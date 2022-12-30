Walmart's got ridiculous deals to ring in the New Year - snag a smart TV for only $99!
Start your New Year right with amazing deals from Walmart's after-Christmas sale! Cash in those gift cards on goodies like tech, fashion, home items and more. Score a pair of headphones for $40 off, a 24" smart TV for under $100 and a slow-cooking air fryer for only $68! It's an excellent opportunity to treat yourself.
TVs and Home Theater
Now down to an unbelievable $99, the Vizio 24" Smart TV comes fully loaded with an ultra-fast Vizio IQ processor for an immersive audio experience. Its SmartCast platform lets you enjoy free access to live TV and hundreds of free channels right out of the box, and also works with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast!
With all that on offer, it's no wonder this Vizio set has almost 8,000 five-star reviews. Here's one: "This is a great buy for a small TV. Setup was quick and easy as well. The best part is I can easily access Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime by just hitting a button. No need for a Fire Stick or additional equipment. It was the perfect buy for our kitchen TV!"
Onn. 24” LED Roku Smart TV$88$138Save $50
TCL 32" 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV$118$148Save $30
Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV$298$358Save $60
Hisense 65" 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV$398$498Save $100
Vacuums
Walmart's got a Bissell Featherweight Stick and Bagless Vacuum at the low, low (even lower than Amazon!) price of just $29.99! These days, that's about the cost of a few Starbucks lattes, and we're not even talking the venti-sized ones. And not only is the price right, but you get three vacs in one: Use it as an upright stick vacuum on carpets and hardwood floors; as a handheld on furniture and curtains; and as a stair vac to make cleaning those risers and runs a whole lot easier.
This satisfied customer wrote, "It works great for cleaning out the spider webs in the window wells of the basement, to clean under furniture, and I've even used it to vacuum the mats in my car. And because it's so lightweight, I can vacuum the window blinds and ceiling corners. We adopted two kittens, and the Bissell has met the challenge of all the cat hair! You truly cannot beat the price for the service it provides."
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner$99$123Save $24
Anker Eufy Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum$96$250Save $154
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum$97$199Save $102
Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner Machine$69$119Save $50
Headphones
Listen up! These Apple AirPods are lightweight, boast one-step Bluetooth pairing and give you up to 30 hours of jams with the portable charging pod. And now they're $40 off! Enjoy easy access to Siri (by saying "Hey Siri"), an Apple H1 headphone clip that delivers a faster wireless connection to your devices and rich, high-quality audio for music and calls. It also allows audio sharing between two sets of AirPods on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Apple TV6! And don't sweat the small stuff, including sweat, because they're also water-resistant.
Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless-Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds$100$150Save $50
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds$77$89Save $12
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds$180$200Save $20
Bedding
The Mainstays Memory Foam Pillows offer pressure-relieving support for all you back, front or side sleepers. They're also hypoallergenic and equipped with antimicrobial protection to keep away all the dust and bacteria you don't want to think about. And now you don't have to! Wake up refreshed and ready to face the day. Even better — they come two to a pack at only $7 each. "Truly supportive," gushed one fan. "It molds itself nicely to the contours of your neck and body, providing adequate support whatever position you sleep in. I've bought sets for all the rooms in my house!"
Serta Cloud Comfort Memory Foam Bed Pillow, 2 Pack$35$60Save $25
Comfort Spaces Vixie Microfiber 3-Piece Coral/Gray Comforter Set, Full/Queen$26$52Save $26
Marnur Cervical Memory Foam Pillow for Side Sleepers$30$50Save $20
Tranquility Antimicrobial Quilted Weighted Blanket$18$30Save $12
Kitchen
Ready to toss out all those old appliances clogging up your counter space? Then, BAM! Behold the Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus, Toaster Oven — one fantastic appliance that takes on your air fryer, toaster, slow cooker, roaster, dehydrator, pizza maker and broiler. With 12 presets, you can make everything from juicy ribs for dinner to homemade chocolate chip cookies for dessert. This Emeril-phile raved, "Emeril nailed it with this one. Versatile, easy to clean, easy to use, great features; food comes out perfect, looks nice. Cooking is a joy again. Got such a smoking deal on this that I purchased another one for my sister!" And at this price you can get one for your sister too!
Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker$50$69Save $19
Chefman TurboTouch Easy View Air Fryer$49$119Save $70
Rachael Ray Aluminum Non-Stick Everything Pan$21$30Save $9
Hamilton Beach Smoothie Electric Blender with 10 Speeds$25$45Save $20
Style
You can never have enough T-shirts at home, even in the wintertime. Walmart knows this and so presents to you the Avia Short-Sleeve T-Shirt. Available in seven colors including Aqua, Vivid White, Peach Delight and Smoky Olive — and, at $4.49, you can snag them all! This trendsetter wrote, "Love this top with the matching leggings. Super comfy. I bought the biggest size because I like it big. I reviewed this on my Instagram feed, and they loved it!"
Avia Women's Snakeskin Pattern Burnout Tank$5$15Save $10
Avia Works Women's Active High-Waisted Leggings$7$17Save $10
Avia Women's Mixed Knit Sneaker$19$25Save $6
Avia Active Windbreaker Jacket$9$21Save $12
Beauty
Start the New Year right by taking good care of your teeth, because if they fall out at this point you won't find any money from the tooth fairy under your pillow. That's why you need the Fairywill Electric Toothbrush. This smart dental system boasts five brushing modes and pauses every 30 seconds to remind you to change your brushing area — stopping entirely after two minutes. Each brush head lasts three months, so this set will last an entire year. "A must-buy product," said this smiling reviewer. "Really cleans and whitens my teeth in the first use! A long-lasting battery and strong vibration leave my mouth cool and fresh and remove all bacteria that a traditional brush can't. I highly recommended this product!"
Philips One By Sonicare Battery Toothbrush, Mint Blue$17$25Save $8
FitRx Mini Pro Massage Gun$40$79Save $39
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Anti-Aging Facial Mask$42$80Save $38
Beesjuy Teeth Whitening Kit with Light$17$45Save $28
