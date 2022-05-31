Get ready for stellar savings: Walmart+ Weekend starts on Thursday, June 2

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

From morning to night, these deals are just right. (Photos: Walmart)

Didn't score all the deals you were hoping for during this weekend's Memorial Day sales? Well, you're in luck because Walmart is preparing for their first ever Walmart+ Weekend event starting this Thursday, June 2 and running through Sunday, June 5. Walmart+ members will have access to incredible savings on some of the most coveted items around (think PlayStation 5 consoles, Keurig brewers, Samsung soundbars and so much more).

“Our Walmart+ members loved early access to our Black Friday events, so we were inspired to create an entire weekend dedicated to the best deals,” said Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager at Walmart.

Not yet a Walmart+ member? Sign up here now. For only $98 a year (or $13 a month), you'll get free grocery delivery, free shipping with no order minimum and savings on prescriptions and fuel. On top of that, you'll get access to scan & go contact-free payment options, so you can spend less time at the register when shopping in store. Perhaps best of all, members get early and exclusive access to special promotions, product releases and events (like Walmart+ Weekend). Oh, and you'll get a free six-month trial of Spotify Premium. Whew! All these perks will add up to a ton of savings — of both time and money — so that annual fee will quickly pay for itself.

Better yet, sign up in store any time between Thursday and Sunday, and you'll get access all these perks plus a promo code for $20 off your next purchase.

Curious about the deals? Here's a sampling of the bargains to be had during Walmart+ Weekend:

45% off a Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Save almost half on this mighty machine. (Photo: Walmart)

This beloved brewer will be on sale for just $49 this weekend. At this price, you could get one for your kitchen and one for your office to ensure you always stay caffeinated.

Over 4,000 reviewers give it five stars, with one saying, "How is it possible that I have gone so long without this machine?" They add, "It took less than 45 seconds for my cup to fill with coffee. The coffee was hot, smelled amazing, and tasted excellent."

$49 $89 at Walmart

Story continues

$200 off a Shark Auto-Empty Robot Vacuum

Dirt and debris are no match for this land shark. (Photo: Walmart)

With this machine on your side, you can practically forget about vacuuming for a month! Set up regular cleaning sessions and the vac will empty itself into its charging base (which can hold up to 45 days of collected debris).

This smart machine will map your entire home and allow you to select specific rooms to clean or will cover the entire surface area on its own (recharging at its home base as needed along the way). At $200 off, this is a major steal.

$299 $499 at Walmart

$100 off a Pit Boss Pellet Grill

'Since I bought my pitboss I haven't cooked on my charcoal grill in 5 months.' (Photo: Walmart)

With 700 square feet of cooking surface, this grill is ideal for cooking for groups of four to six. It heats up faster than a typical charcoal grill and cooking is super easy to navigate thanks to the digitally controlled burnout system.

"I have never been able to get the kind of results I am getting from this grill," shares one happy customer. "It's as easy as advertised and the food is cooked perfectly. Get one of these and you'll never want to cook on anything else."

$427 $327 at Walmart

Find these deals and (way) more at Walmart+ Weekend starting June 2 at 12pm PT.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.