuum $164 $279 Save $115 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $99 $123 Save $24 See at Walmart

Inse 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $94 $450 Save $356 See at Walmart

Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete Automatic Carpet Cleaner $199 $319 Save $120 See at Walmart

TVs and home entertainment

This TV might be smart, but snagging it on sale? You get an A+ for that! (Photo: Walmart)

Turn your living room into your own personal multiplex with this highly rated Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV. It boasts an impressive 50-inch screen, 4K UHD (ultra-high-definition) picture quality and access to Smartcast so you can stream all of your favorites to your heart's content. Plus, you can pair it with Bluetooth headphones for an unparalleled audio experience, and both Apple AirPlay and Chromecast are built right in. "This is the first 4K TV I have ever owned and, wow, what a difference!" wrote an impressed reviewer. "The colors are super vibrant and it really feels like you are in the show. ... Setting it up was a breeze. The home page has all the most popular apps already preinstalled, and all you have to do is log in. Connecting to Wi-Fi was quick and easy as well."

$268 $358 at Walmart

Onn. 24" Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV $88 $118 Save $30 See at Walmart

TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV $108 $148 Save $40 See at Walmart

Hisense 43" Class 1080p FHD LED Roku Smart TV $178 $249 Save $71 See at Walmart

LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV $368 $448 Save $80 See at Walmart

Onn. 75" Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Frameless Roku Smart TV $498 $578 Save $80 See at Walmart

Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $298 See at Walmart

Tech

Nothing "beats" a snazzy new pair of earbuds — especially when the deal is this good. (Photo: Walmart)

If you're ready to upgrade your staticky old headphones to a sleek new model (but are a little worried about losing a pricey AirPod), we've got just the ticket: these Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earbuds. Not only do they deliver a rich auditory experience that's high on bass accuracy and low on distortion, but they're also designed to be super-comfy, with four ear tip options to ensure the perfect fit. You'll get up to 12 hours of use per charge, plus the Flex-Form cable can be worn on your head while you're listening and around your neck after. Choose from four colors. "I really like my Beats!" exclaimed a satisfied listener. "They were inexpensive, easy to connect, the sound is amazing and I love the color. ... The [money] I spent on these was more than worth it considering I almost bought a pair of Samsung earbuds ... for $180. These come with different-size buds, too, which was a plus for me because I have a small ear canal."

$39 $69.95 at Walmart

Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones $23 $100 Save $77 See at Walmart

HP Stream 14" Laptop $179 $229 Save $50 See at Walmart

New Bee Bluetooth Headset $13 $70 Save $57 See at Walmart

Etepehi 3-in-1 Charging Station $30 $70 Save $40 See at Walmart

Chromecast with Google TV Streaming Device $20 $30 Save $10 See at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) $149 $279 Save $130 See at Walmart

TopVision Sound Bar $38 $100 Save $62 See at Walmart

Home

The mattress brand that will make sure your night of slumber endswell. (Photo: Walmart)

If you've been sleeping on the same creaky old mattress for years (and your poor back is suffering the consequences), it might be time for a replacement — and we've got just the one. This bestselling Allswell Hybrid Mattress meshes comfy memory foam with springs for a medium-firm feel that's not too hard or soft. Plus, there's a cooling copper gel layer to help banish night sweats. "WOW!" wrote a satisfied sleeper. "[It] definitely exceeded my expectations. First time buying a bed in a box, and it expanded well once opening. It's soft but firm; I've had back pain for some time and it adjusts to the way you sleep. Just testing it out after opening, the pain I've felt subsided. Just buy it! Won't get a better deal."

$247 $349 at Walmart

Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow, Set of 2 $28 $42 Save $15 See at Walmart

Imaginarium Memory Foam Fun Pillow $20 $40 Save $20 See at Walmart

Clara Clark Bed Sheets, Queen $20 $40 Save $20 See at Walmart

Phancir 3-Piece Corner Shower Caddy Organizer $20 $46 Save $26 See at Walmart

Avenco Queen-Size 12-Inch Hybrid Mattress $320 $620 Save $300 See at Walmart

Renpho HEPA Air Purifier $80 $200 Save $120 See at Walmart

Daybetter Led Strip Lights $17 $40 Save $23 See at Walmart

Outdoors

You don't need to be able to pronounce their name — their quality and knockout price will do all the talking. (Photo: Walmart)

Tired of tripping over the garden hose your spouse constantly forgets to put away? Never again, thanks to this set of two Szrsth Solar Lights. Each one is equipped with sensors that'll automatically shine a light (three of them, in fact) when they detect motion — important when you get home after dark and can't see a thing. Plus, they'll illuminate the yard or driveway when you have guests over and really come in handy when you have to let the dog out at night. Best of all? There's no need for chargers or batteries; they'll juice themselves up using the sun's rays. Also: They're built to endure practically any weather conditions and are a cinch to install. "I love these lights!" wrote an impressed reviewer. "They were easy to assemble and look great. At night, they are very bright. One day, it rained the entire time — they still lit up and lasted the entire night. The price was very good and the product is excellent."

