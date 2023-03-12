Beat inflation with Walmart's 50+ bonkers weekend deals — starting at $4

Spend your weekend getting more for less at Walmart! (Photo: Walmart)

So we lose an hour sleep this weekend, but in addition to more daylight, look at what else we gain — mega deals at Walmart! In fact, there are so many that we've gone through and hand-picked the greats: Snag a 24-inch smart TV for only $98 (down from $144), Bluetooth earbuds for only $20 and, since spring (cleaning) is around the corner, we've got a Robovac discounted 75% that'll keep your house spic-and-span. So with that in mind — let's start scouring those virtual aisles!

TVs and Home Theater

This Oscars night, see who goes home with a trophy and who gets slapped in the face on your new Onn. (Photo: Walmart)

This 24" Smart TV from Onn. is $98 — now, that's a "smart" price! The 720p resolution on this set brings out more lifelike color, texture and detail in the 500,000-plus movies and TV shows available across thousands of free and paid channels — presented through your own customizable home screen. One reviewer gushed: "This smart TV makes it very easy to watch all the shows and movies you want! Setup is very easy. Once you turn on the power, it guides you step-by-step right through. It also has three HDMI inputs to easily connect your other devices, making it a complete entertainment setup!"

$98 $144 at Walmart

TCL 32" Class 3 Series LED Roku Smart TV $148 $250 Save $102 See at Walmart

LG 43" Class 4K UHD 2160P Smart TV $287 $338 Save $51 See at Walmart

Vizio 50" 4K UHD LED Smart TV $268 $358 Save $90 See at Walmart

Onn. 55" Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV $268 $379 Save $111 See at Walmart

Vizio 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $448 $528 Save $80 See at Walmart

Hisense 65" Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV $378 $498 Save $120 See at Walmart

Vacuums

We don't care if you've got dust bunnies, a dander-ous dog, even a cocaine bear in your house — they don't stand a chance against this ridiculously discounted vac. (Photo: Walmart)

Sit back, relax and let Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac do your cleaning for you! This smart vac glides through living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens and more to deliver a clean home. It’s hassle-free and stays out of your way. The Ionvac can easily go from hardwood to rugs and carpets with its gripping “Floor Wheel Drive” traction wheels. Looking under the hood, you’ll see a complete cleaning system equipped with side brushes that pull debris into the suction area, a roller brush to capture even the smallest of particles and a powerful suction motor that draws dirt and dust into its large bin. It can be operated via remote control, phone app or voice-enabled apps like Google Assistant. And when the job is done or the battery is low, the Ionvac returns to its dock for automatic charging. Now 50% off!

$79 $180 at Walmart

Onson 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $140 $620 Save $480 See at Walmart

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $108 $199 Save $91 See at Walmart

Bissell Powerlifter Pet Lift-off Upright Vacuum Cleaner $119 $199 Save $80 See at Walmart

Inse 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $125 $500 Save $375 See at Walmart

Shark Steam Mop Hard-Floor Cleaner $39 $59 Save $20 See at Walmart

Headphones

Isn't it time you experienced the full spectrum of personal-audio excellence? (Photo: Walmart)

Listen up! These Apple AirPods are lightweight, have one-step Bluetooth pairing and give you up to 30 hours of jams with the portable charging case. And now they're $20 off! Get easy access to Siri (by saying "Hey, Siri"), an Apple H1 headphone chip that delivers a faster wireless connection to your devices and rich, high-quality audio for music and calls.

This shopper loves that AirPods have made her life easier. "Buying these AirPods with the charging case was one of the best purchases I've ever made. The sound quality is amazing! Being able to walk around and listen to things wirelessly has given me so much more freedom to get things done around the house, and they've also given me the motivation to keep multitasking!"

$99 $119 at Walmart

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones $279 $329 Save $50 See at Walmart

Cshidworld Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $20 $40 Save $20 See at Walmart

Tozo T6 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $27 $50 Save $23 See at Walmart

Cshidworld Wireless Earbuds $17 $37 Save $20 See at Walmart

Storage and Organization

Your spring clothing and linen swap-out is just around the corner — time to get a handle on things. (Photo: Walmart)

Get a jump-start on spring cleaning with the Disonam 3-Piece Closet Organizer that holds sweaters, jeans, leggings and even blankets for safekeeping while saving you tons of time and space. A clear window in the front means you can easily see inside without having to rummage around everything you just put in, and the set also comes with sturdy handles so you can hoist them onto that top shelf until the next trans-seasonal switcheroo.

