'Pure-fection': This megapopular air purifier is down to $70 at Walmart — the lowest price on the web
While we're on a roll freshening up our homes this fresh new year, let's not overlook something incredibly important — the very air we breathe.
All sorts of things can come between you and a nice, clean breath of air: dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, viruses, mold spores and much more. (A good whiff of a bad odor is sure to sully things too.)
Do something about it once and for all with the Miko Home Air Purifier. This megapopular, true HEPA purifier has somehow dropped down to just $70 (from $120) — that's cheaper than anywhere else on the web!
Miko Home Air Purifier
99.97 percent filtration
When you turn this sucker on, some 1,600 air filtration vents get to work, busily cleaning the air! The multispeed Miko Home Air Purifier's three-stage filtration system, which includes a true HEPA filter, knocks out 99.97 percent of airborne particles, so you and your loved ones can breathe easy.
"Pure-fection!" declared one five-star reviewer. "As a mom of three boys (one with asthma), two cats, and two dogs, I strive to keep the house as clean as possible, which includes the air we breathe...Without breaking the bank, having an eyesore in my living room, or funny chemical smells, this purifier checks all the boxes."
Whisper-quiet cleaning
Shoppers are loving all the features too. The reviewer continued: "It has a small and sleek design (with power!), easy to change between the three settings (another great addition), QUIET, has a timer setting, and even has a place for your essential oils. The air return quality is FRESH, and I love that it comes from the top, rather than the front like most...I'm blown away! Pun intended."
Dust less often
Fans say it even reduces time spent dusting! One fan raved: "This air purifier works amazing. I have horrible allergies and where I live there is so much dust and pollen year round. I use to have to dust every one to two days. I have noticed the purifier has collected so much of the dust in the air. I'm only having to dust weekly! Also the added bonus of having it diffuse essential oil is awesome!"
Miko Home Air Purifier
Zaps odor
A perk for everyone in the household: Miko's destinkifying powers!
One happy shopper reported: "Can't smell the cat litter anymore and the smell after cooking is gone after about 15 minutes. I love coming home to a fresh smelling house. Using it on the highest setting during the day and on the middle one at night. You can add your favorite essential oil on top if you like."
Another fan agreed: "I was having musty orders in my closet...constantly spraying disinfectant to maintain smell. I placed the Miko air purifier in my closet and there is no musty smell and I no longer need to spray harsh chemicals...I bought a second one to place in another closet with the same issue."
At prices this low, you'd be wise to grab a Miko Home Air Purifier for every living space in your home — the family room, home office and certainly the bedrooms. Your lungs will thank you.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
