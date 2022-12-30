Walmart's got ridiculous deals to ring in the New Year - snag a smart TV for only $99!

In the event that you're prostrate on the couch with a blistering hangover on Sunday, why not get a jump on this cornucopia of deals now? (Photo: Walmart)

Start your New Year right with amazing deals from Walmart's after-Christmas sale! Cash in those gift cards on goodies like tech, fashion, home items and more. Score a pair of headphones for $40 off, a 24" smart TV for under $100 and a slow-cooking air fryer for only $68! It's an excellent opportunity to treat yourself.

TVs and Home Theater

Catch 'Wednesday' any day of the week on your new Vizio. (Photo: Walmart)

Now down to an unbelievable $99, the Vizio 24" Smart TV comes fully loaded with an ultra-fast Vizio IQ processor for an immersive audio experience. Its SmartCast platform lets you enjoy free access to live TV and hundreds of free channels right out of the box, and also works with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast!

With all that on offer, it's no wonder this Vizio set has almost 8,000 five-star reviews. Here's one: "This is a great buy for a small TV. Setup was quick and easy as well. The best part is I can easily access Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime by just hitting a button. No need for a Fire Stick or additional equipment. It was the perfect buy for our kitchen TV!"

Vacuums

New Year, new vac! Snag this one for $29.99. (Photo: Walmart)

Walmart's got a Bissell Featherweight Stick and Bagless Vacuum at the low, low (even lower than Amazon!) price of just $29.99! These days, that's about the cost of a few Starbucks lattes, and we're not even talking the venti-sized ones. And not only is the price right, but you get three vacs in one: Use it as an upright stick vacuum on carpets and hardwood floors; as a handheld on furniture and curtains; and as a stair vac to make cleaning those risers and runs a whole lot easier.

This satisfied customer wrote, "It works great for cleaning out the spider webs in the window wells of the basement, to clean under furniture, and I've even used it to vacuum the mats in my car. And because it's so lightweight, I can vacuum the window blinds and ceiling corners. We adopted two kittens, and the Bissell has met the challenge of all the cat hair! You truly cannot beat the price for the service it provides."

Headphones

There are plenty of reasons why these tiny dynamos (tinymos?) have such a loyal following. (Photo: Walmart)

Listen up! These Apple AirPods are lightweight, boast one-step Bluetooth pairing and give you up to 30 hours of jams with the portable charging pod. And now they're $40 off! Enjoy easy access to Siri (by saying "Hey Siri"), an Apple H1 headphone clip that delivers a faster wireless connection to your devices and rich, high-quality audio for music and calls. It also allows audio sharing between two sets of AirPods on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Apple TV6! And don't sweat the small stuff, including sweat, because they're also water-resistant.

Bedding

Don't forget, these memory foam pillows are over 60% off! (Photo: Walmart)

The Mainstays Memory Foam Pillows offer pressure-relieving support for all you back, front or side sleepers. They're also hypoallergenic and equipped with antimicrobial protection to keep away all the dust and bacteria you don't want to think about. And now you don't have to! Wake up refreshed and ready to face the day. Even better — they come two to a pack at only $7 each. "Truly supportive," gushed one fan. "It molds itself nicely to the contours of your neck and body, providing adequate support whatever position you sleep in. I've bought sets for all the rooms in my house!"

Kitchen

With a name like Emeril, it's gotta be good. (Photo: Walmart)

Ready to toss out all those old appliances clogging up your counter space? Then, BAM! Behold the Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus, Toaster Oven — one fantastic appliance that takes on your air fryer, toaster, slow cooker, roaster, dehydrator, pizza maker and broiler. With 12 presets, you can make everything from juicy ribs for dinner to homemade chocolate chip cookies for dessert. This Emeril-phile raved, "Emeril nailed it with this one. Versatile, easy to clean, easy to use, great features; food comes out perfect, looks nice. Cooking is a joy again. Got such a smoking deal on this that I purchased another one for my sister!" And at this price you can get one for your sister too!

Style

Winter T-shirts — for when everyone else in the house is freezing, even though the heat's turned up to 80. (Photo: Walmart)

You can never have enough T-shirts at home, even in the wintertime. Walmart knows this and so presents to you the Avia Short-Sleeve T-Shirt. Available in seven colors including Aqua, Vivid White, Peach Delight and Smoky Olive — and, at $4.49, you can snag them all! This trendsetter wrote, "Love this top with the matching leggings. Super comfy. I bought the biggest size because I like it big. I reviewed this on my Instagram feed, and they loved it!"

Beauty

Enjoy 2023, the Year of the Rabbit, by making sure it's not also the Year of the Drill, the Crown or the Root Canal. (Photo: Walmart)

Start the New Year right by taking good care of your teeth, because if they fall out at this point you won't find any money from the tooth fairy under your pillow. That's why you need the Fairywill Electric Toothbrush. This smart dental system boasts five brushing modes and pauses every 30 seconds to remind you to change your brushing area — stopping entirely after two minutes. Each brush head lasts three months, so this set will last an entire year. "A must-buy product," said this smiling reviewer. "Really cleans and whitens my teeth in the first use! A long-lasting battery and strong vibration leave my mouth cool and fresh and remove all bacteria that a traditional brush can't. I highly recommended this product!"

