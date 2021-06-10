Coffee catastrophe! I ran out of joe! Never fear, Walmart came to the rescue with same-day delivery

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Wake. Stumble. Brew. Pour. Sip. Smile. This is my a.m. ritual.

Coffee is sacred in our home. The grounds reside in a lovely glass canister on the counter (so I'll know when we’re low) and a reserve bag awaits in the cabinet. We don’t dare run out.

Except once...

Last week, I went to brew a pot and there was nary a ground to be found. Precautionary measures had failed me. An expletive may have slipped out. I'm not sure what the coffee equivalent of “hangry” is — caffmean? scoffee? grumpfee? — but trust me when I say I don’t wear that emotion well.

A coffee run wasn't possible (don't want to take my first-grader into stores until she's vaxxed), so I hopped onto the computer for same-day delivery from Walmart+. Luckily I'm still enjoying my 30-day Walmart+ trial. (When that ends, I can continue the service for either $13 per month or $98 per year.)

The annual fee is comparable to Amazon Prime, but an added benefit here is yummy produce and perishables that are far less expensive than the ones Prime offers.

Within a few hours, I had my high-octane coffee, ice cream and a few other items delivered to my doorstep.

Check out some of the java-related delights I found on Walmart+.

Dear Coffee, I've learned my lesson. I'll never forget you again. Yours truly, Me (Photo: Walmart)

My go-to go-juice is Starbucks House Blend. (The ubiquitous chain is popular for a reason.) This robust 100 percent Arabica coffee is the company's signature blend — the one you get when you order a Tall coffee in the cafe.

While in theory I prefer grinding my own coffee, in practice the fewer appliances I handle in the morning the better. (I once, half-asleep, came embarrassingly close to pouring coffee beans into the dishwasher's soap dispenser.)

Based on cents-per-ounce, this 12-ounce bag is a better bargain than the 28-ouncer, so I picked up two of the former.

Sweeten the deal. (Photo: Walmart)

My husband shudders looking at my straight black morning joe. He prefers his light 'n' sweet, but he doesn't want to load up on sugar. After testing every sugar alternative on the market, he has settled on the noncaloric natural sweetener stevia.

Truvia, a non-GMO, gluten-free, kosher sugar substitute, is made using stevia leaf extract, erythritol and natural flavors. This 17-ounce refill bag is a good bargain; my husband keeps it in a jar and spoons it into his coffee. Go easy, though, because a little goes a long way: 3/4 teaspoon equals 2 teaspoons of sugar.

Your own little campsite cafe. (Photo: Walmart)

On a recent camping-light outing, my amateur status was on full-view when I whipped out my big glass French press. Hey, it was all I had, and I wasn't about to go without coffee. With the help of a separate pot, I made it work. But the pour was sloppy, and packing fragile items isn't wise.

Next time, I'll tote this lightweight stainless steel French press, which will boil and brew our coffee in five minutes flat. It even works for soup and such!

The pieces are all dishwasher-safe too, so it can get a good cleaning when back home. And a lifetime warranty, which Stanley offers on all its products, is always a huge plus!

Don't you wish your coffee was hot like mine? (Photo: Walmart)

You might think I nabbed this 14-ounce stainless steel coffee mug with camping in mind. Sure, I'll use it for that. Its major purpose, however, is to keep my maniac cat out of my mug at home. He's obsessed with coffee.

Another key perk: The double-walled, vacuum-insulated design keeps my coffee piping hot. Cold drinks stay cold in here too. It won't sweat, and it's BPA-free.

Pairs well with coffee. (Photo: Walmart)

Have you ever seen the dreamy cafe scene in Trois couleurs: Bleu in which Juliette Binoche casually drizzles hot coffee over her ice cream? Mmm. So simple. So perfect.

Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream tastes delicious topped with coffee. It's a treat you can feel good about it too. Made with five simple ingredients, it contains no GMO, no rBST and is gluten-free.

Are you smile-ready? (Photo: Walmart)

Now that we're slowly revealing our smiles again (thank you, vaccinations!), we might want to take a look at how all that coffee and tea consumption has affected our teeth. Mine are worse for the wear, but they're quite sensitive.

Sensodyne Extra Whitening Sensitive Teeth Toothpaste brightens and protects teeth and freshens breath. It also promises to protect the nerves, decreasing sensitivity over time. I'll take any help I can get!

