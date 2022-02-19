Walmart's Presidents' Day sales are so good, they put Black Friday to shame

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

From AirPods to Ninjas, Walmarts got the deals this Presidents' Day. (Photo: Walmart)

Celebrate the long weekend by relaxing and scouring bonanza sales at Walmart. We've chosen some of the greats: There's a TCL 65" Smart TV that's over $300 off! Apple AirPods that are $40 off! And a Ninja Foodi pressure cooker that's 40 percent off! In between you'll find goodies like the a Shark Robot Vacuum, a five-piece bedding set, and adjustable dumbbells that won't strain your wallet. Walmart's got something for everyone at amazingly low prices, so let the shopping — and Presidents' Day weekend — begin!

And if you want to score free shipping while you're at it, make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. Not yet a member? No worries; you can sign up for a free 15-day trial here, and a quick three-question survey will add on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 gratis days. (Nevertheless, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

TVs

Grabbing this TCL for a loved one would be a great way to show them some TLC. (Photo: Walmart)

On sale for a ridonculous $448, the TCL 65" 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV is all the TV you'll ever need. High dynamic range (HDR) technology delivers bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience. In addition, your favorite HD shows, movies, and sporting events are elevated to near–Ultra HD resolution.

The personalized home screen allows seamless access to streaming, cable, Blu-ray, and gaming consoles without flipping through inputs or menus. But the best part? The super-simple remote has about half the number of buttons of a traditional TV remote. Get this one in your cart before it's gone.

$448 $800 at Walmart

Check out more TV deals below:

Story continues

Vacuums

This vac-mop wonder will have you cleaning every household surface...without lifting a finger. (Photo: Walmart)

Whether your home's floors are mostly carpet, bare wood or a mix of both, the Shark RV2001 AI Robot Vacuum can handle them. Its Sonic Mopping feature uses high-intensity scrubbing to conquer the the schmutziest schmutz and absorb it into a washable microfiber pad. The RV2001 intelligently maps your home, plus it's controlled by a smart app. It's aces at detecting pet hair and other debris too — just let it loose and watch it go!

This customer — who named their Shark "Jarvis" — wrote, "My husband bought me Jarvis for Christmas. Jarvis is absolutely amazing. We have seven dogs and four cats that he cleans up every evening after lights out. That's a lot of daily muddy paw prints. We also have five grown children, their spouses and 10 grandchildren who stop by regularly. We have a farm, so that's a lot of dirty footprints too! Jarvis handles them all like a champ with both sweeping and mopping. The app was super easy to set up and is easier to use than Facetime!"

$380 $480 at Walmart

Check out more vacuum deals below:

Headphones and earbuds

Airpods. The latest generation. (Photo: Walmart)

Apple's latest generation of AirPods deliver high-quality sound and voice-activated Siri for an unparalleled wireless headphone experience. Simply take them of the Lightning Charging Case (which can juice up whether the Pods are inside it or out) and off you go! They also connect with all of your Apple devices. Put them in your ears and the connection starts immediately, like magic. Now just $119!

Shoppers love the freedom these AirPods bring, like being able to listen to an audiobook without having to plug in. "This was one of the best purchases I've ever made," said one. "The sound quality is amazing! It's really cool that you can listen to music or a podcast without having your phone next to you. I listen to audiobooks while cleaning the house, and it gets me motivated to keep multitasking!"

$119 $159 at Walmart

Check out more headphone and earbud deals below:

Bedding

This Serta bedset is one perfect sleeper. (Photo: Walmart)

Sleep like a baby with the Serta So Cozy 5-Piece Sherpa Reverse Comforter Set, on sale for only $25! With soft sherpa wool on the underside to keep you warm and snug, you’re bound to wake up well-rested. Also available in Rich Black, Washed Indigo and Gray Flannel, so you can match to your existing decor or try something new. Machine washable as well, so you don’t have to worry about wear and tear. And as its name says, it's cozy.

The set comes with one comforter, two pillow shams, one sherpa-wool body pillow and one throw blanket. And the comforter is reversible, so it's like getting two comforters in one set! This reviewer reported, "Serta is a brand that my family trusts, and I love the care and thought that they have put into this five-piece bedding set. This is the softest and most luxurious comforter that I've ever owned, and the set has everything you need to make your bed cozy and beautiful."

$25 $45 at Walmart

Check out more bedding deals below:

Gaming

Make a run to the 'Borderlands' with this deal. (Photo: Walmart)

Two critically-acclaimed Borderlands games in one package! Witness Handsome Jack's rise to power in Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and his reign as maniacal Hyperion CEO in Borderlands 2. Over $100 in value and hundreds of hours of gameplay. Includes all campaign add-ons, playable character packs, level cap upgrades,and assorted combat arenas that had only been available previously as downloadable, plus dozens of new character customizations. All for just $13!

