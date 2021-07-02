One thing I’m keeping from 2020: Walmart's life-changing new delivery service

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I learned a lot of valuable lessons from the pandemic, but one of the biggest ones for me is that I need to re-examine how I spend my time. Before lockdown, there were so many things I did out of habit that I thought I enjoyed doing, but that I didn’t miss for a second once they were off the table. At the top of that list: Using my Saturdays to run all over town shopping for boring essentials.

I signed up for Walmart+ home delivery last year, using the 15-day free trial (psst: you get an extra 15 days by answering a few questions — score). It was perfect, I thought, because one month I had to travel a few times and could save money and eat healthier by getting snacks delivered to my hotels for free. Then, I figured, I'd cancel at the end of the month and not have to pay the $12.95 monthly (or $98 annual) fee. But, to my surprise, I liked the convenience of Walmart+ so much that I kept it after the trial. Even now, when my vaccinated self can shop again mask-free, I’m still getting groceries, beauty products and home essentials delivered to my house.

I have Amazon Prime and I use Whole Foods delivery, but what I like so much about Walmart+ is that, unlike other delivery services, I don’t have to think about which things are available from which service. If I need some items for the house in addition to groceries and some home entertaining essentials, I know I can get them all in the same order, from the brands I like, at prices that beat pretty much any other delivery service. There’s also no minimum amount to spend to qualify for free delivery. Walmart+ delivery is free with a subscription unless I need groceries within the next two hours, and then it’s a $10 express fee.

Here’s what I’ve recently stocked up on, while still keeping my Saturdays free for the beach.

Here’s an embarrassing admission for you: I have stood in the dishwasher detergent aisle, phone calculator in hand, breaking down the cost per pod of all the options on offer. I have done this many times. What I like about ordering from Walmart+ is that the site already has that cost breakdown included, right from the search options page. (These Cascade dishwasher pods are $0.22 each, if you’re wondering, and no, I didn’t need an app for that.)

That dishwasher-detergent-cost-breakdown thing I do? Not reserved for dishes. These Tide Pods are $0.31 each, thankyouverymuch. I love this detergent because I don’t like my laundry to smell perfumey — I’d rather let my real perfume do the talking — but it still has major cleaning power. I almost never have to wash something a second time, even if I’ve attacked a white dress with red wine, which I definitely did not (did) do last week.

For dark clothes, this Woolite formula is a lifesaver — or, really, a clothes-saver. I’ve been buying Woolite Darks since it first went on the market, and honestly, I can’t imagine what condition my very large wardrobe of dark clothing would be in without it. It preserves dark colors and is kind to almost every fabric.

Another piece of information I probably shouldn’t share — I haven’t owned an iron since college. Instead, I just mist water from a spray bottle on my wrinkled clothes and toss them in the dryer for 15 minutes with a dryer sheet. Presto! Wrinkle-free clothes with almost no effort on my part. These Bounce sheets are great for me because they’re also scent-free and won’t leave a cloying scent on my clothes after use.

Remember this time last year, when it was nearly impossible to find antibacterial spray anywhere? I’m never letting myself come dangerously close to running out of Lysol again, so it’s something I often throw in with a delivery order just to make sure I have an extra can or two on hand at all times.

The same goes with antibacterial hand wipes. Even before they were the most popular item of 2020, Wet Ones were my number-one must-have item in my purse. You never know when you’re going to touch something sticky! As much as my friends loved to make fun of me for it, they were always grateful when I had one at the ready when they accidentally touched some mystery goo. Now, I’ve learned my lesson, and I never let myself have fewer than two canisters on hand at all times. They're also the perfect addition to a beach bag. Speaking of which...time to hit the sand.

