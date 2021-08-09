Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Walmart's new delivery service brings fresh produce to your door, fast. (Photo: Getty)

August is the tastiest month, hands down. Juicy berries, aromatic herbs, vine-ripened and tree-ripened fruit, crisp corn on the cob. It's a flavor jamboree so fantastic that we have holidays this month celebrating everything from watermelon to zucchini.

What a revelation it was to learn that Walmart+ can deliver all this goodness right to my door!

I’m picky about produce (aren't we all?). I enjoying browsing our local farmers market for the ultimate peach. But frankly, getting there is tough. It’s occurs only once a week (weather permitting) for just a few hours at a time. When I miss that teensy window, I do the bulk of my grocery shopping online (still taking Covid precautions here, especially because of my seven-year-old).

But I never expected to start ordering produce from Walmart. It all began with a single strawberry...

Early this summer, when I was placing a cat-food order at Walmart+, I decided to put some strawberries in my online cart. I was shocked, a few hours later, when I bit into the yummiest berry I'd tasted all year Soon after, Walmart+ delivered some emergency grapes for a very special picnic. Primo! I've since placed a few larger orders, and each time, the produce has been fresh, handled with care and cheaper than my other sources.

The online customer service is on-point too: Once, when I received an incorrect nongrocery item (the wrong Lisa Frank–designed folder), they hurried back over to deliver the correct folder (featuring dolphins) and let us keep the adorable mistake (a unicorn). The kid was stoked.

If you too want the convenience of ordering groceries (and much more!) online, check out the Walmart+ delivery service. Once you sign up, you can enjoy a risk-free trial for up to 30 days. After that, you’ll be charged $13 per month or $98 per year, if you decide to continue the service. But for now: a free trial! Why not?

Story continues

As for fresh August produce, I was happy to learn that seven of my favorite flavors of the month are available for same-day delivery! So many organic options too. (Availability may vary slightly, depending on which store your delivery comes from.)

Enjoy a slice of summer! (Photo: Walmart)

Watermelon is summer. It holds a multitude of sensory memories for so many of us. One sniff takes me straight to the lake. My brother, cousins and I ate so much watermelon there as kids that the whole lake seemed to be watermelon-scented. I took my triangle slice with salt — brings out the sweet.

As an adult, I also like to blend this hydrating fruit with chilled vodka, mint and a squeeze of lime. The hotter the day, the better it tastes.

Packed with vitamin C, vitamin A, lycopene and potassium, watermelon is a big yes for me. Especially when I don't have to haul it. (Thanks, Walmart+ delivery!)

These are $4? Wait a second, now. At my dear farmers market, it's $6 for a pint of raspberries — and they aren't even organic. This is a much sweeter deal.

I always opt for organic raspberries, due to their fragility. You can't really scrub them to rid of pesticides, just a gentle rinse or else they fall apart.

And I love that my daughter is so into this superfruit — it's rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin K, iron and manganese. For years she has requested exactly 10 at a time so she can adorn her fingertips with berries and admire her manicure as she bites them off one by one. Whatever works, kiddo!

I love them from my head tomatoes. (OK. You can throw one at me.) (Photo: Walmart)

Tomatoes are popping this month! Get 'em while the gettin's good. My fave way to eat tomatoes is in a good old-fashioned BLT. Well, not that old-fashioned — as a vegetarian I replace the bacon on mine with tempeh marinated in liquid smoke, maple syrup and spices.

This "superfruit" is nature's richest source of lycopene, which is important for prostate health in men. Tomatoes are also loaded with vitamin C, potassium and fiber. Letting them hang out on the vine allows the fruit to soak in nutrients until fully ripened. It enhances the flavor too.

Brighten up a meal with the mighty basil. (Photo: Walmart)

If you're buying that little vine of tomatoes, don't forget about the tomato's dear companion, basil. Talk about a power couple, they rule together in pizza, pasta, soup and pretty much anything involving cheese. You can even make pesto or sip basil as tea.

This sweet and peppery herb is packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It's got mood-boosting and anti-inflammatory benefits to boot.

If this list is looking too healthy for your taste, please note: Zucchini is delicious in chocolate cake! (Photo: Walmart)

Zucchini is so abundant this time of the year that August 8 has been deemed National Sneak Some Zucchini onto Your Neighbor's Porch Day. Thanks to its mild flavor, it's quite versatile: Steam it, spiralize it, roast it, bake zuke bread.

This nutrient-rich food is also rich in antioxidants and it aids digestion. Don't pass this guy by.

A healthy, filling side for just 33 cents! (Photo: Walmart)

How do you eat your corn on the cob? You may have seen the personality tests about your corn-eating style. Apparently I'm a "Rabid Squirrel." Sticks and stones... I'm just happy to be eating fresh, healthful corn!

Despite sweet corn's reputation for being high in sugar, the fiber-rich food has plenty of health benefits. It actually ranks low or medium on the glycemic index. Not only is it filled with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants but also it can lead to better gut health.

We love how crazy-versatile this starchy veggie is. It can be boiled, roasted, popped, grilled, ground into a grain, used as decoration — you name it! And oh yeah: It's now only 20 cents an ear!

What a peach! This generous superfruit is dripping with healthy goodness. (Photo: Walmart)

I'll always go yellow when it comes to peaches. Other varieties taste like perfume, to me. But the tree-ripened yellow peach in August is sweet and tangy. It sticks to all your senses in a most pleasing way!

Peaches are a stone fruit, as are nectarines, cherries and apricots. They aid digestion, immunity, eyesight and provide antioxidants, among other benefits.

Don't forget to mark your calendar: August 22 is Eat a Peach Day and August 24 is National Peach Pie Day.

It's so important, and now convenient, to eat the rainbow. "It'll put a sparkle in your eye and a curl in your hair," as Grandaddy would say. How wonderful that Walmart+ can keep our fridge colorful with the click of the mouse!

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.