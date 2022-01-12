Stick to that resolution! Walmart+ grocery delivery lets you eat lean, clean and green

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We’ve been knee-deep in refined sugar since the onset of Halloween (our kid scored). November ushered in loads of birthday cakes/cupcakes/doughnuts and several thankful pies. Throughout December, merry friends and fam expressed love via irresistible cookies. And now our second-grader's Girl Scout cookie-selling season has begun.

We need a palate cleanser!

Even the kiddo is sick of sweets. She listed “eat less sugar” as a Top Goal for 2022 and actually turned down ice cream this week.

To get our eating habits back on track, we'll need to retrain our taste buds and center meals around whole foods. Breakfasts must be especially quick and healthy, because we hit the ground sprinting in the a.m.

Luckily, doorstep delivery of organic produce and more is just a few mouse clicks away thanks to Walmart+, the retail giant's new grocery (and more!) delivery service. Case in point: The service even grants free shipping on this versatile Nutribullet (which happens to be 60 percent off).

Deliveries are free on orders over $35, and if you need something shipped, to your home or elsewhere, that’s free too (no minimum). To enjoy a risk-free, 30-day trial, simply fill out a short survey. (Once the trial ends, you may continue the service for $13 per month or $98 per year.)

Here’s what’s in my cleaner, greener shopping cart, including my fave smoothie helpers to get us off to a great start every morning.

Smoothie bowls are a hit around here — they’re a fast, fun and delicious way to pack in nutrient-rich fruits, greens, grains and more. My old NutriBullet, however, has seen better days. I was thrilled to find this 1,000-watt ​​Nutribullet Select blender/extractor on megasale for $40 (was $100) — that’s a whopping 60 percent off! And unlike my old Nutribullet, this one can handle hot soups too! Major plus: All the messy bits are dishwasher safe.

"While looking to replace our old NutriBullet (that we loved), I stumbled upon this gem," wrote a five-star shopper. "Very powerful. After having a heart attack, I knew I had to get back to a healthier diet. I now make healthy breakfast smoothies and love it!"

The inspiring shopper continued with so many great tips, we just had to share: "I start with liquid base of either carrot juice, pomegranate juice, coconut water... I add a handful of super greens (kale, spinach, chard), a handful of raw cashews, some flax seeds, a bit of raw oats, possibly some greek yogurt, ginger, turmeric, chocolate protein powder, frozen fruit (I love frozen cherries in this), banana, other fresh fruit, avocado, fresh beet, including the greens (...but be careful, beets can be overpowering), fresh jalapeño (if you like it hot)...I feel very invigorated after my morning smoothie."

Kale is one valuable veg. It's one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet, and it's loaded with antioxidants. I've been adding the dark, leafy green in our smoothies, soups and frozen fruit pops since my eight-year-old was a tot, and she and my veggie-averse husband have never once winced.

When we want an easy, healthful dinner, I like to sauteé some kale and thrown into a simple Buddha bowl — I just most any grain, bean, protein, green and root vegetable and then top with a sauce (often tahini-based) and sprinkling of nuts or seeds.

Organic bananas don't stick around long in our house. They're a smoothie-must, a backpack essential and the star of our three-ingredient emergency pancakes (just mix bananas, ground oats and soy milk in your cute, new Nutribullet, pour into pan and devour).

Bananas are packed with potassium, vitamin B6 and vitamin C, and they'll satisfy a sweet tooth in a healthy way.

On a cold, winter's morn, a bowl of hot oatmeal can really get you (and your digestion) going! That's because oats are fiber-rich. But did you know they're also packed with protein, vitamins, minerals and antioxidant plant compounds?

And if you're wanting a thicker, more satisfying smoothie, oats are the answer. I'm a fan of Bob's Red Mill, Old Fashion Rolled Oats. They taste so wholesome, and they're organic.

To thicken smoothies and enrich overnight oats even more, I add a couple of tablespoons of ground flax seed, which is loaded with protein, fiber and beneficial omega-3 fats.

A little flax seed is also a great way to boost the nutritional content of your favorite baked recipes, such as pancakes, waffles and banana bread. At two bucks, Walmart's price is right.

Another smoothie essential for me: plain So Delicious nondairy yogurt. The unsweetened coconut-milk yogurt has no dairy, lactose, soy or gluten, but it has lots of B12 and a nice hit of calcium. I sometimes use it in dairy-free versions of mango lassi and tzatziki.

On its own, it is runnier than those creamy, full-fat Greek yogurts you may have grown accustomed to, but it's quite yummy with berries and granola!

Cherries pack a healthy punch. I have been meaning to work them into our diet but their price tag can be intimidating. What a treat to find out that Walmart has frozen cherries for under $4!

The low-cal fruit will sweeten those smoothies while boosting your daily fiber, vitamins (C, A and K), potassium, magnesium, calcium, antioxidants and so much more.

And did you know cherries can help you rest? They contain melatonin. Walmart+ has helped me before with my bouts of sleeplessness. Now I plan to add cherries to my nighttime routine — then I can sit back and let the melatonin kick in.