$16 $26 at Walmart

Costway 15-Drawer Rolling Storage Cart $80 $143 Save $63 See at Walmart

Mainstays Underbed Storage Bag $4 $6 Save $2 See at Walmart

King Do Way Clothes Storage Bags $22 $28 Save $6 See at Walmart

Tuscom Foldable Storage Bag $9 $18 Save $9 See at Walmart

Honeier Clothes Storage Bags Clothes Organizer, 3-Piece $15 $18 Save $3 See at Walmart

Bedding

Got a pain in the neck? Then you need Serta. (Photo: Walmart)

This set of two Serta Cloud Comfort Memory Foam Bed Pillows combines comfort with durability to give you unparalleled softness. Other pillows lose their shape right away, but these last night after night. With their expertly crafted memory foam, they adapt to your unique contours, providing enhanced support and pressure relief. "This Serta Cloud Foam Pillow has made such a difference in my quality of sleep," revealed this well-rested shopper. "I like how soft but supportive it is. The foam in the pillow gives my head and neck the relief that I've always needed in a pillow. I love waking up in the morning feeling better rested, and my neck is not sore or stiff at all!"

$35 $60 at Walmart

Your Moon Bed Pillows $30 $49 Save $19 See at Walmart

Sealy Medium Support Memory Foam Bed Pillow, 2-Pack $35 $59 Save $24 See at Walmart

Maxkare 50" x 60" Electric Heated Blanket $40 $68 Save $28 See at Walmart

All-in-One Bed Bug Blocker Waterproof Zippered Pillow Protector $13 $31 Save $18 See at Walmart

Sealy Extra-Firm Support Pillow $15 $25 Save $10 See at Walmart

Kitchen

With a name like Moosoo, it's gotta be good. (Photo: Walmart)

Want to eat healthier without sacrificing flavor? Welcome to the classic Moosoo Mini Small Air Fryer. Its compact size means it won't eat up your counter space, and the two-quart nonstick basket is easy to clean and dishwasher-safe. Meanwhile, its 1200W of power serves up crispy fried deliciousness in less time, and its fast heat-up lets you revive leftovers in mere minutes.

"I LOVE IT," said this reviewer. "I opted for a smaller one than I'd had before, as I live alone. This is just perfect for me. Everything I've used it for has been a success! It was inexpensive but works as well as the more expensive ones I've had. I would definitely buy this little jewel again!"

$39 $88 at Walmart

Gotham Steel 5-Piece Mini Stackable Pots and Pans Nonstick Cookware Set $25 $40 Save $15 See at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Melamine Mixing Bowl Set With Lids, 18-Piece Set $28 $39 Save $11 See at Walmart

Carote 5-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set $40 $75 Save $35 See at Walmart

Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker $50 $69 Save $19 See at Walmart

Joseph Joseph Elevate 6-Piece Utensil and Carousel Set $37 $50 Save $13 See at Walmart

Style

Comfy and cute. And that's no crock! (Photo: Walmart)

Warmer weather means open-shoe season is just around the corner, so why not slide into the very best of cushiony footwear with the Crocs Unisex Baya Sandal? Featuring fully molded Croslite material, it's got serious yet lightweight cushioning and signature ventilation. They're available in 12 colors including Lemon, Pink Lemonade and Bright Cobalt. Said this smitten shopper: "I'm in love. My first pair of Crocs and I'm hooked. They are so comfortable and are perfect for pretty much anywhere! They are my go-to shoes now."

$35 $40 at Walmart

Crocs Classic Tie Dye Graphic Clog Sandals $40 $55 Save $15 See at Walmart

Time and Tru Women's Barrel Jeans $10 $20 Save $10 See at Walmart

Crocs Unisex Crocband Clogs $40 $50 Save $10 See at Walmart

Scoop Women's Textured Cable-Knit Sweater $15 $46 Save $31 See at Walmart

Time and Tru Plaid Button-Down Shirt $13 $22 Save $9 See at Walmart

Health and Beauty

Call them the Three Tressketeers of your healthy-hair regimen. (Photo: Walmart)

Nioxin Color-Safe 3-Piece Hair Kit reduces hair loss and breakage while creating thicker locks and more volume. The Cleanser Shampoo eliminates residue from scalp and hair, the Scalp Therapy Conditioner restores moisture and the Scalp & Hair Treatment brings back thickness. "I have been using Nioxin for years, ever since I noticed some thinning of my hair as I got older. It gives my scalp a good clean and refreshed feeling when I wash my hair, and I have definitely noticed an improvement in the thickness. I lose very little when washing my hair or brushing it. It also leaves my hair soft and shiny!" Yeah — what they said!

$24 $45 at Walmart

Sejoy Cordless Water Flosser $25 $60 Save $35 See at Walmart

Crest 3DWhitestrips Radiant Express At-home Teeth Whitening Kit $34 $50 Save $16 See at Walmart

Bio Ionic 10x Pro Styling Professional 1" Ceramic Flat-Iron Hair Straightener $136 $230 Save $94 See at Walmart

RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging + Firming Night Face Moisturizer $15 $22 Save $7 See at Walmart

Derma E Tea Tree and Vitamin E Skin Relief Cream $10 $17 Save $7 See at Walmart

