The houseguests are coming! Here's how Walmart's delivery service helped me refresh, restock and relax

The holidays are a hectic time...especially for hosts! And when guests are coming with luggage in tow, the to-do list grows and grows. And when they arrive, it grows some more.

We’re already in a whirlwind over at my house with busy jobs, the kid about to go on break, a new needy pup, two now-angry cats, gifts to buy, travels to plan — and now guests are headed squarely toward us. As we tame our homestead for visitors, we must stock up on essentials: toiletries, sustenance, pet-odor destroyers and some nice, warm touches of cozy.

Thankfully, Walmart+, the retail giant's new grocery (and more!) delivery service, is just a few clicks away. A Walmart+ membership will bring groceries and all your holiday emergency needs (eggnog! gifts! tape!) to your door...fast. And deliveries are free on orders over $35. That means you can get right-to-your-doorstep-service again and again...and again and again...without an added fee (as long as the items in your cart total more than $35). You can even ship gifts for free with Walmart+, no minimum required.

The Walmart+ membership is especially great when you have houseguests, because new needs crop up constantly: You can't eat what? You forgot what? Oh, they're staying too? The easy delivery takes the edge off so you can sit back, relax and enjoy each other's company.

Enjoy a risk-free 30-day trial after filling out a short survey. (Once those 30 days are up, you may continue the service for $13 per month or $98 per year — your choice.) Another benefit: early access to game console drops, like the PlayStation 5.

Want a peek at my guest room refresh must-haves? Be my guest...

Freshen up

Pets, what pets? (Photo: Walmart)

Have the pets been occupying your guest room? Or maybe the guest room is your living room? Wherever it is, the space where your guests will lay their heads needs a refresh! After a good dusting, sprinkle some of this Arm & Hammer Pet Fresh Carpet Odor Eliminator on rugs and carpets. Vacuum it up. And voilà! You have a fresh, clean-smelling space for just $2!

One five-star reviewer called Pet Fresh a "fresh, clean helper with kids and pets. I use this on my carpets to help release the cat hair and dirt and also a little in the litter box. Use it on furniture and even your mattress and vacuum it up after you let it sit for a little. Lots of great uses to keep your home feeling and smelling fresh."

(If you don’t have pet-caliber odor in your environs, then a simpler alternative may be to sprinkle some straight up pure baking soda pre-vac attack. You can never keep enough of that on hand.)

$2 at Walmart

Toast them

Salute your guests with bubbly Prosecco! (Photo: Walmart)

Celebrate the arrival of your guests with a glass of La Marca Prosecco. Serve it chilled, mix it with OJ for a mimosa or add it to a cocktail. This $16 Italian bestseller has a 4.8 global rating and is beloved for its bright, bubbly green apple and citrus notes.

“Def my fave Prosecco! I love it. Nice balance. Not sweet but not too dry. It also looks nice and is a beautiful bottle to gift.”

For a toast sans the alcohol, the $3 (was $4) Martinelli's Gold Medal Sparkling Cider is always a winner.

$16 at Walmart

Feed them

There's a reason this Hickory Farms spread is a tradition. (Photo: Walmart)

It’s nice to have something easy and satiating on hand for when guests arrive hungry — something they can nibble on as they please. Since my household is vegan, our folks really appreciate it when we have something like Hickory Farms Farmhouse Collection available for them. Some love the nostalgia of it:

"Wholesome goodness," raved a fan. "Through my childhood my parents would buy Hickory Farms sausage gift packs to share and eat on New Year's Eve. Now I buy them as gifts for my siblings and other family members every Christmas. The best sausage, crackers and cheese."

Oops. Are you learning of special dietary needs after your guests' arrival? No worries, simply log back in and order something they will eat. It may even be delivered that very same day. For gluten-free, nut-free, vegan guests — or anyone, really — try ordering some Crunchmaster Multi-seed Crackers and Sabra Classic Hummus.

$20 at Walmart

Cozy them up

Throw around some warmth and charm. (Photo: Walmart)

My ever-thoughtful mother-in-law makes sure that a throw is always within reach in her home. This mega-popular sherpa throw blanket (50 by 60 inches) starts at just $9, so you can dot the house with them without overspending. It’s available in eight colors and patterns. Pretty solid gift idea too!

One fan says, "The Mainstays Sherpa blanket is very soft and comfortable. It would be nice for your bed or to sit on the couch with. It's like cuddling with a big teddy bear. It also looks really nice."

$9 at Walmart

Rescue them

They forgot their toothbrush — but you didn't! (Photo: Walmart)

When our trio travels, it never fails ... one of us always forgets our toothbrush. So when we are hosting, I make sure I have extra, brand-new toothbrushes on hand. There's no need to skimp on quality either. These Colgate 360° toothbrushes with special "cleaning bristles and polishing cups" will get teeth, tongue and cheeks extra clean, and they'll run you just $2 a pop.

One shopper with sensitive gums commented, "This brush not only was gentle, but it got in places that I never reached. [It] reaches the back of my tongue, cheeks, and gets to my gums to help when I floss. I started using this toothbrush on a Sunday and a week later it was a very obvious difference...My mouth just felt fresher and cleaner. I recommend this brush for those with sensitive teeth."

$10 at Walgreens

Pamper them

One and done. This bath multitasker will leave them smelling heavenly. (Photo: Walmart)

This Philosophy Amazing Grace shower gel is widely adored, and talk about bang for your buck: It's a 3-in-1 shampoo, bubble bath and shower gel, and it's on sale for just $19 (was $26). The namesake of the popular perfume, it carries a femme scent of bergamot, muguet blossoms and musk.

One devotee raved: "Lovely scent! Leaves hair and skin soft and clean."

For a no-frills, unscented alternative, try Everyone 3-in-1 Soap Unscented Shampoo Body Wash Bubble Bath.

$19 $26 at Walmart

Tuck them in

Upgrade your cot with this memory foam folding guest bed. (Photo: Walmart)

If you have a guest bed, just wash the bedding and you'll be set. But sometimes you end up with more bodies than beds. Maybe your niece has outgrown the old Pack 'n' Play. Or what if your uncle decides to crash too. That's when you whip out a foldaway!

No, not that big, bulky, lumpy cot your grandparents rolled out back in the day. We're talking about the comfy, popular twin-size Simmons Beautysleep Folding Guest Bed with the memory foam mattress.

“Sturdy and comfortable," attests one fan. "This fold-out bed was purchased primarily because of its generous weight limit and good reviews — it was intended to be used for a variety of periodic guests of all shapes and sizes. So far, a 14 yr. boy (6' 2" tall), a 39 yr. old man (approx. 6' 4" tall, 220 lbs.), and a woman have used this bed and all have raved about how comfortable it was (with two of them asking for purchasing information). The sleeping pad is very thin (but according to guests, seems to be more than adequate).”

Note: Large items aren't available for same-day delivery, but this baby ships fast and free of charge!

$159 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

