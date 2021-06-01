'The neck pain I had is miraculously gone': These top-rated gel cooling pillows are finally on sale

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Supportive and cooling — to help you chill out while you rest, and wake up pain-free. (Photo: Walmart)

Even if we regularly wash our bedding, our pillows still need fairly frequent replacing. In fact, you're supposed to swap them out every one to two years, otherwise they won't just lose their shape — they'll stop providing the necessary support for your head, neck and shoulders. Once the neck pain starts creeping in, you'll know it's time. And, admit it: you probably know it's way past time right now.

No worries. We spotted these Rest Haven 2-pack gel memory foam pillows on sale at Walmart, and they're simply too good to pass up. Fresh, clean, and supportive, they'll enable you to get the kind of deep sleep your body needs for overall wellness. With this deal, the king set comes out to just $30 a pillow, and the standard or queen pack is just $25 per pillow.

You can also score free shipping! Here's how: Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 15-day trial here, but a quick three-question survey will add on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Shop it: Rest Haven 2-pack gel memory foam pillows, $50 for standard or queen; $60 for king (was $67), walmart.com

Doesn't your neck feel better just looking at these? (Photo: Walmart)

Memory foam, for support and comfort

These pillows are made entirely of cushy memory foam, making them not just soft to the touch, but still firm enough to provide plenty of support. It cradles your neck, head and shoulders, and it helps alleviate pressure in those areas.

"I haven't had such a good night's rest in a long time," declared a shopper. "Out of this world comfort. Throw away all those 5 dollar pillows and buy this one, you will see the difference from the first night, the neck pain I had is miraculously gone! Today I feel strong and full of energy!"

Story continues

Cooling gel prevents sweat-head

Hate waking up drenched in sweat the middle of the night? No need to keep flipping over to the cool side with this pillow — both sides are designed to stay chilly. It's all thanks to the cooling gel interwoven throughout the pillow, which helps keep your body temp low.

It doesn't trap hot air, either: The ventilated design allows for plenty of breathability and airflow.

Beloved by picky shoppers

These pillows have no shortage of fans — nearly 800 shoppers gave them perfect five-star reviews.

A shopper who recently underwent neck surgery raved about the Rest Haven gel memory foam pillow's cloudlike support: "The first night I laid my head on it, all my fears of it not providing enough support instantly went away! My head and neck felt like it was being cradled on a soft, fluffy cloud and I woke up with no neck pain after sleeping a full eight hours! Normally I only get around five or six hours of sleep, if I'm lucky. I also realized that this gel-infused memory foam was just what I needed for my fibromyalgia as it didn't put excess pressure on my head and neck. This pillow is now my all-time favorite!!"

Another self-proclaimed "pillow Goldilocks" agreed: "The gel keeps the pillow nice and cool. The memory form helps mold to your head so it really does become whatever you need it to be. I've gotten the best, restful sleep I've ever had since using it. I cannot recommend this pillow enough. Get you one so you can enjoy a night of sleep!"

Doctors say high-quality sleep is one of the best things you can do for your body, mind and spirit. Take advantage of this sale to upgrade your nighttime experience and give your body the rest it needs — and a pain-free wake-up call in the morning. It's the kind of small change that can make a huge difference.

