Walmart's ridiculous New Year's sales are still on — starting at just $5!

Walmart's got everything you could hope for in the New Year — for less. (Photo: Walmart)

Get 2023 off to a great start with these amazing sales from Walmart! Score a pair of headphones for $30 off, a 24" smart TV for under $100 and a slow-cooking air fryer for only $68! And when you're finally ready to put away the decorations, we've got deals on Christmas tree and ornament storage.

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. Get yourself a free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

TVs and Home Theater

Make this TV work with only the sound of your own voice. Wouldn't it be great if that worked on your kids? (Photo: Walmart)

This 24" Smart TV from Onn. is $88 — now, that's a "smart" price! The 720p resolution on this set brings out more lifelike color, texture and detail in the 500,000+ movies and TV shows available across thousands of free or paid channels — presented through your own customizable home screen. One reviewer gushed, "This smart TV makes it very easy to watch all the shows and movies you want! Setup is very easy. Once you turn on the power, it guides you step-by-step right through. It also has three HDMI inputs to easily connect your other devices, making it a complete entertainment setup!"

Vacuums

New Year, new vac! Snag this one for $97. (Photo: Walmart)

The Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL is a lightweight upright vacuum with a detachable pod for portable cleaning power. And it boasts Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology with a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens inside the vacuum and away from you. Meanwhile, the extra-large dust cup means you can clean longer without having to stop to empty dust into the trash. This shopper loved the ease of assembly: "When I first got this vacuum home, I opened the box and reached for my screwdriver, was I wrong? All I had to do was snap the attachments together, and that was it! I started the vacuum, and I was surprised again — it was not loud like other vacuums. And it cleaned my carpet like a jewel."

$97 $199 at Walmart

Headphones

Apple AirPods for only $160? We like what we're hearing. (Photo: Walmart)

Listen up! These Apple AirPods are lightweight, have one-step Bluetooth pairing and give you up to 30 hours of jams with the portable charging pod. And now they're $29 off! Get easy access to Siri (by saying "Hey Siri"), an Apple H1 headphone chip that delivers a faster wireless connection to your devices and rich, high-quality audio for music and calls. It also allows audio sharing between two sets of AirPods on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Apple TV6! And don't sweat the small stuff, including sweat, because they're also water-resistant.

$160 $189 at Walmart

Bedding

Serenity now! When you want to relax, you need this swaddling tranquil-izer. (Photo: Walmart)

The Tranquility Temperature-Balancing Weighted Blanket applies deep, calming pressure to help you chill out, so you can fall asleep easily and wake rested. Oh, and the antimicrobial protection helps to keep it —and you — clean and fresh. This cool customer wrote, "This blanket is awesome, I used it last night for the first time and believe me when I tell you I slept like a baby. I loved it so much I had my son try to see if he likes it, and now I have to buy one for him as well!"

$18 $30 at Walmart

Kitchen

The Essence of this marvel is its power, versatility...and, oh, that price. (Photo: Walmart)

Ready to toss out all those old appliances clogging up your counter space? Then, BAM! Behold the Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus, Toaster Oven — one fantastic appliance that takes on your air fryer, toaster, slow cooker, roaster, dehydrator, pizza maker and broiler. With 12 presets, you can make everything from juicy ribs for dinner to homemade chocolate chip cookies for dessert. This Emeril-phile raved, "Emeril nailed it with this one. Versatile, easy to clean, easy to use, great features; food comes out perfect, looks nice. Cooking is a joy again. Got such a smoking deal on this that I purchased another one for my sister!" And at this price you can get one for your sister too!

$68 $80 at Walmart

Storage & Organization

So you don't have to leave your Christmas tree up all year. Unless you want to. (Photo: Walmart)

At 4' long, this soft-sided Elf Stor Storage Bag is large enough to hold a 7'5" artificial tree. Pick up another and use it for storage around the house or for outdoors-y trips like camping or boating. It's made of a tarp-like material designed to be strong, durable, tear-resistant and water-repellent to protect against dust, insects and moisture.

A shopper who titled their review, "Exceeded Expectations" wrote: "The storage bag easily accommodated a three-section 7'5" Christmas tree with room to spare. It's sturdy, and the carrying handles made carrying the tree easier. The price was also a factor in my purchase; good product at a very reasonable price."

$10 $19 at Walmart

Fitness

Time to put down the kettle corn and pick up the Kettlebell — you'll get six different weights in one ingenious design. (Photo: Walmart)

If one of your 2023 resolutions is to get into shape, then the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell is made for you. It goes from 8 lbs. to 40 lbs. with a quick turn of a dial, so you can use it for swings, squats, jerks and lunges. A space saver, it can be put away when not in use, making it a great addition to your home gym. "Love this all-in-one kettle bell!" raved this fitness buff. "It motivates me to run my daily exercise routine, where I switch back and forth between different weights. Exercising has never been so enjoyable!"

$119 $149 at Walmart

Style

Not to get all '80s' about it, but you'll feel like you're walking on sunshine with these running shoes. (Photo: Walmart)

Whether you're working, walking, running or shopping (therefore standing on line for a loooong time), you'll thank your lucky stars you're wearing Ablanczoom Lightweight Athletic Running Shoes. They have a comfy EVA outsole and classic cushioning insole, and the slip-on design makes these easy to pull on and off. "Most comfortable shoes I have ever bought," raved this fan. "And I've bought a lot of top-dollar sneakers. I can't wait till more colors are available, I want all of them!"

$27 $40 at Walmart

Beauty

What will help you get a great smile this year? Fairywill! (Photo: Walmart)

Start the New Year right by taking good care of your teeth, because if they fall out at this point you won't find any money from the tooth fairy under your pillow. That's why you need the Fairywill Electric Toothbrush. This smart dental system boasts five brushing modes and pauses every 30 seconds to remind you to change your brushing area — stopping entirely after two minutes. Each brush head lasts three months, so this set will last an entire year. "A must-buy product," said this smiling reviewer. "Really cleans and whitens my teeth in the first use! A long-lasting battery and strong vibration leave my mouth cool and fresh and remove all bacteria that a traditional brush can't. I highly recommended this product!"

$14 $70 at Walmart