$50 $69.99 at Walmart

Szrsth Solar Outdoor String Lights $40 $60 Save $20 See at Walmart

Lacoo Zero-Gravity Chair, Set of 2 $86 $170 Save $84 See at Walmart

iFanze Floating Solar Fountain $12 $90 Save $78 See at Walmart

Mainstays 26" Metal Round Outdoor Wood-Burning Fire Pit $28 $36 Save $8 See at Walmart

Garpans 2 Person Hammock $20 $50 Save $30 See at Walmart

Lacoo 4-Piece Patio Set $140 $270 Save $130 See at Walmart

Kitchen

You'll be in the pink if you take advantage of this markdown. And that's not just us being cheeky — only the pink version is available at this stellar price. (Photo: Walmart)

Mornings are hectic enough without having to hurriedly measure coffee beans, grind them and wait for the joe to brew. But you can skip all of that fuss with the Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker, which takes care of preparing the perfect cup of java while you run around doing everything else. This sleek, single-serve model is the perfect slim size for kitchen counters with limited space (it's less than 5 inches wide) and even has storage space for nine K-Cup pods. Plus, it takes mere minutes to brew the hot bev of your choosing — just fill it with water, pop in your pod, press the button and voilà! "Loving this sleek Keurig!" exclaimed a caffeine enthusiast. "It takes up so little space on my counter and in my pantry, which is huge for me. It brews a hot, smooth cup in two minutes, making it perfect for busy mornings."

$69 $109 at Walmart

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill $139 $199 Save $60 See at Walmart

Mr. Coffee Single-Serve Iced and Hot Coffee Maker $40 $47 Save $7 See at Walmart

Gped 'Panini Press Grill $27 $40 Save $13 See at Walmart

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer $119 $149 Save $30 See at Walmart

Vavsea Knife Block Set $53 $100 Save $47 See at Walmart

Instant Pot Duo, 6-Quart $90 $100 Save $10 See at Walmart

Style

Your fall style inspo's in the bag — this bag, to be precise. (Photo: Walmart)

Fall is just around the corner, and if you're looking for the perfect everyday purse to pair with your jeans and jackets, look no further than this sleek Cheruty Crossbody Bag. Roomy enough to fit your on-the-go essentials, but small enough that it won't feel bulky, this faux leather beauty has both interior and exterior pockets for keeping your smaller items organized. Plus, the adjustable strap lets you wear it as both a shoulder bag and a crossbody. "Fits way more than you'd expect!" gushed a five-star fan. "[An] added benefit [is] that it has two outside pockets with zippers. No worries of anything falling out or [being] easy for pickpockets. I kept it comfortable in front anyhow."

$17.49 $23.99 at Walmart

Dream Pairs Arch Support Soft Cushion Flip-Flops $24 $32 Save $8 See at Walmart

Travelhouse 3-Piece Luggage Set $106 $300 Save $194 See at Walmart

Avia High-Rise Flex Tech 7/8 Leggings $10 $20 Save $10 See at Walmart

Crocs LiteRide Clog Sandal $40 $60 Save $20 See at Walmart

JWD Ruffle Short-Sleeve Top $12 $22 Save $10 See at Walmart

Avia Molded Cup Sports Bra $8 $14 Save $6 See at Walmart

Crocs Kadee II Flip-Flop $20 $25 Save $5 See at Walmart

Beauty and wellness

Your tired old electric toothbrush won't give you the gleaming choppers you want and deserve, but Fairywill ... will. (Photo: Walmart)

If you haven't jumped on the electric toothbrush train yet, there's no time like the present, especially since this highly rated Fairywill Electric Toothbrush is on sale for $20 (down from $70). It has a two-minute timer to ensure a thorough brushing, and it will give you a little nudge every 30 seconds as a reminder to switch over to another area in your mouth. In time, up to 99% of your plaque will be history. Use its five brushing modes to target different needs, whether you want to focus on whitening or go gently on sensitive gums. You'll also get a year's worth of brush heads, which can cost a pretty penny on their own. "Each time you brush it feels like you've just left the dentist," raved a smiling shopper. "My teeth are so clean after every brush, cleaner than I could ever get them with a manual brush, and after about a week and a half I noticed my teeth being whiter and my gums started looking healthier."

$19.99 $69.99 at Walmart

Coach New York Eau de Parfum $38 $95 Save $57 See at Walmart

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray $20 $28 Save $8 See at Walmart

Nioxin System 2 Cleanser Shampoo and Scalp Therapy Conditioner Duo $41 $93 Save $52 See at Walmart

Fairywill Cordless Water Flosser $27 $55 Save $28 See at Walmart

Nexpure Laser Hair-Removal Device $70 $300 Save $230 See at Walmart

