We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

'Tis the season for big — and not-so-big — TVs at very small prices. (Photo: Walmart)

TV mega-sales are the quintessential New Year's retail event. For one thing, winter is when our homes are at their homiest and we hunker down for quality family time; when better to take your home-theater game to the next level? And, hey, maybe you got a year-end bonus or scored a cash gift at Xmas — what better opportunity, and reason, to treat yourself. Walmart gets it: That's why they've just slashed prices on high-quality, high-def 4K LED TVs from tech giants like Samsung, Sceptre and VIZIO, with prices as low as (get this!) $98. Ranging in size from 19 inches to 65 inches, there's something in this year-end-blowout for every viewer, room size and purpose.

Of course, you can save even more if you're a Walmart+ member. Oh, you're not? No problem. You can sign up for your free 15-day trial here, and a quick three-question survey will tack on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Herewith, the deals....

Snagging this TCL for a loved one would be a great way to show them some TLC. (Photo: Walmart)

On sale for $498 (a whopping $300-plus markdown), the TCL 65" 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV is all the TV you'll ever need. High dynamic range (HDR) technology delivers bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience. In addition, your favorite HD shows, movies, and sporting events are elevated to near–Ultra HD resolution.

The personalized home screen allows seamless access to streaming, cable, Blu-ray, and gaming consoles without flipping through inputs or menus. But the best part? The super-simple remote has about half the number of buttons of a traditional TV remote. Get this one in your cart before it's gone.

$498 $800 at Walmart

This TV is like a piece of art. (Photo: Walmart)

On sale for $868 (was $1,096), this Samsung 43" Frame TV bundle will be a game-changer in your space. Along with all the technical specs that you'd expect from the beloved brand, this model seamlessly blends in among your decor when not in use. It's designed with a magnetic frame edge that can be customized to suit your space and an Art Mode that transforms the screen into a piece of art. The built-in brightness sensor adjusts the display settings based on the light in your space so the image doesn't appear out of place (aka no glaring glow). You can even add your own photos to the screen and elevate the image with a coordinating digital mat. This model comes with the basic black frame and an additional teak bezel that magnetizes on for a new look in a snap.

Story continues

Collect one now for $228 off.

$868 $1096 at Walmart

These 50 inches offer quite the view. (Photo: Walmart)

LG's 50" 4K UHD Smart TV checks off your wish list of features without the accompanying price tag: real 4K, 2160p clarity, Ultra Surround sound and a powerful processor that enhances color, contrast, and clarity. Other features include Filmmaker Mode, a setting that translates a director’s cinematic vision to your TV, and Sports Alert, which gives updates on your favorite teams, start times, and scores, even if you're watching a movie. Best of all for many owners, it offers access to Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix, and LG Channels.

This customer raved, "Best. Deal. Ever. Blown away! Seriously, this was the best purchase I've made in years! This TV has everything you need on it already. It's incredible." Grab one for yourself now for just $398.

$398 at Walmart

Make the Hisensible decision and snap up this beauty for just $338. (Photo: Walmart)

The Hisense 58" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV packs incredible detail into its 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision HDR-enhanced display. Plus, with Roku TV it's easy to watch what you love with quick access to thousands of streaming channels.

Other features include live streaming news, TV, sports and more from free and paid channels; Game Mode, where your commands from the controller are virtually instantaneous on the screen; and Motion Xcelerator, which minimizes blur and enhances image clarity (perfect for game day). Score one for yourself for just $338.

$338 $388 at Walmart

An extra TV that will be easy on the eyes and even easier on the wallet. (Photo: Walmart)

Looking for a supplementary television for your space (say, as an addition to your kids' playroom)? This 42" Class FHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR from Onn, Walmart's in-house electronics brand, is a great option that won't break the bank. Users rave about this set, saying that it keeps access to your apps in one easy-to-find spot for fuss-free viewing. Can't find the remote? Just use the Roku app on your phone and use it to control the TV instead.

"Great TV for a great value! Compatible with all the streaming apps I use including my Spectrum app, which is like having a second cable box without paying for it. Highly recommend!!" says one five-star reviewer.

$218 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Bedding deals:

Video game deals:

Smart-home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Kitchen deals:

Fashion deals:

Beauty deals:

Toys deals:

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.