$13 $60 at Walmart

Check out more gaming deals below:

Smart home

Life is looking rosy with Google Nest. (Photo: Walmart)

Make you home a little smarter with the Google Nest Hub, now only $65 at Walmart. With Nest Hub in the kitchen, you can ask Google to show you recipes, and follow them hands-free — and watch Netflix. Play music on the enhanced speaker with YouTube Music, Spotify and more In the living room. Nest Hub is where you can control your lights, TVs, and other devices with a tap or your voice. And on your bedside table, Nest Hub helps you wind down at night with soothing sounds and wake up to a Sunrise Alarm.

"I really love this updated one," says a smitten shopper. "I use it to display photos from my phone and to stream music while I'm cooking or cleaning the dishes. It can also turn my cabinet lights on and off! I use it to display the weather before I leave for work and to tell me about my commute to work. Love it!"

$65 $100 at Walmart

Check out more smart home deals below:

Kitchen

Ninja Foodi, the pressure cooker that crisps. (Photo: Walmart)

With the Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8-in-1 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker technology, you can achieve all the quick cooking and tenderizing wonders that you love about pressure cookers. But where the others stop, the Foodi is just getting started. Its revolutionary Crisping Lid lets you air fry, bake, roast and broil. That means you can pressure cook to lock in juices, then finish with a crisp. Only the Ninja Foodi gives you the best of pressure cooking and air frying, all in one pot.

Transform frozen foods to crispy meals. Create wholesome, multi-textured meals by cooking proteins, veggies, and grains all together. Elevate your favorite stew and chili recipes by adding a crispy or bubbly top to make one-pot wonders. Experience the reinvention of the cooking pot with the Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker. And all this for 40 percent off now at Walmart!

$139 $229 at Walmart

Check out more kitchen deals below:

Style

An $11 shirt you'll wear on repeat? Yes please! (Photo: Walmart)

Find your feel-good style in Free Assembly's Long-Sleeve Boyfriend Shirt. Simply indispensable — wear it over tees, tanks, open, buttoned-up or solo—the choices are endless. The fit is relaxed, with a shirttail hem and a back box pleat for a comfy fit. And you'll not only look good but feel good, as Free Assembly is committed to sustainability and meets Walmart's sustainability standards. Exclusively at Walmart, now only $11. Also available in rose pinstripe.

This shopper reported, "The material feels soft and sturdy, yet light for a warm summer day. Very roomy and relaxed, but does not look sloppy. I roll up the sleeves. This is a great shirt for the price." Another wrote, "Love the boyfriend cotton shirts I bought! Cozy and wash well. Come out of the dryer 99 percent wrinkle-free. Love the color. I think I found a new favorite shirt for bumming around!"

$11 $22 at Walmart

Check out more style deals below:

Beauty

You don't need to be a haircare pro to look like one. (Photo: Walmart)

Specially designed for both coarse and natural hair textures, this is the gold standard for straightening combs —and gold-plated for long-lasting, polished results. The 30-second heat-up of the InfinitiPRO by Conair Gold Hot Comb ensures fast styling, with 30 heat settings! Optional Turbo Heat increases the already high 345-degree temperature by over 30 degrees to maximize results and lock in shiny smoothness, while uniform, even heat recovery prevents hot spots and protects hair from damage. Perfect for touch-ups between salon visits, it's now $30 off!

"I love it, the hot iron gets my hair straight in a few minutes, great for all types of hair," wrote one. And this stylish reviewer gets the best of both worlds, "Heats up super quick. works well for straightening and also loop curls!"

$20 $50 at Walmart

Check out more beauty deals below:

Health & Wellness

This deal on dumbbells won't lighten your wallet. (Photo: Walmart)

The safe and durable Skonyon Adjustable Dumbbells can get you to your fitness goals and also help with shaping and strength training. And they're now $10 off! Each dumbbell ranges from 5 lbs to 25 lbs. Their special double-locking system holds the plates firmly on the handle through eight locking grooves, which prevent them from falling off during your workout. Firm and stable construction gives you a safe fitness experience. The textured metal handle provides a tighter and secure grip. And with a compact tray system, the weights are is easy to store.

This fitness buff said, "I'm very happy with these adjustable weights. They are super easy to use and I can change weights quickly to keep up with workout videos. The plates are steel and well made, and the changing mechanism works securely to hold the weights when exercising. Since it is such a great price, I bought two of them!"

$70 $80 at Walmart

Check out more health & wellness deals below:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.