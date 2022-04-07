Spring into a gardening routine — these essentials start at just $10!
Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Kickstart your curb appeal: These five products will help get your garden growing—and make your neighbors wonder just how you did it.
And with a Walmart+ membership, you can get everything you need delivered to your door today so your landscape will start looking terrific by tomorrow. Check your local store, as delivery deals may differ. (And if something you want isn’t available for same-day delivery, you’ll still get free shipping right to your door with no order minimum as a Walmart+ member!)
Not yet a Walmart+ member? No problem! For only $98 a year (or $12.95 a month), you'll get free grocery delivery (including tons of gardening goodies), free shipping with no order minimum and savings on prescriptions and fuel. On top of that, you'll get access to scan & go contact-free payment options, so you can spend less time at the register and more time behind the wheel. Perhaps best of all, members get early and exclusive access to special promotions, product releases and events. All these perks will add up to a ton of savings — of both time and money — so that annual fee will quickly pay for itself.
So rev up your mowers and get shopping!
$98 for yearly Walmart+ membership
Gilmour Heavy Duty Swivel Nozzle
You know that sinking feeling when there's only a drip-drip-drip coming out of the hose or worse yet — a kink that's just caused a hole? The Gilmour Heavy Duty Swivel Nozzle pivots as you move your hose, reducing kinks by 70%! Plus, it comes with eight settings: bucket fill, mist, shower, rinse, soft wash, clean, sweep and jet. Control is at your fingertips.
Aqua Joe Kink-Free Contractor Grade Hose
Speaking of kinks, when a garden hose becomes more of a burden than a benefit, it's time to move on. If that's the case for you, grab a new one that’s tough enough to take on your whole yard. Made from rugged, marine-grade material surrounding a durable 3/4-inch flexible inner core, the Aqua Joe Kink-Free Contractor Grade Hose boasts rip- and abrasion-resistant fabric that withstands daily use and abuse (it's reminiscent of a fireman's hose). It's also crush-proof and built to withstand the toughest treatment, all while maintaining flexibility down to zero-degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, this hose dries quickly, so you won't have the icky task of picking up a heavy, wet, slippery hose!
Essentials 3 Piece Aluminum Garden Tool Set and Kneeling Pad
This Essentials 3 Piece Aluminum Garden Tool Set and Kneeling Pad is sturdy and lightweight, and can withstand all weather conditions — so don't worry if you leave it outside in the rain. The set comes with a trowel, cultivator, pruner and kneeling pad. Bonus: It's currently half off! Another bonus: It's beautiful! This gardener reported, "he bright color is fun and cute. My favorite part is that the handles fit my hands just right, like they were made for me!"
G&F Garden Gloves, 3 Pairs
These G&F Garden Gloves are ultra cool, comfortable and feature a breathable coating that keeps your hands dry even when you're digging in wet soil. Made of 60% nylon and 40% latex, they will feel like a second skin. Great for those gardeners who don't like wearing gloves but should. For only $16 you get three pairs — pink, purple and green. "The best garden gloves I've ever had," gushed one reviewer. "Very durable, waterproof and comfortable with elastic material around wrist. I've even washed them several times with excellent results."
Ortho GroundClear Super Weed & Grass Killer With Comfort Wand
Use Ortho GroundClear Super Weed and Grass Killer to ward off 175 types of tough weeds and grasses including crabgrass, dandelions, nutsedge and clover. Apply this ready-to-use spray around patios, walkways, gravel, mulched areas, your house and fence. It also works on driveways where weeds seem to find their way into every crack and crevice. Best of all, it's fast-acting — you'll see weeds wilt within hours of spraying and completely die off by two weeks.
Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
TCL 50" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV, $298 (was $450), walmart.com
Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV, $298 (was $358), walmart.com
LG 55" Class 4K Smart LED TV, $398 (was $468), walmart.com
Samsung 32" Class HD Smart LED TV, $198 (was $429), walmart.com
TCL 65" 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV, $448 (was $800), walmart.com
Hisense 50" Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV, $295 (was $348), walmart.com
Vacuum deals:
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $99 (was $199), walmart.com
Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner, $89 (was $124), walmart.com
Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Advanced Cordless Portable Spot Carpet Cleaner, $69 (was $93), walmart.com
Black+Decker 20V Max Lithium Pivot, $49 (was $60), walmart.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
JLab Bluetooth Earbuds Wireless with Charging Case, $40 (was $70), walmart.com
Cshidworld Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with LED Battery Display, $30 (was $110), walmart.com
Cshidworld Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones with Charging Case, $30 (was $110), walmart.com
Hosaud Wireless Earbuds With In-Ear Stereo Sound, $24 (was $99), walmart.com
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Camo Collection, $180 (was $350), walmart.com
Bedding deals:
The Pioneer Woman 4-Piece Comforter Set, $39 (was $69), walmart.com
Serta So Fluffy White Pillows, Set of 4, $24 (was $40), walmart.com
Zeny 20-lb Weighted Blanket for Adults and Children, $52 (was $86), walmart.com
Allswell Lavender Infused Memory Foam Pillow, $30 (was $50), walmart.com
Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Essential Support Pillow, $44 (was $79), walmart.com
Allswell Memory Foam Pillow, $37 (was $60), walmart.com
Video game deals:
Kygoods Swivel Massage Gaming Chair, $147 (was $217), walmart.com
The Crew Furniture Classic Video Rocker Gaming Chair, $40 (was $55), walmart.com
Jumanji: The Video Game for Nintendo Switch, $20 (was $40), walmart.com
Insten For Nintendo Switch Car Mounting Travel Carrying Case, $12 (was $18), walmart.com
Novashion Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo with Headset, $50 (was $70), walmart.com
Smart-home deals:
Google Nest Hub, $70 (was $100), walmart.com
Sony Smart Speaker with Built-in Google Assistant, $200 (was $278), walmart.com
Lenovo Electronic Digital Smart Alarm Clock, $50 (was $70), walmart.com
HeimVision 2K Video Doorbell, $50 (was $90), walmart.com
Arlo Essential Wireless Security Camera, $103 (was $130), walmart.com
Kitchen deals:
Drew Barrymore's Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender, $55 (was $66), walmart.com
Instant Pot Vortex 10Qt Air Fryer Oven, $89 (was $129), walmart.com
Hamilton Beach Smoothie Electric Blender with 10 Speeds, $26 (was $45), walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman Gorgeous Garden 12-piece Stoneware Set, $39 (was $50), walmart.com
Outdoor deals:
The Pioneer Woman Knockdown Tile and Iron Round Vintage Plant Stand, $25 (was $30), walmart.com
Costway Standing Propane Patio Heater with Wheels, $140 (was $200), walmart.com
Sun Joe 18" Reel Mower With Grass Catcher, $90 (was $193), walmart.com
Outsunny Garden Stool and Kneeling Pad with Side Tool Pouch, $45 (was $78), walmart.com
Fashion deals:
Scoop Women's Long Sleeve Blouson Blouse with Back Bow, $20 (was $34), walmart.com
Zanzea Full Sleeve O-Neck Kaftan Tiered Dress, $32 (was $64), walmart.com
Scoop Women's Split Neck Tunic Top, $15 (was $29), walmart.com
Rachel Rachel 3/4 Sleeve Cardigan, $10 (was $17), walmart.com
Jerdon Style LED Lighted 10x Adjustable Spot Makeup Mirror, $20 (was $48), walmart.com
Beauty deals:
Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Face Moisturizer, $20 (was $24), walmart.com
Olay Ultra Moisture Moisturizing Body Wash with Shea Butter, $10 (was $20), walmart.com
The New Rules of Aging Well: A Simple Program for Immune Resilience, Strength, and Vitality by Frank Lipman, MD, and Danielle Claro, $21 (was $25), walmart.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.